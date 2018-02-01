Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Jaob Zuma Agrees To Resign (15341 Views)

South African President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday agreed in principle to resign within a time frame of three to six months, said ANC secretary general on Tuesday.



ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule said this when briefing the media in Johannesburg about ANC’s NEC (National Executive Committee) meeting last night.



He said the NEC resolved to recall Zuma and will brief Parliament caucus on Wednesday.



NAN reports that the decision by the ANC national executive followed 13 hours of tense deliberations and one, short face-to-face exchange between Zuma and his presumed successor, deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.



Zuma, a polygamous Zulu traditionalist, has been living on borrowed time since Ramaphosa, a union leader and lawyer once tipped as Mandela’s pick to take over the reins, was elected as head of the 106-year-old ANC in December.



Ramaphosa narrowly defeated Zuma’s ex-wife and preferred successor, Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, in the leadership vote, forcing him to tread carefully in handling Zuma for fear of deepening rifts in the party a year ahead of an election.



In spite of the damning decision to order Zuma’s “recall” – ANC-speak for ‘remove from office’ – domestic media say the 75-year-old might yet defy the party’s wishes, forcing it into the indignity of having to unseat him in parliament.



Shortly before midnight, the SABC state broadcaster said Zuma had been told in person by Ramaphosa that he had 48 hours to resign.



A senior party source later told Reuters Zuma had made clear he was going nowhere.



“Cyril went to speak with him,” the source said, adding that the discussions were “tense and difficult” when Ramaphosa returned to the ANC meeting in a hotel near Pretoria.



“We decided to recall Zuma,” the source said. Another party source said ANC Secretary-General and Zuma loyalist Ace Magashule had gone to see Zuma on Tuesday morning to tell him formally of the party’s decision.



The ANC is due to hold a media briefing in the afternoon to reveal its version of events.



One domestic report said Zuma had asked for three months to resign, a request that was denied. Another report said he simply told Ramaphosa: “Do what you want to do”.



Zuma’s spokesman did not answer his mobile phone. His son, Edward, said he would not comment until after the ANC had made its formal pronouncement. (NAN)

2 Likes

Lalasticlala, Mynd44



53 Likes 2 Shares

this is one word Buhari doesnt want to hear. RESIGN! But Zuma why wait till 3 to 6mths to resign? 14 Likes 1 Share

I will mould him for that

King Zulu for president. Let the King rule the country and see how it will prosper. I will not wish that a king rule Nigeria because you have 5 great rulers and all of different ethnic groups. 10 Likes 1 Share

Eyayayayayayaya

Yeyeyeyeyeyeyeye 4 Likes

Oya...come and carry your statue in Owerri along 40 Likes 2 Shares

Noted.

We need people like this dude below to put fire in Buhari's ass as well.



Well done HON. MALEMA 12 Likes 1 Share

The disaster of a president from Daura is next..







This is how we will sweep him outta aso rock in 2019 by God's grace.!! 10 Likes

can never happen in my country. No matter how glaring a corrupt polician is, people will always be tyere to canvass for him/her. The issue of religion and ethnic bigotry will be brought to full play 12 Likes







When is the cow master resigning? He should resign and rule in the republic of cows.



Okorostatue,howfar for Zuma's statue,wetin you go do em? When is the cow master resigning? He should resign and rule in the republic of cows.Okorostatue,howfar for Zuma's statue,wetin you go do em? 1 Like

Look @ South Africa that is doing better than naija in all ramifications



& some unscrupulous fellows are still endorsing booboo for second term 7 Likes

Buhari can you see you mates? Abeg help us 5 Likes

how is it my business

Something Buhari can never do. He is too powerdrunk and has vowed to drain the nation's treasury so something as honorary as this can never be attributed to him. 2 Likes

This can never happen in Nigeria. I guest other African were not created the way Nigerian were created. In Nigeria his tribe could have come out to fight for him!!! 4 Likes

Buhari hwpha??



Meanwhile..



Massive BlackTrib3

Gbadegesin Onyekachukwu John







In life, keep your hands clean and watch nature fight for you.



Goodluck Jonathan may not have the best leadership quality to stop looting under his government, but he is an innocent man with a pure heart and has no evil plan or wish against anybody, tribe or religion. He wishes everybody succeeds like himself unlike the heartless, vindictive, nepotic, unrepentant, unforgiven, self proclaimed saint we have in power now. All the leaders that connived against an innocent man; Goodluck Jonathan and made sure he was frustrated out of office have all been paying the wages, from Barack Obama to Buhari to Jacob Zuma, UK Prime Minister, Angela Merkel of Germany, etcIn life, keep your hands clean and watch nature fight for you.Goodluck Jonathan may not have the best leadership quality to stop looting under his government, but he is an innocent man with a pure heart and has no evil plan or wish against anybody, tribe or religion. He wishes everybody succeeds like himself unlike the heartless, vindictive, nepotic, unrepentant, unforgiven, self proclaimed saint we have in power now. 22 Likes 2 Shares

Yaya Jameh > Mugabe > zuma > Buhari 5 Likes 1 Share

I jst pity okorocha 1 Like

at least he has little sense,bullhari would cling to power even in coma nt to talk of pressure

Buhari is next

First Zanu-PF disowned Mugabe, now ANC asking Zuma to step then. "Sycophancy is truly a Nigerian" 3 Likes

Yes, he agreed but asked for 3-6 months. Smh. I'm still looking for that African leader that thinks like Marcus Garvey.

I'm expecting foools to also say pmb shld resign.

Can anyone guess what am thinking right now?