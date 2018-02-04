Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB (14096 Views)

Abuja – The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the arrest of Kassim Afegbua for the statement he issued on behalf of former President Ibrahim Babangida.



A Presidency source confirmed this development to INDEPENDENT on Sunday.



It would be recalled that Afegbua, in a statement issued on Sunday allegedly on behalf of Babangida quoted him as saying that President Muhammadu Buhari should not seek for re-election in 2019.

However in a swift reaction, the former Military President denied issuing a statement calling on Nigerians to disregard the earlier statement by Afegbua.



According to the source, “the IGP has ordered for the arrest of Kassim Afegbua for issuing a fake statement. He was advised to submit himself to the Force Headquarters in 24 hours or face arrest.

https://independent.ng/breaking-igp-orders-afegbuas-arrest-anti-buhari-statement/amp/

Eye service is the order of the day in this government. Smh 48 Likes 1 Share

We're in democracy indeed! 49 Likes 1 Share





Down with the mad old dulllard APC/Presidency has lost it totally ... dem be like Trailer wen fail brake right now ... clutching anyhow at strawsDown with the mad old dulllard 66 Likes 1 Share

What are they going to charge him for?

He can't issue a statement without IBB's approval.



This is weird. 38 Likes

GEJ comes to mind. God bless him, the father of Nigeria's modern democracy! 118 Likes 12 Shares

I tell you solemnly, do not be afraid of the one who kills onlythe body, but fear him who kills both the body and the soul.



Fela was arrested for speaking the truth about obasanjo. These military presidents aren't what Nigerians need. 7 Likes 1 Share

Another wrong policy, now alot of such comments will spring up. Even a movement



This is not the time to show force at all 7 Likes

I miss Jonathan a true prophet 128 Likes 7 Shares

Ex-Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd.) has disowned a statement signed and distributed by his media aide, Mr. Kassim Afegbua.



In the widely-circulated statement, Afegbua quoted IBB as advising President Muhammadu Buhari not to stand for re-election in 2019.



However, the new statement, signed by IBB, noted that he (IBB) had unfettered access to Buhari and that he would speak to the President in camera instead of resorting to open letter as alleged.



Here is the full statement:



MY COUNSEL TO THE NATION–BY GENERAL IBRAHIM BADAMASI BABANGIDA, GCFR



Distinguished Members of the Fourth estate of the realm.



It has been drawnd to my attention a press statement on the State of the nation, particularly 2019 general elections and beyond.



Let me categorically state that as former President and Statesman, I have unfettered channel of communication with the highest authorities without sensational public correspondence, therefore those views expressed over there are personal views of the writer.





However, with due respect to individual opinion and constitutional rights, it is worrisome that Political events and civil unrest in many part of the country, has raised many questions on the governance and unity. Indeed 2018 is inundated with seasons of literatures on the corporate existence of this country. Many of such literatures have shown concerns of the corporate existence of Nigeria beyond 2019 general elections.



It will be recalled, that in my message to this year’s Armed Forces Remembrance Day, I specifically expressed the dire need for proactive measures to stop farmers/herders clashes in the middle belt, Cattle rustling, armed robbery, Kidnapping, gangsterism and Cultism. Our security agencies have to step up surveillance with more efforts on intelligence gathering for maximum success.



Recent happenings and utterances by political gladiators is alarming and not in the interest of common man that is already overstretched and apparently living from hand to mouth due to precarious economic conditions. Despite all these challenges, I am optimistic that the political actors will play within the ambits of political norms and decorum to ameliorate the problems facing our society now.





I am a realist that believes in all issues in a democratic atmosphere are sincerely discussed and resolved in the spirit of give and take. Since after my military years that metamorphosed to the only Military President in the history of Nigeria and my civilian life, I always have one clear objective that freedom can only be achieved through democracy. Some people find this freedom as an avenue for eroding democracy by antics of hate speeches under the guise of religion, tribal or self imposed mentorship. This trend of pitching political class and the people is unhealthy and skewed.



The clamour for re-alignment of governance in the country as we are approaching 2019 election year is a welcome development only if the agitations are genuinely channeled through legislation and total supremacy of the constitution . Any attempt outside this circle of democratic tenants is deceptive and divisive idea capable of plunging our political journey into disarray.





Our present political parties and their structures need parameter pillars that will make them more strong with unique ideologies. However, our present political parties need surgical operation that will fusion them in to a reasonable numbers. I have been an advocate of two party systems but in our present reality in Nigeria, our political parties can fusion into strong political association/party that can form a formidable opposition to a ruling party.



