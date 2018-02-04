₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by Reelectbuhari: 9:27pm
Abuja – The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the arrest of Kassim Afegbua for the statement he issued on behalf of former President Ibrahim Babangida.
https://independent.ng/breaking-igp-orders-afegbuas-arrest-anti-buhari-statement/amp/
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by ecdcyber: 9:30pm
Eye service is the order of the day in this government. Smh
48 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by greatgod2012(f): 9:31pm
heheheheheheheh! I laugh!
We're in democracy indeed!
49 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:32pm
APC/Presidency has lost it totally ... dem be like Trailer wen fail brake right now ... clutching anyhow at straws
Down with the mad old dulllard
66 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by Mogidi: 9:33pm
What are they going to charge him for?
He can't issue a statement without IBB's approval.
This is weird.
38 Likes
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by psucc(m): 9:34pm
GEJ comes to mind. God bless him, the father of Nigeria's modern democracy!
118 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by dingbang(m): 9:37pm
I tell you solemnly, do not be afraid of the one who kills onlythe body, but fear him who kills both the body and the soul.
Fela was arrested for speaking the truth about obasanjo. These military presidents aren't what Nigerians need.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by omowolewa: 9:37pm
Another wrong policy, now alot of such comments will spring up. Even a movement
This is not the time to show force at all
7 Likes
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by ihitenansa: 9:38pm
hmmm
interestin..
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by mbaboy(m): 9:38pm
I miss Jonathan a true prophet
128 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:41pm
Ex-Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd.) has disowned a statement signed and distributed by his media aide, Mr. Kassim Afegbua.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by TheFreeOne: 9:41pm
IGP that should be organising how to arrest Fulani militia terrorists in Benue
The APC ought to know by now that's it's too late to save this administration from the jaws of ignominy that buboo pushed it into due to his nepotism, bigotry and incompetence.
Omi ti gbehin wo igbin lenu and there's nothing they can do about it.
41 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by Ngokafor(f): 9:44pm
It is finished!
Buhari/APC has lost it completely!
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:45pm
Ipob yoots thrive on hate and FAKE NEWS
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:48pm
modik:
IBB has told you he didn't issue any statement... Why are you bringing his name again?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by TheFreeOne: 9:49pm
[quote author=NgeneUkwenu post=64790615][/quote]
IBB AUTHORISED THE STATEMENT I ISSUED - Spokesperson
https://www.channelstv.com/2018/02/04/babangida-authorised-the-statement-i-issued-spokesperson/?utm_source=TW&utm_medium=ChannelsTV-+AutoPoster&utm_campaign=SNAP%2Bfrom%2BChannels+Television
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:50pm
He Should Explain To The Security Agency Who Authorized him to issue the Statement...
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by modik(m): 9:51pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Why respond on IBB alone?
OBJ nko?.... Ipob yoot.... Lol
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by dlondonbadboy: 9:51pm
This is the military regime all over again...what a President...
3 Likes
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by jidamsel43(m): 9:52pm
some people like to glorify fake and rubbish news.
pls is the statement a threat to peace? why would IGP order his arrest.
wailers be careful
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by Reelectbuhari: 9:52pm
In as much I want buhari reelected
I detest fake media propaganda
let's match this people with PMB achievements
1 Like
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by dlondonbadboy: 9:54pm
Who would save Nigeria from this mess...? Why arrest a man who is tired of your nonsense administration? We don decay reach like this for this country?
1 Like
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by tinkinjow: 9:55pm
So he issued a rebuttal but in same rebuttal he expressed very similar views to that of his spokesman. Most importantly he never chastised the spokesman for the same.
This damage control failed since 6months into Buharis govt
8 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by TheFreeOne: 9:58pm
NgeneUkwenu:
So to you anyone not supporting your god is ipob youth?
Kindly get your head off his Ass except it's filled with used tampoon, probably the reason you can't use it properly and kindly know the brain ain't an app and it's free.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by UnchangeableGod: 10:04pm
NgeneUkwenu:Hmmmmmmm! Ever heard or read of Nebuchadnezzar and Herod? God will defeat him except he repents and governs well. Those who support him not because he is governing with justice and equity but because of their selfish interests will get their own versus of divine judgement except they too repent.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by seunmsg(m): 10:07pm
The IGP must be high of cheap weed. Arrest Afegbua for what? Did IBB lodge a formal complaint or what? He should go back to Benue and arrest the murderous herdsmen who are busy killing innocent people.
12 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: IGP Orders Kassim Afegbua's Arrest Over Anti Buhari Statement On Behalf Of IBB by Paperwhite(m): 10:07pm
Shithole country being administered by fucktards.So one cant express him mind again. Buhari government will have to arrest all of us.
Meanwhile Buhari is a plague that must be kicked out.He fully knows this.
4 Likes
