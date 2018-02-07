₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Landlord by zaramtips(f): 8:01pm
STOP LIVING BY CHANCE.
My landlord is a man of 40years old, he's currently confined to a wheel chair because of a fatal accident he had few months ago
Each time, I hear him groaning and mumbling in pain, he keeps saying "how can a full fleshed man like me be sitting like this all day"
I feel his pain but there's nothing I or anyone could do to help his situation. He has to be there until the day his legs gets better, if ever it will.
He's my landlord and he has other tenants who pays rent to him, he's got shops and factories where people works for him.
Though he's confined to a chair but no day passes without him putting on his gen, he doesn't drink pure water but eva water. His families are not here in Nigeria.
The kids are all schooling abroad. I thought they would all come back home since their Dad is no longer capable of working but I didn't see that happen
They are still there, school fees are still being paid, expenses are still met
How did this happen, maybe the man has a money tree inside his room or possibly he's a Ritualist
Yes I think one snake is vomiting money for him inside his room
I hope you are thinking what I'm thinking �?
Oya clap for yaself.
Now listen
There's no snake or money tree anywhere
The man just lived his youthful days intentionally, he didn't leave his life to chance
He toiled with the days of his youths to acquire the wealth his currently enjoying today. Who knows at what age this man started hustling,
You think you are still too young to start, very soon you will be 30 and just maybe you will no longer have the ability to do it anymore.
If he had been a wantrepreneur maybe by now he would have been in the streets being pushed about by one of his kids and begging for alms
What is that thing you have been willing to do but thinks the time is not right yet, there's no right time anywhere my friend. The right time is this very moment.
The only time you are sure of is this moment
Use it like its your last, make hay while the sun shines
Have it in mind that things changes and you need to prepare for this uncertainties.
#Learn
#Exhibit
#Becomemore
#Zaram #Editor #professionallogomaker #Businesscoach
26 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: My Landlord by akeentech(m): 11:04pm
Reason why I keep telling people, you can start your own blog or online business today and in two years time you will be earning passive income while you are sleeping. If you don't know how to, I'm here to help. you can start with less than 2k investment.
2 Likes
|Re: My Landlord by obafemee80(m): 11:04pm
Hmmm
|Re: My Landlord by NaijaMutant(f): 11:04pm
Ok
|Re: My Landlord by akeentech(m): 11:05pm
Check my blog and be enlightened
|Re: My Landlord by AntiWailer: 11:05pm
Nice write up.
I am so proud of you and your intelligent message.
2 Likes
|Re: My Landlord by Binbon: 11:05pm
.
|Re: My Landlord by thesettingz(m): 11:06pm
Nice write up but not applicable to Nigerians where change in government or government polices affect our life's tremendously
1 Like
|Re: My Landlord by TechPanda(m): 11:06pm
|Re: My Landlord by Felixalex(m): 11:06pm
Good
|Re: My Landlord by megrimor(m): 11:06pm
Inspirational
Kudos op
|Re: My Landlord by twentyk(m): 11:07pm
N
|Re: My Landlord by Akerekoroabijawara(m): 11:07pm
Oga o
|Re: My Landlord by wayne4loan: 11:07pm
Gg
|Re: My Landlord by YINKS89(m): 11:08pm
|Re: My Landlord by Holuwahyomzzy: 11:08pm
Wow! Nice one
|Re: My Landlord by BruncleZuma: 11:08pm
|Re: My Landlord by shortgun(m): 11:08pm
so true
|Re: My Landlord by cowleg(m): 11:08pm
|Re: My Landlord by addikt(m): 11:08pm
YOUR LL
|Re: My Landlord by playboy19(m): 11:09pm
Beautiful piece. We only read sensible things like this once in a year on nairaland. I guess this is it for this year.
1 Like
|Re: My Landlord by ZACHIE: 11:09pm
Hm
Be humble enough to factor God's grace in all your permutations...
2 Likes
|Re: My Landlord by grayht(m): 11:09pm
ǝʌıʇɔǝdsɹǝd ʇuǝɹǝɟɟıp ɐ ɯoɹɟ ǝɟıl ʇɐ ʞool oʇ ǝʌɐɥ noʎ sǝɯıʇǝɯos ..
2 Likes
|Re: My Landlord by Oyindidi(f): 11:10pm
[quote author=akeentech post=64877800][/quote] Kilode
|Re: My Landlord by emm85: 11:10pm
Inspiring
|Re: My Landlord by BIGDADDY000(m): 11:11pm
EXCELLENT PERFECTO!
|Re: My Landlord by handsomeyinka(m): 11:11pm
Nice write up...God bless your brain
|Re: My Landlord by momodub: 11:11pm
Nice one
|Re: My Landlord by libertyfather(m): 11:11pm
Your landlord is a ritualist...forget
