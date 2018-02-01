₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
"Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by CastedDude: 9:05pm
A young lady simply identified as Onyekachi has got herself trending on twitter following her controversial post earlier today. According to the pretty lady, condoms are for weak men. She took to her twitter account to write; Condoms are for weak ass men, Real men f*ck quickly and pull out before HIV notices....
Twitter users who thought she was joking by the post trolled her online as she trolled them back - telling them she meant what she posted. See different reactions below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/condoms-weak-men-pretty-nigerian-lady-says-twitter-photos.html
6 Likes 2 Shares
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by CastedDude: 9:06pm
cc; lalasticlala
1 Share
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by donstan18(m): 9:08pm
Did she say "Pull out before HIV notices"?
This lady thinks it's easy to run out from a moving car
She thinks it's easy to pull out, it's just like telling an old man to open his eyes while cuming
38 Likes
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by mikebrown92: 9:10pm
Anti fe trend.
Oya make we make am trend small.
2 Likes
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by Slaye: 9:11pm
Really? Seems the Instagram filters she used filtered the sense from her brain.
16 Likes
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:16pm
This one want to share free HIV to niggas,beauty without brain.
Guys,use your brain and roll safe.
24 Likes
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by habsydiamond(m): 9:17pm
Different people carrying different people problems for head......carry there own for hand....no be small thing ooo
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by TourismMan(m): 9:21pm
Is the HIV in her pussy?
4 Likes
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by MDsambo: 9:21pm
And when another Northerner says you guys always think about sex, you can't do without pre-marital sex, you'll now start crying.
19 Likes 4 Shares
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by RuthDaniels(f): 9:22pm
Dumb ass!
Do you scratch your nose with the head of a dead snake?
5 Likes 1 Share
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by donstan18(m): 9:24pm
MDsambo:
Kindly, shut up!
31 Likes
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by Fourwinds: 9:24pm
just imagine this idiot.....
well it is guys who are not discipline that need to worry
3 Likes
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by MDsambo: 9:28pm
donstan18:
The truth hurts
4 Likes 1 Share
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:30pm
MDsambo:Huh? Do me a favour and interpret your comment.
10 Likes
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by AccessME(m): 9:32pm
And all of u ladies sleeping around with men are concubines without futuristic respect and dignity!
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by donstan18(m): 9:34pm
MDsambo:
The only truth that hurts is the truth of seeing Northern ladies hide under dirty and stinking hijab without bra and pant waiting for a northern aboki to slide his uncircumsized curved shrink dick in her.
37 Likes 5 Shares
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by internationalman(m): 9:37pm
Evablizin:I prefer her beauty without Brain to ugly with Albert Einstein and Michael Faraday brain combined.
2 Likes
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:41pm
internationalman:Wow,good for you.
2 Likes 1 Share
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:43pm
donstan18:Holy Moses!!!
Your reply na painful and slow death,kukuma kiii' him straight.
16 Likes
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by internationalman(m): 9:49pm
Evablizin:Good for you too coz I know you're beautiful
2 Likes
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by Homeboiy: 9:51pm
That's why igbœ ncha is the best
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by Safiaa(f): 9:53pm
Pretty girl but empty. What a shame
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by donstan18(m): 10:00pm
Evablizin:We all should hate what we don't like
2 Likes
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by subtlemee(f): 10:00pm
Somebody needs to educate her that stds can be transmitted through pre-cum ,the fluid that comes out during pre-intimacy*/sex before the real cum*
Beauty with numb skull
2 Likes
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by rawpadgin(m): 10:01pm
This one came direct from the devil's bedroom
1 Like
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by wristbangle(m): 10:07pm
People should note that this sow is looking for cheap popularity which unfortunately most guys had fall into her Jezebel trap.
If only people can ignore her...
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by iamsirmichael1: 10:24pm
donstan18:
Lmao, How can a dick be shrinked and also curved??
2 Likes
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by ugbede69(m): 10:27pm
Evablizin:I weep unbehalf of the north.....that finishing touch my chest
5 Likes
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by Chrysaetos: 10:28pm
Fool.
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by Pharaoh001(f): 10:28pm
Gosh! she's not feeling well
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by desreek9(f): 10:28pm
A**hole, be encouraging married men n niggaz to be distributing anyhow and taking in unwanted transmission anyhow, nitwit
Re: "Condoms Are For Weak Men" - Pretty Nigerian Lady Says On Twitter. Photos by DoTheNeedful: 10:28pm
Unwanted pregnacies, HIV and other STDs are for weak women Attention seeking anu mpama
4 Likes 1 Share
