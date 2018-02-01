₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,960,585 members, 4,082,625 topics. Date: Wednesday, 14 February 2018 at 12:19 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos (14708 Views)
|Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:18pm On Feb 13
Here are pictures of the statue of Governor Dave Umahi recently erected in a community in Ebonyi state. According to reports, the villagers are pleased with the governor for his good works towards their community - hence they decided to honour and appreciate him with a 'befitting' statue.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/statue-of-governor-dave-umahi-erected-in-ebonyi-state.html
1 Like
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 7:19pm On Feb 13
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:22pm On Feb 13
Take a good look at the environment they are erecting a statue, myopic villagers.
53 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by BeeBeeOoh(m): 7:26pm On Feb 13
I hope they have all the social amenities a community ought to have because if they don't and they are erecting a statue, they all should be classified as bush people from a bush area with timid brain's
Ndi ara
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by horsepower101: 7:30pm On Feb 13
My belle oohhh...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by Abogwara: 7:31pm On Feb 13
BeeBeeOoh:
What is wrong with the environment? I like it.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by NOC1(m): 7:33pm On Feb 13
Onye na akpu ka Owelle Rochas Okorocha?
Who can mould like Owelle Rochas Okorocha?
Owelle is a clay in the hands of a great potter.
Owelle is the only potter permitted to mould me.
9 Likes
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by simplemach(m): 8:30pm On Feb 13
let the madness continue
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by Teewhy2: 8:30pm On Feb 13
One good turn deserves another.
The area in the picture doesn't have any sign of government presence but they know better.
2 Likes
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by iyke926(m): 8:31pm On Feb 13
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by bekongtony(m): 8:31pm On Feb 13
They ended up erecting the statue of their ancestor. This one no resemble Umahi
4 Likes
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by BruncleZuma: 8:31pm On Feb 13
This is what happens when you go to Imo State Government house for apprenticeship and don't complete it before collecting ya "freedom".
10 Likes
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by Judolisco(m): 8:32pm On Feb 13
Mtwwwww
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by blaise00700: 8:32pm On Feb 13
Very ugly looking thing, make thunder catch that statue...
2 Likes
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by robosky02(m): 8:32pm On Feb 13
this nation has more statues than infrastructure
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by PSVITA: 8:32pm On Feb 13
take a trip to that village, you will discover that 98 percent of the villagers are living in poverty!
2 Likes
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 8:33pm On Feb 13
IPOBS are STATUES in nature.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by MrLatin1: 8:34pm On Feb 13
Statue wey get bow leg
2 Likes
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by GreenArrow1(m): 8:34pm On Feb 13
Good one guys. I hear good things about this governor.
1 Like
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by ipobarecriminals: 8:35pm On Feb 13
dey use potopoto to mould dis statue.
1 Like
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by buffalowings: 8:35pm On Feb 13
Who else knew about that tortoise and a statue story?
LOOK no further.
Finally we are able to see the statue in flesh
Funny set of people
Igbo dey fall hand I swear
As if the curse of okorohausa wasn't enough
The citizens seem to have caught on on the disease
1 Like
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by fesla: 8:35pm On Feb 13
Igbo people y erecting statue for a man that keep on begging local chiefs to allocate land for cattle colonies
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by WinningSun: 8:36pm On Feb 13
BeeBeeOoh:
I can bet my bank accounts that the village has just a handful of hand pump borehole. and it was done by united nation. mumu people
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by Ezedon(m): 8:37pm On Feb 13
Did he deserve it?
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by austin2all: 8:37pm On Feb 13
Arrant nonsense
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by BruncleZuma: 8:38pm On Feb 13
buffalowings:
Something about a thieving hungry tortoise, a perplexed diabolical village, a dancing tree, a couple of drops of spiritual super glue, strong slaps and a statue that would not be intimidated.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by LZAA: 8:39pm On Feb 13
ChangeIsCostant:made with clay
na so
unlike that teletubby in owerri
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by ManFromJos: 8:40pm On Feb 13
.
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by ManFromJos: 8:40pm On Feb 13
..
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by Mozkunzult22: 8:40pm On Feb 13
I really admire this governor. Just visited the state and saw the massive development going on there. Ebony should be the fastest growing state in the east both economically and infrastructure.
2 Likes
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by Rochas2023: 8:41pm On Feb 13
If it is not Okorocha it can never be Okorocha
|Re: Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos by LZAA: 8:42pm On Feb 13
ChangeIsCostant:goblins wailing on the thread
Woman Boku: Sodom And Gomorrah In Abuja! / Patience Jonathan Weeps Over Yakowa’s Death / UK Government Demands £18m From Ibori
Viewing this topic: TonyeBarcanista(m), ayus7(m), felixix(m), jamyde, inibro(m), Asazwalingwa, dialor and 18 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9