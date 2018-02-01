Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Only looters are not happy with Buhari, Gov Bello tells Catholic Bishops (8490 Views)

GOVERNOR Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has told the Catholic Bishops that it was only those that looted the nation’s treasury and those that carried the country’s money with Jet to South Africa that were angry with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.



The governor also said that some religious leaders were angry because avenues to loot money and take to the Churches and Mosques have been blocked by the Buhari’s government.



The Kogi State governor also told State House correspondents in an interview after the juma’at service at the State House mosque, Presidential Villa Abuja, that the recent alteration of election time table by the two chambers of the National Assembly, will help to determine the popularity of the lawmakers.

He contended that some of the lawmakers at the national assembly rose on the back of the popularity of President Buhari to win election in 2015, adding that the adjustment of the time table will help to weed out the “bad” members among them.



He also said that he believed in the ability of the national leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to reconcile all aggrieved party members based on the new assignment given to him by the President.



On Tinubu’s committee, he said, “Of course. Whatever Mr. President believes in, his judgement and his wisdom I believe in him. And I believe in his ability to bring all party members together.”



Commenting on the rearrangement of the election time table, Bello said, “I so much appreciate this. I think if you observe critically what happened in the last election where Mr. President was elected along with other members of National Assembly.



“Then, we called it Buhari Tsunami, where the good, the bad and the ugly were all put together and elected. It is either going to be in their interest that the Buhari Tsunami will return them or everybody will be on his or her own.



“Let Buhari return and let Nigerians select the good ones out of the bad ones to return to the National Assembly. Which ever order it comes in this upcoming general elections, I can assure you that Mr. President will win landslide and the good ones will return to the National Assembly.”



When asked whether the lawmakers will be the losers of the proposed table time, he said that the unpopular ones among them will be the ultimate losers.



He said, “They have the choice to make and they have made their choice that the good will of Mr. President should not rob on the bad ones. Surely, the good ones on their own account will return to the National Assembly at the appropriate time.”



Commenting also on the submissions of the Catholic Bishops under the umbrella of Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, in the meeting with the President on Thursday where the Bishops told the President that Nigerians were angry as a result of alleged bad governance and imbalance in the system, the governor said it was those who had looted the country’s funds that were angry because sources of their free money had been blocked by the government.

He said, “Yes. I followed it (the Bishops meting) keenly and one of the key statement there was that Nigerians are angry. Yes, it is very true that Nigerians are angry but the question is who are this category of Nigerians who are angry?



“The category of Nigerians that are angry are those who used private jets to cart away Nigeria’s money in dollars out of the country to South Africa. I’m sure you are away that our money is still locked down there, such money if you bring it into the economy, a lot of youths that are unemployed will surely be employed.

“And of course those that have looted the country dry and normally go to the church and mosque to pay tithe are no longing doing so, of course we these are the category of people that are angry.



“If you look at it critically, the farmers, those with real jobs are happy because the economy is improving. In no time we have come out of recession, our foreign reserve is increasing, no more bombing in Sambisa, no more bombing in the country, no more bombing in Embab plaza even as close as Abuja, no more bombing in Suleja and all over the country.



I think those that are benefiting from these crimes and criminality will be angry and they are Nigerians. So it is important to define the category of people who are angry.



“I want to urge Nigerians to continue to appreciate Mr. President, pray for him so that the good work he has started he will complete it, so that Nigeria will be not of the woods.”



On his plan to sell some important assets of the state and the criticisms that have trailed the plan, Bello said, “Well, to them you call it important but to us it is not important. It is not important because they are tying down the capital and good money of state that would have been used for other developmental projects.



“You don’t have an important project that is not adding values whatsoever to the lives of the people of Kogi State. And such projects can be converted and used to solve the problems that you are confronted with today. We are in deficit of road infrastructure, schools are in shambles, hospitals and the rest of them.



“So, why keeping an asset that is not yielding anything value all in the name of this is Kogi asset instead of use it for what will benefit the people more and add value to the system.



“You see, this is politics playing but we will not be deterred by some uninformed so called elites that are here in Abuja making noise. Let them come to Kogi State and compare two years of my stewardship with previous administration, then they will know that they are completely off the track. I think the people of Kogi State are with me and appreciate the much we are doing.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/02/looters-not-happy-buhari-gov-bello-tells-catholic-bishops/

See this mpi.

Which crime is more grievous in a democratic setting and what corruption can be as heinous in any setting,as that of somebody registering and getting multiple voters cards.

For those whose asslicking has blunted their brains,a single vote in a properly conducted election can decide an election.So if Bello who INEC has confirmed registered twice is allowed to get away with his heinous crime,his one extra vote can return not just himself,but Buhari to power.Now what nightmare can be greater than a Bello back as Kogi governor and a Buhari back as Nigeria president!

Bello in a sane clime would be in prison uniform by now. 45 Likes 7 Shares

That is why I always respect governor YAHAYA BELLO of kogi state. He Always speak truth on local and national issue . 11 Likes 5 Shares

Hard times for Kogi people, a combination of buhari and bello...



Meanwhile 2019forDUKE 54 Likes 3 Shares

yarimo:

That is why I always respected governor YAHAYA BELLO of kogi state. He Always speak truth on local and national issue .



