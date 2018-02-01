Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani (5595 Views)

The groups have vowed to adequately protect Yorubaland from herdsmen attacks.



This development followed an attack on the farm of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae.



Leaders of the OPC and the Agbekoya across the South-West, who spoke with Punch, said vigilance groups have been established across the region.



The National Publicity Secretary of the Agbekoya Farmers Association, said, “We have established a vigilance group and it will take off with 1 ,000 men any moment from now.



“We are training others who will join later. The vigilantes, who would be on oath, will be deployed in to all the nooks and crannies of Yorubaland.



“Ex- security personnel, who are now our members , are handling the training. Agbekoya from inception was established to fight for human rights. We fought for the rights of farmers during the time of the late Gen . Adeyinka Adebayo in the old Western Region.



“Members of our vigilance group can carry arms; we will get licences for their guns. In any case, we are not solely depending on ammunition. Our forefathers didn’t fight with sophisticated weapons. We can fight without modern arms.”



Also speaking, the coordinator of the Ondo State chapter of the OPC, Olayemi Egbeola, told the newspaper, “We have started mobilising our members across the state to flush out the killer herdsmen from our farmlands. We will get to all the nooks and crannies of the state.



“We are not afraid of their weapons . Let them come with whatever weapon they have. Our people should be assured that we will conquer the marauders and flush them out of the South – West.”



The Ekiti State coordinator of OPC Sola Ojo, also said, “OPC is meant to defend the Yoruba and protect our heritage. We are cautious in what we do . We take directives from the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams. We are equal to the task even though we don’t carry AK-47 rifles.



“We , however , need government support in terms of logistics so that we can move round the farms without much stress . We don’t need to carry AK – 47 before we confront murderers. We conquered Badoo criminal gang in Ikorodu without carrying guns.”



Tinubu was used to reach Lagos and they will continue to target the remaning Ekiti and Ogun States but the Yorubas cannot see it, instead the Fulanis have turned them into hating their own pillars of Fulani resistance like Fayose, FFK etc. Now, Amaechi is the one they want to use in SS. They still want to use Rochas but he will fall their hands as an Igbo man because SE is the Hqr of die-hard Christians. That is why they told you no need for cattle colonies in the land where the wise men comes from. But I give it to the Fulanis until the South and Christians start playing hard and seek politics and revange kilings like them. They kill 100s and tell you don't show their corpses in public and the educated mumu will agree and it has been like that, and tomorrow one fool they will still deal with will say the video is doctored. The Fulani will still use Mr Liar Moha.. to tag them 'terrorist group'

Though somehow belated, that is a welcome development. 2 Likes

Way to go. Every tribe should mobilize to stop this Buhari madness 29 Likes 3 Shares

The only reason they woke up is because people like me raised the alarm with facts and figures.



Thank God that he made me an able watchman. The only reason they woke up is because people like me raised the alarm with facts and figures.Thank God that he made me an able watchman.

We are the Hqr and the stronghold of Christianity in West Africa. I will smile to my grave if I die in that war. That is, if it is posible for the dead to smile. 3 Likes

Fulanis please only start what you can finish because southwest can give you the unbelievable shocker of your life.

I trust the agbekoyas!!

He who brings ant infested firewood to his home is only calling lizards for a feast. Yorubas don't know what they have done to themselves all in the name of primitive politics and sentiments. Even right till this moment, many of them are still living in denial. Unfortunately, the abo.kis are the most prepared for the war they are instigating; they have all the armory, most of the infantry in the army, millions of almajiris from the north, Niger and chad who they have allowed unfettered access into Nigeria etc. The Niger Delta is also ready with hordes of well armed militants, a perfect environment for guerrilla attacks etc. The Igbos although vulnerable because of the large number of Igbos in the north, are also psychologically ready with millions of angry youths ready to pick up arms if push comes to shove (the most dangerous person is that who is too angry and frustrated that he is no longer afraid of death and that is the sentiment among many Igbo youths against the Nigerian state). However, the yorubas are the least prepared of all, they love life too much, are very divided both religiously, ideologically and politically. Forget about the grandstanding on nairaland by keyboard warriors from the west, the average yoruba youth would rather escape through the seme or idiroko border into Benin republic than fight. Mark my words, if buhari wins second term by hook or crook, TWO THINGS WILL HAPPEN, ITS EITHER THE WHOLE SOUTH AND THE MIDDLE BELT ACCEPTS TO BE RULED AS SLAVES WITH HAUSA/FULANIS AS THE MASTERS OR THERE WOULD BE A VERY BITTER CIVIL WAR!! THE MB IS ALMOST OVERRAN AND BUHARI WILL DOUBLE HIS EFFORTS IMMEDIATELY AFTER 2019 TO ACHIEVE THE JIHAD. THREE THINGS STARING THE SOUTH IN THE FACE NOW ARE

