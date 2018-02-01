₦airaland Forum

Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by FlirtyKaren(f): 9:17pm
Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola known for his simple phones which won't go for smart phones, has finally joined Instagram. 

Femi Otedola who already has 2000+ followers, wrote as he shared his first photo; 

“To wad away fake accounts, I have started my own genuine Instagram.”. He also added a cheeky signage of his name putting “F.Ote$”

Otedola's daughter, Temi who already acknowledged his dad's account on Instagram, tweeted; 

So looks like Daddy is on instagram now

https://www.instagram.com/p/Be-982BjjYK/

Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by Blakjewelry(m): 9:20pm
Good
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by Topmaike007(m): 9:24pm
finnaly God catch his 2 daughters,let me see how they will post rubbish and their father will not see it.

Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by Nogodye(m): 9:27pm
DJ Cuppy managing the account...i can bet it

Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by Topmaike007(m): 9:29pm
Nogodye:
DJ Cuppy managing the account...i can bet it
so how much are u staking for the bet.

Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by duroc(m): 9:29pm
Alubarika... Monday to Saturday �. Kowo mi Sha ti peewee. Money wey dey scare salary I pray thee

Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by divinehand2003(m): 9:29pm
Wow.

What a brilliant way to announce your arrival. Proudly Naija.

Divinehand2003 with the JUICE.

Lalasticlala with the SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS

Sarrki the patriot.

Myndd44 with the Hammersmith.

Lefulefu to the Lef

Airforce1 the only pilot.

Seun the modest entrepreneur.

Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by Grafixnuel(m): 10:12pm
angry
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by phreakabit(m): 10:13pm
Matharoo sisters 2 loading....
Happy hunting sir.

Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by Caspian22(m): 10:13pm
As in ehnnn good for him, let him join instagram and monitor his daughters mumuism


Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by fatdon2(m): 10:13pm
And so
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by chyy5: 10:13pm
So?

Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by free2ryhme: 10:13pm
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by DONADAMS(m): 10:13pm
who verify am?
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by strangest(m): 10:14pm
;D2
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by modelmike7(m): 10:14pm
Okay, make we go join am!
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by okonja(m): 10:14pm
Announcing my arrival, I don't know why I naturally hate IG that I don't have an account there till now. angry angry
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by Florblu(f): 10:14pm
Topmaike007:
finnaly God catch his 2 daughters,let me see how they will post rubbish and their father will not see it.




How old do you think those girls are?

Oga take the back sit
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by toluxa1(m): 10:15pm
I have followed him and the 4 people he is following (his daughters and company). smiley
Scammers are already thinking how to open fake accounts and clones of his


Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by mercytripletz(f): 10:15pm
Lemme go and follow
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by buffalowings: 10:15pm
Is wad the write word in this context

Ward

Ward away
Ward off





Anyway, I'm not a billionaire

Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by Eleniyan007(m): 10:16pm
Femi otedola wen u go join nairaland
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by princeade86(m): 10:16pm
that's my dad. carry go.
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by Lanre4uonly(m): 10:16pm
That's good.
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by Follygunners: 10:16pm
fatdon2:
And so

I wonder ooo
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by Troublemaker007(m): 10:17pm
Who cares!

Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by ekensi01(m): 10:18pm
grin


Me I joined instagram but nobody posted it on Nairaland.

God is watching you

Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by chyy5: 10:21pm
ekensi01:
grin


Me I joined instagram but nobody posted it on Nairaland.

God is watching you

Hustle hard. For now u don't have surname yet
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by bozzyjoan: 10:22pm
looks like photobombshot
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by Chikita66(f): 10:23pm
Lemme go and follow him, ayam coming...
Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by Follygunners: 10:23pm
Na him business... E no kuku put $$$ in my account.. Wetin concern me sef?

Re: Femi Otedola Joins Instagram by frobeinus: 10:23pm
Instagram on Nokia 3310. who say there is no miracle?

