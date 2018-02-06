₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by Angelanest: 8:00pm
President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Lafia, Nasarawa State earlier today for a day working visit. During the visit, president Buhari commissioned some infrastructure projects in the State. While the president visited, reports had it that the heightened tension in Nasarawa South Senatorial District has caused villagers to flee their communities.
It was gathered that people in the area were under siege as 25 villages of the area have been sacked by herdsmen.
According to the group, the deserted villages are Azer, Tamen, Bature, Agbara, Peter Agbede. Nguchi, Igbacha, Shatse, Gidan Sule, Ngur, Nyam Adaga, Cha, Tseiyo (Gidan Akpen), Ahima, Mori, Kpilaior, Che Tor, Chia, Anisa, Dooga, Mbamar, Rest house, Anom, Che Utsaha and Ikpe.
Meanwhile, a group under the umbrella of Concerned Indigenous Tiv People in Kadarko, Keana Local Government Area of Nassarawa State, claimed that the Tiv people were displaced from their ancestral home as a result of the alleged herdsmen attack since 15th January this year.
The group further alleged that despite the fact that the military had been drafted to the affected areas, the police were not properly liasing with the military for the military to credibly discharge their duty to get to the terrorists that sacked the villages.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/villagers-flee-communities-herdsmen-attack-buhari-visits-nasarawa-photos.html
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by Angelanest: 8:01pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by jonero4(m): 8:02pm
nigeria is fraustrating
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by kernel504(m): 8:05pm
Fools will still vote this man
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by shortgun(m): 8:06pm
Everyone will agree that Buhari is the most useless President on planet Earth.
Suicides everywhere.
Violent crimes on the increase.
Genocide ongoing.
Cattle lives more valuable than that of Nigerians.
Employment.
Mass retrenchment.
Most corrupt Govt.
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by OceanmorganTrix: 8:07pm
kernel504:
You will be surprise that these people fleeing their homes will be the ones to vote massively for him
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by gmoney12: 8:08pm
nawao
u must go back and enjoy una change o over there
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by ufuosman(m): 8:10pm
Confused president
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by Ezenwammadu(m): 8:20pm
All the blood shed by the herdsmen are on buhari head
Very wicked soul no wonder he looks like a kwashiokor candidate
#BackToDaura2019
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by Okoroawusa: 8:24pm
and some people will believe this news
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by FortifiedCity: 8:25pm
Someone needs to start a gofund me account for the purchase of guns for these people.
Buhari is very much aware of all these
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by Omeokachie: 8:27pm
The presence of a president should ordinarily engender confidence and security.
It appears that the reverse is the case in this country.
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by Treasure17(m): 8:31pm
I weep for this country and unborn generation. We've lost our sense of humanity in this country .No condolence visit to the people of benue and yet you are gradually advocating for your second time in office . Very indecisive and insensitive government.
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by Stingman: 8:40pm
These images are not too different from the images of the 1967 civil war.
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by SalamRushdie: 8:47pm
It is safe to say Buhari came to Nassarawa to lead a genocidal assault on the people by his Fulani terror group and not a state visit as widely thought because that was clearly just a distraction for the attack ..
Buhari as a Child of the Almighty God and his Servant I declare it shall never be well with you ..
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by Nwades(m): 9:07pm
Was TIV's not among those who fought against Igbo's during the civil war, they loved it when Igbo kids and women were massacred.... were they not among those who voted for change despite all the warnings from the wise tribe from east Igbo's...... now see your change, take it and deal with it while Igbo's watch from the East.
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by SandB2017: 9:53pm
��.
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by Factfinder1(f): 9:53pm
Thunder must fire buhari....and his Fulani jihadist group
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by pol23: 9:54pm
I just tire...
You sent Yussuf abroad for Brain sugery. Something as complex as that...But you will go any length to see him live...
But the life of common citizens are of no worth to you.
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by Enemyofpeace: 9:54pm
Evil things just dey follow dis man upandan
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by MisterGrace: 9:54pm
Kai! This is heartbreaking. If only they had access to getting enough Ak47s for all the women, men and children to defend themselves at night and day times.
Bastard foolanis. But it is very bad to let go of their lands, homes, farms and all for the invaders.
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by jerryunit48: 9:55pm
Ojukwu saw these things long time ago but no one listened
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by OboOlora(f): 9:55pm
shortgun:
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by Haggui: 9:55pm
Omenkalives and kyase make una come o, your people are on the run again
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by jericco1(m): 9:55pm
and almost 7k security personnel were stationed for a day visit.
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by mikebrown92: 9:55pm
This fulani X men sef,
Make them no vex me o, else i go just dey send random people money.
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by Iseoluwani: 9:56pm
Running away in their land!!!! This is sickening
I wish we can all send d foolanis doing mee suya out of our respective state, or kill them tooo
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by lohresloco: 9:57pm
Today on Benin-Lagos road, it's happening live people,
the herdsman are slowly surrounding the nation
jonero4:
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by Jamie23(m): 9:58pm
Lolzz... Oga ooo
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by MisterMiller: 9:58pm
ITS TIME FOR US TO TAKE THE FUTURE BE FORCE. TIME TO END THE NONESENSE WE SEE EVERYDAY IN THIS COUNTRY!
What if i told you the version of history you were taught in school was heavily revised to favour your own nation’s agenda while hiding its crimes, and in doing so fostered and unrealistic sense of false patriotism used to manufacture your allegiance to a corporate entity masquerading as your government? The country needed change almost 60 years ago, the change we thought we got three years ago with Buhari and APC, we now know better! This is not a political party, its a platform to....READ MORE FROM THE FACEBOOK POST BELOW.
https://www.facebook.com/Rev9ja/posts/149140529218662
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by EagleScribes: 9:59pm
I thought BMCs said that the whole villagers came out to hail him
So who's deceiving who?
That's what you expect when the chief herdsman comes to town
|Re: Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS by Felixalex(m): 9:59pm
Gov Yahaya Bello's Choice Of Deputy Meets Legal, Political And Social Criteria / Buhari And Nigerian Professionals In New York Meet (photos) / Kano Protest In Pictures
