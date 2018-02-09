₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by BuhariCarryGo: 10:56am
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/buratai-loses-father.html?_e_pi_=7%2CPAGE_ID10%2C2788062448
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by ManirBK: 10:58am
May his soul rest in peace and Allah grant him Aljana Firdaus.
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by BeardedMeat: 11:01am
His 72 virgins are assured
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by madridguy(m): 11:02am
Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihirrajiun. May Allah SWT accept his soul.
Accept my condolence Lt. Gen. Tukur Yusuf Buratai.
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by sarrki(m): 11:04am
Accept my condolence
Don't allow that to stop you
Rather it should motivates you
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by sarrki(m): 11:05am
BeardedMeat:
You are not making any sense at all
This is not politics
That's why your party or candidate will lose any day any time
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by BeardedMeat: 11:09am
sarrki:And your party that won could not manage their victory and are in disarray on every front opposing themselves.
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 11:14am
Means nothing ... Tompolos father was murdered ... by who again
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by desreek9(f): 11:14am
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by fulaniHERDSman(m): 11:15am
sarrki:Guys ... abeg contribute "LIKEs" for THUNDER here biko nu
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by oshozondi1: 11:15am
RIP
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by BruncleZuma: 11:15am
Sad
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by cursedAbiola(f): 11:16am
sarrki:
Buhari is a criminal terrorist
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by modelmike7(m): 11:16am
RIP SENIOR MAN!
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by BeckyLynch(f): 11:16am
May the Thunder of the most high cripple his corpse. Pa Buratai... As you died, may you never know peace and may Allah reject your corpse. You will never know peace eternally. Your corpse is cursed for all ages. Your soul will be seized by demons and you will never enter the kingdom of God. Shaytan will take your soul down to the bottomless pit of abyss where you will never escape from. Amin.
Very soon... Your hopeless son Buratai will join you in hell. A son you should have done the world a favour and aborted.
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by ibori1(m): 11:16am
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by Y0ruba: 11:16am
.
How is this news?
How does this concern the average Nigerian struggling to stay afloat in this APC’s madness called governance? How does this impact the day and hope of the aveage Nigerian? Again, I ask how?
.
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by freemanbubble: 11:17am
is okay o
death is only the beginning
we were born to die
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by Donpresh95(m): 11:17am
election time is coming closer. Blood sacrifice has to be done.Next maybe Rochas Okorocha or Elrufai. Happiness Minister beware!!!
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by mayskit4luv(m): 11:18am
Ok
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by ayokenny37(m): 11:18am
BeardedMeat:
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by Alikote: 11:19am
BeardedMeat:u dey craze ohh
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by skales67: 11:19am
Was he killed by shekau?
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by EnEnPeecee: 11:19am
rip but buratashi abi buratai you must repent
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by nwakibie3(m): 11:20am
useless post.
guys lets go jorr
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by abbaapple: 11:21am
RIP! His son will be proud of him.
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by zolapower: 11:22am
RIP
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by maxiuc(m): 11:22am
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by nwakibie3(m): 11:22am
fulaniHERDSman:
same Brutai
Tompolo 1 Brutai 1
no sympathy
case closed
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by Miserablemee: 11:22am
THANK GOD. GOOD RIDdance. 9 more to go.
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by osazeeblue01: 11:23am
RIP
|Re: Yusuf Buratai Is Dead (Father Of Tukur Yusuf Buratai) by Bigii(m): 11:23am
.
