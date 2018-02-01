₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by 247frolic(m): 10:27pm
Ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was pictured watching the CHAN Finals between Host country Morocco and Nigeria; Sadly, Nigeria lost the game 4 goals to Zero.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/atiku-abubakar-pictured-watching.html
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by Nogodye(m): 10:34pm
Watching and thinking Nigeria will win so as to congratulate them on twitter...Incoming President of Twitter.Hope dashg!
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by Throwback: 10:36pm
He brought his presidential badluck to the Super Eagles.
When he did not watch the Eagles wobbled into the final, only to crash land.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by BruncleZuma: 10:37pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by BlvckSoul(m): 10:37pm
Go get your voters card. It's your civic duty, it's the only way to send Baba back to his retirement home.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by pol23: 10:37pm
I hope you will make a good president...
I don't trust you though...but that Herdman must go back to Daura...
Can that be his son watching in the other living room?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by Chrisozone: 10:37pm
The best team won.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by crisycent: 10:37pm
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:37pm
Both Buhari and Atiku are not in their right sense at all
We don't need a president again in Nigeria at the moment. Let's go for a break
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by Quoran: 10:37pm
The average Nigerian politician is so predictable. Lol
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by pelvicky(m): 10:37pm
who told that man standing not to sit down?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by Kingbuhari(m): 10:38pm
abeg how do this people feel so comfortable in this their buba caftan in this fierce hot weather iyam not understanding
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by yinka2011: 10:38pm
is it just me or you tell me.
why is this a news?
imagine some other country this happening that the ex VP was watching match on TV.
i dey vex
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by qualityGod(m): 10:38pm
See the curve TV chai money good o
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by emeijeh(m): 10:38pm
He posted this after the embarrassing scoreline?
But how is this news, if I may ask?
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by ignis(f): 10:38pm
No wonder Nigeria loosed...
Evil people everywhere.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by michlins: 10:39pm
Tomorrow this one will tell us his sitting room won't be able to contain give people. Politicians and lies
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by Judolisco(m): 10:39pm
D man jst use am snap ni as Dem score d 3rd goal atiku go blyk Alaye change channel
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by Small080(m): 10:39pm
Twitter president, if he know they will lose, I'm very sure he won't watch it....
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by Justbeingreal(m): 10:39pm
Politics politics
Tbh I'm tired of this country politicians, Nigeria is a great nation with bad leaders.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by gmoney12: 10:39pm
an so?
Vote me for president 2023
Vote in bearded men and experience good leadership
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by ikdaddy01(m): 10:40pm
All these books on the table in front of him.
I dont know Atiku as the book reading type.
Unless someone wants to outclass Emir Sanusi in the books competition and the other Dollar who could not pass a single exam.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by Atiku2019: 10:40pm
My President 2019
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by Philinho(m): 10:40pm
Nigeria Football a times is full of hypertension
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by pinnket: 10:40pm
Same way he's watching the economy and strategising on possible ways to milk Nigeria dry after some bigger fools vote him in, come 2019...
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by litetias(m): 10:40pm
That was not cool from the boys. Total meltdown in the second half
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by demoBaba: 10:41pm
Kingbuhari:
Local boi, check out for central air conditional.
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by Atiku2019: 10:42pm
pinnket:
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by FUNNYBONE1: 10:43pm
yet the super chickens couldnt Atikulate their formation
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by shegoly: 10:43pm
trying to look for d strategies to use wen campaigning in 2019......e.g if u vote for me, Nigeria will host world cup and it will boost our economy
|Re: Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) by Abbey4life: 10:44pm
pelvicky:
I was pretty sure someone is gonna make this comment.
