Source; Following the recent attacks by Mambilla militia group on the Fulanis in Sardauna local government areas, Taraba State, more military reinforcement of battle ready soldiers have arrived Gembu town.. The military troops led by Brigadier B.A. Muhammad, are reportedly set to receive a fighter jet from Yola air force base in order to curb the activities of the militiamen.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/06/mambillamassacre-military-troops-arrive-taraba-attacks-militia-group-photos.html

But when Fulani attacks others even Soldier ant will not been seen arriving there . But in this case the govt is even deploying a jet fighter to protect the Fulanis...Kai it is well 69 Likes 4 Shares

See the speed. The are yet to arrive Edo and Enugu. 35 Likes 1 Share

Whenever they attack the fulani you see army very fast 31 Likes 2 Shares

Kanu was right after all 36 Likes 3 Shares

The Jihad on Taraba is Real...!! 10 Likes

Military troops have stormed Sardauna LGA of Taraba after Mambilla people retaliated the killing of their folks by killing dozens of Fulani herdsmen and Fulanis in the community yesterday.

Buhari's aides put the phone call of governor of Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on hold for 5 hours before and during a 2016 attack where Fulani herdsmen waged war and raided the Uzo-Uwani community in Enugu State, killing over 100 people.

It took weeks before policemen paid a visit to Uzo-Uwani and not a single suspect was arrested.

So much for the soon-to-be-great One Nigeria where the streets overflow with love, milk and honey. 24 Likes 3 Shares

If this is a confirmed story, then what are we really saying about EQUAL RIGHTS? 5 Likes

Of course those frustrated ones will have nothing to say about this but you will see them masturbating on any Igbo related thread. 21 Likes 2 Shares

That "nigerian" army is nothing more than on the payroll of Queen Elizabeth, there to protect the acquiring of resources and nothing more.



Watch as army retaliate the killing of the fulanis..









..they will soon descend on the inncent and helpless inhabitants .. 5 Likes 1 Share

Because the natives had an upper hand over the Fulanis, such reinforcement has been sent. But all the while that Fulanis have been causing mayhem across the nation, no such deployment was seen.



I say it unequivocally and without apologies that a great way to reduce this menace is for Buhari to die immediately and a little reshuffling done in the army hierarchy. Once Buhari dies, these emboldened Fulanis who have been encouraged by the dullard's tacit support will recoil into their shell 13 Likes 1 Share

More like Nigeria dies so that the Yoruba can stay with these Fulani folks LOL More like Nigeria dies so that the Yoruba can stay with these Fulani folks LOL 5 Likes

Now we know who is behind the foolani attacks all over the country. 4 Likes

And if he survive his illness and you did not kill him may you continue to be Fulani slave forever. And if he survive his illness and you did not kill him may you continue to be Fulani slave forever.

And if he survive his illness and you did not kill him may you continue to be Fulani slave forever. Don't worry. He's not coming back to that seat again. You can bet on it. And any northern Muslim that enters there will be removed by God for a Christian southerner. Try and see.

Take your vex to God. Don't worry. He's not coming back to that seat again. You can bet on it. And any northern Muslim that enters there will be removed by God for a Christian southerner. Try and see.Take your vex to God. 5 Likes 1 Share

Even your Fulani elders know that the mambila people are not Benue people who you can toy with and that's the reason nobody has been able to take thier fertile land for ages .. You are still a city dwelling Fulani who doesn't know what's up sef Even your Fulani elders know that the mambila people are not Benue people who you can toy with and that's the reason nobody has been able to take thier fertile land for ages .. You are still a city dwelling Fulani who doesn't know what's up sef 6 Likes

This is one of the reasons why we seek a Referendum to escape this state sponsored terrorism 5 Likes

Hahaha His coming back is in the hand of God not you. But since you're dragging power with God then let's see between you and Buhari who will die first. God own it not Fulani slave like you. HahahaHis coming back is in the hand of God not you. But since you're dragging power with God then let's see between you and Buhari who will die first. God own it not Fulani slave like you.

That is bad. where were they when others are being attacked by fulani herdsmen? 3 Likes

Go and kill yourself. Well done Osinbaba. Well done Burutai maganin 'yan iska. And you think we in the middle belt are not watching all this?

Don't worry, what happened to the igbos during the civil war will be a child's play compared to what is comming for the hausa fulani I can bet you And you think we in the middle belt are not watching all this?Don't worry, what happened to the igbos during the civil war will be a child's play compared to what is comming for the hausa fulani I can bet you 1 Like

Which one be Mambilla again? Even Taraba sef get problem? Why is it that all we hear about these days are so so bad news? When was the last time someone ever won a scholarship in the news? It's always bad news like people being lynched to death, armed robbery, kidnapping, suicide, people getting drown in wells, money rituals, serial bombing by Boko Haram, fulani herdsmen slashing a farmer's head in two and raping his entire family, cows in churches and classrooms etc. I bow for this kain country o. One of a kind.

Let me wish you what you rejected... "GOODLUCK" to Nigerians especially the Tarabans...