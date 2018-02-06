Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Residents Flee Their Vilages Over Herdsmen Attack As Buhari Visits Nasarawa.PICS (11727 Views)

It was gathered that people in the area were under siege as 25 villages of the area have been sacked by herdsmen.



According to the group, the deserted villages are Azer, Tamen, Bature, Agbara, Peter Agbede. Nguchi, Igbacha, Shatse, Gidan Sule, Ngur, Nyam Adaga, Cha, Tseiyo (Gidan Akpen), Ahima, Mori, Kpilaior, Che Tor, Chia, Anisa, Dooga, Mbamar, Rest house, Anom, Che Utsaha and Ikpe.



Meanwhile, a group under the umbrella of Concerned Indigenous Tiv People in Kadarko, Keana Local Government Area of Nassarawa State, claimed that the Tiv people were displaced from their ancestral home as a result of the alleged herdsmen attack since 15th January this year.



The group further alleged that despite the fact that the military had been drafted to the affected areas, the police were not properly liasing with the military for the military to credibly discharge their duty to get to the terrorists that sacked the villages.



nigeria is fraustrating 16 Likes

Fools will still vote this man 31 Likes 2 Shares

Everyone will agree that Buhari is the most useless President on planet Earth.



Suicides everywhere.

Violent crimes on the increase.

Genocide ongoing.

Cattle lives more valuable than that of Nigerians.

Employment.

Mass retrenchment.

Most corrupt Govt. 66 Likes 5 Shares

kernel504:

Fools will still vote this man

You will be surprise that these people fleeing their homes will be the ones to vote massively for him You will be surprise that these people fleeing their homes will be the ones to vote massively for him 22 Likes 1 Share

nawao





u must go back and enjoy una change o over there 3 Likes

Confused president 2 Likes

All the blood shed by the herdsmen are on buhari head



Very wicked soul no wonder he looks like a kwashiokor candidate



#BackToDaura2019 20 Likes 4 Shares

and some people will believe this news 2 Likes

Someone needs to start a gofund me account for the purchase of guns for these people.



Buhari is very much aware of all these 18 Likes 1 Share

The presence of a president should ordinarily engender confidence and security.



It appears that the reverse is the case in this country. 11 Likes

I weep for this country and unborn generation. We've lost our sense of humanity in this country .No condolence visit to the people of benue and yet you are gradually advocating for your second time in office . Very indecisive and insensitive government. 9 Likes 1 Share

These images are not too different from the images of the 1967 civil war. 18 Likes

It is safe to say Buhari came to Nassarawa to lead a genocidal assault on the people by his Fulani terror group and not a state visit as widely thought because that was clearly just a distraction for the attack ..

Buhari as a Child of the Almighty God and his Servant I declare it shall never be well with you .. 16 Likes 5 Shares

Was TIV's not among those who fought against Igbo's during the civil war, they loved it when Igbo kids and women were massacred.... were they not among those who voted for change despite all the warnings from the wise tribe from east Igbo's...... now see your change, take it and deal with it while Igbo's watch from the East. 11 Likes 2 Shares

��.

Thunder must fire buhari....and his Fulani jihadist group 1 Like 1 Share

I just tire...

You sent Yussuf abroad for Brain sugery. Something as complex as that...But you will go any length to see him live...

But the life of common citizens are of no worth to you. 2 Likes 1 Share

Evil things just dey follow dis man upandan 1 Like

Kai! This is heartbreaking. If only they had access to getting enough Ak47s for all the women, men and children to defend themselves at night and day times.



Bastard foolanis. But it is very bad to let go of their lands, homes, farms and all for the invaders. 1 Like

Ojukwu saw these things long time ago but no one listened 10 Likes 1 Share

shortgun:

Everyone will agree that Buhari is the most useless President on planet Earth.



Suicides everywhere.

Violent crimes on the increase.

Genocide ongoing.

Cattle lives more valuable than that of Nigerians.

Employment.

Mass retrenchment.

Most corrupt Govt. 10 Likes

Omenkalives and kyase make una come o, your people are on the run again 7 Likes 1 Share

and almost 7k security personnel were stationed for a day visit. 4 Likes 1 Share

This fulani X men sef,



Make them no vex me o, else i go just dey send random people money. 1 Like

Running away in their land!!!! This is sickening





I wish we can all send d foolanis doing mee suya out of our respective state, or kill them tooo 2 Likes



the herdsman are slowly surrounding the nation jonero4:

nigeria is fraustrating Today on Benin-Lagos road, it's happening live people,the herdsman are slowly surrounding the nation 2 Likes

Lolzz... Oga ooo



What if i told you the version of history you were taught in school was heavily revised to favour your own nation’s agenda while hiding its crimes, and in doing so fostered and unrealistic sense of false patriotism used to manufacture your allegiance to a corporate entity masquerading as your government? The country needed change almost 60 years ago, the change we thought we got three years ago with Buhari and APC, we now know better! This is not a political party, its a platform to....READ MORE FROM THE FACEBOOK POST BELOW.

https://www.facebook.com/Rev9ja/posts/149140529218662 ITS TIME FOR US TO TAKE THE FUTURE BE FORCE. TIME TO END THE NONESENSE WE SEE EVERYDAY IN THIS COUNTRY!What if i told you the version of history you were taught in school was heavily revised to favour your own nation’s agenda while hiding its crimes, and in doing so fostered and unrealistic sense of false patriotism used to manufacture your allegiance to a corporate entity masquerading as your government? The country needed change almost 60 years ago, the change we thought we got three years ago with Buhari and APC, we now know better! This is not a political party, its a platform to....READ MORE FROM THE FACEBOOK POST BELOW.