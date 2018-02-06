Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / APC Thanks Tinubu For Accepting Buhari’s Appointment (13805 Views)

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the party for accepting the role assigned to him by President Muhammadu Buhari to lead the consultation, reconciliation and confidence building team as a measure towards improving cohesion within the party.



Speaking in a chat with INDEPENDENT, Mallam Bolaji Abudullahi, the party’s National Publicity Secretary who described the move as a welcome development said such a tasks requires a great deal of political skills and experience and they believe Tinubu possesses the requisite skills needed to carry out the task effectively.



The party also commended President Buhari for giving priority to the well-being and unity of the party and for finding Tinubu worthy of the role.



“Any efforts to reconcile and put the party together is a welcome development because there is a lot of work to be done. It requires someone with experience and political skills to do well in that aspect”.



“So, it is a welcome development and we want to commend Mr President for giving that a priority and for finding Asiwaju Tinubu worthy of that assignment”.



“ We also commend Asiwaju Tinubu for agreeing to accept the role for the betterment of our great party. We believe our party will come out stronger and united after the reconciliation process” he said.



nairavsdollars:

They are even ignorant enough to suggest that BAT will start another political party.

walahi, it sucks to be an IPOB



I thought they said PMB has sidelined BAT.They are even ignorant enough to suggest that BAT will start another political party.walahi, it sucks to be an IPOBquote me and amadioha fire you back to the mud pool

2019 is a done deal for APC since BAT has accepted this role.

This is an affirmation that there is serious crisis in the APC ..In the Name of the Almighty God Tinubu will fail in his assignment which will set the stage for a thunderous disgrace of the ungodly Buhari back to Daura..

This will mark Tinubu political sucide

Musulumi people!

They know what they're doing.

Zombie will always be Zombie.......





Tinubu is zombie and will always be zombie.

Mega useless party called APC...Wont be surprised if these clowns name that as one achievement of their leader buhari.

An attempt to keep him busy and forestall any second thoughts he maybe having on working against APC/Buhari candidacy.



Well wetin concern me sef it's his cup of tea if he allowed himself to be played again.

gists:

I thought they said PMB has sidelined BAT.

They are even ignorant enough to suggest that BAT will start another political party.

walahi, it sucks to be an IPOB



quote me and amadioha fire you back to the mud pool

So Tinubu is only relevant at the time of elections? Hahaha.

muykem:

2019 is a done deal for APC since BAT has accepted this role. Ehen? The rain that will fall will beat the dogs, goat and chicken. The SW is now crying more than even the SE.



Ehen? The rain that will fall will beat the dogs, goat and chicken. The SW is now crying more than even the SE.No one will escape the hardship of Buhari's second term. No one. Not even Tinubu.

Used, Dumped only to be reused.



Used, Dumped only to be reused.

Some people call this one Godfather of Western Politics all I see is just - Tissue Paper

Some people will be disappointed.

Asiwaju please don't reconcile Dino and Bello we don't want him back in the Senate.

Buhari is deceiving Tinubu. President Buhari will use and dumb him after election.



You only pick the tissue paper when the asss needs wiping ... and dump it once it has served its purpose.



You only pick the tissue paper when the asss needs wiping ... and dump it once it has served its purpose.TINUBU wake up ... you are smarter than this one-sided fulani relationship. You launder their image ... they win election ... they then throw it at you that "SW gave them less than what kano gave them" ... then they fill everywhere with fulani cabal appointments

.

By 2023 Tinubu would still be busy settling disputes, ode Tinubu.

. 2 Likes

In the history of Fulani, they have always used an insider to defeat their enemies. That is how they work.



Yoruba people better call Tinubu to order if the plan of chasing Buhari out is to succeed.



Buhari is not the right person for the country. We must kick him out and the Yorubas better help rather than been used.



Look at Osinbanjo...even an infertile dog is of more use than he is. 4 Likes 1 Share

Can't believe Tinubu hasn't learnt his lessons

Let 2019 come quickly oo... 1 Like











Tinubu is a typical AfonjaThe ass wiper of a Fulani man

Oshisko

I want to believe the crisis rocking the APC have been so obvious before this time. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must be very careful at this time and he must play his card well.

Anyway, accepting the appointment shows he is a "leader".



God bless Nigeria and Nigerians. 1 Like 1 Share

mumu u never still wise buhari go still cheat on u later

Tinubu about to be used and dump again by the Fulanis n Hausa's. Aiye le oooo, ibosi ooo

Propose to waste another 4yrs for Nigerians.

Ok

Tinubu has limited choices in this issue than to accept. But at his own risk PMB has nothing to loose after second term



Another term for PMB is another term for nepotism, herdsmen impunity, slow economic growth, poor purchasing power, cabaling politics, arrest of freedom of speech.





Reconciliation should start from holding APC convention, disbanding the cabals, military options against Fulani rampaging





Reconduct Ondo and Kogi elections where Tinubu was outsmarted from Asp villa boiz.





This reconciliation meetings will backlash sir. 5 Likes 1 Share

unbitchable:

Can't believe Tinubu hasn't learnt his lessons



Sarrki is an afonja Muslim

Sarrki is an afonja MuslimJust like Tinubu... What has he learnt?