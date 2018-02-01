₦airaland Forum

Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire - Politics - Nairaland

Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by nwakibie3(m): 8:27am
By Peter Duru

MAKURDI—Peace may finally return to Benue State as herdsmen attacking parts of the state have agreed to lay down their arms and abide by the provisions of the Benue Open Grazing Prohibition Law.

They, however, asked for more time to help them adapt to the new policy as well as resort to grazing in the grazing reserves already developed in the Northern parts of the country.

This position was reached at the end of the meeting by the herdsmen, stakeholders and governors of Benue and Nasarawa states with members of Technical Sub Committee of National Economic Council Committee mediating in the herdsmen and farmers crisis in Benue, Nasarawa, Adamawa and Taraba states, headed by Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State.

Addressing the media,yesterday, at the end of its assignment in Makurdi, chairman of the committee, Governor Umahi said the team had successful meetings with all the parties in Benue and Nasarawa states. Reeling out the decisions reached at the end of the mediation talks, Governor Umahi said: “We observed that all the parties are willing to make peace and we are looking at the conditions and suggestions of the various groups handed over to us as the way forward to having peace.

“From discussions, it was agreed by the parties that Benue State has the right to make laws and that individuals or group of people that are in the state have a duty to obey the law.

“They also have a duty to meet with the authorities of the law to dialogue on any section of the law that they believe will not favour them. “We have agreed, from all parties to this unfortunate matter, that we will pursue peace, disarm any group that is harbouring militia and support the security chiefs to arrest anyone found with illegal weapons.

“The security people have also vowed that inline with the directive they have, anybody with illegal weapon must be arrested, no matter who the person is. “The cheering news is that the herdsmen in Benue and Nasarawa states are willing to abide by the Open Grazing Prohibition Law of Benue State but they would need more time for ranching and support from the Federal Government to move into grazing reserves.”


https://www.vanguardngr.com/2018/02/benue-killings-herdsmen-agree-cease-fire/

Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by EASY39(m): 8:32am
God Punnish Una.

Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by Stingman: 8:45am
I tire for this hypocritical government...

Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by gmaribel(m): 8:56am
No comment!
Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by OrestesDante(m): 8:57am
angry

☣ ☠


Our Government is playing Death Game with the lives of her citizens.

Everything has been planned aforehand.


BUHARI WILL STILL LOSE 2019 ELECTION



☣ ☠

Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by IsYou: 9:00am


Imagine.


You see, APC government is heartless and they are terrorists,gambling with human lives. And this stupid government allowed fulani herdsmen to be walking about with arms,killing people all this while,claiming that foolani herdsmen are not behind the killings.

May thunder.................

Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by FarahAideed: 9:03am
12submarine oya come and see before tomorrow you will start arguing that they are not herdsmen but escaping Boko Haram fighters ...

Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by careytommy7(m): 9:09am
I will like to read the terms of this cease fire agreement cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy

Benue people una good morning o

Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by ModsWillKillNL: 9:12am
Kudos to Fatai Owoseni.
The guy was ready for them.

Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by kernel504(m): 9:13am
But Federal government led by Mumumadu Buhari said they were foreigners.

Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by Turantula(m): 10:05am
Instead of finding way to bring the murderers to book, this EVIL government is negotiating with TERRORISTS and the FOOL called Umahi has decided to be a willing tool for the SATANIC caliphate.
I seriously doubt if Umahi is Igbo.

Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by TheFreeOne: 10:07am
They also have a duty to meet with the authorities of the law to dialogue on any section of the law that they believe will not favour them
After killing hundreds of Nigerians they are still giving conditions?

And fulani leaders including Buhari have been claiming these guys aren't Nigerians nor criminals / terrorists but here again they've own up to the killings.

It shall not be well with those terrorist leaders, security chiefs and others supporting these Fulani terrorists militia herdsmen.

Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by guterMann: 10:18am
Fulani Herdsmen are not Nigerians------says FG.

Fulani herdsmen are not responsible for the killings in Benue------says FG

Fulani herdsmen have agreed to cease fire-------says FG.

This government is being openly nepotistic and biased ,playing politics with human lives.

So,now that they have been begged to stop killing,there crime will be swept under the carpet?

No justice for those killed?

Trust the Buhari government to deny subsequent attacks by Fulani herdsmen ,they will say that they have laid down their arms.


Umahi needs to do DNA test asap,he is a pawn to the Fulani caliphate,he may not be Igbo.

WELCOME TO FULANI REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA.

THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN

Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by Sapiosexuality(m): 10:35am
Smh. The imaginary Unity of Nigeria is greater than the Blood of Nigerians. That's a fact. Here water is thicker than blood.
Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by ugbede69(m): 10:55am
after they have killed innocent people and burnt their farms, they want to lay down arms..
what nonsense.....
besides they will still go Scott free because our president is a herdsman

Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by buhariguy(m): 11:08am
So is the Fulani herdsmen that has be killing innocent soul all this while.

I can't still believe.

What if is not them,
the agreement will come to nothing.

What if the criminal elements among them continue the killing.

Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by ZaraGift: 11:25am
Hmm
Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by olahero(m): 11:25am
Politicking at's peak. This is a handiwork of opposition. We're also bad politically.

Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by wildcatter23(m): 11:25am
cry
Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by Litblogger(f): 11:25am
Lord have mercy.
Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by ekems2017(f): 11:26am
Hahaha so Ortom has finally won. Herdsmen see say water pass garri now wey Pdp governors are intrested in the Benue matter.
Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:26am
shocked




But, some never-do-well here told us that these people are not Herdsmen, that Herdsmen are peace loving people who don't hurt a fly.


So I ask, which faction of the Herder's agreed to cease fire?
Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by Sunofgod(m): 11:27am
Nonsense...
Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by Runaway: 11:27am
.
Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by eTECTIVe(m): 11:27am
How much Bubu take sekkle dem??
Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by noblesail(m): 11:27am
And that will be all��, Chai
Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by FarahAideed: 11:28am
They keep owning up to the killing yet Tommorow characters like 12Submarine will come here and say they are not herdsmen

Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by Referendum50(f): 11:28am
Useless tribe... In buhari voice killing for cow is not a crime
Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by Referendum50(f): 11:29am
They are only good at rapping women like thier prophet mohamad
Re: Benue Killings: Herdsmen Agree To Cease Fire by maclatunji: 11:29am
It is obvious that many people here don't like to read the news of peace. It is like they want killings to continue so that they can play politics with it.

