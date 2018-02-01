Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos (17594 Views)

Condoms are for weak ass men, Real men f*ck quickly and pull out before HIV notices....



Twitter users who thought she was joking by the post trolled her online as she trolled them back - telling them she meant what she posted. See different reactions below;



This lady thinks it's easy to run out from a moving car

She thinks it's easy to pull out, it's just like telling an old man to open his eyes while cuming Did she say "Pull out before HIV notices"?This lady thinks it's easy to run out from a moving carShe thinks it's easy to pull out, it's just like telling an old man to open his eyes while cuming 38 Likes

Anti fe trend.



Oya make we make am trend small. 2 Likes

Really? Seems the Instagram filters she used filtered the sense from her brain. 16 Likes





This one want to share free HIV to niggas,beauty without brain.



Guys,use your brain and roll safe. This one want to share free HIV to niggas,beauty without brain.Guys,use your brain and roll safe. 24 Likes

Different people carrying different people problems for head......carry there own for hand....no be small thing ooo

Is the HIV in her pussy? 4 Likes

And when another Northerner says you guys always think about sex, you can't do without pre-marital sex, you'll now start crying. 19 Likes 4 Shares



Do you scratch your nose with the head of a dead snake? Dumb ass!Do you scratch your nose with the head of a dead snake? 5 Likes 1 Share

Kindly, shut up! Kindly, shut up! 31 Likes

just imagine this idiot.....

well it is guys who are not discipline that need to worry 3 Likes

The truth hurts The truth hurts 4 Likes 1 Share

And all of u ladies sleeping around with men are concubines without futuristic respect and dignity!

The only truth that hurts is the truth of seeing Northern ladies hide under dirty and stinking hijab without bra and pant waiting for a northern aboki to slide his uncircumsized curved shrink dick in her. The only truth that hurts is the truth of seeing Northern ladies hide under dirty and stinking hijab without bra and pant waiting for a northern aboki to slide his uncircumsized curved shrink dick in her. 37 Likes 5 Shares

I prefer her beauty without Brain to ugly with Albert Einstein and Michael Faraday brain combined. I prefer her beauty without Brain to ugly with Albert Einstein and Michael Faraday brain combined. 2 Likes

Your reply na painful and slow death,kukuma kiii' him straight. Holy Moses!!!Your reply na painful and slow death,kukuma kiii' him straight. 16 Likes

That's why igbœ ncha is the best

Pretty girl but empty. What a shame

Somebody needs to educate her that stds can be transmitted through pre-cum ,the fluid that comes out during pre-intimacy*/sex before the real cum*



Beauty with numb skull 2 Likes

This one came direct from the devil's bedroom 1 Like

People should note that this sow is looking for cheap popularity which unfortunately most guys had fall into her Jezebel trap.



If only people can ignore her...

Lmao, How can a dick be shrinked and also curved?? 2 Likes

Fool.

Gosh! she's not feeling well

A**hole, be encouraging married men n niggaz to be distributing anyhow and taking in unwanted transmission anyhow, nitwit