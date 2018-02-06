Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) (4870 Views)

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday visited Nasarawa State.

‎

Buhari, on his visit warned victims of suspected Fulani herdsmen attack not to engage in reprisals attacks, stressing that his administration would not tolerate the barbaric acts.http://dailypost.ng/2018/02/06/benuetaraba-killings-buhari-warns-nigerians-attacking-fulani-herdsmen/



He stated this while commissioning Comprehensive Special School in Lafia, Nasarawa State.



Here is the full text of President Buhari’s speech:



I am very pleased to be with you here today in Lafia, the Capital of Nasarawa State. I am, indeed, overwhelmed by the warm reception accorded to me.



2. I am, however, not surprised by this show of love and enthusiasm because, for me, this is home coming.



3. People of Nasarawa have always been with the CHANGE movement, since the early days of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) through All Progressives Congress (APC).



4. In 2011, the people of Nasarawa decided to vote for CHANGE, voted for the CPC in order to have a government for the people, and in 2015 they voted for continuity.



5. Today, I am obliged to reiterate Governor Al-Makura’s proclamation that, indeed, Nasarawa State is my political home.



6. Since the inauguration of His Excellency Umar Tanko Al-Makura as the Governor of Nasarawa State in May, 2011; the occasion which I attended personally, I have been following the trend of events in the State and the reports I received are that of execution of many projects.



7. Accordingly, during my campaign visit to Nasarawa State in 2015, I noticed the transformation within Lafia metropolis.



8. Earlier this morning, I commissioned an Electronic Library, a Fire Service facility and Township Road. And now, I am here to commission a Special Needs School.



9. Later today, I will also commission a Model Primary Health Care Centre and Karu International Market. This is the CHANGE people of Nasarawa voted for.



10. I must add that these projects, I believe, were executed owing largely to the frugality of Governor Al-Makura in the management of the meagre resources at the disposal of the Administration in the State.



11. Excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, the Lafia Comprehensive Special School is a demonstration of our collective ambition to uplift the standard of living of all Nigerians through social investment policies.



12. This school will cater for the deaf, the blind and other physically challenged. Indeed, this is a clear example of our inclusive policy where no child, man or woman will be left behind.



13. This is a well-thought out initiative to give hope to a key segment of the society that has been ignored and neglected by the previous governments. We must help our disabled to contribute to their development and self-reliance.



14. Let me use this opportunity to stress that the CHANGE philosophy which precipitated the APC Government will continue to idealize and identify issues that are critical to our socio-economic development with a view to proffering lasting solutions to them.



15. I want to assure Nigerians that we would intensify our commitment towards the realization of the cardinal objectives of this Administration anchored on securing lives and property, curbing corruption and ensuring economic growth through diversification.



16. I am also particularly pleased to launch the Pilot Scheme of the Community Health Influencers, Promoters and Services (CHIPS), National Programme here at Kwandare- Lafia Local Government Area and to direct the Federal Ministry of Health to synergize with other States to roll out the programme to enable the less privileged and the rural dwellers to have access to health services.



17. Considering the proximity of the Nasarawa State to the Federal Capital Territory, Government will site Federal projects that will attract foreign investments to Nigeria, taking into cognizance the daily influx of people to the State from within and outside the country.



18. In this regard, I want to assure you that all ongoing strategic projects, especially the power transmission sub-stations and roads network would be completed to further enhance the socio-economic development of Nasarawa State and the north central region.



19. I also want to assure the people of the north central and indeed all Nigerians, that Federal Government is working day and night to ensure peace and stability returns.



20. We have deployed additional resources to all affected areas to maintain law and order. The attacks by suspected herdsmen and other bandits will not be tolerated.



21. I appeal to all Nigerian to refrain from attacks. The security agencies have standing instructions to arrest and prosecute any and all persons found with illegal arms.



22. I would like to once again express my condolences and sympathies to all the affected victims of these barbaric acts.



23. Your Excellencies, ladies and gentlemen, let me once again express my appreciation for the overwhelming show of support and affection which I receive from fellow Nigerians in Nasarawa State.



24. I urge you all to continue to pray for the success of this Administration and peace in the country.



25. It is now my pleasure to commission the Comprehensive Special School, Lafia.



26. Thank you and may God continue to bless Nigeria.

Buhary is indeed myopic & empty with fish brain...



Time to...



"PRAY FOR BUHARI" Psalms 109:8. The speech is empty and void of any reasonable logic.Buhary is indeed myopic & empty with fish brain...Time to..."PRAY FOR BUHARI" Psalms 109:8. 20 Likes 3 Shares

My president.

2 Likes

Firefire:

The speech is empty and void of any reasonable logic.





Buhary is indeed empty with fish brain...

Indeed, Buhari is a scumbag!!! Indeed, Buhari is a scumbag!!! 12 Likes

the speech is very myopic like APC administration. 8 Likes

Carry Go Baba Buhari







Mental Disorder suffered by those who oppose the Buhari



By Pastor Odia A Ogbebor



No amount of fact will dislodge their falsehood which they have carried in their heart as the truth.*



Majority of Buhari's enemies are Christians and Southerners or a small group of Northern Christians. If they claim to worship God and claim that Buhari is of the devil, then the devil that Buhari worships is holier and truer than their own God.



Tell me brother, why is it that those who are willing to set us free are the ones we reject and those who would lead us into more bondage are the ones we embrace?



