The Indigenous People of Biafra has alleged that its members in Aba and Port Harcourt are being persecuted and arrested by security agencies since President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as the capital of Israel .



In a statement by IPOB ’ s Media and Publicity Secretary , Emma Powerful , the group complained about the open persecution of its religious group, Shalon Synagogue Church of Israel .



The group said its ordeal began shortly after Trump pronounced Jerusalem as the capital of Israel .



It enjoined Trump and Israel to intervene in the ordeal to save its members from annihilation by the President Muhammadu Buhari - led government.



The statement read , “We, the family members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, worldwide , condemn the ongoing religious persecution , harassment and arrest of IPOB members , especially those of the Shalom Synagogue Church of Israel in Aba, Abia State , last week .



“Since President Trump announced US recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel , the wave of arbitrary arrests and persecution of Biafrans that practise Judaism in Aba and Port Harcourt have dramatically increased.



“Nigerian government is setting a very ugly and dangerous precedent. Those arrested for their faith must be released immediately, including all those illegally detained for expressing their legitimately held views that they are better off in Biafra than Nigeria .



Powerful added , “Arresting members of Shalom Christian Church because they are connected to the Jews in Israel is religious discrimination of the worst kind . Every religion has a root and in as much as nobody can deny that Saudi Arabia is the root of Islam , nobody can deny that Israel is the foundation of both Judaism and later Christianity . ”



when Fulani Herdsmen are not proscribe and declared terrrorists 9 Likes

Useless People 16 Likes 1 Share

somewhere in this country... some still believe Trump will interfere in the affairs of Nigeria... what a pity... nothing comes easy...

for those using Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel capital, just do a little bit of research and you will discover that Israel seat of govt has always been Jerusalem... all the govt ministries and departments are headquartered there, Pls compare and contrast that with the "biafra" that is only found "online" and the "imagination" of her proponents .... also a little bit of information for you.... TRUMP is NOT the UNITED NATIONS.... and you will add little info to your knowledge by knowing that the UN rejected that action overwhelmingly.... 23 Likes 1 Share

Aba Made Judaism 13 Likes 1 Share

simplyhonest:

somewhere in this country... some still believe Trump will interfere in the affairs of Nigeria... what a pity... nothing comes easy...



if u dont believe then y are u typing?



U trying to convince urself? if u dont believe then y are u typing?U trying to convince urself? 5 Likes

Bottomline is, Nigeria is more or less a colony.



US and UK can do with it wateva dey like. 2 Likes

God save us from Buhari 2 Likes

he sound like a bipolar. he sound like a bipolar.

Karlman:

God save us from Buhari

Go get your PVC

Nothing wey God fit do for you Go get your PVCNothing wey God fit do for you 4 Likes

letusbepieces:







if u dont believe then y are u typing?



U trying to convince urself? no... on the contrary, I just marvel at the level of ignorance pervading the people who harbour such hopes... after all the lies and propaganda from a man who is currently hiding...and for people replying about trump's decision on Jerusalem,...just do a little bit of research and you will discover that Israel seat of govt has always been Jerusalem... all the govt ministries and departments are headquartered there, Pls compare and contrast that with the "biafra" that is only found "online" and the "imagination" of her proponents .... also a little bit of information for you.... TRUMP is NOT the UNITED NATIONS.... and you will add little info to your knowledge by knowing that the UN rejected that action overwhelmingly.... no... on the contrary, I just marvel at the level of ignorance pervading the people who harbour such hopes... after all the lies and propaganda from a man who is currently hiding...and for people replying about trump's decision on Jerusalem,...just do a little bit of research and you will discover that Israel seat of govt has always been Jerusalem... all the govt ministries and departments are headquartered there, Pls compare and contrast that with the "biafra" that is only found "online" and the "imagination" of her proponents .... also a little bit of information for you.... TRUMP is NOT the UNITED NATIONS.... and you will add little info to your knowledge by knowing that the UN rejected that action overwhelmingly.... 15 Likes 1 Share

IPOB is movinging it's headquarters to Jerusalem. The first countries to recorgnise Biafra will be Israel and the US.



Umuchineke the agenda is working. 1 Like

simplyhonest:



no... on the contrary, I just marvel at the level of ignorance pervading the people who harbour such hopes... after all the lies and propaganda from a man who is currently hiding... The truth is that you're the ignorant one here. Trump woke up one day and recognized Jerusalem as Israeli capital without the support of any country and your here blabbing. Now the big question is, what will Nigeria do if Trump decides to recognize Biafra as a country??

Tell me the lies and propaganda of Nnamdi Kanu and how he currently went into hiding?? The truth is that you're the ignorant one here. Trump woke up one day and recognized Jerusalem as Israeli capital without the support of any country and your here blabbing. Now the big question is, what will Nigeria do if Trump decides to recognize Biafra as a country??Tell me the lies and propaganda of Nnamdi Kanu and how he currently went into hiding?? 8 Likes

NgeneUkwenu:

Lauretta Onuchie you don run reach here? Lauretta Onuchie you don run reach here? 5 Likes

Lauretta Onochie, aka Ngeneukwenu goan tell Buhari to put his house in order, for he shall die. Thus says the Lord of host 2 Likes

Ipob are not violent

But seriously, isn't this funny? 4 Likes

"The group said its ordeal began shortly after Trump pronounced Jerusalem as the capital of Israel" 4 Likes

Trump? That mofo doesn't give two figs about any black man 3 Likes







IPOB`s are comedians!





No longer Israel!





At this rate of foolishness, they still going to beg Saudi-Arabia for assistance 8 Likes



Am just surprised how a tribe can be so gullible.



You think with all the problems have, he will now have time for a land locked far away in the black continent.



You guys should develop yourseld not asslicking a racist and hater of the black flesh.



Develop yourself not Trump.





4 Likes

It is not obvious that the federal government is terror related

IPOB is a product of bad governance in Imo and Abia states. Uwazurike and Kanu are both from the 2 states, they used mostly people from their states of origin to cause confusion across the SE region. 1 Like

Bunch of jokers.

Unless Ipob has billions to bribe Trump with, he is not interested in foreign affairs. 3 Likes

Get ur PVC for a better Nigeria...

Nigerians would make Nigeria better, not Trump

Benekruku:







IPOB`s are comedians!





No longer Israel!

I hope you are currently in Benue opening your teeth I hope you are currently in Benue opening your teeth 4 Likes

letusbepieces:

Bottomline is, Nigeria is more or less a colony.



US and UK can do with it wateva dey like.



Its too early to get drunk bro Its too early to get drunk bro 5 Likes