1. STOP BUHARI BY ALL MEANS NOW.

2. ACCEPT SLAVERY AND HAUSA/FULANI AS SLAVE MASTERS.

3. PREPARE FOR A VERY BITTER WAR.

Omenkalives and Lauretta Onuchie a.k.a NgeneUkwenu come and defend your Buhari it is time to earn your pay.

The problem with Christians is that when one person speaks against the kilings, many Christians and 90% of Yorubas will move against you. Examples - Ayo Oritsejafor, Apostle Suleiman etc. Now, they are shouting that Pastors should speak out but tomorrow they will still go against the Pastor. 1 Like

MrEverest:

He who brings ant infested firewood to his home is only calling lizards for a feast. Yorubas don't know what they have done to themselves all in the name of primitive politics and sentiments. Even right till this moment, many of them are still living in denial. Unfortunately, the abo.kis are the most prepared for the war they are instigating; they have all the armory, most of the infantry in the army, millions of almajiris from the north, Niger and chad who they have allowed unfettered access into Nigeria etc. The Niger Delta is also ready with hordes of well armed militants, a perfect environment for guerrilla attacks etc. The Igbos although vulnerable because of the large number of Igbos in the north, are also psychologically ready with millions of angry youths ready to pick up arms if push comes to shove (the most dangerous person is that who is too angry and frustrated that he is no longer afraid of death and that is the sentiment among many Igbo youths against the Nigerian state). However, the yorubas are the least prepared of all, they love life too much, are very divided both religiously, ideologically and politically. Forget about the grandstanding on nairaland by keyboard warriors from the west, the average yoruba youth would rather escape through the seme or idiroko border into Benin republic than fight. Mark my words, if buhari wins second term by hook or crook, TWO THINGS WILL HAPPEN, ITS EITHER THE WHOLE SOUTH AND THE MIDDLE BELT ACCEPTS TO BE RULED AS SLAVES WITH HAUSA/FULANIS AS THE MASTERS OR THERE WOULD BE A VERY BITTER CIVIL WAR!! THE MB IS ALMOST OVERRAN AND BUHARI WILL DOUBLE HIS EFFORTS IMMEDIATELY AFTER 2019 TO ACHIEVE THE JIHAD. THREE THINGS STARING THE SOUTH IN THE FACE NOW ARE

1. STOP BUHARI BY ALL MEANS NOW.

2. ACCEPT SLAVERY AND HAUSA/FULANI AS SLAVE MASTERS.

3. PREPARE FOR A VERY BITTER WAR.

Very dumb post. If you are so prepared for war why don't you simply go ahead and liberate yourselves. Why on earth are you waiting for Yorubas who in your words are "very divided both religiously, ideologically and politically?

Did you hear the people who are mobilizing themselves against Fulani herdsmen worry about what others are doing to protect themselves?

If Yorubas are not willing to fight, have you been enlisted to fight on their behalf?

Why don't you just worry about what the herdsmen will do to your own people and let Yorubas worry about theirs? Very dumb post. If you are so prepared for war why don't you simply go ahead and liberate yourselves. Why on earth are you waiting for Yorubas who in your words are "very divided both religiously, ideologically and politically?Did you hear the people who are mobilizing themselves against Fulani herdsmen worry about what others are doing to protect themselves?If Yorubas are not willing to fight, have you been enlisted to fight on their behalf?Why don't you just worry about what the herdsmen will do to your own people and let Yorubas worry about theirs? 7 Likes 2 Shares