They accused President Buhari of religious bigotry. But yet, his vice president and spokesman are both Christians and Pastors in one of the prominent Christian Assembly. Who is the minister of finance? Is she not a Christian and a Southerner?



When OBJ released his letter to Buhari, you could see how those who oppose Buhari administration were jubilating over it. When Lai Muhammed gave a reply to the letter with clear and objective facts which anyone who cares to verify could go ahead and do so, they ignored and labelled it as a reply filled with lies. For Christ sake, when will these people receive sense? I read a comment from a Southerner who said that even if Buhari gives him his life, he would reject Buhari. So its better Buhari don't even try to do so. So tell me if this kind of person seeks the progress of our nation. They are ready to fight against the progressive steps of Buhari even though its for the good of the nation. They are the true enemies of Nigeria.



The Fulani herdsmen and farmer crisis has long been in existence before the onset of Buhari administration. But no one showed concern like they do today. In fact, then it did not matter. It was a problem of the North. We had a southern President. We were the ones ruling so such problem was not really our business.



When a northern Fulani man came on board, that was when we started faking to care for the crisis that predates this current administration. What baffles me about the whole matter is that the South that is very far less affected by the crisis are the ones wailing more than the Northerners that are the major victims of the crisis. They even wail more than those in the middle belt.



When you see them wailing, you would think its because they care about the lives lost in the crisis, but surely they care not. They are only looking for points or excuses to justify their hatred for Buhari. They keep accusing Buhari of not seeking for a solution to the crisis. But they are the same persons attacking the solution offered by Buhari administration.



16 states (Majority from the North) have pledged to offer land for the cattle colonies. The Southerners that are far less affected by the crisis are condemning those states for permitting such. Do these Southerners really care for a solution or they just want the problem to linger so as to satisfy their negative opinion about Buhari administration? Why are they wailing more than the affected?



No one forced those states to offer land. So your own state would not be forced to give land for the colony. If your state decides to offer land to them and you don't like it, then go and wage war with your governor or local government authority. Be a man with balls and take the battles to them. Don't just rant on social media like a coward.



It is very true that majority of we Southerners especially the Christians still think like slaves. But we tell ourselves the lie that we are free even when our actions speaks otherwise. 98% of migrants from Nigeria are Southerners and Christians. We prefer to be happy slaves than angry free men. When the white man says something negative about our country, we embrace it. When they say something positive about us, we reject it. Are we not foolish? How often do you see northerners migrating from Nigeria like we do in the south? The North are proud to be Nigerians. But we in the south are not proud. Instead, we are seeking for how to pull down the country. The few ones among us that are trying to tell the truth to others are named slaves to the North. But when you ask them to produce their proof, they can't give you an intelligent answer. The best they can do is to slander.



Let those who hate the truth keep hating.



Those who spread falsehood should keep spreading.



Those who stand for the truth should keep defending it for light shall never surrender to darkness.



Everyone of us will reap from what we sow.



I am a very proud Nigerian. I do not aspire to be a citizen of any other country. I will live and die a Nigerian.



So I pledge to Nigeria my country, to be faithful, loyal and honest.



To serve Nigeria with all my strength.



To defend her unity.



And uphold her glory.



So help me God.



#IstandwithBuhari. 11 Likes 1 Share

Lair lair!

.

Ok

Dullard, still campaigning 4 Likes

Nothing short of what was expected from, total nonsense. 3 Likes

when the rigtheous is on the throne the people rejoice,but wen d case become vice versa,wat we see today bcomes d case 6 Likes 1 Share

Every day I love this man more n more



SAI BABA! 2 Likes 1 Share

Every day I love this man more n more



SAI BABA! 4 Likes 2 Shares

Dry speech.... Making me feel sleepy... dead man with a dead speech... From Dead Daura village... Foolani X- Man 6 Likes

Who gives a fuçk? 3 Likes

At what point wud u pple realise nigeria's problem is beyond pmb,gej and oda leaders self 3 Likes

. 2 Likes

He should also go to Benue and make a speech too 1 Like

no matter wat u say. u can't see a single vote even d gods re angry





Mr President,



What the fvck are you saying?



3 Likes

Don't abuse him oo... He deserve respect, just dat anybody dat vote for him in d upcoming election shall run mad...

My opinion and verdict... 1 Like

Another wasted opportunity to talk something meaningful 3 Likes

saka, say No to corruption

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fueTvCLgGqo Watch this saka's 'No to Corruption'saka, say No to corruption

Earlier this morning, I commissioned an Electronic Library, a Fire Service facility and Township Road. And now, I am here to commission a Special Needs School.



9. Later today, I will also commission a Model Primary Health Care Centre and Karu International Market. This is the CHANGE people of Nasarawa voted for.

This man went to Nassarawa to commission local government project...Na APC to APC,what do you expect?

Mr. President my landlord just do a new gate oo,na u go come do the commissioning on Saturday 2 Likes

Okoroawusa:

Every day I love this man more n more





SAI BABA! I saw someone playing cricket with ur brain just few kilometers away I saw someone playing cricket with ur brain just few kilometers away 6 Likes

when was the last time the media interviewed President b*hari ? 1 Like

Mumu president boasting of going to commission a market. Isn't that what a local government chairman is supposed to be doing? Nigeria is actually sitting on a long thing with Buhari at the helms of affairs

Buhari is a g - - t 1 Like