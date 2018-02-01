Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire (4577 Views)

MAKURDI—Peace may finally return to Benue State as herdsmen attacking parts of the state have agreed to lay down their arms and abide by the provisions of the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition Law.



They, however, asked for more time to help them adapt to the new policy as well as resort to grazing in the grazing reserves already developed in the Northern parts of the country.



This position was reached at the end of the meeting by the herdsmen, stakeholders and governors of Benue and Nasarawa states with members of Technical Sub Committee of National Economic Council Committee mediating in the herdsmen and farmers crisis in Benue, Nasarawa, Adamawa and Taraba states, headed by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State.



Addressing the media,yesterday, at the end of its assignment in Makurdi, chairman of the committee, Governor Umahi said the team had successful meetings with all the parties in Benue and Nasarawa states. Reeling out the decisions reached at the end of the mediation talks, Governor Umahi said: “We observed that all the parties are willing to make peace and we are looking at the conditions and suggestions of the various groups handed over to us as the way forward to having peace.



“From discussions, it was agreed by the parties that Benue State has the right to make laws and that individuals or group of people that are in the state have a duty to obey the law.



“They also have a duty to meet with the authorities of the law to dialogue on any section of the law that they believe will not favour them. “We have agreed, from all parties to this unfortunate matter, that we will pursue peace, disarm any group that is harbouring militia and support the security chiefs to arrest anyone found with illegal weapons.



“The security people have also vowed that inline with the directive they have, anybody with illegal weapon must be arrested, no matter who the person is. “The cheering news is that the herdsmen in Benue and Nasarawa states are willing to abide by the Open Grazing Prohibition Law of Benue State but they would need more time for ranching and support from the Federal Government to move into grazing reserves.”



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/02/benue-killings-herdsmen-agree-cease-fire/ By Peter Duru

God Punnish Una. 23 Likes

I tire for this hypocritical government... 9 Likes 1 Share

No comment!





∆ Our Government is playing Death Game with the lives of her citizens.



Everything has been planned aforehand.





BUHARI WILL STILL LOSE 2019 ELECTION ∆







You see, APC government is heartless and they are terrorists,gambling with human lives. And this stupid government allowed fulani herdsmen to be walking about with arms,killing people all this while,claiming that foolani herdsmen are not behind the killings.



12submarine oya come and see before tomorrow you will start arguing that they are not herdsmen but escaping Boko Haram fighters ... 1 Like





Benue people una good morning o I will like to read the terms of this cease fire agreementBenue people una good morning o 1 Like

Kudos to Fatai Owoseni.

The guy was ready for them. 1 Like

But Federal government led by Mumumadu Buhari said they were foreigners. 2 Likes

Instead of finding way to bring the murderers to book, this EVIL government is negotiating with TERRORISTS and the FOOL called Umahi has decided to be a willing tool for the SATANIC caliphate.

I seriously doubt if Umahi is Igbo. 6 Likes

They also have a duty to meet with the authorities of the law to dialogue on any section of the law that they believe will not favour them After killing hundreds of Nigerians they are still giving conditions?



And fulani leaders including Buhari have been claiming these guys aren't Nigerians nor criminals / terrorists but here again they've own up to the killings.



Fulani Herdsmen are not Nigerians------says FG.



Fulani herdsmen are not responsible for the killings in Benue------says FG



Fulani herdsmen have agreed to cease fire-------says FG.



This government is being openly nepotistic and biased ,playing politics with human lives.



So,now that they have been begged to stop killing,there crime will be swept under the carpet?



No justice for those killed?



Trust the Buhari government to deny subsequent attacks by Fulani herdsmen ,they will say that they have laid down their arms.





Umahi needs to do DNA test asap,he is a pawn to the Fulani caliphate,he may not be Igbo.



WELCOME TO FULANI REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN 10 Likes

Smh. The imaginary Unity of Nigeria is greater than the Blood of Nigerians. That's a fact. Here water is thicker than blood.

after they have killed innocent people and burnt their farms, they want to lay down arms..

what nonsense.....

besides they will still go Scott free because our president is a herdsman 1 Like

So is the Fulani herdsmen that has be killing innocent soul all this while.



I can't still believe.



What if is not them,

the agreement will come to nothing.



What if the criminal elements among them continue the killing. 1 Like

Politicking at's peak. This is a handiwork of opposition. We're also bad politically. 1 Like

Lord have mercy.

Hahaha so Ortom has finally won. Herdsmen see say water pass garri now wey Pdp governors are intrested in the Benue matter.











But, some never-do-well here told us that these people are not Herdsmen, that Herdsmen are peace loving people who don't hurt a fly.





How much Bubu take sekkle dem??

And that will be all��, Chai

They keep owning up to the killing yet Tommorow characters like 12Submarine will come here and say they are not herdsmen 1 Like

Useless tribe... In buhari voice killing for cow is not a crime

They are only good at rapping women like thier prophet mohamad