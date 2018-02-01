Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Atiku Abubakar Watching Nigeria Vs Morocco Match (Photo) (6348 Views)

http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/atiku-abubakar-pictured-watching.html Ex-Vice President, Atiku Abubakar was pictured watching the CHAN Finals between Host country Morocco and Nigeria; Sadly, Nigeria lost the game 4 goals to Zero. 3 Likes

Watching and thinking Nigeria will win so as to congratulate them on twitter...Incoming President of Twitter.Hope dashg! 11 Likes

He brought his presidential badluck to the Super Eagles.



When he did not watch the Eagles wobbled into the final, only to crash land. 3 Likes

Go get your voters card. It's your civic duty, it's the only way to send Baba back to his retirement home. 1 Like

I hope you will make a good president...

I don't trust you though...but that Herdman must go back to Daura...

Can that be his son watching in the other living room?

The best team won.

Both Buhari and Atiku are not in their right sense at all



We don't need a president again in Nigeria at the moment. Let's go for a break 5 Likes 1 Share

The average Nigerian politician is so predictable. Lol

who told that man standing not to sit down? 1 Like

iyam not understanding abeg how do this people feel so comfortable in this their buba caftan in this fierce hot weatheriyam not understanding

is it just me or you tell me.







why is this a news?







imagine some other country this happening that the ex VP was watching match on TV.





See the curve TV chai money good o

He posted this after the embarrassing scoreline?









But how is this news, if I may ask? 1 Like

No wonder Nigeria loosed...



Evil people everywhere. 1 Like

Tomorrow this one will tell us his sitting room won't be able to contain give people. Politicians and lies

D man jst use am snap ni as Dem score d 3rd goal atiku go blyk Alaye change channel

Twitter president, if he know they will lose, I'm very sure he won't watch it.... 1 Like

Politics politics



Tbh I'm tired of this country politicians, Nigeria is a great nation with bad leaders.

an so?



Vote me for president 2023

Vote in bearded men and experience good leadership 2 Likes 1 Share

All these books on the table in front of him.

I dont know Atiku as the book reading type.

Unless someone wants to outclass Emir Sanusi in the books competition and the other Dollar who could not pass a single exam.

My President 2019

Nigeria Football a times is full of hypertension

Same way he's watching the economy and strategising on possible ways to milk Nigeria dry after some bigger fools vote him in, come 2019...

That was not cool from the boys. Total meltdown in the second half

yet the super chickens couldnt Atikulate their formation

trying to look for d strategies to use wen campaigning in 2019......e.g if u vote for me, Nigeria will host world cup and it will boost our economy