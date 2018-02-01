₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by Newshelm: 9:10pm
Cameroonian Soldiers arrive Gwoza, Nigeria for induction into Ops Lafiya Dole, theatre commander Maj Gen Rogers charged them to exhibit discipline and professionalism in discharge of their assign duties.
http://www.newshelmng.com/2018/02/photos-cameroonian-soldiers-arrive.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by DaniDani(m): 9:55pm
As in joint military collabo to tackle boko haran or mercenaries?
1 Like
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 10:02pm
Is Buhari hiring them as mercenaries or are they just here for a joint military exercise
1 Like
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by jidamsel43(m): 10:03pm
Nice move , because boko haram attacks are more in northern Cameroon than in Nigeria
4 Likes
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by Nigeriadondie: 10:21pm
A country so useless as Nigeria that failed to realize that were are surrounded by enemies. Cameroon has, is and will never be an ally. Apart from Niger, both Chad and Cameroon where so comfortable with the Boko Haram issue as long as they were not hurt. Infact, boko haram used the territories to launch attacks on Nigeria. It was when they were becoming affected in terms of security and economy especially as Nigeria is a very important trade route that they now became concerned.
Cameroon that has repeatedly killed hundreds of Nigerian civilians in the name of counter-terrorism operations,continually harass Nigerians in border communities close to the Bakassi yet no dust was raised because our own useless Nigeeian govt doesn’t place premium on d lives of its own citizens. Recently, this same Cameroonian military repeatedly dared to carry out attacks on Nigerian territory to arrest some people in the border communities in Cross River unchallenged but when our own coward military ran to seek refuge away from boko haram into Cameroon which they cowardly called ‘tactical manuovre’ they were disarmed by the Cameroonian military and escorted back into Nigeria by the same Cameroonian military like toddlers going to school in the morning.But if it is unarmed IPOB, Shiites or Niger Delta boys python would dance or crocodlile would smile.
https://www.premiumtimesng.com/opinion/167277-nigerian-military-calls-soldiers-escape-to-cameroon-tactical-manoeuvre.html
What a country. Doomed beyond redemption
6 Likes
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by fuckerstard: 10:21pm
Are they still monitoring the internet, if yes Buhari is a cow lol
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by Bayajidda1: 10:21pm
Hmmmm...the Islamization is real.
They are here for;
.
3 Likes
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by Bayajidda1: 10:22pm
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by cousjwhite(m): 10:22pm
Thought i read in an earlier thread today that Boko haram has been completely defeated
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by Bayajidda1: 10:22pm
1 Like
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by Geoxplorer: 10:22pm
So NA can't defeat BH alone abi? Omo nawao for this country sha...
2 Likes
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by MrMoney007: 10:23pm
Jihadists, we know the truth
1 Like
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by pol23: 10:23pm
Special op?
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by deafeyez: 10:23pm
WHAT IS THEIR MISSION.
ARREST OPPOSITION?
1 Like
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by eliadekx(m): 10:24pm
K
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by ogunmourinho: 10:24pm
nice one
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by tdayof(m): 10:24pm
Before I start reading rubbish here. You should know they're part of the MNJTF. we've got troops operating accross both borders and ever the use of air assets for joint and cross border ops
1 Like
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by Iruobean(m): 10:24pm
Fucj
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by ciopnigeria: 10:24pm
Are they coming to fight the cows or what
2 Likes
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by exenxe1: 10:24pm
jidamsel43:nothing is nice about DAT move.DAT termite of a President have nothing to offer
1 Like
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by Georgekyrian(m): 10:27pm
EXPIRED PRESIDENT IN AN EXPIRED COUNTRY...
FAILED!!!
4 Likes
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by phemflex90(m): 10:27pm
They should enter Aso rock and chase away Buhari
1 Like
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by DjAndroid: 10:31pm
sebi dem say boko haram don finish?wetin dem com do
1 Like
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by big3boy: 10:31pm
jidamsel43:bokoharam or mbororoharam. myetishaytan
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by big3boy: 10:34pm
Bayajidda1:peple like you are the real enemy of progress.
am a muslim and keep attacking the herdsmen on the net because of their horible killing and they've killed muslims, christians and many other,do you call that islamization?
2 Likes
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by mustafa006: 10:34pm
Sai Buhari till 2050...
1 Like
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by xcolanto(m): 10:36pm
I remember how APC berated GEJ for using foreign troops to fight boko boys, saying GEJ had weakened the army and they had no weapons and moral to fight the war. Now this same people turn around to do what they blamed GEJ for. Indeed GEJ's God is alive and living. So far APC has done everything they accused the PDP government for doing. Hypocrites na em bubu them be.
1 Like
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by mayorkyzo: 10:38pm
Thought they just released a statement that BH has being defeated
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by BafanaBafana: 10:39pm
Those guys
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by SSGN: 10:41pm
I weep for my country. Under the military the prospect of having foreign soldiers on Nigerian soil was as unthinkable as the prospect of having Latvian troops on Russian soil. The Nigerian military today is better funded than it has ever been at anytime since its creation. Nigerian spends nearly as much as Pakistan in defence. The 200,000 man Nigerian army cannot defeat a bunch of terrorist numbering in the thiusands, we have to allow the enemy into our soil.
2 Likes
|Re: Cameroonian Soldiers Arrive Gwoza, Nigeria (Photos) by goforit: 10:43pm
Is ok o
