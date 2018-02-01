Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Villagers Erect Statue Of Governor Umahi In Ebonyi Community. Photos (14708 Views)

Source; Here are pictures of the statue of Governor Dave Umahi recently erected in a community in Ebonyi state. According to reports, the villagers are pleased with the governor for his good works towards their community - hence they decided to honour and appreciate him with a 'befitting' statue.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/statue-of-governor-dave-umahi-erected-in-ebonyi-state.html 1 Like

Take a good look at the environment they are erecting a statue, myopic villagers. 53 Likes 1 Share

I hope they have all the social amenities a community ought to have because if they don't and they are erecting a statue, they all should be classified as bush people from a bush area with timid brain's







Ndi ara 9 Likes 1 Share

My belle oohhh... 3 Likes 1 Share

What is wrong with the environment? I like it. What is wrong with the environment? I like it. 8 Likes 1 Share

Onye na akpu ka Owelle Rochas Okorocha?

Who can mould like Owelle Rochas Okorocha?

Owelle is a clay in the hands of a great potter.

Owelle is the only potter permitted to mould me. 9 Likes

let the madness continue

One good turn deserves another.

The area in the picture doesn't have any sign of government presence but they know better. 2 Likes

They ended up erecting the statue of their ancestor. This one no resemble Umahi 4 Likes





This is what happens when you go to Imo State Government house for apprenticeship and don't complete it before collecting ya "freedom". 10 Likes

Mtwwwww

Very ugly looking thing, make thunder catch that statue... 2 Likes

this nation has more statues than infrastructure 2 Likes 1 Share

take a trip to that village, you will discover that 98 percent of the villagers are living in poverty! 2 Likes

IPOBS are STATUES in nature. IPOBS are STATUES in nature. 1 Like 1 Share

Statue wey get bow leg 2 Likes

Good one guys. I hear good things about this governor. 1 Like

dey use potopoto to mould dis statue. dey use potopoto to mould dis statue. 1 Like





LOOK no further.

Finally we are able to see the statue in flesh



Funny set of people





Igbo dey fall hand I swear

As if the curse of okorohausa wasn't enough

The citizens seem to have caught on on the disease Who else knew about that tortoise and a statue story?LOOK no further.Finally we are able to see the statue in fleshFunny set of peopleIgbo dey fall hand I swearAs if the curse of okorohausa wasn't enoughThe citizens seem to have caught on on the disease 1 Like

Igbo people y erecting statue for a man that keep on begging local chiefs to allocate land for cattle colonies

I can bet my bank accounts that the village has just a handful of hand pump borehole. and it was done by united nation. mumu people I can bet my bank accounts that the village has just a handful of hand pump borehole. and it was done by united nation. mumu people 4 Likes 1 Share

Did he deserve it?

Arrant nonsense

Something about a thieving hungry tortoise, a perplexed diabolical village, a dancing tree, a couple of drops of spiritual super glue, strong slaps and a statue that would not be intimidated. Something about a thieving hungry tortoise, a perplexed diabolical village, a dancing tree, a couple of drops of spiritual super glue, strong slaps and a statue that would not be intimidated. 4 Likes 1 Share

made with clay

na so

unlike that teletubby in owerri

I really admire this governor. Just visited the state and saw the massive development going on there. Ebony should be the fastest growing state in the east both economically and infrastructure. 2 Likes

If it is not Okorocha it can never be Okorocha