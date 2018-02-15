₦airaland Forum

Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by dre11(m): 11:24am
Okechukwu Nnodim , Abuja


The Federal Government on Wednesday announced that despite the challenges facing the construction of the Lagos -Ibadan rail project, the facility would be put to use by January 2019 .

The government said it had adopted carefully considered measures to holistically tackle the challenges of obstruction caused by water, gas and sewage pipes, adding that Nigerians would start enjoying the rail line from the first month of next year .

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi , gave the assurance after the monthly meeting of the Lagos - Ibadan Rail line Project Steering Committee at the Ibadan Railway Yard , Ibadan , Oyo State.

Amaechi was quoted in a statement issued in Abuja by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Yetunde Sonaike, as saying , “ We hope this project will be completed within the life span of construction . Nigerians are putting us under immense pressure.

“ This contract is for three years and we are doing it within one year and two months . Our target is December 2018 , but at most in January 2019 , Nigerians will start to enjoy the dividends of democracy . ”

He stated that based on the present challenges being experienced on the project , a committee was set up chaired by the Board Chairman of the NRC, Usman Abubakar , with representatives from the Nigerian Army , NRC , Lagos State Government , the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation and CCECC as members .

Amaechi added that the committee would ensure that all the challenges were resolved , noting that the stakeholders knew that December 2018 was the deadline for the completion of the project.

The minister also stated that the government was working out a proposal to acquire an alternative land to build a railway station in Abeokuta instead of paying N 2 . 8 bn as compensation for the proposed location .


http://punchng.com/lagos-ibadan-railll-commence-operations-in-january-2019-fg/
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Vanpascore(m): 11:39am
3 years to 1 year 2 months??


No wonder, we have cosmetic projects here and there.

Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Bigii(m): 12:06pm
Lie lie gonment undecided

Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by DOZIE2COOL(m): 12:06pm
Am sure b4 it commences by January next yr, an Anaconda snake go don start now to d swallow "large something" in the Rail-way industry.
Can't wait for 2019!

Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by GIDIBANKZ(m): 12:07pm
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by phaney3: 12:07pm
Party full of deceit. Mtchew
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by dozofavour(m): 12:07pm
we are waiting
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Igbonoid: 12:07pm
the cow ?kill the man, but why
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by biggerboyc(m): 12:08pm
Please if anyone is looking for roommate in Lagos I have someone who wants to pair or cheap room
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by kense88: 12:08pm
Scam alert! Buhari must go. Enough is enough
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by obumkeke(m): 12:08pm
Hmmmm... Why won't their target be for December 2018, wen election is for 2019... This their story ehh.. I weak
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by busky101(m): 12:08pm
Please who knows where the rail track is
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by sanpipita(m): 12:09pm
Vanpascore:
3 years to 1 year 2 months??


No wonder, we have cosmetic projects here and there.


They have no money to fund capital projects, Fashola even himself said it, but they will continue lying to their zombies works are ongoing, that's how one zombie here was arguing with me second niger bridge will be completed by 2019, empty brains everywhere.
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by wellmax(m): 12:09pm
Thank God.

May pessimist never put a clog to this wheel of progress.
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by easyfem(m): 12:10pm
Amen
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by osazeeblue01: 12:10pm
We don't want to hear this anymore...

We want to see it working.
Anyway daura loading
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by simplemach(m): 12:11pm
Another lie loading
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Judolisco(m): 12:11pm
Abeg jst give us fuel sad angry

Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by seenter84: 12:12pm
So wetin come be the scores for madrid and psg
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Jimi23(m): 12:18pm
Nice development. Kudos Sa Baba.
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Funjosh(m): 12:19pm
Judolisco:
Abeg jst give us fuel sad angry




They should give us Light embarassed
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Ekiseme(m): 12:20pm
Mtcheeew
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by Maxigoody: 12:22pm
Another lie from the pit of hell. Believe it to ur own disappointment.
Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Will Begin Operations In January 2019 – FG by brunobums: 12:23pm
