₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,957,381 members, 4,071,471 topics. Date: Wednesday, 07 February 2018 at 11:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling (13790 Views)
|Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by Automotive1(m): 9:11pm
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YDTTExcW0Dc
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte had bulldozers destroy $1.2 million worth of smuggled cars at the Bureau of Customs, days after promising to dispose of vehicles brought into the Southeast Asian country illegally.
Some of the cars were luxury models, valued as high as $115,000. Yet, it took just minutes for them to be reduced to nothing more than scrap metal.
He was on hand to watch Jaguars, BMWs,Corvette Stingray Lexus and SUVs be crushed and He said “Give it to the buyer of steel". “They cannot have cars like that. But they can get something, make toys out of it.”
Last year alone, the Bureau of Customs seized $2.93 million worth of smuggled cars, part of a greater $866 million in seized goods according to government data.
The finance minister said “It does not pay to evade taxes in the Philippines so might as well stop trying, because you will never succeed", just as 20 vehicles were about to be destroyed at a Manila port. Another 10 were bulldozed in ports in the cities of Davao and Cebu.
Vehicle smuggling is a big problem in the Philippines where car taxes can go as high as 50 percent for cars valued over approximately $77,000.
Normally, seized smuggled vehicles are impounded and then auctioned with the government taking the proceeds. He said 'I will pay for them, no problem,' Duterte said.
President Duterte, known for his bloody war on drugs and disdain for criminals, has promised to usher in a 'golden age of infrastructure' over six years, worth $180 billion. He has launched a comprehensive tax reform programme to help fund it.
Is the Philippines President's actions possible in Nigeria?
Source https://autojosh.com/philippines-president-crushes-luxury-cars-worth-n432m-crackdown-smuggling/
4 Likes
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by Fogman(m): 9:20pm
This is uncalled for
9 Likes
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by Sleekydee(m): 9:37pm
man's to hot
6 Likes
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by EngrBello(m): 10:13pm
WHY??
They should have give it to us.....at least it would help us, crawling out of this APC lead Recession.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by countryfive: 10:13pm
this man means business
5 Likes
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by Firefire(m): 10:14pm
Proceed of drugs...
How I wish we have a strong and firm leader in Nigeria like Rodrigo.
Anyway, we have one vegetable with expired body odor.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by Dronedude(m): 10:14pm
Nice
Bad belle people will be happy.
9 Likes
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by Fweshspice(m): 10:14pm
haa... apa ni presido yi sha
14 Likes
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by Xeedorf: 10:14pm
OTA AJE.
7 Likes
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by Admin401(m): 10:14pm
didn't this guy order his son to be killed if found guilty of drug trafficking? This guy is based.
5 Likes
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by Nltaliban(m): 10:14pm
Dronedude:
What's nice about this show of stupidity?
What happened to selling the cars to generate revenue?
Baseje
1 Like
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by XolezCouture: 10:15pm
when any president in Nigeria try dis I will surely ....kill 20cows ���
2 Likes
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by buffalowings: 10:15pm
Smugglers above me
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by td2tnkstr: 10:15pm
Owo wogbo
1 Like
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by pinkcottoncandy: 10:15pm
EXACTLY THE KIND OF PRESIDENT NIGERIA NEEDS
5 Likes
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by busky101(m): 10:15pm
mean while Ali's children dey wait for there new toys from daddy�
1 Like
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by joseo: 10:15pm
y not sell them at auction price and make money out of them than to destroy and gain nothing
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by NnamdiN: 10:16pm
they should have converted it to police cars or cabs.
This one is more worthy of the Anti Corruption Award not that one in Abuja that speaks from both sides of his mouth.
1 Like
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by 1shortblackboy: 10:16pm
what a waste
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by pweshboi(m): 10:16pm
mehnnn.... can this ever happen in Nigeria?
this man is so strict about the country's policies and law concerning drugs and illegal smuggling of goods in general. but here in my Father's land, there'll surely be mixed reactions about this.
2 Likes
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by adax007: 10:16pm
Nice one...Dis I what I call a real president, not dat one 4rm Daura
1 Like
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by BruncleZuma: 10:17pm
Onos...remember everybody get time to step down...I beg who get this man control...see spare parts.
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by Aldebaran(m): 10:17pm
3 Likes
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by ZombiePUNISHER: 10:17pm
He is stupid
There are better ways to do this
1 Like
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by Abeyjide: 10:17pm
here na goverment officials, politicians dey smuggle car.
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by YINKS89(m): 10:18pm
dats is a tru presido unlike our own dat wld even auction it.
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by Madcow(m): 10:18pm
We need a president like this...
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by Jigba(f): 10:18pm
pinkcottoncandy:
What? Let's be managing Buhari like that
This one might even be worse
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by Gangster1ms: 10:18pm
Why don't u auction it and use the money for something meaningful to the country.. so wasteful.. nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Philippine’s President Crushes Luxury Cars Worth N432m In Crackdown On Smuggling by hokafor(m): 10:19pm
There is atom of sense in every nonsense
Is It Better To Buy A Car Outright Or To Buy Using A Loan? / Does A Car Consume More Fuel When Idling Or When Speeding? / Help, What Are The Dangers Of Using Cars Coverted From Right To Left Hand Drive
Viewing this topic: idu1(m), exwizzy90(m), ifyonuoha(m), thomasjr(m), babalaredo, Mopson82, korm2me(m), id911, dnoblest(m), Drehilton(m), kingmorgan, purpose32, 2odd(m), Emempaul(m), skedy1(m), ProfSamurai(m), DaystarBilly, Donlexybaze(m), StCruz247, Franklin462(m), mwise(m), Benwems(m), Paulswaggz(m), white99(m), sakabien, kunty, evergenuineshop, mercuryeyez, Gabson91(m), yahaya276, lymelyte(m), iciroma, High2k(m), emy77, Olarex, adeinfinit(m), ubox and 77 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19