Shehu Sani applauded the bishops for telling Buhari the truth about the state of the nation.



The Catholic Bishops under the aegis of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, had expressed their concern over the suffering in the country in a visit to the president. The had expressed great concern over the level of poverty, hunger, joblessness, insecurity, violence, fear amongst others in the country.



The clergymen told Buhari that his goodwill and integrity has fastly depleted since he entered into office in 2015.



The lawmaker in reaction to their visit also commended Buhari for lending a listening ear to the bishops.



On his twitter page, Sani wrote “When some visit the Rock,They sing.When some visit the Rock,They speak.



“When some visit the Rock,They sink. When some visit the Rock,They shiver.



“The Catholics visited the RockAnd spoke truth to power;And the Power listened with humility.”



but Buhari dey listen? Shebi he get hearing problem but Buhari dey listen? Shebi he get hearing problem 22 Likes

Na wa oo, this guy has become idiotic pigs of Biafra,

Always reacting unnecessarily 6 Likes

SweetJoystick:

but Buhari dey listen? Shebi he get hearing problem buhari is deaf according to idiotic pigs of Biafra buhari is deaf according to idiotic pigs of Biafra 5 Likes

He must listen by fire by force...God is changing buhari heart of stone to heart of flesh thereby doing the needful...

iclass1:

He must listen by fire by force...God is changing buhari heart of stone to heart of flesh thereby doing the needful... that is why buhari till 2023 that is why buhari till 2023 6 Likes 1 Share

Attention seeker. Mtchwwww. 1 Like

buhariguy:

buhari is deaf according to idiotic pigs of Biafra Yes! According to "idiotic pigs of Biafra" u were born stupiid n an offspring of a nonentity. Are u happy now? Yes! According to "idiotic pigs of Biafra" u were born stupiid n an offspring of a nonentity. Are u happy now? 27 Likes 4 Shares

Truth is indeed bitter. 1 Like

Even the N-power self, I take it back! The 2nd batch is yet to resume since last year!



Lord have mercy on Nigerians if this man should rig the election for the 2nd time It is only zombies that will say that Buhari is doing well!Even the N-power self, I take it back! The 2nd batch is yet to resume since last year!Lord have mercy on Nigerians if this man should rig the election for the 2nd time 12 Likes 1 Share

buhariguy:

buhari is deaf according to idiotic pigs of Biafra

You guys should stop this pig nonsense, it's stale. If not for restraints on the part of IPOB supporters, it doesn't take much to counter it with Oduaa Pigs Congress. Learn and change! You guys should stop this pig nonsense, it's stale. If not for restraints on the part of IPOB supporters, it doesn't take much to counter it with Oduaa Pigs Congress. Learn and change! 3 Likes

The truth loving politician.

buhariguy:

Na wa oo, this guy has become idiotic pigs of Biafra,

Always reacting unnecessarily

biafrans are pigs and you are pig shithole,no brain,no sense at all biafrans are pigs and you are pig shithole,no brain,no sense at all 5 Likes

DeKen:

The truth loving politician. What truth does he speak? He is an hypocrite. Has he been that leading advocate for good governance, cut in govt spending, transparency and fight against corruption by pressuring the senate to enact laws to achieve this.

Let him account for the constituency allowances he got since 2015 and tell us the project he has executed apart the camels and radios he donated. What truth does he speak? He is an hypocrite. Has he been that leading advocate for good governance, cut in govt spending, transparency and fight against corruption by pressuring the senate to enact laws to achieve this.Let him account for the constituency allowances he got since 2015 and tell us the project he has executed apart the camels and radios he donated. 3 Likes 1 Share

that midget state gov is a TERRORIST that midget state gov is a TERRORIST

Shehu Sani who came to the House on Buhari’s popularity is having his last moments as senator. When the people of Kaduna dump him in 2019 he can go and devote all of his time to his real job twitting on Twitter.

buhariguy:

Na wa oo, this guy has become idiotic pigs of Biafra,

He is not a Zone-B... This gonment has failed. He is not a Zone-B... This gonment has failed.

Bishops are missing their PDP Father Christmas.

iclass1:

He must listen by fire by force...God is changing buhari heart of stone to heart of flesh thereby doing the needful...

After 3 years kwa

U dey craze After 3 years kwaU dey craze

My Lordships una don do una own, we don't have time to advise him again. We have resolve to send him back to daura 5 Likes

buhariguy:

that is why buhari till 2023 Are u a robot? 1 Like

Shehuis the only Senator that I like.

SweetJoystick:

but Buhari dey listen? Shebi he get hearing problem

He would listen at least for now. Election is coming ....... He would listen at least for now. Election is coming .......

Baba was even defending himself, d tin shock me sef. But at least it's good he is no more blaming gej. 2 Likes

Thats one thing about Catholic clergies, always calling spade a spade no matter whose ox is gored,always standing by truth.Buhari should see these Bishops are good men and real friends and act accordingly for its only a good friend that can tell you the truth when you are misleading irrespective of your position and not praise singers who know quiet well that you have failed but kept quiet and keep praising you just for personal gains and what they are getting and not about the masses. Weldone my Bishops, good job indeed,may God bless you all. Proudly a Catholic. 8 Likes