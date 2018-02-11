₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by Islie: 9:19pm On Feb 10
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved that contest for its 2019 presidential ticket is open to all interested party chieftains. There are many stakeholders eying the choice ticket for now but our correspondent forays into the political credentials of six top of them.
https://www.dailytrust.com.ng/meet-6-top-contenders-for-pdp-s-open-ticket.html
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by duroc(m): 9:23pm On Feb 10
Donald Duke or no one Abeg....
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:25pm On Feb 10
David Mark as wetin?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by TheKingdom: 9:27pm On Feb 10
Arewa Nation is all I see
4 Likes
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by IkpuNnu(f): 9:28pm On Feb 10
Political Vagabonds!!!
Makarfi: Spent 8 Years as Governor; Spent another 8 Years as a Senator, Then 2 Years as a PDP Chairman, what did he achieve in those 18 Years of looting our common patrimony? Moreover is a political paper weight in the North.
Atiku: Who wants to elect a president who will not go to 'Amelika'? He can only be president in the Idiotic Republic of Pigs.
Sule Lamido: This one has plethora of fraud cases in different courts in Nigeria.. No further evidence to show that PDP as a party reeks of corruption..Nigeria cannot go back to Egypt..
Shekaru: Another political comedian not worthy of further comments.
Dakwanbo; This clown that will struggle to win his ward let alone standing against Buhari in his State..
David Mark: A highly rated corrupt Senator, who has been hiding from the EFCC since he was reelected for the 5th time.. He collaborated with Jonathan and his wife and cornered almost 50% of the landed property belonging to FG in Abuja ...Please allow him to sleep out his remaining years in the Senate..before we remember his case....
Have you seen that they are either political thieves or vagabonds?
Sai Baba Till 2023...After Which Osinbajo/Elrufai Till 2031..
38 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by dingbang(m): 9:29pm On Feb 10
Looters...
7 Likes
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by yarimo(m): 9:29pm On Feb 10
Congratulations to president BUHARI in advance
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 10:02pm On Feb 10
Any of these people would beat Buhari hands down!!
5 Likes
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by bonechamberlain(m): 10:05pm On Feb 10
this country. smh
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by faceURfront(m): 10:13pm On Feb 10
IkpuNnu:
Ngene
8 Likes
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by ogbeniolola: 10:47pm On Feb 10
With any of those six, it will be an easy win for Buhari!
17 Likes
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by seunowa(f): 11:32pm On Feb 10
Most are fulani
1 Like
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by OfficialAwol(m): 12:10am
IkpuNnu:
May the government of your life be run like Buhari is running Nigeria in the name of whatever you hold dear, Amen.
Time to get violent with these fools
37 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by rummmy(m): 3:21am
He will never ans amen
OfficialAwol:
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by valentineuwakwe(m): 3:50am
top contenders you call all this, no....no one hear is worthy...we have had enough, they should give way for the younger ones....well 2019 is around the corner and the "fools" hv said in their own heart, there is no God.......so therefore we will rig the elections...but this time it will backfire!
1 Like
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by QuotaSystem: 7:17am
The person that will win PDP's presidential ticket is not on this list, and not even in the PDP yet.
In other words, they are yet to decamp from the ruling party but are already making moves.
Use ya tongue to count ya teeth.
As for these 6 - their ambition is dead on arrival.
14 Likes
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by DonVikings: 7:25am
IkpuNnu:According to Pigs and Idiots and prøstitutes and Osus, these are the characters that could defeat Buhari.
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by IkpuNnu(f): 7:32am
DonVikings:
Those guys are without brains of their own. Since the death of their leader, they have increasingly became delusional as ever.
5 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by GMBuhari: 8:02am
Wait first
All these people ?? but non of them even qualifies
and some people from a certain part where they develop countries did not even present any candidate ?
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by Amarabae(f): 8:05am
Kwankwaso will be PDP flagbearer in 2019.
I have that feeling
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by Evidenx(m): 8:53am
madridguy:as ancestor of politics... ahahaha
2 Likes
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by madridguy(m): 9:12am
Epic
Evidenx:
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by ManirBK: 9:31am
Hmmm! Coalition of thieves, pen robbers and senior looters. They have to know that after BUHARI then OSINBAJO will sit on that throne. The era of looting foreign reserved is gone.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by IkpuNnu(f): 10:31am
Amarabae:
So he will replace Nnamdi Cownu?
8 Likes
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 10:41am
IkpuNnu:
Between Nnamdi and Buhari...who is a cow?
5 Likes
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by wokemzine: 11:02am
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by desreek9(f): 11:02am
None are worthy, from Buhari down to the least of them.
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 11:02am
All of them should roll themselves into ONE......
DEM still NO REACH!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by IkpuNnu(f): 11:03am
OfficialAwol:
lalasticlala rule 2
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by modelmike7(m): 11:04am
OfficialAwol:
Mynd44, rule number 2.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 6 Top Contenders For PDP’s Ticket For 2019 Presidential Election (Photos) by edupedia: 11:05am
Islie:
...time-wasters!....
