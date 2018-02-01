₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,955,273 members, 4,064,650 topics. Date: Sunday, 04 February 2018 at 11:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah (3023 Views)
Herdsmen Killings: Miyetti Allah, Afenifere, Ohanaeze Reject Osinbajo Panel / Armed Herdsmen: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Disagree On Fayose’s Law / Afenifere, Ohanaeze Disagree As President Says Nigeria’s Unity Not Negotiable (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by actiondrilling: 3:06am
A cross-section of Nigerians have criticised the Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo panel for its decision to raise a committee to hold talks with the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria in its probe of the herdsmen killings.
The committee, which was set up by the National Economic Council to “find lasting solutions to the increasing cases of killings by herdsmen across the country,” is headed by the Ebonyi State Governor, Dave Umahi.
The Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari, had said this on Thursday at the end of a meeting of the Osinbajo committee at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The Federal Government’s plan to meet with Miyetti Allah, however, has drawn the ire of different socio-political groups in the country.
Among those who faulted the move by the Federal Government are the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere; the umbrella body for the Igbo, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo; and Middle Belt groups.
Others are a chieftain of the Arewa Consultative Forum, Alhaji Mohammed Abdulrahman, and a Niger Delta activist, Annkio Briggs.
The ACF does not, however, see anything wrong with the talks the Umahi committee is to hold with the cattle breeders.
Afenifere said that though the government’s plan to meet the cattle breeders association in order to end their killings was good, the government of President Muhammadu Buhari could not be trusted.
The National Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Yinka Odumakin, warned that the Federal Government was leading the nation down the path of anarchy and lawlessness by planning to negotiate with the herdsmen, who it said had stained the nation with the blood of innocent citizens.
Odumakin slammed the Osinbajo-led panel for proposing to meet with the Miyetti Allah, saying it was unfortunate that “a professor of law would be meeting to negotiate with criminals.”
He added, “If the panel is meeting herdsmen, who are staining the country with blood, it means the Federal Government is complicit in the murder of Nigerians. They have not brought one person to book, but they are negotiating with the murderers; this is an invitation to anarchy.”
The Ohanaeze Ndigbo also questioned the objective of the dialogue with Miyetti Allah.
The National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Uche Achi-Okpaga, told one of our correspondents that there was nothing to negotiate.
He stated, “What is the panel going to negotiate with the herdsmen about? Will they ask them (herdsmen) what the government should do to placate them before they will stop killing defenceless Nigerians? The setting up of the panel is simply unnecessary. It cannot achieve any result. It is the height of deceit. The panel has failed before it started.”
The President of the Middle Belt Youth Council, Emma Zopmal, said, “The government has never made an attempt to compensate the victims, yet it goes further to empower the Fulani herdsmen for killing innocent people. This is an irresponsible act on the part of the Nigerian government.”
Similarly, the President of the Berom Youth Moulders Association, Dalyop Chuwang, said that the government should desist from handling security issues with kid gloves.
Chuwang added, “The sole responsibility of the government is to provide security to all citizens, regardless of tribe, religion and geopolitical region.
“The killer herdsmen should be declared as terrorists just like the Indigenous People of Biafra, which has not even launched an attack anywhere but has been tagged a terrorist group by the government.”
In the same vein, a Niger Delta activist, Ms. Annkio Briggs, expressed disapproval with the negotiation plans by the Federal Government.
Also, a member of the National Executive Council of Arewa Consultative Forum, Mohammed Abdulrahman, said, “If Buhari wants to do something, he should order the military to tackle the matter. He should ask them (herdsmen) not to come into Nigeria because they are not Nigerians.”
The Secretary General of the ACF, Anthony Sani, however, cautioned Nigerians against criminalising the Fulani.
He said, “Miyetti Allah is an umbrella body of herdsmen, but that does not suggest that the majority of its members are criminals who perpetuate the crimes of killing innocent people, including children who are not party to the feud.”
The ACF secretary noted that the plan of the Federal Government to negotiate with the warring parties, especially the herdsmen, did not amount to endorsing the killings.
http://www.akelicious.com/2018/02/afenifere-ohanaeze-acf-chief-fault-fgs.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by emmie14: 3:47am
I thought osinbanjo is a lawyer and pastor. Christian Nigerian politician doesn't exist.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by plessis: 4:32am
Osinbajo is a failure.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by lanrefront1(m): 5:10am
So unfortunate
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by bugidon(m): 5:21am
This man is a fake pastor, with the rate the govt is going, I'm not sure Nigeria will last till 2020
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by Firefire(m): 5:28am
Osunbade is a senior zone-b. A useless tool in the hand of Fulani terrorists...
Time will tell.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by chinjo(m): 5:31am
They will soon come up with the idea of granting Fulani herdsmen Amnesty.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by Lipscomb: 7:12am
I'm not expect less the sabotage group .
