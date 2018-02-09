₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,958,216 members, 4,074,251 topics. Date: Friday, 09 February 2018 at 12:08 PM

Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) (6768 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by BuhariCarryGo: 10:56am

Mallam Yusuf Buratai, the father of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai, is dead.
He passed away in a hospital in Maiduguri.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this In statement by its spokesman, Brig. Gen. SK Usman to newsmen in Maiduguri on Friday.

It read:

"Good morning all,
Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihirrajiun. This is to inform you of the passing away of the father of the Chief of Army Staff, Alhaji Yusuf Buratai this morning in Maiduguri."Brig Gen. Usman said.

Another source added that the deceased has been hospitalized for days before he passed on.
According to source of late army General had a successful surgery in the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital, UMTH but gave up thereafter.

Late Yusuf leaves behind 14 children, including the chief of army staff and many grandchildren.


https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/buratai-loses-father.html?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C2788062448

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by ManirBK: 10:58am
May his soul rest in peace and Allah grant him Aljana Firdaus.

9 Likes

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by BeardedMeat: 11:01am
His 72 virgins are assured grin

18 Likes 1 Share

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by madridguy(m): 11:02am
Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihirrajiun. May Allah SWT accept his soul.

Accept my condolence Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai.

11 Likes

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by sarrki(m): 11:04am
Accept my condolence

Don't allow that to stop you

Rather it should motivates you

6 Likes

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by sarrki(m): 11:05am
BeardedMeat:
His 72 virgins are assured grin


You are not making any sense at all

This is not politics

That's why your party or candidate will lose any day any time

15 Likes

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by BeardedMeat: 11:09am
sarrki:



You are not making any sense at all

This is not politics

That's why your party or candidate will lose any day any time
And your party that won could not manage their victory and are in disarray on every front opposing themselves.

28 Likes

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 11:14am
Means nothing ... Tompolos father was murdered ... by who again

10 Likes

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by desreek9(f): 11:14am
grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin grin

1 Like

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 11:15am
sarrki:



You are not making any sense at all

This is not politics

That's why your party or candidate will lose any day any time
Guys ... abeg contribute "LIKEs" for THUNDER here biko nu cool

31 Likes 1 Share

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by oshozondi1: 11:15am
RIP
Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by BruncleZuma: 11:15am
Sad
Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by cursedAbiola(f): 11:16am
sarrki:



You are not making any sense at all

This is not politics

That's why your party or candidate will lose any day any time

Buhari is a criminal terrorist

20 Likes

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by modelmike7(m): 11:16am
RIP SENIOR MAN!
Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by BeckyLynch(f): 11:16am
May the Thunder of the most high cripple his corpse. Pa Buratai... As you died, may you never know peace and may Allah reject your corpse. You will never know peace eternally. Your corpse is cursed for all ages. Your soul will be seized by demons and you will never enter the kingdom of God. Shaytan will take your soul down to the bottomless pit of abyss where you will never escape from. Amin.

Very soon... Your hopeless son Buratai will join you in hell. A son you should have done the world a favour and aborted.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by ibori1(m): 11:16am
sad
Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by Y0ruba: 11:16am
.

How is this news?

How does this concern the average Nigerian struggling to stay afloat in this APC’s madness called governance? How does this impact the day and hope of the aveage Nigerian? Again, I ask how?

.

2 Likes

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by freemanbubble: 11:17am
is okay o
death is only the beginning
we were born to die
Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by Donpresh95(m): 11:17am
election time is coming closer. Blood sacrifice has to be done.Next maybe Rochas Okorocha or Elrufai. Happiness Minister beware!!!

2 Likes

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by mayskit4luv(m): 11:18am
Ok
Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by ayokenny37(m): 11:18am
BeardedMeat:
His 72 virgins are assured grin

7 Likes

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by Alikote: 11:19am
BeardedMeat:
His 72 virgins are assured grin
u dey craze ohh

1 Like

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by skales67: 11:19am
Was he killed by shekau?

2 Likes

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by EnEnPeecee: 11:19am
rip but buratashi abi buratai you must repent
Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by nwakibie3(m): 11:20am
useless post.

guys lets go jorr

2 Likes

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by abbaapple: 11:21am
RIP! His son will be proud of him.
Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by zolapower: 11:22am
RIP
Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by maxiuc(m): 11:22am
grin
Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by nwakibie3(m): 11:22am
fulaniHERDSman:
Means nothing ... Tompolos father was murdered ... by who again

same Brutai

Tompolo 1 Brutai 1

no sympathy

case closed

1 Like

Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by Miserablemee: 11:22am
THANK GOD. GOOD RIDdance. 9 more to go.
Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by osazeeblue01: 11:23am
RIP
Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by Bigii(m): 11:23am
.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Fight Against Aid To Nigeria / Pdp Governors’ Jonathan’s Carrot, A Bitter Pill For Nation’s Progress And Contin / Oroq Declared Winner Of The Nonillionaire Competition By Samklef!

Viewing this topic: usba, EYIBLESSN(m), lorenzobanks, MRAKBEE(m), frankgist, ChopDeMoney(m), Trone, donchi5050(m), seunowa(f), igwe44(m), Konze70, correctguy0900, skyhighweb(m), zenithpaint(m), commoditiesnig, christtar(m), maccel, airminem(f), slimthugchimee2(m), Dollyak(f), ropodinho3633(m), lexy91, Passenger27, DeZoro(m), ogoh4(m), lameda07, Mister2, GodsOwnFav, OmoOshodi(m), walexydo, Geoxplorer, Nmaudu, Rencent(m), rafindo(m), Jabioro, kennybabs1980, SaAbbas(m), Shayetet13(m), Ytech2, showghan(m) and 105 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.