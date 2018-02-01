Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Femi Otedola Joins Instagram (8196 Views)

Femi Otedola who already has 2000+ followers, wrote as he shared his first photo;



“To wad away fake accounts, I have started my own genuine Instagram.”. He also added a cheeky signage of his name putting “F.Ote$”



Otedola's daughter, Temi who already acknowledged his dad's account on Instagram, tweeted;



So looks like Daddy is on instagram now



Good

finnaly God catch his 2 daughters,let me see how they will post rubbish and their father will not see it. 11 Likes

DJ Cuppy managing the account...i can bet it 10 Likes

Nogodye:

DJ Cuppy managing the account...i can bet it so how much are u staking for the bet. so how much are u staking for the bet. 1 Like

Alubarika... Monday to Saturday �. Kowo mi Sha ti peewee. Money wey dey scare salary I pray thee 5 Likes

Wow.



What a brilliant way to announce your arrival. Proudly Naija.



Divinehand2003 with the JUICE.



Lalasticlala with the SSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSSS



Sarrki the patriot.



Myndd44 with the Hammersmith.



Lefulefu to the Lef



Airforce1 the only pilot.



Seun the modest entrepreneur. 1 Like

Matharoo sisters 2 loading....

Happy hunting sir.







And so

So? 1 Like

FlirtyKaren:

who verify am?

;D2

Okay, make we go join am!

Announcing my arrival, I don't know why I naturally hate IG that I don't have an account there till now.

Topmaike007:

Scammers are already thinking how to open fake accounts and clones of his





Lemme go and follow

Is wad the write word in this context



Ward



Ward away

Ward off











Anyway, I'm not a billionaire 2 Likes

Femi otedola wen u go join nairaland

that's my dad. carry go.

That's good.

fatdon2:

And so

I wonder ooo I wonder ooo

Who cares! 1 Like







Me I joined instagram but nobody posted it on Nairaland.



God is watching you Me I joined instagram but nobody posted it on Nairaland.God is watching you 1 Like

ekensi01:







Me I joined instagram but nobody posted it on Nairaland.



God is watching you

Hustle hard. For now u don't have surname yet Hustle hard. For now u don't have surname yet

looks like photobombshot

Lemme go and follow him, ayam coming...

Na him business... E no kuku put $$$ in my account.. Wetin concern me sef? 1 Share