Stats: 1,958,519 members, 4,075,255 topics. Date: Saturday, 10 February 2018 at 12:09 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari
|Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by 1Ebisco: 5:37pm On Feb 09
Shehu Sani senator representing Kaduna central has commended catholic bishops for their visit to President Muhammad Buhari.
Shehu Sani applauded the bishops for telling Buhari the truth about the state of the nation.
The Catholic Bishops under the aegis of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, had expressed their concern over the suffering in the country in a visit to the president. The had expressed great concern over the level of poverty, hunger, joblessness, insecurity, violence, fear amongst others in the country.
The clergymen told Buhari that his goodwill and integrity has fastly depleted since he entered into office in 2015.
The lawmaker in reaction to their visit also commended Buhari for lending a listening ear to the bishops.
On his twitter page, Sani wrote “When some visit the Rock,They sing.When some visit the Rock,They speak.
“When some visit the Rock,They sink. When some visit the Rock,They shiver.
“The Catholics visited the RockAnd spoke truth to power;And the Power listened with humility.”
http://www.mcebisco.com.ng/2018/02/shehu-sani-reacts-to-catholic-bishops.html
20 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by SweetJoystick(m): 5:38pm On Feb 09
but Buhari dey listen? Shebi he get hearing problem
22 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by dlondonbadboy: 5:40pm On Feb 09
46 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by buhariguy(m): 5:40pm On Feb 09
Na wa oo, this guy has become idiotic pigs of Biafra,
Always reacting unnecessarily
6 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by buhariguy(m): 5:45pm On Feb 09
SweetJoystick:buhari is deaf according to idiotic pigs of Biafra
5 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by iclass1: 5:51pm On Feb 09
He must listen by fire by force...God is changing buhari heart of stone to heart of flesh thereby doing the needful...
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by buhariguy(m): 5:57pm On Feb 09
iclass1:that is why buhari till 2023
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by miiraaj: 6:35pm On Feb 09
Attention seeker. Mtchwwww.
1 Like
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by Grinch(m): 6:45pm On Feb 09
buhariguy:Yes! According to "idiotic pigs of Biafra" u were born stupiid n an offspring of a nonentity. Are u happy now?
27 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by tooth4tooth: 6:47pm On Feb 09
Truth is indeed bitter.
1 Like
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by osazeeblue01: 6:48pm On Feb 09
The Catholics clergy men are known for being truthful.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by Wiseandtrue(f): 6:58pm On Feb 09
It is only zombies that will say that Buhari is doing well!
Even the N-power self, I take it back! The 2nd batch is yet to resume since last year!
Lord have mercy on Nigerians if this man should rig the election for the 2nd time
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by PointB: 7:23pm On Feb 09
buhariguy:
You guys should stop this pig nonsense, it's stale. If not for restraints on the part of IPOB supporters, it doesn't take much to counter it with Oduaa Pigs Congress. Learn and change!
3 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by DeKen: 8:55pm On Feb 09
The truth loving politician.
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by authehighness: 9:16pm On Feb 09
buhariguy:biafrans are pigs and you are pig shithole,no brain,no sense at all
5 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by Nigeriadondie: 9:25pm On Feb 09
DeKen:What truth does he speak? He is an hypocrite. Has he been that leading advocate for good governance, cut in govt spending, transparency and fight against corruption by pressuring the senate to enact laws to achieve this.
Let him account for the constituency allowances he got since 2015 and tell us the project he has executed apart the camels and radios he donated.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by Pebcak: 10:22pm On Feb 09
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by ipobarecriminals: 10:26pm On Feb 09
that midget state gov is a TERRORIST
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by AnanseK(m): 10:27pm On Feb 09
Shehu Sani who came to the House on Buhari’s popularity is having his last moments as senator. When the people of Kaduna dump him in 2019 he can go and devote all of his time to his real job twitting on Twitter.
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by Firefire(m): 10:27pm On Feb 09
buhariguy:
He is not a Zone-B... This gonment has failed.
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by AnanseK(m): 10:28pm On Feb 09
Bishops are missing their PDP Father Christmas.
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by buffalowings: 10:29pm On Feb 09
iclass1:
After 3 years kwa
U dey craze
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by akaahs(m): 10:30pm On Feb 09
My Lordships una don do una own, we don't have time to advise him again. We have resolve to send him back to daura
5 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:30pm On Feb 09
It is well.
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by waveman2: 10:35pm On Feb 09
Are u a robot?
buhariguy:
1 Like
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by Homers123(m): 10:35pm On Feb 09
Shehuis the only Senator that I like.
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by Aarenaija: 10:36pm On Feb 09
SweetJoystick:
He would listen at least for now. Election is coming .......
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by biggy26: 10:36pm On Feb 09
Baba was even defending himself, d tin shock me sef. But at least it's good he is no more blaming gej.
2 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by Kulas: 10:37pm On Feb 09
Thats one thing about Catholic clergies, always calling spade a spade no matter whose ox is gored,always standing by truth.Buhari should see these Bishops are good men and real friends and act accordingly for its only a good friend that can tell you the truth when you are misleading irrespective of your position and not praise singers who know quiet well that you have failed but kept quiet and keep praising you just for personal gains and what they are getting and not about the masses. Weldone my Bishops, good job indeed,may God bless you all. Proudly a Catholic.
8 Likes
|Re: Shehu Sani Reacts To Catholic Bishops Visit To Buhari by waveman2: 10:39pm On Feb 09
For ur information before u keep talking like a child he has d support of his constituents that is y he is voicing out. Olodo dondi.
AnanseK:
Viewing this topic: onomeabuja, pedel, LordBuchi(m), alkyno47, Ayo7, skerries, brownciga, morr66, fanedrive(m), enjoy1275, okoval2(m), africandollar, presh2mos, akeweje, SlyPe(m), Justice96, Caulay(m), teeg, stonemasonn, Wedeprince, foraekeyi1, Ajerry, Mhiztbee(f), tiredoflife(m), bukass, Ucheosefoh(m), nwabobo, BECALMBECALM(m), SexytorresE, latifu, franklifted, benbella, Dhugal, deji17, ayaside(m) and 67 guest(s)
