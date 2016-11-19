Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See (10550 Views)

A practical example of effects of smoking



Dangers of excessive smoking is easily heard both in the street and everywhere, we are warned by the ministry of health ut we pay no attention to it, here is a practical example, this man who is a chain smoker was diagnosed with cancerous tumors both on the lungs and on the oral cavity(mandibular bone).



He had two surgeries on same day, on the oral cavity and on the lungs to remove the tumors, his mandibular bone was completely removed and changed by the maxilofacial surgeons.



excessive Smoking is known as a major cause for tooth discoloration, bad breath and also systemic illness as well as lung damage.



Smoking causes most of the following



-Smoking causes tooth discolouration

-it also leads to bad breath, mouth odour

-Smoke brings dryness to the mouth, there by encouraging tooth decay

-Smoking excessively brings uncondusive atmosphere for digestive enzymes in your mouth.

-it is a big source of cancerous tumor



An example is picture below



A young man was diagnosed with poorly differentiated cacinoma of the oral cavity. Surgery was conducted, hemimandibulectomy (surgical removal of half of the mandible) and reconstruction of the jaw.



And he got this from tobacco, excessive smoking of cigarette. avoid smoking as you can.. see the operation procedure conducted..his mandible was totally removed and changed by pysicians and maxilofacail surgeons, and his lungs was also operated on to remove cancerous tumors.







share as you can, your health is your wealth,



cc: lalasticlala help people see this post please



To all science students, hope you are all listening? 4 Likes

dem nor go hear.Pipu wey both spiritual/ physical ears don block nor. reason.let dem continue to mix ogidiga,agbara together. Professional Mourners/ RIP agent will di their work dem nor go hear.Pipu wey both spiritual/ physical ears don block nor. reason.let dem continue to mix ogidiga,agbara together. Professional Mourners/ RIP agent will di their work

Story, One thing for sure will kill a man 11 Likes

Story 2 Likes

Unfortunately, medical doctors are the most unrepentant notorious smokers that I know. I only wonder why someone would pay just to ensure his system gets damaged as a precursor for a Grand invitation to the celestial lounge. People simply don't learn. 4 Likes

Just tell them to smoke responsible. 2 Likes

Open, it not only smoking that that can put one in this danger, drinking alcoholic beverages too is also very risky.

I had a tooth cavity filled up just last July. 3 Likes

too bad

Weed or Cigarette? 8 Likes

this one tire me ooooo, dedicated to all smokers

one thing must kill a man 8 Likes

Smoking also deactivates or numbs your dopamine neurotransmitter that is responsible for creativity, ingenuity and sensibility functions of your brain. Not a surprise that 99% of criminals are smokers...correlation? Of course, it numbs your senses to sense what is right or wrong. Weed is even worse as global government aka world order is pushing it to numb the human elements so as they can continue to push their agenda knowing you will be too high and all your senses numbed to care about what is happening around you. 1 Like 2 Shares

The Federal Ministry of Health had even warned that smokers are liable to die young.



So if you are willing to tow that route, this is your surest and fastest way. 1 Like

It's always better not to start smoking.It causes an addiction that is difficult to stop.



Seems his lung collapsed after the surgery from the picture. 1 Like

Imagine 2 surgery for only one day................. Na people wey don ready to die, no dey like hear

Story, One thing for sure will kill a man Youre definitely a chronic smoker!! Youre definitely a chronic smoker!! 2 Likes

Na cheap things dey kill pass.

What about me that smokes shi-sha what are the health risk of that?.......... [color=#000099][/color]What about me that smokes shi-sha what are the health risk of that?..........

smoke cigarette you die early. smoke ganja or drink ganja tea and you will be fine!smoke cigarette you die early.

Story, One thing for sure will kill a man 3millionia:

Story, One thing for sure will kill a man yes ofcus,one of the 1000 ways to die be dat Live well abd u'll live long yes ofcus,one of the 1000 ways to die be dat Live well abd u'll live long

Youre definitely a chronic smoker!! How did u knw How did u knw 1 Like

