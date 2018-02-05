₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
KILL this CORRUPTION before this CORRUPTION KILLS YOU!!!
Cheating in its height at the *National Identity Management Commission (NIMC)*
The management of the National Identity Management Commission has deployed what can be referred to as modern slavery against her workforce.
The rules are nothing but mere letters and are not followed at all in this commission which has brought about agitation that the corruption in this administration is beyond what the nation has ever seen.
Firstly, the issue of salary at this commission needs urgent attention of the government, staff does not have any stable salary and the salary is always reducing in spite of promotion of staff. The recent case is the case of around 30% reduction in staff salary despite promotion which made staff receives far lesser salaries to what they were earning even before promotion. Also, there is irregularity in the take home of staff on same grade level, some staff on same Grade Level who were in fact employed the same day receive different salaries with around N11,000 difference.
Another is the issue of promotion, promotion in this commission is based on who you know and not on whether you are qualified and due for it. The recently concluded promotion was quite unfair and beyond what any reasonable explanation can justify. Staff who have spent well over 3 years on their previous posts were not promoted while staff who merely joined the commission in less than 3 years got double promotion as against the public service rules.
For over 12 months now, the enrolment centers of the commission have not been funded and there are always memo requesting that enrolment figures should be doubled. This has resulted in staff using their personal monies to fund the office or resorting to applicants for financial assistance.
The working conditions in the offices are poor and hazardous to health yet no hazard allowance or any allowance at all is received by staff.
For over 4 years now, Pension and housing fund has been deducted from staff salaries but not remitted to the appropriate agencies. Also, staff are being owed 28 days allowance, promotion arrears and nothing has been said about it despite the commitment of this present government to payment of those allowances.
In all of these, staff are constantly doing their bits as enrolment figures roll in every day. The management on the other hand are far from doing their part as they have failed to provide the motivation and the necessary tool needed for the smooth running of the organization. They have even failed the public by not producing their Identity Cards as at when due.
There is need for the public to know about this so that there will be intervention from the appropriate quarters.
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by OceanmorganTrix: 5:47pm
They are still fighting corruption
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by Bogii: 5:59pm
OceanmorganTrix:The management of National Identity Management commission need to be probe. Why should management hold her staffs into ransom and the entire country.
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by dandutse01(m): 6:02pm
Wow! This is serious oo, pls take it to the front page so that stake holders involve might take action
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by beejaay: 6:07pm
Kavuki:This organisation that treat their staff like slave!!!!
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by donjogzy: 6:17pm
This promising organization treating her hard working staff in such manner is unacceptable.we need the acclaimed corruption fighting govt to look into this allegation asap
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by Fedpeters: 6:25pm
I thought slave trade ended years ago,what happens in nimc is beyond normal,terible working conditions and corruption at its height
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by flowbjones(m): 6:31pm
dandutse01:
My bro you still dey NIMC?
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by adisaigbo1(m): 6:44pm
Nimc is the worst place you can work in Nigeria...
Nothing is right with that organization.... FG needs to improve the funding to the commission; it's an embarrassment on us all. Ordinary Benin Republic here, you get your National ID hassle-free and in no time at all.
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by Marus: 6:44pm
Only NIMC staff in government parastatals does not know how much is his salary, they can pay below minimun wage at will, they also have refuse to allow us join IPPIS.
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by abtij: 9:33pm
The Nimc Damagement are all thieves and doesn't want their staff to grow.
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by abtij: 9:34pm
They are called damagement nd nt management because they re selfish
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by zicoraads(m): 9:51pm
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by miqos02(m): 10:03pm
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by bobokeshington: 10:03pm
what else do you expect from this zoo nation called Nigeria
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by BruncleZuma: 10:05pm
Sell me all the data...
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by gunners160(m): 10:06pm
shhm,most of dhr staff at NIMC r just too bleeping rude
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by Burger01(m): 10:08pm
Efcc and icpc where una dey!!!!!!
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by kambili999(f): 10:08pm
don't even know what to say about this country. I'm just weak
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by dlondonbadboy: 10:10pm
My dear OP, can you kindly upload your picture so we can know who is exposing NIMC. We commend your boldnes..
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by bobokeshington: 10:11pm
miqos02:are you surprised
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by Kaysurplus(m): 10:12pm
No wonder since 2014 I haven't been able to collect the National ID card, most institutions have been rejecting the Temporary Slip.
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by IRIEBOY(m): 10:12pm
in femi kuti voice " Yesterday, Dem tell us sey,
Sey today, na we go gain
So we struggle, suffer dey,
For this new democratic change
But the truth of the matter be sey,
Dem disguise another way
To continue their crooked ways
Oh Yes! Dem bobo!
Chorus
Dem bobo your mama!
Dem bobo your papa!
Dem bobo your mama!
Dem bobo your papa!
Dem bobo your grandmama!
Dem bobo your grandpapa!
Dem bobo the market women!
Dem bobo you journalist!
The human right activists!
In the name of democracy!
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by Hardeybohwarley(m): 10:12pm
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by rawtouch: 10:14pm
At least you have the job. The coveted "federal job" . Millions of unemployed Nigerian graduates would wish they had the 'privilege' of complaining about the working conditions of a Federal Government job.
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by kokomaster3d: 10:17pm
I am a living witness. We had to contribute N100 each as applicants for the NIMC staff to buy fuel for their generator in Customs Office, Karu, Abuja. Then we were told there is no network for us to complete our registration.
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by franzis(m): 10:17pm
5 years running I never get my permanent national ID card
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by yeyerolling: 10:18pm
Can u swear u no use corruption enter
|Re: Kill This Corruption Before This Corruption Kills You!!! by Nigeriadondie: 10:18pm
