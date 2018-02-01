A country so useless as Nigeria that failed to realize that were are surrounded by enemies. Cameroon has, is and will never be an ally. Apart from Niger, both Chad and Cameroon where so comfortable with the Boko Haram issue as long as they were not hurt. Infact, boko haram used the territories to launch attacks on Nigeria. It was when they were becoming affected in terms of security and economy especially as Nigeria is a very important trade route that they now became concerned.



Cameroon that has repeatedly killed hundreds of Nigerian civilians in the name of counter-terrorism operations,continually harass Nigerians in border communities close to the Bakassi yet no dust was raised because our own useless Nigeeian govt doesn’t place premium on d lives of its own citizens. Recently, this same Cameroonian military repeatedly dared to carry out attacks on Nigerian territory to arrest some people in the border communities in Cross River unchallenged but when our own coward military ran to seek refuge away from boko haram into Cameroon which they cowardly called ‘tactical manuovre’ they were disarmed by the Cameroonian military and escorted back into Nigeria by the same Cameroonian military like toddlers going to school in the morning.But if it is unarmed IPOB, Shiites or Niger Delta boys python would dance or crocodlile would smile.

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/opinion/167277-nigerian-military-calls-soldiers-escape-to-cameroon-tactical-manoeuvre.html



