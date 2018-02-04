₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,955,600 members, 4,065,608 topics. Date: Sunday, 04 February 2018 at 11:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement (10805 Views)
|Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by emeka2847: 8:39pm
Controversy as spokesman insists IBB authorised ‘Vote out Buhari’ statement
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/amplite/controversy-as-spokesman-insists-ibb-authorised-vote-out-buhari-in-2019-statement.html?__twitter_impression=true
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otQ_QrgzTs0
5 Likes
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by mbaboy(m): 8:51pm
She has taken cover,she only flex her muscles when it has to do with IPOB.
cursedAbiola:
43 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by TonyeBarcanista(m): 8:53pm
The statement was authored by me. I accept responsibility
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by Flexherbal(m): 8:54pm
Is this a case of , I talk , I nor talk again?
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by mbaboy(m): 8:54pm
Sarrki, Ngenekwenu, Madridguy, Omenkalives and other BMC come oooo food don ready as IBB insist Buhari must go back to Daura in 2019
44 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by eljimmah: 8:54pm
Ngenewhatever come and see o
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by jidamsel43(m): 9:17pm
The spokesman is a confused individual. You claimed your boss said something and he came out to refute it. and now the madman or spokesman is insisting.
pls are you are runway psychiatric student
1 Like
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by Fmartin(m): 9:19pm
Liverpool 2 - 2 Spurs The penalties came as controversial as IBB's letter Some say it is, some say it's Not. But one thing is sure, the
75m spent on Van Dijk is a waste The last time "Millions" got wasted this badly was in 2015 when "15 million" votes was wasted on Buhari
46 Likes 8 Shares
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by ihitenansa: 9:21pm
TonyeBarcanista:and u are??
3 Likes
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by ihitenansa: 9:25pm
chai,... nigerians hav nsva been ds unanimous
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by ecdcyber: 9:27pm
Maradona
4 Likes
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by cursedAbiola(f): 9:29pm
TonyeBarcanista:TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista TonyeBarcanista
2 Likes
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by buhariguy(m): 9:29pm
It was thief ibb
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by life2017: 9:39pm
6 Likes
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by paybak(m): 9:41pm
Uncle IBB, you have said this one.. It is by fire by force.
8 Likes
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by paybak(m): 9:43pm
cursedAbiola:if i waybill hot slap to you with that your mumu moniker. Oya go change am quick quick.
1 Like
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by deomelllo: 9:44pm
Any story without IBB on Audio/video is FAKE and worthless ipob fabrication.
Why is this thing driving ipobs crazy ?
1 Like
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by psucc(m): 9:46pm
Hmmm mek i wait till tomorrow because e be like say ukot anam a mmo! By tomorrow they would have gotten their sense back from drunkenness.
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by BrokenTV: 9:50pm
I won't be surprise if BMC mafias authored the second article, in other to refute this. They are capable of anything.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by deomelllo: 9:50pm
Any story without IBB on Audio/video is FAKE and worthless ipob fabrication.
Why is this thing driving ipobs crazy ?
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by americanson: 9:54pm
2 Likes
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by seunmsg(m): 10:03pm
IBB is nothing but a crippled coward. I personally believe he authorised Afegbua to issue the first statement. I guessed he later remembered his past corrupt deals and had a rethink.
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by dlondonbadboy: 10:10pm
Lalaiclala, IBB never debunked anything...that story came from the stables ofbrain dead zombies....
This is he truth.
11 Likes
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by desreek9(f): 10:13pm
BMCS aka APC CROONIES aka APC PEASANTS feeding from crumbs thrown at them manufactured the rebuttal to deceive themselves not right thinking Nigerians
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by emeijeh(m): 10:13pm
What is the controversy about?
The old man spoke the truth
Everyone is tired of the Daura FC own goal scorer
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by dlondonbadboy: 10:13pm
Lalasticlala watch the video, remove the previous nonsense that ngeneukwenu manufactured from front page and aplogize to nairalander and Nigerians for promoting misinformation even after you were advised..
Seun, instead of you to monitor your forum, you are there doing there is God and there is no God..
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by Gepheral: 10:14pm
On the rebuttal IBB's title was GCON While in reality his title is GCFR.
WHATS GOING ON?
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement by Frenchfriez: 10:15pm
Buhari is threading a very thin line in this game of chess. Still bitter that IBB outed him in the 1985 coup.
The generals are scheming, Buhari is taking the bait. His fvck up would be televised.
15 Likes
No Plan To Release Arrested Boko-Haram Members— Aso Rock / The Flag of Nigeria / Aregbesola Working Out - Pics
Viewing this topic: Luxuryconsult(m), omenkishk(m), electricdangers, Saheed9, stnkembu(m), kusehin(m), kindklemz(m), Hushpuppi, LUCKIE2014(m), oshe11(m), MummyIMadeIt, golpen(m), 2delicious(f), damipaul(m), GoodGovernance, Kenon9, booblacain(m), Leebeedo(m), Philistine(m), Balkan(m), Nonnyno6, coolhamid(m), Trunaijian, iszyboy(m), JACOBJK, zicky(m), BabbanBura(m), Ucheamani, kelechi17(m), maldox(m), exe0(m), chinjo(m), AUSVINS(m), Blaizeless, Mynightmare, Witnes, mema900, Vicben(m), addey44, wokemzine, udemzy101(m), bojar(m), doublekay, apomo, yosmen, Aminat508(f), owen4u(m), lilprinze, Princehakeem, olawuyi78, boborneyor(m), bobogii2008, onyenzuzu(m), Toluene15, keyrider(m), macbernard, Elijahrona(m), Lanre4uonly(m), omohayek, datribune, emailaddy, pessu4life(m), gidyambi(m), Passionz8, Whynotthetruth(m), mank1234(m), Uptosomething(m), americanson, davdjayj, haykay2005, cbrass(m), twinklinglights, AZeD1(m), ictacademy, Sundouglas and 116 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17