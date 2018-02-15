₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,961,316 members, 4,085,309 topics. Date: Thursday, 15 February 2018 at 12:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG (1594 Views)
|Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by dre11(m): 11:24am
Okechukwu Nnodim , Abuja
http://punchng.com/lagos-ibadan-railll-commence-operations-in-january-2019-fg/
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Vanpascore(m): 11:39am
3 years to 1 year 2 months??
No wonder, we have cosmetic projects here and there.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Bigii(m): 12:06pm
Lie lie gonment
1 Like
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by DOZIE2COOL(m): 12:06pm
Am sure b4 it commences by January next yr, an Anaconda snake go don start now to d swallow "large something" in the Rail-way industry.
Can't wait for 2019!
1 Like
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by GIDIBANKZ(m): 12:07pm
.
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by phaney3: 12:07pm
Party full of deceit. Mtchew
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by dozofavour(m): 12:07pm
we are waiting
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Igbonoid: 12:07pm
the cow ?kill the man, but why
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by biggerboyc(m): 12:08pm
Please if anyone is looking for roommate in Lagos I have someone who wants to pair or cheap room
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by kense88: 12:08pm
Scam alert! Buhari must go. Enough is enough
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by obumkeke(m): 12:08pm
Hmmmm... Why won't their target be for December 2018, wen election is for 2019... This their story ehh.. I weak
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by busky101(m): 12:08pm
Please who knows where the rail track is
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by sanpipita(m): 12:09pm
Vanpascore:
They have no money to fund capital projects, Fashola even himself said it, but they will continue lying to their zombies works are ongoing, that's how one zombie here was arguing with me second niger bridge will be completed by 2019, empty brains everywhere.
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by wellmax(m): 12:09pm
Thank God.
May pessimist never put a clog to this wheel of progress.
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by easyfem(m): 12:10pm
Amen
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by osazeeblue01: 12:10pm
We don't want to hear this anymore...
We want to see it working.
Anyway daura loading
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by simplemach(m): 12:11pm
Another lie loading
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Judolisco(m): 12:11pm
Abeg jst give us fuel
1 Like
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by seenter84: 12:12pm
So wetin come be the scores for madrid and psg
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Jimi23(m): 12:18pm
Nice development. Kudos Sa Baba.
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Funjosh(m): 12:19pm
Judolisco:
They should give us Light
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Ekiseme(m): 12:20pm
Mtcheeew
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Xxx64566x: 12:22pm
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Maxigoody: 12:22pm
Another lie from the pit of hell. Believe it to ur own disappointment.
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by brunobums: 12:23pm
ok
(0) (Reply)
To Wed in Victoria Island / Any Doctor practising outside naija in the house? Please I need your advice / Hello Everyone, I Need Help On How To Get Study Permit For Dubai.
Viewing this topic: gretblue, HarunaWest(m), isyaku70(m), asoebi(m), cinoedhunter, kense88, ZACHIE, cityofindustry, Tosin4luv(m), OurworkComNg1, youngies(m), stanislaus67(m), Patrotism, Vecharry(m), Tripleoluwa(m), Younggeneral, olyton, polarman, neyoskye(m), adefat, Coded7, emmywealth200(m), CY09, gbayi4real(m), SeunBrown, bigomoh, Maxigoody, Geogeo1, brunobums, justinaa2012, Romanus123, temblor1(m), effty(m), vinoo4real, TboyGOLD, Sidaissystems(m), opeoluwa20(m), murphyibiam15(m), NNMUU(m), Maj196(m), Yinkame123(m), Aspiregreat, laffwitmi, topcii(m), wiringdpt(m), bennybaba(m), Captain9ja, Wealthandjobs, miketayo(m), hypertension(m), dumo1(m), yemi002, abu99err and 101 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9