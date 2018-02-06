₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 9:03pm
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday visited Nasarawa State.
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by Firefire(m): 9:39pm
The speech is empty and void of any reasonable logic.
Buhary is indeed myopic & empty with fish brain...
Time to...
"PRAY FOR BUHARI" Psalms 109:8.
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by GavelSlam: 9:41pm
My president.
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by yanabasee(m): 9:53pm
Firefire:
Indeed, Buhari is a scumbag!!!
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by Ejorchris: 10:22pm
the speech is very myopic like APC administration.
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by Gdore0: 10:40pm
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by rxmusa(m): 10:40pm
Carry Go Baba Buhari
Mental Disorder suffered by those who oppose the Buhari
By Pastor Odia A Ogbebor
No amount of fact will dislodge their falsehood which they have carried in their heart as the truth.*
Majority of Buhari's enemies are Christians and Southerners or a small group of Northern Christians. If they claim to worship God and claim that Buhari is of the devil, then the devil that Buhari worships is holier and truer than their own God.
Tell me brother, why is it that those who are willing to set us free are the ones we reject and those who would lead us into more bondage are the ones we embrace?
They accused President Buhari of religious bigotry. But yet, his vice president and spokesman are both Christians and Pastors in one of the prominent Christian Assembly. Who is the minister of finance? Is she not a Christian and a Southerner?
When OBJ released his letter to Buhari, you could see how those who oppose Buhari administration were jubilating over it. When Lai Muhammed gave a reply to the letter with clear and objective facts which anyone who cares to verify could go ahead and do so, they ignored and labelled it as a reply filled with lies. For Christ sake, when will these people receive sense? I read a comment from a Southerner who said that even if Buhari gives him his life, he would reject Buhari. So its better Buhari don't even try to do so. So tell me if this kind of person seeks the progress of our nation. They are ready to fight against the progressive steps of Buhari even though its for the good of the nation. They are the true enemies of Nigeria.
The Fulani herdsmen and farmer crisis has long been in existence before the onset of Buhari administration. But no one showed concern like they do today. In fact, then it did not matter. It was a problem of the North. We had a southern President. We were the ones ruling so such problem was not really our business.
When a northern Fulani man came on board, that was when we started faking to care for the crisis that predates this current administration. What baffles me about the whole matter is that the South that is very far less affected by the crisis are the ones wailing more than the Northerners that are the major victims of the crisis. They even wail more than those in the middle belt.
When you see them wailing, you would think its because they care about the lives lost in the crisis, but surely they care not. They are only looking for points or excuses to justify their hatred for Buhari. They keep accusing Buhari of not seeking for a solution to the crisis. But they are the same persons attacking the solution offered by Buhari administration.
16 states (Majority from the North) have pledged to offer land for the cattle colonies. The Southerners that are far less affected by the crisis are condemning those states for permitting such. Do these Southerners really care for a solution or they just want the problem to linger so as to satisfy their negative opinion about Buhari administration? Why are they wailing more than the affected?
No one forced those states to offer land. So your own state would not be forced to give land for the colony. If your state decides to offer land to them and you don't like it, then go and wage war with your governor or local government authority. Be a man with balls and take the battles to them. Don't just rant on social media like a coward.
It is very true that majority of we Southerners especially the Christians still think like slaves. But we tell ourselves the lie that we are free even when our actions speaks otherwise. 98% of migrants from Nigeria are Southerners and Christians. We prefer to be happy slaves than angry free men. When the white man says something negative about our country, we embrace it. When they say something positive about us, we reject it. Are we not foolish? How often do you see northerners migrating from Nigeria like we do in the south? The North are proud to be Nigerians. But we in the south are not proud. Instead, we are seeking for how to pull down the country. The few ones among us that are trying to tell the truth to others are named slaves to the North. But when you ask them to produce their proof, they can't give you an intelligent answer. The best they can do is to slander.
Let those who hate the truth keep hating.
Those who spread falsehood should keep spreading.
Those who stand for the truth should keep defending it for light shall never surrender to darkness.
Everyone of us will reap from what we sow.
I am a very proud Nigerian. I do not aspire to be a citizen of any other country. I will live and die a Nigerian.
So I pledge to Nigeria my country, to be faithful, loyal and honest.
To serve Nigeria with all my strength.
To defend her unity.
And uphold her glory.
So help me God.
#IstandwithBuhari.
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by mccoy47(m): 10:41pm
Lair lair!
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by cashlurd(m): 10:41pm
.
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by Oluwaseyi456(m): 10:41pm
Ok
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by nero2face: 10:42pm
Dullard, still campaigning
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by machuks45(m): 10:42pm
Nothing short of what was expected from, total nonsense.
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by mbahdi(m): 10:42pm
when the rigtheous is on the throne the people rejoice,but wen d case become vice versa,wat we see today bcomes d case
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by Okoroawusa: 10:43pm
Every day I love this man more n more
SAI BABA!
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by Okoroawusa: 10:43pm
Every day I love this man more n more
SAI BABA!
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by Itzsammy(m): 10:43pm
Dry speech.... Making me feel sleepy... dead man with a dead speech... From Dead Daura village... Foolani X- Man
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by Lomprico2: 10:43pm
Who gives a fuçk?
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by ednut1(m): 10:44pm
At what point wud u pple realise nigeria's problem is beyond pmb,gej and oda leaders self
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by SandB2017: 10:44pm
.
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by coalcoal1(m): 10:47pm
He should also go to Benue and make a speech too
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by kmaster007: 10:47pm
no matter wat u say. u can't see a single vote even d gods re angry
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by zahn: 10:49pm
Mr President,
What the fvck are you saying?
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by Jamie23(m): 10:49pm
Don't abuse him oo... He deserve respect, just dat anybody dat vote for him in d upcoming election shall run mad...
My opinion and verdict...
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by Sunnycliff(m): 10:49pm
Another wasted opportunity to talk something meaningful
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by syncACE(m): 10:50pm
:
rxmusa::
Well said bro...
but stupid people will always be stupid regardless of their religion
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by PStacks(m): 10:50pm
Watch this saka's 'No to Corruption'
saka, say No to corruption
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fueTvCLgGqo
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by pol23: 10:51pm
Earlier this morning, I commissioned an Electronic Library, a Fire Service facility and Township Road. And now, I am here to commission a Special Needs School.
9. Later today, I will also commission a Model Primary Health Care Centre and Karu International Market. This is the CHANGE people of Nasarawa voted for.
This man went to Nassarawa to commission local government project...Na APC to APC,what do you expect?
Mr. President my landlord just do a new gate oo,na u go come do the commissioning on Saturday
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by nero2face: 10:51pm
Okoroawusa:I saw someone playing cricket with ur brain just few kilometers away
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by ruggedtimi(m): 11:01pm
when was the last time the media interviewed President b*hari ?
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by Redhot111(m): 11:07pm
Mumu president boasting of going to commission a market. Isn't that what a local government chairman is supposed to be doing? Nigeria is actually sitting on a long thing with Buhari at the helms of affairs
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by Vivuch: 11:09pm
Buhari is a g - - t
|Re: President Buhari's Speech In Nasarawa Today (Full Text) by MYGRATEskillz(m): 11:10pm
no. 4 has a certain feel to it... I see a president keeping score
