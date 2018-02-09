Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) (6768 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Mallam Yusuf Buratai, the father of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, is dead.

He passed away in a hospital in Maiduguri.



The Nigerian Army disclosed this In statement by its spokesman, Brig. Gen. SK Usman to newsmen in Maiduguri on Friday.



It read:



"Good morning all,

Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihirrajiun. This is to inform you of the passing away of the father of the Chief of Army Staff, Alhaji Yusuf Buratai this morning in Maiduguri."Brig Gen. Usman said.



Another source added that the deceased has been hospitalized for days before he passed on.

According to source of late army General had a successful surgery in the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH but gave up thereafter.



Late Yusuf leaves behind 14 children, including the chief of army staff and many grandchildren.



https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/buratai-loses-father.html?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C2788062448

May his soul rest in peace and Allah grant him Aljana Firdaus. 9 Likes

His 72 virgins are assured 18 Likes 1 Share

Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihirrajiun. May Allah SWT accept his soul.



Accept my condolence Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai. 11 Likes

Accept my condolence



Don't allow that to stop you



Rather it should motivates you 6 Likes

BeardedMeat:

His 72 virgins are assured



You are not making any sense at all



This is not politics



That's why your party or candidate will lose any day any time You are not making any sense at allThis is not politicsThat's why your party or candidate will lose any day any time 15 Likes

sarrki:







You are not making any sense at all



This is not politics



That's why your party or candidate will lose any day any time And your party that won could not manage their victory and are in disarray on every front opposing themselves. And your party that won could not manage their victory and are in disarray on every front opposing themselves. 28 Likes

Means nothing ... Tompolos father was murdered ... by who again 10 Likes

1 Like

sarrki:







You are not making any sense at all



This is not politics



That's why your party or candidate will lose any day any time Guys ... abeg contribute "LIKEs" for THUNDER here biko nu Guys ... abeg contribute "LIKEs" for THUNDER here biko nu 31 Likes 1 Share

RIP

Sad

sarrki:







You are not making any sense at all



This is not politics



That's why your party or candidate will lose any day any time

Buhari is a criminal terrorist Buhari is a criminal terrorist 20 Likes

RIP SENIOR MAN!

May the Thunder of the most high cripple his corpse. Pa Buratai... As you died, may you never know peace and may Allah reject your corpse. You will never know peace eternally. Your corpse is cursed for all ages. Your soul will be seized by demons and you will never enter the kingdom of God. Shaytan will take your soul down to the bottomless pit of abyss where you will never escape from. Amin.



Very soon... Your hopeless son Buratai will join you in hell. A son you should have done the world a favour and aborted. 1 Like 1 Share

.



How is this news?



How does this concern the average Nigerian struggling to stay afloat in this APC’s madness called governance? How does this impact the day and hope of the aveage Nigerian? Again, I ask how?



. 2 Likes

is okay o

death is only the beginning

we were born to die

election time is coming closer. Blood sacrifice has to be done.Next maybe Rochas Okorocha or Elrufai. Happiness Minister beware!!! 2 Likes

Ok

BeardedMeat:

His 72 virgins are assured 7 Likes

BeardedMeat:

His 72 virgins are assured u dey craze ohh u dey craze ohh 1 Like

Was he killed by shekau? 2 Likes

rip but buratashi abi buratai you must repent

useless post.



guys lets go jorr 2 Likes

RIP! His son will be proud of him.

RIP

fulaniHERDSman:

Means nothing ... Tompolos father was murdered ... by who again

same Brutai



Tompolo 1 Brutai 1



no sympathy



case closed same BrutaiTompolo 1 Brutai 1no sympathycase closed 1 Like

THANK GOD. GOOD RIDdance. 9 more to go.

RIP