As students of history, we are aware that many advanced democracies have two distinct ideological political parties, with a handful of smaller political parties that serve as buffer whenever any of the known political parties derailed or became unpopular. I still believe in two party systems as the best option for Nigeria.



It is high time that, we dialogue more on any issue in order to have a political solution on any problem affecting us. It is sad that, Nigeria had its fare share of conflicts, and we cannot continue to fall back to those dark years of bloodshed.



As a people, now is the time to come together to address all Communal conflicts and criminality under any guise to further unite the country in line with the vision of our founding fathers so that as a nation, we can forge ahead in the task of building a more prosperous nation.



SIGNED:



GENERAL IBRAHIM BADAMASI BABANGIDA GCFR, FORMER MILITARY PRESIDENT & COMMANDER IN-CHIEF OF NIGERIAN ARMED FORCES.



1 UPHILL DRIVE, MINNA.



SUNDAY, 04TH FEBRUARY, 2018.







The APC ought to know by now that's it's too late to save this administration from the jaws of ignominy that buboo pushed it into due to his nepotism, bigotry and incompetence.



Omi ti gbehin wo igbin lenu and there's nothing they can do about it. IGP that should be organising how to arrest Fulani militia terrorists in BenueThe APC ought to know by now that's it's too late to save this administration from the jaws of ignominy that buboo pushed it into due to his nepotism, bigotry and incompetence.Omi ti gbehin wo igbin lenu and there's nothing they can do about it. 41 Likes 3 Shares

It is finished!



Buhari/APC has lost it completely! 13 Likes 1 Share

Ipob yoots thrive on hate and FAKE NEWS 11 Likes 2 Shares

modik:





IBB is an ipob yoot

Obj also ipob yoot



Lol

IBB has told you he didn't issue any statement... Why are you bringing his name again? IBB has told you he didn't issue any statement... Why are you bringing his name again? 4 Likes 1 Share







IBB AUTHORISED THE STATEMENT I ISSUED - Spokesperson

https://www.channelstv.com/2018/02/04/babangida-authorised-the-statement-i-issued-spokesperson/?utm_source=TW&utm_medium=ChannelsTV-+AutoPoster&utm_campaign=SNAP%2Bfrom%2BChannels+Television [quote author=NgeneUkwenu post=64790615][/quote]- Spokesperson 6 Likes 2 Shares

He Should Explain To The Security Agency Who Authorized him to issue the Statement... 4 Likes 2 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:





IBB has told you he didn't issue any statement... Why are you bringing his name again?

Why respond on IBB alone?



OBJ nko?.... Ipob yoot.... Lol Why respond on IBB alone?OBJ nko?.... Ipob yoot.... Lol 7 Likes 1 Share

This is the military regime all over again...what a President... 3 Likes

some people like to glorify fake and rubbish news.



pls is the statement a threat to peace? why would IGP order his arrest.

wailers be careful

In as much I want buhari reelected

I detest fake media propaganda

let's match this people with PMB achievements 1 Like

In as much I want buhari reelected

I detest fake media propaganda

let's match this people with PMB achievements

Who would save Nigeria from this mess...? Why arrest a man who is tired of your nonsense administration? We don decay reach like this for this country? 1 Like

So he issued a rebuttal but in same rebuttal he expressed very similar views to that of his spokesman. Most importantly he never chastised the spokesman for the same.

This damage control failed since 6months into Buharis govt 8 Likes 4 Shares

NgeneUkwenu:





So who will defeat him in 2019?



Deluded ipob youth...

So to you anyone not supporting your god is ipob youth?



Kindly get your head off his Ass except it's filled with used tampoon, probably the reason you can't use it properly and kindly know the brain ain't an app and it's free. So to you anyone not supporting your god is ipob youth?Kindly get your head off his Ass except it's filled with used tampoon, probably the reason you can't use it properly and kindly know the brain ain't an app and it's free. 10 Likes 1 Share

NgeneUkwenu:





So who will defeat him in 2019?



Deluded ipob youth... Hmmmmmmm! Ever heard or read of Nebuchadnezzar and Herod? God will defeat him except he repents and governs well. Those who support him not because he is governing with justice and equity but because of their selfish interests will get their own versus of divine judgement except they too repent. Hmmmmmmm! Ever heard or read of Nebuchadnezzar and Herod? God will defeat him except he repents and governs well. Those who support him not because he is governing with justice and equity but because of their selfish interests will get their own versus of divine judgement except they too repent. 5 Likes 1 Share

The IGP must be high of cheap weed. Arrest Afegbua for what? Did IBB lodge a formal complaint or what? He should go back to Benue and arrest the murderous herdsmen who are busy killing innocent people. 12 Likes 3 Shares