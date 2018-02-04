Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IBB’s Statement: PDP Reacts To Advice To Vote President Buhari Out (5827 Views)

2019: PDP Hails IBB’s Declaration on Buhari, Says Its Repositioned Platform Ready for a New National Consensus



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reacted to the letter by former military president Ibrahim Babangida that has asked Nigerians to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari for a new generation of leaders in 2019.



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the declaration by former President Ibrahim Babangida that President Muhammadu Buhari should not seek a re-election in 2019 as apt and yet another pointer to the fact that Nigerians across divides have reached a consensus against President Buhari and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).



This is just as the party commended the former military President for admonishing the APC’s attempt to use its phony restructuring agenda as a decoy for wooing voters ahead of 2019 election.



The party said General Babangida’s position on the need for a dynamic, nationalistic and development-driven leadership is a direct reflection of the feeling and aspirations of Nigerians and completely captures the direction of the repositioned PDP for a better Nigeria.



PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Sunday said the fact that General Babangida’s declaration on President Buhari is coming on the heels of similar declaration by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has further vindicated PDP’s position on the misrule of the Buhari administration and the APC.



The PDP further described as an understatement, General Babangida’s reflection that the Buhari administration and its APC has polluted the nation’s “leadership actuality” adding that it is not unmindful of the yearnings of Nigerians to use the platform of the repositioned PDP to propagate a new coalition that would return the much desired new atmosphere in the polity by producing the president that will acceptable to the majority of Nigerians.



It is now obvious to all that the time has come for all Nigerians to jettison all personal interests and divisive tendencies and rally forces under a truly national platform as now embodied in the PDP to rescue our dear nation from total collapse.



In line with the new consensus for the election of a truly Nigerian President in 2019, the repositioned PDP is completely open as the epicenter of the much desired new broad-based political engagement of all Nigerians in their aspirations irrespective of creed, tribe or class.



The repositioned PDP presents that credible platform, re-engineered with best democratic standards for unhindered accommodation of all interests from all parts of the country in our collective search for a new beginning.



We therefore urge all Nigerians, particularly our leaders across board, to join forces with the PDP to once again return the nation to its pride of place as a thriving economy and a truly democratic nation come 2019.



Signed:



Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary"



We need leaders with fresh ideas . 3 Likes

But IBB said he did not grant any interview or said such things against president BUHARI. Haba PDP Is this how you want to rule nigerians with lies. 3 Likes 2 Shares

But IBB said he did not grant any interview or give such advice to president BUHARI. Haba PDP Is this how you want to rule nigerians with lies ? 4 Likes 1 Share

Who doesn't know Buhari is a failure? 13 Likes 1 Share

yarimo:

But IBB said he did not grant any interview or said such advice to president BUHARI. Haba PDP Is this how you want to rule nigerians with lies ? shhhhhhhhhh anointed Zombie. I guess Obasanjo denied too shhhhhhhhhh anointed Zombie. I guess Obasanjo denied too 18 Likes 2 Shares

yarimo:

But IBB said he did not grant any interview or said such advice to president BUHARI. Haba PDP Is this how you want to rule nigerians with lies ?

When did he say it? Lol..



This one is still sleeping. That's how they have been decieving you people.. When did he say it? Lol..This one is still sleeping. That's how they have been decieving you people.. 29 Likes 2 Shares

Buhari must go back to Daura in 2019 10 Likes 2 Shares

yarimo:

But IBB said he did not grant any interview or give such advice to president BUHARI. Haba PDP Is this how you want to rule nigerians with lies ? IBB stands by his words vote out Buhari in 2019 cuz blood is flowing like a river now in Nigeria 10 Likes 3 Shares

Nigeria will be better without Buhari. Let him go back to his village because he is a BIG Failure with record breaking. 15 Likes 3 Shares

Ode PDP, doesnt mean anybody is vouching for you to take over cos y'all are the same

hehehehe no way... some stupid people think they r wise to vote him in ,we the smart clever ones that didn't vote him will do so this coming election so u stupid folks can learn to discern between good and bad next time.



vote in bearded men into power ,only then u will see men behaving like men and not these women calling themselves men ..throwing insults, pointing accusations here and there without taking responsible for their own mistakes and doing what's right to fix things up for good



vote me for president 2023

yarimo:

But IBB said he did not grant any interview or give such advice to president BUHARI. Haba PDP Is this how you want to rule nigerians with lies ?

http://www.nairaland.com/4329715/kassim-afegbua-insists-babangida-authorised#64788864 2 Likes

The new PDP sec.is just taking the APC to the cleaners since he came on board that even Lai Muhammed have never rebutted any of his press release.

