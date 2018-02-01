₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by Omooba77: 4:27pm On Feb 09
GOVERNOR Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has told the Catholic Bishops that it was only those that looted the nation’s treasury and those that carried the country’s money with Jet to South Africa that were angry with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.
https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/02/looters-not-happy-buhari-gov-bello-tells-catholic-bishops/
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by madridguy(m): 4:35pm On Feb 09
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by doctokwus: 4:55pm On Feb 09
See this mpi.
Which crime is more grievous in a democratic setting and what corruption can be as heinous in any setting,as that of somebody registering and getting multiple voters cards.
For those whose asslicking has blunted their brains,a single vote in a properly conducted election can decide an election.So if Bello who INEC has confirmed registered twice is allowed to get away with his heinous crime,his one extra vote can return not just himself,but Buhari to power.Now what nightmare can be greater than a Bello back as Kogi governor and a Buhari back as Nigeria president!
Bello in a sane clime would be in prison uniform by now.
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by yarimo(m): 5:02pm On Feb 09
That is why I always respect governor YAHAYA BELLO of kogi state. He Always speak truth on local and national issue .
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by obiZEAL(m): 5:08pm On Feb 09
Hard times for Kogi people, a combination of buhari and bello...
Meanwhile 2019forDUKE
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by FarahAideed: 5:13pm On Feb 09
yarimo:
Where is the truth ? I doubt you can recognize the truth when you see it sef ..Anybody that support your failed mentor becomes the truth to your warped mind
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by FarahAideed: 5:16pm On Feb 09
Coming from a certified treasury looted who as a hound administrative staff with the Fiscal commission looted the place silly and now as governor is still looting Kogi state along side his chief of staff who was also dismissed from Guarrantu Trust Bank on charges bordering this same looting
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by Daviddson(m): 5:17pm On Feb 09
N'a wa for this Kogi governor. You'll either see this governor welcoming Buhari at the airport or following him to Friday mosque in Abuja, as if there were no mosque in Lokoja. He doesn't seem to have any work to do in his home state. He has left the work he was elected for, to be Buhari's Tom boy.
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by Omooba77: 5:28pm On Feb 09
Dont blame people like him; but sycophants in here full of lies and deceit....May God save Nigeria
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by yarimo(m): 6:31pm On Feb 09
FarahAideed:nigerians have already decided.
BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023 beware
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by uselessseun: 6:38pm On Feb 09
yarimo:
And he pays your salaries on time.
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by DUTCHDON: 7:39pm On Feb 09
Look at one the looters who has been a public servant his whole life,yet built a mansion in Abuja and his village shortly after he became Governor.
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by aolawale025: 7:47pm On Feb 09
All the 'eye service' cannot return Bello to lugard house. He talks like he has nothing between his ears
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by three: 7:48pm On Feb 09
It's a sad commentary
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by Omeokachie: 7:55pm On Feb 09
Is Soyinka also a "looter"?
This young man that never won an election is fast losing it.
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by Omooba77: 8:00pm On Feb 09
When men forget they are mere mortals....
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by pointstores(m): 8:07pm On Feb 09
but is working with looters
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by kolaaderin: 8:10pm On Feb 09
obiZEAL:
Have you people stopped Atikulating
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by Omooba77: 8:14pm On Feb 09
lalasticlala see our kid governor as he dey mis yarn
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by Omooba77: 8:53pm On Feb 09
Omeokachie:It is laughable
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by Omooba77: 9:24pm On Feb 09
OBJ, Oby, PTB, all corrupt abi... God is watching you from a distance
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by desreek9(f): 10:05pm On Feb 09
This man is just a disgrace to sane Nigerians, notice the word "sane" cos we have some 30k paid zombies who are daft and will swallow wat he said hook, line and sinker.
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by legendte(m): 10:06pm On Feb 09
Very easy to spot criminals. I don't know if that Kogi is cursed to keep producing idiots as governors. Buhari that has failed every integrity test. A known criminal in the person of OUK is his new bride. And saints like Maina, Lawal and so on are the ones happy with the worst president in this sphere.
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by modelmike7(m): 10:06pm On Feb 09
WE, THE SANE ONES KNOW THAT FOR SURE!
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by Grafixnuel(m): 10:06pm On Feb 09
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by EsotericMonk: 10:07pm On Feb 09
yarimo:Gullibility raised to power ^Y.
Who doesn't know Bello is an arselicker of Buhari?
Who doesnt know he is constantly trying very hard to curry favour at the centre.
A m0rin who can't tell himself the truth to pay salaries, who can't tell himself the truth that his endless pursuit of ghost workers is turning living kogites to ghosts cos they are dying of hunger, shey that one has become your hero ba? Just go ahead and rename yourself a m0ron
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by passyhansome(m): 10:08pm On Feb 09
I Know KOREDE bello but this BELLO I don't
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by kenex4ever(m): 10:08pm On Feb 09
This ugly looter
Just because buhari brought you from nowhere to become governor on apc platform, you now talking anyhow.
Kogi don suffer for bad government
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by millionboi2: 10:09pm On Feb 09
Lies
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by Pebcak: 10:09pm On Feb 09
Is he trying to throw shades, Catholic Bishops don't own jets and its sad that is asking for money in SA what has he done with Paris refund, I am not govt looter and I am pro Buhari but I am not happy with his government truth be told he came at the right time to stabilize the economy and honestly he should work with someone to build on what he has done. When i say stabilize economy i mean he was able to avert crises similar to that of Venezuela if you know you know if you don't go read it up and compare Nigeria side by side with venezuela but at this point the country need a progressive and rational thinker to build on Bubus success its obvious he can't do it and thats what people like obj,IBB are preaching....
Back to Bello this is someone who's only achievement is commissioning his private house since he's been governor, he's still owing workers and Kogi people are waiting for him and Dino in 2019
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by Grinch(m): 10:10pm On Feb 09
yarimo:Do u know u are a disgrace to urself n ur paps?
|Re: Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops by Igba123: 10:11pm On Feb 09
t
