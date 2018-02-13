₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,960,017 members, 4,080,519 topics. Date: Tuesday, 13 February 2018 at 12:16 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) (14517 Views)
|Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Blaha(f): 7:55pm On Feb 12
I could not stop laughing when I came across this picture.
This one weak me!
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by OneKinGuy(m): 10:28pm On Feb 12
Is it that my brain is too tender, why can't i get the memo here
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by OneKinGuy(m): 10:28pm On Feb 12
Like if u will be like me on Valentine's Day
1 Like
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by kinibigdeal(m): 10:28pm On Feb 12
Not funny
7 Likes
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Royaldave200(m): 10:28pm On Feb 12
lol
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by dably: 10:28pm On Feb 12
Download Mp3: Rudeboy (Psquare) – Somebody Baby https://www.gistmore.com/download-mp3-rudeboy-psquare-somebody-baby
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by goingape1: 10:28pm On Feb 12
Naso!
3 Likes
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Shukusheka(m): 10:28pm On Feb 12
LMAO!!!
17 Likes
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Narldon(f): 10:28pm On Feb 12
Which Mod moved this to FrontPage?
26 Likes
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Pubichairs(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
and that sorrowful moment u see her with a guy she told u not to worry about this valentine
14 Likes
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by sessydu: 10:29pm On Feb 12
End-time valentine
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by dammiedot(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
Is she doing wash and set...lol
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by solpat(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
I weak for this Valentine preparation.
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by fighal(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
Blaha:u fine sha..
1 Like
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by georgecso(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Stdaviding(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
Ok.... Junks on fp
1 Like
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by ebig21(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
We fit and sell quality stainless hand rail,we work according to your specifications, we fit and sell argon stainless with all the accessories. quality is our pride, WhatsApp or call. so we can discuss more, and I will send you pictures of different designs that we worked. phone no is 08142069152
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by kman1090(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
Warming up
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Onyinye15(f): 10:29pm On Feb 12
Hiaaaaaa
Water pass garri
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by potent5(m): 10:29pm On Feb 12
Innovation is allowed.
1 Like
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by biacan(f): 10:29pm On Feb 12
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by JayIlych(m): 10:30pm On Feb 12
.
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Preshochyx(m): 10:30pm On Feb 12
H
1 Like
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by ojun50(m): 10:31pm On Feb 12
Every tin about woman jst get has he be.
Happy val to all single girls here
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by Wongiwaynes(m): 10:31pm On Feb 12
2 Likes
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by biacan(f): 10:31pm On Feb 12
OneKinGuy:Xinzu you look like this young man here
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by vincentiago1: 10:32pm On Feb 12
Pussy purification
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by DTalented(m): 10:32pm On Feb 12
Buhari Must go
8 Likes
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by bobokeshington: 10:33pm On Feb 12
Valentine Is Overrated! Valentine Is Satanic and Babaric!! Valentine Should Be Abolished Because In The Real Sense Of It, It's The Time People Fornicate and Commit Adultery Instead Of Showing Love...
If you promote val, you are of the devil.
2 Likes
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by menwongo(m): 10:33pm On Feb 12
Unconsensual sex is boring unless you are a predator with rape instinct and intent!
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by val4sure(m): 10:33pm On Feb 12
A day set aside for sexual rampage.
1 Like
|Re: Preparation For Valentine's Day (Hilarious Photo) by DoTheNeedful: 10:33pm On Feb 12
I don't know why Nigerians associate valentine with sex . People have sex everyday.
3 Likes 1 Share
Woman Beater - How To Know Them / Picture Of Wizkid With His First Girlfriend Before He Became A Star / I'm The Cutest Girl On Nairaland (check My Photos)
Viewing this topic: jackson555, igwedivine35, ojonx(m), knick(m), itsMrIke(m), supernigga(m), Josephnice, slysdesign, zeeyy(f), Parpor(m), iconics, JoGray(f), Iwonttell(m), Alasi20(m), MoreTipz, koolzy, Gblazzz(m), Macgreat(m), Donwizbro(m), prosper21(m), dayoddone(m), U2077(m), therealdayo, geovidal(m), binger, goslowgoslow, asmovic(m), Simulator(m), Desluv(m), yungmoney447(m), agamali1(m), Henrypraise, Kachy1605(m), ngcars(m), Flexben, dotun555(m), paste007(m), Overkill, NidaxJ(m) and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3