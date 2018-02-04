Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kassim Afegbua Insists Babangida Authorised ‘Vote Out Buhari’ Statement (10805 Views)

Controversy as spokesman insists IBB authorised ‘Vote out Buhari’ statement



Kassim Afegbua, the spokesman of General Ibrahim Babangida, has insisted that the former military president approved the statement he issued, calling on Nigerians to vote out president Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.



Afegbua in a telephone conversation with our reporter, maintained that IBB has not denied the statement. “The statement is in order. IBB did not hold any press conference in Minna. It was overzealous people that issued that statement of his denial. I wouldn’t issue any statement without his approval. Go ahead with the statement. I have spoken with him and he said he has not recanted the statement,” he said.



Babangida in a press statement released on Sunday by Afegbua, urged Buhari to sacrifice his personal ambition for national interest, while calling on Nigerians to vote out Buhari in 2019.



However, hours later another statement was circulated by press release distribution agency, PRNigeria, claiming that IBB has disowned the earlier statement issued by his media aide.



“Let me categorically state that as former President and Statesman, I have unfettered channel of communication with the highest authorities without sensational public correspondence, therefore those views expressed over there are personal views of the writer,” IBB was quoted in the statement.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/amplite/controversy-as-spokesman-insists-ibb-authorised-vote-out-buhari-in-2019-statement.html?__twitter_impression=true





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otQ_QrgzTs0 5 Likes

cursedAbiola:

The statement was authored by me. I accept responsibility 13 Likes 3 Shares

Is this a case of , I talk , I nor talk again?

Sarrki, Ngenekwenu, Madridguy, Omenkalives and other BMC come oooo food don ready as IBB insist Buhari must go back to Daura in 2019 44 Likes 4 Shares

Ngenewhatever come and see o 19 Likes 1 Share

The spokesman is a confused individual. You claimed your boss said something and he came out to refute it. and now the madman or spokesman is insisting.



pls are you are runway psychiatric student 1 Like



75m spent on Van Dijk is a waste The last time "Millions" got wasted this badly was in 2015 when "15 million" votes was wasted on Buhari





Liverpool 2 - 2 Spurs The penalties came as controversial as IBB's letter Some say it is, some say it's Not. But one thing is sure, the75m spent on Van Dijk is a waste The last time "Millions" got wasted this badly was in 2015 when "15 million" votes was wasted on Buhari 46 Likes 8 Shares

TonyeBarcanista:

The statement was authored by me. I accept responsibility and u are?? and u are?? 3 Likes

chai,... nigerians hav nsva been ds unanimous 9 Likes 1 Share

Maradona 4 Likes

TonyeBarcanista:

It was thief ibb



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otQ_QrgzTs0&feature=player_embedded 6 Likes

Uncle IBB, you have said this one.. It is by fire by force. 8 Likes

cursedAbiola:

Any story without IBB on Audio/video is FAKE and worthless ipob fabrication.





Why is this thing driving ipobs crazy ? 1 Like

Hmmm mek i wait till tomorrow because e be like say ukot anam a mmo! By tomorrow they would have gotten their sense back from drunkenness.

I won't be surprise if BMC mafias authored the second article, in other to refute this. They are capable of anything. 8 Likes 1 Share

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=otQ_QrgzTs0&feature=player_embedded 2 Likes

IBB is nothing but a crippled coward. I personally believe he authorised Afegbua to issue the first statement. I guessed he later remembered his past corrupt deals and had a rethink.





Lalaiclala, IBB never debunked anything...that story came from the stables ofbrain dead zombies....



This is he truth. Lalaiclala, IBB never debunked anything...that story came from the stables ofbrain dead zombies....This is he truth. 11 Likes

BMCS aka APC CROONIES aka APC PEASANTS feeding from crumbs thrown at them manufactured the rebuttal to deceive themselves not right thinking Nigerians 1 Like 1 Share

What is the controversy about?



The old man spoke the truth







Everyone is tired of the Daura FC own goal scorer 14 Likes 1 Share





Seun, instead of you to monitor your forum, you are there doing there is God and there is no God..

Lalasticlala watch the video, remove the previous nonsense that ngeneukwenu manufactured from front page and aplogize to nairalander and Nigerians for promoting misinformation even after you were advised..Seun, instead of you to monitor your forum, you are there doing there is God and there is no God.. 22 Likes 1 Share

On the rebuttal IBB's title was GCON While in reality his title is GCFR.



WHATS GOING ON? 7 Likes 1 Share