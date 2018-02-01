₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by BrainnewsNg(f): 9:23pm On Feb 13
South African President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday agreed in principle to resign within a time frame of three to six months, said ANC secretary general on Tuesday.
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by BrainnewsNg(f): 9:23pm On Feb 13
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by fulaniHERDSman(m): 9:26pm On Feb 13
Guess Who's Next?
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by Beremx(f): 9:28pm On Feb 13
this is one word Buhari doesnt want to hear. RESIGN! But Zuma why wait till 3 to 6mths to resign?
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by Nigeriabiafra80: 9:28pm On Feb 13
I will mould him for that
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by KingSango(m): 9:36pm On Feb 13
King Zulu for president. Let the King rule the country and see how it will prosper. I will not wish that a king rule Nigeria because you have 5 great rulers and all of different ethnic groups.
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by XhosaNostra(f): 9:39pm On Feb 13
Eyayayayayayaya
Yeyeyeyeyeyeyeye
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by olasaad(f): 9:39pm On Feb 13
Oya...come and carry your statue in Owerri along
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by madridguy(m): 9:41pm On Feb 13
Noted.
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by otijah2: 9:46pm On Feb 13
We need people like this dude below to put fire in Buhari's ass as well.
Well done HON. MALEMA
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by pinnket: 9:46pm On Feb 13
The disaster of a president from Daura is next..
This is how we will sweep him outta aso rock in 2019 by God's grace.!!
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by kstyle2(m): 9:46pm On Feb 13
can never happen in my country. No matter how glaring a corrupt polician is, people will always be tyere to canvass for him/her. The issue of religion and ethnic bigotry will be brought to full play
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by IsYou: 9:47pm On Feb 13
When is the cow master resigning? He should resign and rule in the republic of cows.
Okorostatue,howfar for Zuma's statue,wetin you go do em?
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by rawpadgin(m): 9:47pm On Feb 13
Look @ South Africa that is doing better than naija in all ramifications
& some unscrupulous fellows are still endorsing booboo for second term
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by massinola(m): 9:47pm On Feb 13
Buhari can you see you mates? Abeg help us
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by BlackAdam55(m): 9:47pm On Feb 13
how is it my business
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by td2tnkstr: 9:47pm On Feb 13
Something Buhari can never do. He is too powerdrunk and has vowed to drain the nation's treasury so something as honorary as this can never be attributed to him.
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by wizzywisdom(m): 9:47pm On Feb 13
This can never happen in Nigeria. I guest other African were not created the way Nigerian were created. In Nigeria his tribe could have come out to fight for him!!!
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by luvinhubby(m): 9:47pm On Feb 13
fulaniHERDSman:
Uncle Buhari
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by Gbadegesin19(m): 9:47pm On Feb 13
Buhari hwpha??
Meanwhile..
Massive BlackTrib3
Gbadegesin Onyekachukwu John
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by franchasng(m): 9:48pm On Feb 13
All the leaders that connived against an innocent man; Goodluck Jonathan and made sure he was frustrated out of office have all been paying the wages, from Barack Obama to Buhari to Jacob Zuma, UK Prime Minister, Angela Merkel of Germany, etc
In life, keep your hands clean and watch nature fight for you.
Goodluck Jonathan may not have the best leadership quality to stop looting under his government, but he is an innocent man with a pure heart and has no evil plan or wish against anybody, tribe or religion. He wishes everybody succeeds like himself unlike the heartless, vindictive, nepotic, unrepentant, unforgiven, self proclaimed saint we have in power now.
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by Evergreen4(m): 9:48pm On Feb 13
Yaya Jameh > Mugabe > zuma > Buhari
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by ikorodureporta: 9:48pm On Feb 13
I jst pity okorocha
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by akeentech(m): 9:48pm On Feb 13
fulaniHERDSman:
MR P
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by classicalbenson(m): 9:48pm On Feb 13
at least he has little sense,bullhari would cling to power even in coma nt to talk of pressure
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by Articul8(m): 9:49pm On Feb 13
Buhari is next
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by obaataaokpaewu: 9:50pm On Feb 13
First Zanu-PF disowned Mugabe, now ANC asking Zuma to step then. "Sycophancy is truly a Nigerian"
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by Sapiosexuality(m): 9:50pm On Feb 13
Yes, he agreed but asked for 3-6 months. Smh. I'm still looking for that African leader that thinks like Marcus Garvey.
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by Newpride(m): 9:50pm On Feb 13
I'm expecting foools to also say pmb shld resign.
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by ayusco85(m): 9:51pm On Feb 13
Can anyone guess what am thinking right now?
|Re: Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign by dokiOloye(m): 9:51pm On Feb 13
What of Sheikh Osama Binhary
