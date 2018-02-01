₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by 7Ebisco: 8:49am
The Oodua Peoples Congress, OPC, and the Agbekoya Farmers Association, AFA, have mobilised fighters in the Southwest against the continued killing of innocent farmers by Fulani herdsmen.
The groups have vowed to adequately protect Yorubaland from herdsmen attacks.
This development followed an attack on the farm of a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae.
Leaders of the OPC and the Agbekoya across the South-West, who spoke with Punch, said vigilance groups have been established across the region.
The National Publicity Secretary of the Agbekoya Farmers Association, said, “We have established a vigilance group and it will take off with 1 ,000 men any moment from now.
“We are training others who will join later. The vigilantes, who would be on oath, will be deployed in to all the nooks and crannies of Yorubaland.
“Ex- security personnel, who are now our members , are handling the training. Agbekoya from inception was established to fight for human rights. We fought for the rights of farmers during the time of the late Gen . Adeyinka Adebayo in the old Western Region.
“Members of our vigilance group can carry arms; we will get licences for their guns. In any case, we are not solely depending on ammunition. Our forefathers didn’t fight with sophisticated weapons. We can fight without modern arms.”
Also speaking, the coordinator of the Ondo State chapter of the OPC, Olayemi Egbeola, told the newspaper, “We have started mobilising our members across the state to flush out the killer herdsmen from our farmlands. We will get to all the nooks and crannies of the state.
“We are not afraid of their weapons . Let them come with whatever weapon they have. Our people should be assured that we will conquer the marauders and flush them out of the South – West.”
The Ekiti State coordinator of OPC Sola Ojo, also said, “OPC is meant to defend the Yoruba and protect our heritage. We are cautious in what we do . We take directives from the Aare Ona Kakanfo, Gani Adams. We are equal to the task even though we don’t carry AK-47 rifles.
“We , however , need government support in terms of logistics so that we can move round the farms without much stress . We don’t need to carry AK – 47 before we confront murderers. We conquered Badoo criminal gang in Ikorodu without carrying guns.”
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by perez100: 8:52am
Tinubu was used to reach Lagos and they will continue to target the remaning Ekiti and Ogun States but the Yorubas cannot see it, instead the Fulanis have turned them into hating their own pillars of Fulani resistance like Fayose, FFK etc. Now, Amaechi is the one they want to use in SS. They still want to use Rochas but he will fall their hands as an Igbo man because SE is the Hqr of die-hard Christians. That is why they told you no need for cattle colonies in the land where the wise men comes from. But I give it to the Fulanis until the South and Christians start playing hard and seek politics and revange kilings like them. They kill 100s and tell you don't show their corpses in public and the educated mumu will agree and it has been like that, and tomorrow one fool they will still deal with will say the video is doctored. The Fulani will still use Mr Liar Moha.. to tag them 'terrorist group'
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by 12submarine(m): 8:53am
Though somehow belated, that is a welcome development.
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by SpecialAdviser(m): 8:54am
Way to go. Every tribe should mobilize to stop this Buhari madness
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by zionmde: 8:54am
Why do they suddenly want to fight their master BUHARI. BUHARI and his Fulani crew all want the best for this country. we knew that very well that's why we westerners voted massively for him.
now its time to be solidly behind BUHARI and herdsmen.
ONYE GBA OSO?
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by HisSexcellency(m): 8:54am
Crocodile smile 111 is loading in the southwest
Nobody should harm our precious and harmless Fulani herdsmen
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by Onijagidijagan(m): 9:11am
The real cowards from potopoto, depressed pigs, cocaine merchants and their female prostitutes wailing on this thread again.
Northing den know how to do but to chestbeat..I will advice chinedu to create a social medias for these Osu.
But just watch as Afonjas(warriors) are doing their own thing intelligently before una get another blood bath like Enugu( biafran capital) for una side.
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by BAILMONEY: 9:13am
ENU OSE ENU OSE...... . THESE COMEDIANS DON DEY REMIND ME HOW IJAW TAKE THREATEN ITSHEKIRI TWO MONTHS AGO
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by sekxyqueen(f): 9:14am
lol
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by BAILMONEY: 9:16am
JUST LIKE DONT MAKE US HARM ITSHEKIRI JOKE
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by EternalTruths: 9:17am
12submarine:
The only reason they woke up is because people like me raised the alarm with facts and figures.
Thank God that he made me an able watchman.
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by 12submarine(m): 9:18am
EternalTruths:
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by perez100: 9:20am
We are the Hqr and the stronghold of Christianity in West Africa. I will smile to my grave if I die in that war. That is, if it is posible for the dead to smile.
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by SadiqBabaSani: 9:20am
This is Wat happens Wen u Av A bgoted Idiotic byhari
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by sekxyqueen(f): 9:24am
lalasticlala
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by ShobayoEmma(m): 9:24am
Fulanis please only start what you can finish because southwest can give you the unbelievable shocker of your life.
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by aolawale025: 9:39am
I trust the agbekoyas!!
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by ZombieTAMER: 9:55am
Onijagidijagan:
Northing
Na so you like North reach?
Don't blame it on error
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by konoplyanka: 9:57am
MrEverest:
Mtchewww.
I guess eating too much Akpu makes one delusional.
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by limeta(f): 9:59am
Onijagidijagan:
Who this parasite dey call ordinary
What make them ordinary
If they ordinary what are you ?
first class I dont think so .
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by Notmyproblem: 10:00am
Omenkalives and Lauretta Onuchie a.k.a NgeneUkwenu come and defend your Buhari it is time to earn your pay.
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by perez100: 10:02am
The problem with Christians is that when one person speaks against the kilings, many Christians and 90% of Yorubas will move against you. Examples - Ayo Oritsejafor, Apostle Suleiman etc. Now, they are shouting that Pastors should speak out but tomorrow they will still go against the Pastor.
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by Guestlander: 10:12am
MrEverest:
Very dumb post. If you are so prepared for war why don't you simply go ahead and liberate yourselves. Why on earth are you waiting for Yorubas who in your words are "very divided both religiously, ideologically and politically?
Did you hear the people who are mobilizing themselves against Fulani herdsmen worry about what others are doing to protect themselves?
If Yorubas are not willing to fight, have you been enlisted to fight on their behalf?
Why don't you just worry about what the herdsmen will do to your own people and let Yorubas worry about theirs?
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by bamoski(m): 10:13am
Why are ipobs even getting upset over this news
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by Izumarock70(m): 10:14am
[quote author=HisSexcellency post=64770192]
Crocodile smile 111 is loading in the southwest
Nobody should harm our precious and harmless Fulani herdsmen [/https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=938238153024170&id=149774505203876]
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by AdolfHitlerxXx: 10:14am
SE governors instead hold prayer meetings while their women are raped
|Re: Herdsmen Killings: OPC, Agbekoya Mobilize Fighters, Declare War On Killer Fulani by flamingREED(m): 10:17am
Haha. They must be proscribed immediately.
They are terrorists and must taste
Operation hyena laughter.
