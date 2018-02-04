₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Shocking Makeup Photo Of Bambam by londonrivals: 10:23pm On Feb 03
Housemates celebrate a week in the Big Brother Naija house tonight as the party room was open for clubbing today. All housemates dressed up all by themselves after been given the party outfit. Its shocking to see the kind of Make up Bambam was wearing before the party time.
http://www.metronaija.ng/shocking-make-photo-bbnaija-housemate-bambam/
|Re: BBNaija: Shocking Makeup Photo Of Bambam by taylor88(m): 10:26pm On Feb 03
Sex Doll
Lemme ask abeg what exactly is the usefulness of BBnaija
6 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Shocking Makeup Photo Of Bambam by JaayStar: 10:46pm On Feb 03
|Re: BBNaija: Shocking Makeup Photo Of Bambam by robertlangdon: 10:47pm On Feb 03
too. bad
|Re: BBNaija: Shocking Makeup Photo Of Bambam by airex(m): 11:34pm On Feb 03
obi4eze:Stop fooling yourself. Create your own thread if you are not interested in this
7 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Shocking Makeup Photo Of Bambam by obi4eze: 11:42pm On Feb 03
airex:Lol...
I'm in my house. Come and beat me
53 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Shocking Makeup Photo Of Bambam by Tamarapetty(f): 9:30am
|Re: BBNaija: Shocking Makeup Photo Of Bambam by Papiikush: 10:05am
Patiently waiting for those derailers getting banned
The person that invented make up wouldn't make heaven
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Shocking Makeup Photo Of Bambam by Martins301(m): 10:05am
See as she carry face like Messi cat
3 Likes
|Re: BBNaija: Shocking Makeup Photo Of Bambam by dadebayo1(m): 10:06am
shocking..