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by Omeokachie: 7:36am
Buhari's government wants to hold talks with a murderous group whose leadership ought to be in DSS dungeon with the keys deposited with Shekau!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by clarocuzioo(m): 7:37am
Odumakin slammed the Osinbajo-led panel for proposing to meet with the Miyetti Allah, saying it was unfortunate that “a professor of law would be meeting to negotiate with criminals".
Honestly sometimes I wonder where Osibanjo is when all these mess will be taking place in Nigeria. As a professor of law and a pastor, yet he can not defend the defenseless Christians, he is a disappointment to his professorship and the Christian community at large.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by ZombieTAMER: 7:46am
They are just looking for a way to appease the herdsmen and beg them to pause the killings...
There are plans on ground to use state funds to buy lands all over Nigeria for the Fulani herdsmen...
It's important to note that cattle rearing is a personal business.... A business that no one pays taxes
Nigeria is doomed under Buhari
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by TheFreeOne: 8:30am
Omeokachie:
You expect a sensible and sincere solutions from same government who has been releasing boko haram terrorists en masse from detention under the guise of being born-again terrorists?
All indces from Buhari, minister of defence, COAS, IGP have confirmed that they in connivance with Fulani leaders are complicit in the killings and it won't end as long as Buhari doesn't have the political will to punish his terrorist kinsmen.
With the way things are only fools will not arm themselves but still expect this heartless and useless Fulani presidency to protect them.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by perez100: 8:48am
The VP is powerless yet some people because of the position are ready to vote a slowpoke.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by Notmyproblem: 10:22am
The VP is a typical Fulani underwear sniffing afonga.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by cosmatika(m): 10:22am
I hope my Yoruba brothers re seeing wat their son has been reduced to? He's even better as a mere commissioner.
1 Like
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by bjayx: 10:23am
Get a PVC for a better Nigeria
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by jerryunit48: 10:24am
Good one... the yorubas should know that they are better off and more independent when they cooperate with Igbo
1 Like
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by sapientia(m): 10:27am
we warned you
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by Pavore9: 10:28am
Observing....
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by gmoney12: 10:30am
mtsehewwww
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by Shayneward1: 10:30am
The Christian VP that should be protecting southern and christian interest is busy wiping fulani asses
Afonjas will never change.
1 Like
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by princepeter566: 10:31am
any so called shot afonja pastor sent from d the pit of hell to help bubu deceive the Christians to win election again may he never see d end of this month
1 Like
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by Apina(m): 10:33am
Have we become so powerless that they could come up with such a shameful proposal? Or the government has chosen to officially pledge to being a party to this madness
1 Like
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by Mynightmare: 10:34am
Osibanjo short man devil
1 Like
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by Y0ruba: 10:36am
xxxxx
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by Rolings: 10:38am
I still don't get the uproar ...... everyone agree ranching or cattle colony is the way to go what then is wrong with meeting the umbrella body of cattle herders with a view of educating and enlightening them on the need for ranches or colonies and also assure them of their own safety in the face of hostilities towards them from erstwhile neighbours .
we didn't see anything wrong when government meets labour unions to negotiate , enough of these hyporacies
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by 9japrof(m): 10:39am
Despite the threats by miyetti Allah,despite the killings, not even one herdsmen have been arrested and prosecuted but any reprisal on the herdsmen and see how the army would flood the environment and arrest culprits.
That being said, if you aint Hausa/Fulani just hide your face, cos you are a second class citizen
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by Reference(m): 10:41am
We say restructure, you say no. Better enjoy your country and cease complaints. Everything you see served is what you ordered sirs. I think corruption is still the biggest problem ba?.
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by Terver90: 10:41am
ZombieTAMER:That is one of their master plans.
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by mlenden: 10:42am
lanrefront1:
|Re: Afenifere, Ohanaeze, ACF Chief Fault Fg’s Planned Talks With Miyetti Allah by Fellywood(m): 10:45am
Expect two things from this govt from now on: 1. Scarcity of PVC...they will make it impossible for people to get the PVC & 2. Increase in bomb attacks...they will blackmail Nigerians with bomb blasts & say vote buhari to tackle insurgency
Some Deduction I Made From Oby's Interview. / Buhari Sends Military To Dissolve Mend Meeting / Breaking: Nnamdi Kanu "Discharged"
Viewing this topic: wholexy009(m), Liebermantic, HARDDON, stephenmorris(m), crimewatch, obailala(m), Juciano1(m), donchi5050(m), Greatboko(m), darling4real1, valentineuwakwe(m), nero2face, trila01(m), Akoja360(m), umehogagbo(m), omoluka(m), Kazim88, Barcanister(m), kay29000(m), Thewesterner(m), Emmytrill(m), Ricky97(m), Igwe2nero(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 26