Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG

Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by Ecstasy154(m): 9:29pm On Feb 09
THE Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello on Friday said the state government had set aside 15,000 hectares of land to implement the cattle colony policy of the Federal government Governor Bello during a visit to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said it was necessary that the State provides the land to accommodate the herdsmen and contribute to ending the frequent clashes between farmers and herders.

The Governor while officially handing over the 15,000 hectares of land through a letter to the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh, said 5,000 hectares of land was set aside in Adavi local government, while the remaining 10,000 will be located in Ajaokuta local government in the State.

According to him “[I] am here once again visiting this ministry and the Minister in continuation of our effort as a state government to key into the programme of the Ministry in terms of the Cattle Colony otherwise known as the conglomeration of cattle ranches programme of the Federal Government.

“We came here some time ago, indicating our interest and our readiness to participate in this programme. Am here [and] happy to inform the Honourable Minister and the Ministry, that the people of Kogi state have keyed into the programme 100 per cent.

“We are willing and ready to pilot the programme in Kogi State and as such our people has been well sensitised, and educated about what this programme is all about.

“Consequent upon that, we have been able to earmark and secure 15,000 hectares of land to takeoff this particular programme.

“We have 10,000 hectares in Ajaokuta Local Government, and 5,000 hectares in Adavi Local Government, the local community have been well sensitised, and willingly, they are ready to key in. These lands have been secured and as such, am here to convey this message in a written letter to Ministry and we will be waiting for your action.

“We are very confident that this is going to add to the economic well-being of our people, the state and the country at large.

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh while appreciating the Governor, expressed optimism that other states will key in.

He reiterated that the federal government had no plans of seizing peoples land to give to the herdsmen. He added that the local communities will also participate in the programme.

http://www.tribuneonlineng.com/kogi-govt-hands-15000-hectares-land-fg-cattle-colony/

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by GavelSlam: 9:32pm On Feb 09
Nice one.

Years to come some people would claim to have been marginalised.

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by IME1: 9:40pm On Feb 09
My people of Kogi, my heart goes out to you and this your governor.

Kogi is so strategically located to be at the level of development it currently is.

And yes Kogi will be better

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by femidejulius(m): 9:46pm On Feb 09
There is no greater sycophant who seek the President's favour than the governor of Kogi State.

*He declared a public holiday when the president returned to the country from London where he went to treat himself when even Katsina state where the president came from and the federal government the President heads didn't.
*He was one of the governors who went to tell the President to contest for second term while Benue was burying over seventy victims of Fulani killings.
*He is now giving his state out to cattles so that cattles can colonise Kogi people.

Well,so much for a young governor. Yahaya Bello,una well done.

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by 9jaArea: 9:57pm On Feb 09
Some people may condemn Bello but these same people will not remember him if this turns out well

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by akoaki(m): 10:00pm On Feb 09
Who cursed kogi state?

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by Kokolet11: 10:04pm On Feb 09
Good news please our south west people should key in.one Nigeria

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by sant1: 10:20pm On Feb 09
GavelSlam:
Nice one.

Years to come some people would claim to have been marginalised.
Time for the youths to take over indeed. the youths have always failed us if giving the opportunity to serve

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by psucc(m): 10:24pm On Feb 09
I hope that should be his father's land or his own personal land. And if that is not from his community I sincerely pray the community should fight for their land now that the'll have supporters than latter.

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by EternalTruths: 10:25pm On Feb 09
Those Local Governments Areas are in Afonja land of Kogi State.

Chaiiiii, this change is not the type Afonja people expected oooo when they conspired against Jonathan (SS/SE).

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by polite2(m): 10:29pm On Feb 09
Foolish Governor

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by Dalek(m): 10:31pm On Feb 09
EternalTruths:
Those Local Governments Areas are in Afonja land of Kogi State.

Chaiiiii, this change is not the type Afonja people expected oooo when they conspired against Jonathan (SS/SE).

congratulations fool, you just played your generation. both Adavi and Ajaokuta are Ebira land. and are kogi central.

Yoruba side of kogi are Mopa-muro, kabba, ijumu, yagba east and west and a little bit of lokoja.

So bruh in a bid to insult others, don't come and disgrace your ancestry.

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by desreek9(f): 10:36pm On Feb 09
Just to favour buhari, this guy is sick really, i hope he didnt take people's land, i will personally shed tears of joy if this man loose in 2019

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by kings09(m): 10:36pm On Feb 09
Buhari arse licker

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by kennygee(f): 10:36pm On Feb 09
See his face like sh!t wey rain beat.

Thank God the colony is situated amongst his pple. They can be slaughtered as sacrifice for PMB's favour.

Ozuo ayeraye.

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by Chiedu4Trump: 10:37pm On Feb 09
Kogi people sorry oh
This man has sold u to the Foolanis.

Kokolet11:
Good news please our south west people should key in.one Nigeria

I am igbo and can tell you that my Yoruba neighbours are not foolish to do this.

In fact no Foolani colony in the South.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bxp3mZOtcMQ

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by bonechamberlain(m): 10:37pm On Feb 09
bello again. angry senselessness

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by Primusinterpares(m): 10:37pm On Feb 09
This is the beginning of the end of kogi state...


God help us o...

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by ekensi01(m): 10:38pm On Feb 09
wink

Don't worry Fulani herdsmen will show your farmers how being on top looks like.

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by kings09(m): 10:39pm On Feb 09
GavelSlam:
Nice one.

Years to come some people would claim to have been marginalised.
So u support all diz killings going on?

Its either your land or ppl r wiped out.

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by Nwaohafia1: 10:39pm On Feb 09
I have seen that Yahya Bello is not normal again. Thank God for Dino who is putting him on check.

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by Techwriter: 10:39pm On Feb 09
RIP KOGI

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by Firefire(m): 10:40pm On Feb 09
IME1:
My people of Kogi, my heart goes out to you and this your governor.

Kogi is so strategically located to be at the level of development it currently is.

And yes Kogi will be better

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by three: 10:40pm On Feb 09
NotTooYoungTo...

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by EasterDell: 10:40pm On Feb 09
Oh God

When people shout youth youth youth. I remind them of Bello! Youth is not enough! We need sound people with "Good Track Record" subjecting them to deep debates and campaigns.

Buhari did not need him to win in 2015. Why does he keep supporting this man desperately??

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by biggy26: 10:41pm On Feb 09
Come 2019, d people will take their land back. Funny gov.

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by BruncleZuma: 10:41pm On Feb 09
Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by OGHENE316: 10:41pm On Feb 09
this is abysmal dismal,yahaya bello has lost it,well I don't blame him he did not earn that position,no thanks to tinubu

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by buffalowings: 10:42pm On Feb 09
This youth is a bastard

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by Bluffly: 10:42pm On Feb 09
Middle belt people are senseless. Core northern state has not announced cattle colony but some mumu in he middle region are declaring.

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by lastmessenger: 10:42pm On Feb 09
Few years down the line,we would be hearing emir of lokoja and there is nothing you kogites can do about it.

Re: Cattle Colony: Kogi Hands Over 15,000 Hectares Of Land To FG by Luukasz(m): 10:42pm On Feb 09
The youths will make Nigeria great so they say. Yahaya Bello is a youth and his tenure as kogi governor has been miserable.
Apparently the youths won't make any +ve difference to the rotten system of this poo hole