Meanwhile Buhari is a failure that Nigeria should strive that we kick out and never see again.#BUHARI-BACK2DAURA. 4 Likes 2 Shares

madridguy:

The IPOB Yoot will cry like pickin for this sweet news. 100 IBB cannot even win PMB in Niger State. yarimo:

IPOBIANS and fake news are like 5 and 6 NgeneUkwenu:

Ipob Yoots will contemplate Suicide Today



lalasticlala deomelllo:



Nearly everything you read on NL and the internet regarding Nigerian. = fake ipob rubbish..

Their entire DNA = Fraud.



Chai, dem say make ur dullard waka comot and na IPOB dey ur mind.



Una dey fear IPOB well well, na why dem say make the dullard waka and na IPOB u dey call. Chai, dem say make ur dullard waka comot and na IPOB dey ur mind.Una dey fear IPOB well well, na why dem say make the dullard waka and na IPOB u dey call. 3 Likes

yarimo:

But IBB said he did not grant any interview or give such advice to president BUHARI. Haba PDP Is this how you want to rule nigerians with lies ?

That fake rebutal emanated from your office na and you know it ..Kassim Has Been responsible for press releases for IBB now for decades and IBB has never debunked any That fake rebutal emanated from your office na and you know it ..Kassim Has Been responsible for press releases for IBB now for decades and IBB has never debunked any 3 Likes

The problem now is that, a large percentage of people are tired of Buhari and the cabals in aso rock, which party or who is capable of leading our conntry to the promise land?

Expect more reactions from different people/group this week 1 Like



yarimo:

But IBB said he did not grant any interview or give such advice to president BUHARI. Haba PDP Is this how you want to rule nigerians with lies ? Since when has IBB started releasesing statement from BMC stables? Or from PRNigeria? 3 Likes





In 2015 the giggle was how to vote in buhari n vote out GEj now it's how to vote out d beloved n anointed buhari whom able bodied men trekked from Lagos to Abuja for.......Nigerians na wa In 2015 the giggle was how to vote in buhari n vote out GEj now it's how to vote out d beloved n anointed buhari whom able bodied men trekked from Lagos to Abuja for.......Nigerians na wa 2 Likes

Please remove any sniper near ngeneukwuenu this night be she/he do the unthinkable.

We the Ibop still need her on this forum to keep us at alert 1 Like

yarimo:

But IBB said he did not grant any interview or said such things against president BUHARI. Haba PDP Is this how you want to rule nigerians with lies.

Yarimo, is okay stop crying we understand your pains Yarimo, is okay stop crying we understand your pains 2 Likes

yarimo:

But IBB said he did not grant any interview or give such advice to president BUHARI. Haba PDP Is this how you want to rule nigerians with lies ? IBB SHOULD COME ON VIDEO AND SAY IT... meanwhile





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otQ_QrgzTs0&feature=player_embedded IBB SHOULD COME ON VIDEO AND SAY IT... meanwhile 1 Like 1 Share

SEE YARIMO LYING SO DESPERATELY.. THAT IS HOW THEY HAVE BEEN DECEIVING NIGERIANS WITH BAREFACED LIES.. ILLITERATES WENT ON TO LABEL IBB GCON IN THEIR DESPERATE ATTEMPT... 1 Like

Agreed Vote out Buhari does not mean vote In corrupt and routen PDP.

VOTE A BETTER AND CREDIBLE YOUNG CANDIDATE LIKE YAKUBU DOGARA / GBAJABIAMILA

DONALD DUKE/ A GOOD YOUNG NORTHERN CANDIDATE.

PETER OBI / A GOOD YOUNG NORTHERN CANDIDATE

Nigeria is where looters now criticize an incorruptible President over the same economy they looted dry

who 1 vote am out?

Abeg who send PDP work? they are not a better alternative either. as far as I'm concerned they are all bunch of thieves that only care about their own pockets.