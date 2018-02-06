₦airaland Forum

APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by nairavsdollars(f): 5:02pm
Temidayo Akinsuyi, Lagos

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the party for accepting the role assigned to him by President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence building team as a measure towards improving cohesion within the party.

Speaking in a chat with INDEPENDENT, Mallam Bolaji Abudullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary who described the move as a welcome development said such a tasks requires a great deal of political skills and experience and they believe Tinubu possesses the requisite skills needed to carry out the task effectively.

The party also commended President Buhari for giving priority to the well-being and unity of the party and for finding Tinubu worthy of the role.

“Any efforts to reconcile and put the party together is a welcome development because there is a lot of work to be done. It requires someone with experience and political skills to do well in that aspect”.

“So, it is a welcome development and we want to commend Mr President for giving that a priority and for finding Asiwaju Tinubu worthy of that assignment”.

“ We also commend Asiwaju Tinubu for agreeing to accept the role for the betterment of our great party. We believe our party will come out stronger and united after the reconciliation process” he said.

https://independent.ng/apc-thanks-tinubu-for-accepting-buharis-appointment/

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by free2ryhme: 6:00pm
Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by gists: 6:01pm
I thought they said PMB has sidelined BAT.
They are even ignorant enough to suggest that BAT will start another political party.
walahi, it sucks to be an IPOB

grin grin quote me and amadioha fire you back to the mud pool grin grin

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by muykem: 6:44pm
2019 is a done deal for APC since BAT has accepted this role.

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by SalamRushdie: 6:59pm
This is an affirmation that there is serious crisis in the APC ..In the Name of the Almighty God Tinubu will fail in his assignment which will set the stage for a thunderous disgrace of the ungodly Buhari back to Daura..

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by ChangetheChange: 7:08pm
This will mark Tinubu political sucide

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by Sealeddeal(m): 7:12pm
Musulumi people!
They know what they're doing.

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by powerkey: 7:24pm
Zombie will always be Zombie.......


Tinubu is zombie and will always be zombie.

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by Ngokafor(f): 7:27pm
Mega useless party called APC...Wont be surprised if these clowns name that as one achievement of their leader buhari.

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by TheFreeOne: 8:04pm
An attempt to keep him busy and forestall any second thoughts he maybe having on working against APC/Buhari candidacy.

Well wetin concern me sef it's his cup of tea if he allowed himself to be played again.

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by NothingDoMe: 8:39pm
gists:
I thought they said PMB has sidelined BAT.
They are even ignorant enough to suggest that BAT will start another political party.
walahi, it sucks to be an IPOB

grin grin quote me and amadioha fire you back to the mud pool grin grin
So Tinubu is only relevant at the time of elections? Hahaha.

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by NothingDoMe: 8:45pm
muykem:
2019 is a done deal for APC since BAT has accepted this role.
Ehen? The rain that will fall will beat the dogs, goat and chicken. The SW is now crying more than even the SE.

No one will escape the hardship of Buhari's second term. No one. Not even Tinubu.

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by superemmy(m): 9:31pm
Used, Dumped only to be reused.

Some people call this one Godfather of Western Politics all I see is just - Tissue Paper

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by 9jaArea: 9:52pm
Some people will be disappointed.
Asiwaju please don't reconcile Dino and Bello we don't want him back in the Senate.

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by datopaper(m): 9:54pm
Buhari is deceiving Tinubu. President Buhari will use and dumb him after election.

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by BruncleZuma: 9:55pm
Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:55pm
You only pick the tissue paper when the asss needs wiping ... and dump it once it has served its purpose.

TINUBU wake up ... you are smarter than this one-sided fulani relationship. You launder their image ... they win election ... they then throw it at you that "SW gave them less than what kano gave them" ... then they fill everywhere with fulani cabal appointments

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by ManFromJos: 9:55pm
Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by Mogidi: 9:56pm
By 2023 Tinubu would still be busy settling disputes, ode Tinubu.

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by SandB2017: 9:56pm
Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by Einl(m): 9:56pm
In the history of Fulani, they have always used an insider to defeat their enemies. That is how they work.

Yoruba people better call Tinubu to order if the plan of chasing Buhari out is to succeed.

Buhari is not the right person for the country. We must kick him out and the Yorubas better help rather than been used.

Look at Osinbanjo...even an infertile dog is of more use than he is.

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by unbitchable(m): 9:57pm
Can't believe Tinubu hasn't learnt his lessons

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by Jamie23(m): 9:57pm
Let 2019 come quickly oo...

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:57pm
Tinubu is a typical Afonja




The ass wiper of a Fulani man undecided

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by Lawalemi(m): 9:57pm
Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:57pm
I want to believe the crisis rocking the APC have been so obvious before this time. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be very careful at this time and he must play his card well.
Anyway, accepting the appointment shows he is a "leader".

God bless Nigeria and Nigerians.

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by Abfinest007(m): 9:57pm
mumu u never still wise buhari go still cheat on u later

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by deolu2000(m): 9:58pm
Tinubu about to be used and dump again by the Fulanis n Hausa's. Aiye le oooo, ibosi ooo

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by Xeedorf: 9:58pm
Propose to waste another 4yrs for Nigerians.

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by omowolewa: 9:58pm
Tinubu has limited choices in this issue than to accept. But at his own risk PMB has nothing to loose after second term

Another term for PMB is another term for nepotism, herdsmen impunity, slow economic growth, poor purchasing power, cabaling politics, arrest of freedom of speech.


Reconciliation should start from holding APC convention, disbanding the cabals, military options against Fulani rampaging


Reconduct Ondo and Kogi elections where Tinubu was outsmarted from Asp villa boiz.


This reconciliation meetings will backlash sir.

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by ZombiePUNISHER: 9:58pm
unbitchable:
Can't believe Tinubu hasn't learnt his lessons


Sarrki is an afonja Muslim
Just like Tinubu... What has he learnt?

Re: APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment by NERDYDREAMS(m): 9:58pm
to hell with them all...

