Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Blaha(f): 7:55pm On Feb 12
I could not stop laughing when I came across this picture.
This one weak me!

Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by OneKinGuy(m): 10:28pm On Feb 12
Is it that my brain is too tender, why can't i get the memo here

Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by OneKinGuy(m): 10:28pm On Feb 12
Like if u will be like me on Valentine's Day

Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by kinibigdeal(m): 10:28pm On Feb 12
Not funny

Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Royaldave200(m): 10:28pm On Feb 12
lol
Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by dably: 10:28pm On Feb 12
Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by goingape1: 10:28pm On Feb 12
Naso!

Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Shukusheka(m): 10:28pm On Feb 12
LMAO!!!

Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Narldon(f): 10:28pm On Feb 12


Which Mod moved this to FrontPage?


Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Pubichairs(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
and that sorrowful moment u see her with a guy she told u not to worry about this valentine

Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by sessydu: 10:29pm On Feb 12
End-time valentine
Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by dammiedot(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
Is she doing wash and set...lol
Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by solpat(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
grin


I weak for this Valentine preparation.
shocked
Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by fighal(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
Blaha:
I could not stop laughing when I came across this picture.
This one weak me!

u fine sha..

Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by georgecso(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
angry angry grin
Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Stdaviding(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
Ok.... Junks on fp

Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by ebig21(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by kman1090(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
Warming up
Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Onyinye15(f): 10:29pm On Feb 12
Hiaaaaaa

Water pass garri
Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by potent5(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
Innovation is allowed.

Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by biacan(f): 10:29pm On Feb 12
grin
Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by JayIlych(m): 10:30pm On Feb 12
.
Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Preshochyx(m): 10:30pm On Feb 12
H

Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by ojun50(m): 10:31pm On Feb 12
Every tin about woman jst get has he be.

Happy val to all single girls here
Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Wongiwaynes(m): 10:31pm On Feb 12
grin

Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by biacan(f): 10:31pm On Feb 12
OneKinGuy:
zz
Xinzu you look like this young man here shocked
Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by vincentiago1: 10:32pm On Feb 12
Pussy purification
Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by DTalented(m): 10:32pm On Feb 12
Buhari Must go

Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by bobokeshington: 10:33pm On Feb 12
Valentine Is Overrated! Valentine Is Satanic and Babaric!! Valentine Should Be Abolished Because In The Real Sense Of It, It's The Time People Fornicate and Commit Adultery Instead Of Showing Love...


If you promote val, you are of the devil.

Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by menwongo(m): 10:33pm On Feb 12
Unconsensual sex is boring unless you are a predator with rape instinct and intent!
Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by val4sure(m): 10:33pm On Feb 12
A day set aside for sexual rampage.

Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by DoTheNeedful: 10:33pm On Feb 12
I don't know why Nigerians associate valentine with sex undecided. People have sex everyday.

