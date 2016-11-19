₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by bloomstar: 9:49am
A practical example of effects of smoking
Dangers of excessive smoking is easily heard both in the street and everywhere, we are warned by the ministry of health ut we pay no attention to it, here is a practical example, this man who is a chain smoker was diagnosed with cancerous tumors both on the lungs and on the oral cavity(mandibular bone).
He had two surgeries on same day, on the oral cavity and on the lungs to remove the tumors, his mandibular bone was completely removed and changed by the maxilofacial surgeons.
excessive Smoking is known as a major cause for tooth discoloration, bad breath and also systemic illness as well as lung damage.
Smoking causes most of the following
-Smoking causes tooth discolouration
-it also leads to bad breath, mouth odour
-Smoke brings dryness to the mouth, there by encouraging tooth decay
-Smoking excessively brings uncondusive atmosphere for digestive enzymes in your mouth.
-it is a big source of cancerous tumor
An example is picture below
A young man was diagnosed with poorly differentiated cacinoma of the oral cavity. Surgery was conducted, hemimandibulectomy (surgical removal of half of the mandible) and reconstruction of the jaw.
And he got this from tobacco, excessive smoking of cigarette. avoid smoking as you can.. see the operation procedure conducted..his mandible was totally removed and changed by pysicians and maxilofacail surgeons, and his lungs was also operated on to remove cancerous tumors.
share as you can, your health is your wealth,
cc: lalasticlala help people see this post please
source: http://generalhealthinfo.com/2016/11/19/dangers-of-smoking-to-the-oral-cavity/
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by aynurni220(m): 10:59am
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by madridguy(m): 11:00am
Thanks for sharing.
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by Segadem(m): 11:00am
Hmmmm
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by coalcoal1(m): 11:00am
please tell them
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by babatee1985(m): 11:00am
To all science students, hope you are all listening?
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by ipobarecriminals: 11:00am
dem nor go hear.Pipu wey both spiritual/ physical ears don block nor. reason.let dem continue to mix ogidiga,agbara together. Professional Mourners/ RIP agent will di their work
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by 3millionia: 11:00am
Story, One thing for sure will kill a man
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by MostBanned: 11:00am
Story
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by Mendelssohn(m): 11:00am
Unfortunately, medical doctors are the most unrepentant notorious smokers that I know. I only wonder why someone would pay just to ensure his system gets damaged as a precursor for a Grand invitation to the celestial lounge. People simply don't learn.
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by dust144(m): 11:00am
Just tell them to smoke responsible.
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by blackjack21(m): 11:01am
Open, it not only smoking that that can put one in this danger, drinking alcoholic beverages too is also very risky.
I had a tooth cavity filled up just last July.
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by wisdom191: 11:01am
too bad
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by Flamezzz: 11:02am
Weed or Cigarette?
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by Scopeman1: 11:02am
this one tire me ooooo, dedicated to all smokers
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by nwakibie3(m): 11:03am
one thing must kill a man
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by greencard: 11:03am
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by benben1000: 11:03am
Smoking also deactivates or numbs your dopamine neurotransmitter that is responsible for creativity, ingenuity and sensibility functions of your brain. Not a surprise that 99% of criminals are smokers...correlation? Of course, it numbs your senses to sense what is right or wrong. Weed is even worse as global government aka world order is pushing it to numb the human elements so as they can continue to push their agenda knowing you will be too high and all your senses numbed to care about what is happening around you.
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by Chumani(f): 11:04am
The Federal Ministry of Health had even warned that smokers are liable to die young.
So if you are willing to tow that route, this is your surest and fastest way.
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by thorpido(m): 11:05am
It's always better not to start smoking.It causes an addiction that is difficult to stop.
Seems his lung collapsed after the surgery from the picture.
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by Nkwazemakennyj(m): 11:05am
Imagine 2 surgery for only one day................. Na people wey don ready to die, no dey like hear
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by SaintHilary(m): 11:05am
3millionia:Youre definitely a chronic smoker!!
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by Samata104(f): 11:06am
I
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by 50desh(m): 11:06am
Na cheap things dey kill pass.
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by shezzy007(m): 11:06am
[color=#000099][/color] What about me that smokes shi-sha what are the health risk of that?..........
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by gypsey(m): 11:06am
smoke ganja or drink ganja tea and you will be fine! smoke cigarette you die early.
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by ipobarecriminals: 11:07am
3millionia:
3millionia:yes ofcus,one of the 1000 ways to die be dat Live well abd u'll live long
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by krissconnect(m): 11:07am
SaintHilary:How did u knw
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by tofolo(m): 11:08am
Thank you. please help us with that of alcohol, drugs and syrup.
bloomstar:
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by Stanleysteno(m): 11:10am
[quote author=nwakibie3 post=65084247]one thing must kill a man[/q
correct guy
|Re: Dangers Of Excessive Smoking, A Victim You Should See by modelmike7(m): 11:12am
SMOKERS ARE LIABLE TO DIE YOUNG!!