Where is the truth ? I doubt you can recognize the truth when you see it sef ..Anybody that support your failed mentor becomes the truth to your warped mind Where is the truth ? I doubt you can recognize the truth when you see it sef ..Anybody that support your failed mentor becomes the truth to your warped mind 56 Likes 6 Shares

Coming from a certified treasury looted who as a hound administrative staff with the Fiscal commission looted the place silly and now as governor is still looting Kogi state along side his chief of staff who was also dismissed from Guarrantu Trust Bank on charges bordering this same looting 14 Likes 4 Shares

N'a wa for this Kogi governor. You'll either see this governor welcoming Buhari at the airport or following him to Friday mosque in Abuja, as if there were no mosque in Lokoja. He doesn't seem to have any work to do in his home state. He has left the work he was elected for, to be Buhari's Tom boy. 19 Likes 1 Share

Dont blame people like him; but sycophants in here full of lies and deceit....May God save Nigeria

FarahAideed:







Where is the truth ? I doubt you can recognize the truth when you see it sef ..Anybody that support your failed mentor becomes the truth to your warped mind nigerians have already decided.



BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023 beware nigerians have already decided.BUHARI / OSIBANJO till 2023 beware 6 Likes 3 Shares

yarimo:

That is why I always respected governor YAHAYA BELLO of kogi state. He Always speak truth on local and national issue .

And he pays your salaries on time. And he pays your salaries on time. 12 Likes 1 Share

Look at one the looters who has been a public servant his whole life,yet built a mansion in Abuja and his village shortly after he became Governor. 3 Likes

All the 'eye service' cannot return Bello to lugard house. He talks like he has nothing between his ears

It's a sad commentary

Is Soyinka also a "looter"?



This young man that never won an election is fast losing it. 2 Likes 1 Share

When men forget they are mere mortals.... 3 Likes

but is working with looters

obiZEAL:

Hard times for Kogi people, a combination of buhari and bello...



Meanwhile 2019forDUKE

Have you people stopped Atikulating Have you people stopped Atikulating 2 Likes

lalasticlala see our kid governor as he dey mis yarn

Omeokachie:

Is Soyinka also a "looter"?

This young man that never won an election is fast losing it. It is laughable It is laughable

OBJ, Oby, PTB, all corrupt abi... God is watching you from a distance 1 Like

This man is just a disgrace to sane Nigerians, notice the word "sane" cos we have some 30k paid zombies who are daft and will swallow wat he said hook, line and sinker. 4 Likes

Very easy to spot criminals. I don't know if that Kogi is cursed to keep producing idiots as governors. Buhari that has failed every integrity test. A known criminal in the person of OUK is his new bride. And saints like Maina, Lawal and so on are the ones happy with the worst president in this sphere. 2 Likes 1 Share

WE, THE SANE ONES KNOW THAT FOR SURE! 1 Like 1 Share

yarimo:

That is why I always respected governor YAHAYA BELLO of kogi state. He Always speak truth on local and national issue . Gullibility raised to power ^Y.

Who doesn't know Bello is an arselicker of Buhari?

Who doesnt know he is constantly trying very hard to curry favour at the centre.

A m0rin who can't tell himself the truth to pay salaries, who can't tell himself the truth that his endless pursuit of ghost workers is turning living kogites to ghosts cos they are dying of hunger, shey that one has become your hero ba? Just go ahead and rename yourself a m0ron Gullibility raised to power ^Y.Who doesn't know Bello is an arselicker of Buhari?Who doesnt know he is constantly trying very hard to curry favour at the centre.A m0rin who can't tell himself the truth to pay salaries, who can't tell himself the truth that his endless pursuit of ghost workers is turning living kogites to ghosts cos they are dying of hunger, shey that one has become your hero ba? Just go ahead and rename yourself a m0ron 4 Likes

I Know KOREDE bello but this BELLO I don't 1 Like

This ugly looter



Just because buhari brought you from nowhere to become governor on apc platform, you now talking anyhow.



Kogi don suffer for bad government 1 Like

Lies





Is he trying to throw shades, Catholic Bishops don't own jets and its sad that is asking for money in SA what has he done with Paris refund, I am not govt looter and I am pro Buhari but I am not happy with his government truth be told he came at the right time to stabilize the economy and honestly he should work with someone to build on what he has done. When i say stabilize economy i mean he was able to avert crises similar to that of Venezuela if you know you know if you don't go read it up and compare Nigeria side by side with venezuela but at this point the country need a progressive and rational thinker to build on Bubus success its obvious he can't do it and thats what people like obj,IBB are preaching....

Back to Bello this is someone who's only achievement is commissioning his private house since he's been governor, he's still owing workers and Kogi people are waiting for him and Dino in 2019 Is he trying to throw shades, Catholic Bishops don't own jets and its sad that is asking for money in SA what has he done with Paris refund, I am not govt looter and I am pro Buhari but I am not happy with his government truth be told he came at the right time to stabilize the economy and honestly he should work with someone to build on what he has done. When i say stabilize economy i mean he was able to avert crises similar to that of Venezuela if you know you know if you don't go read it up and compare Nigeria side by side with venezuela but at this point the country need a progressive and rational thinker to build on Bubus success its obvious he can't do it and thats what people like obj,IBB are preaching....Back to Bello this is someone who's only achievement is commissioning his private house since he's been governor, he's still owing workers and Kogi people are waiting for him and Dino in 2019 1 Like 1 Share

yarimo:

That is why I always respected governor YAHAYA BELLO of kogi state. He Always speak truth on local and national issue . Do u know u are a disgrace to urself n ur paps? Do u know u are a disgrace to urself n ur paps? 5 Likes