Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:18pm On Feb 13
Here are pictures of the statue of Governor Dave Umahi recently erected in a community in Ebonyi state. According to reports, the villagers are pleased with the governor for his good works towards their community - hence they decided to honour and appreciate him with a 'befitting' statue.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/statue-of-governor-dave-umahi-erected-in-ebonyi-state.html

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:19pm On Feb 13
Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:22pm On Feb 13
Take a good look at the environment they are erecting a statue, myopic villagers.

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:26pm On Feb 13
I hope they have all the social amenities a community ought to have because if they don't and they are erecting a statue, they all should be classified as bush people from a bush area with timid brain's



Ndi ara

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by horsepower101: 7:30pm On Feb 13
My belle oohhh... grin grin grin

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by Abogwara: 7:31pm On Feb 13
BeeBeeOoh:
Take a good look at the environment they are erecting a statue, myopic villagers.

What is wrong with the environment? I like it.

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by NOC1(m): 7:33pm On Feb 13
Onye na akpu ka Owelle Rochas Okorocha?
Who can mould like Owelle Rochas Okorocha?
Owelle is a clay in the hands of a great potter.
Owelle is the only potter permitted to mould me.

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by simplemach(m): 8:30pm On Feb 13
let the madness continue
Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by Teewhy2: 8:30pm On Feb 13
One good turn deserves another.
The area in the picture doesn't have any sign of government presence but they know better.

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by iyke926(m): 8:31pm On Feb 13
grin gringrin gringrin gringrin gringrin gringrin gringrin grin
Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by bekongtony(m): 8:31pm On Feb 13
They ended up erecting the statue of their ancestor. This one no resemble Umahi grin grin

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by BruncleZuma: 8:31pm On Feb 13
grin grin grin grin

This is what happens when you go to Imo State Government house for apprenticeship and don't complete it before collecting ya "freedom".

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by Judolisco(m): 8:32pm On Feb 13
Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by blaise00700: 8:32pm On Feb 13
Very ugly looking thing, make thunder catch that statue...

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by robosky02(m): 8:32pm On Feb 13
this nation has more statues than infrastructure

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by PSVITA: 8:32pm On Feb 13
take a trip to that village, you will discover that 98 percent of the villagers are living in poverty!

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 8:33pm On Feb 13
sad cool lipsrsealed grin wink cheesy IPOBS are STATUES in nature.

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by MrLatin1: 8:34pm On Feb 13
Statue wey get bow leg

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by GreenArrow1(m): 8:34pm On Feb 13
Good one guys. I hear good things about this governor.

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 8:35pm On Feb 13
cool dey use potopoto to mould dis statue.

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by buffalowings: 8:35pm On Feb 13
Who else knew about that tortoise and a statue story?

LOOK no further.
Finally we are able to see the statue in flesh grin grin grin cheesy grin grin grin cheesy

Funny set of people


Igbo dey fall hand I swear
As if the curse of okorohausa wasn't enough
The citizens seem to have caught on on the disease grin grin grin grin

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by fesla: 8:35pm On Feb 13
Igbo people y erecting statue for a man that keep on begging local chiefs to allocate land for cattle colonies
Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by WinningSun: 8:36pm On Feb 13
BeeBeeOoh:
I hope they have all the social amenities a community ought go have because if they don't and they are erecting a statue, they all should be classified as bush people from a bush area with timid brain's



Ndi ara

I can bet my bank accounts that the village has just a handful of hand pump borehole. and it was done by united nation. mumu people

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by Ezedon(m): 8:37pm On Feb 13
Did he deserve it?
Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by austin2all: 8:37pm On Feb 13
Arrant nonsense
Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by BruncleZuma: 8:38pm On Feb 13
buffalowings:
Who else knew about that tortoise and a statue story?

LOOK no further.
Finally we are able to see the statue in flesh grin grin grin cheesy grin grin grin cheesy

Funny set of people

grin grin grin grin

Something about a thieving hungry tortoise, a perplexed diabolical village, a dancing tree, a couple of drops of spiritual super glue, strong slaps and a statue that would not be intimidated.

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by LZAA: 8:39pm On Feb 13
made with clay
na so
unlike that teletubby in owerri grin grin
Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by ManFromJos: 8:40pm On Feb 13
Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by ManFromJos: 8:40pm On Feb 13
Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by Mozkunzult22: 8:40pm On Feb 13
I really admire this governor. Just visited the state and saw the massive development going on there. Ebony should be the fastest growing state in the east both economically and infrastructure.

Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by Rochas2023: 8:41pm On Feb 13
If it is not Okorocha it can never be Okorocha
Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by LZAA: 8:42pm On Feb 13
goblins wailing on the thread grin

