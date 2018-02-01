₦airaland Forum

Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by sirequity(m): 11:25am
THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have revealed why some underage citizens who are not up to the age of eighteen years are being registered in the Northern part of the country.



The Director of Publicity and Voter Education of the commission, Mr. Oluwole Osaze-Uzzi on Wednesday stated that the young citizens were registered because the lives of its registration officers were being threatened by some members of the communities.

Osaze-Uzzi made this known during a programme on the African Independent Television titled, ‘Kakaaki,’ while answering questions over pictures and videos on the social media showing children registering and voting in northern Nigeria.

“I agree that it is the responsibility of the registration officer to do that (refuse to register underage persons), but there are times that circumstances are such that where there is present and clear danger that he risks being assaulted or being killed, I think it will be unreasonable to expect him not to succumb to the pressure. But we encourage them to report immediately they get out of that dangerous zone.

“Even to the untrained eye, that child doesn’t look more than 15, but in such circumstances, you cannot argue too much with them. The law says the registration officer is entitled to act on some kind of identification or birth certificate or proof of age.

“But very often, they are resisted, especially when there are lots of people there. They are challenged in a charged atmosphere and they are there without any protection. Many of them are there in strange communities which they don’t know anything about. So, there is undue pressure on them to register at this point,” he said.

Osaze-Uzzi, also said mechanisms had been put in place such that after an underage person is registered, he could be removed from the register.

“It is not a complex process, you display the voter register and people come there. That is in addition to the fact that the registration officer can refuse anybody registration. But we don’t expect people to risk their lives for what is essentially a simple patriotic service.

“But if they get away with that (getting registered) and the report is not taken, the second opportunity is when the register is displayed. The best opportunity is where higher officials physically look at each register as much as they can and those who are clearly not qualified are removed. So, it is a three-pronged process and there are different stages,” the INEC director added.

He, however, said the media and members of the public should assist the commission by exposing such cases of underage registration and voting.

“I think the law recognises that being a human endeavour, it may not be perfect and that is why it gives some kind of leeway such that when you weigh everything together, it is a reflection of what the people have chosen.

“If one per cent of the register has underage persons; will this affect the outcome? We agree that the register is the very foundation of every election and what we can do and what the media can do is that when we get these reports and we have a fair idea of where this issue is prevalent, we can look at the registers again, look at those who are clearly underage and try to weed them out and prevent them from exercising a franchise that does not belong to them legally.”

He assured members of the public that the 2019 general elections would be free, fair and credible.

https://www.headlineng.com/underage-persons-registered-inec/

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by sirequity(m): 11:26am
Time for South to also threaten those registration officers.

Abi no be so?

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by FarahAideed: 11:27am
Buhari is clearly the lowest kind of animal you can come across , from practicing tribalism , providing moral and material support for terrorism , encouraging pre electoral and post electoral violence , supporting bigotry driven corruption and forcing underaged children to vote ...Buhari truly belongs in some cave at Tora Bora in Afganistan ...

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by sirequity(m): 11:28am
Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Brinebryne(m): 11:35am
Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by eTECTIVe(m): 11:37am
Hehehe... Small small truth don dey come out

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by salbis(m): 12:01pm
Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Desyner: 12:02pm
Even though the threat to INEC staff life is a strong reason to give in to that pressure, they should have device other means of disqualifying such persons before election.

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Nairalanddist: 12:02pm
We Yoruba Muslims will forever remain loyal to Sokoto rulership

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by eleojo23: 12:02pm
I agree that it is the responsibility of the registration officer to do that (refuse to register underage persons), but there are times that circumstances are such that where there is present and clear danger that he risks being assaulted or being killed, I think it will be unreasonable to expect him not to succumb to the pressure. But we encourage them to report immediately they get out of that dangerous zone.

Why do these people use violence for everything?

Very crooked set of people who use violence as a tool for blackmail and nobody does anything about it.

This is very annoying sad sad
This country is messed up

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by BigBrother9ja: 12:02pm
Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by FRESHG(m): 12:02pm
PROPHET MUMUMADU BUHARI

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by aljharem(m): 12:03pm
sirequity:
Time for South to also threaten those registration officers.

Abi no be so?

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by temitofa(m): 12:03pm
Then, I am coming to threaten you guys with 4 months old boy. Bubu must go and rest.
Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by ContentedK: 12:03pm
Where are your law enforcement agencies then #SMH... a shithole will forever remain a shithole until dissected

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by simplemach(m): 12:04pm
Just hear another one now

Fada lawd! Why am I even in the same country with these people?
Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by krestup: 12:04pm
Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by shallysgirl: 12:05pm
sirequity:
Time for South to also threaten those registration officers.

Abi no be so?
Southerners tear eye die. You threaten them them threaten you back.
I worked as an inec registration officer years back in edo state.
You can't threaten me. In fact I reprimanded those who came to register twice. I even resisted the agents who wanted to bribe me to get the blank forms and cards. And I not even a bini person.
In the north Sha, it's a different case the are ready to kill.

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Mogidi: 12:06pm
“I agree that it is the responsibility of the registration officer to do that (refuse to register underage persons)

INEC was denying responsibility on Monday.
And don't forget Buhari also appointed his friend Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chairman.

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Jokerman(m): 12:06pm
Buhari is a man of integrity... I trust him to tell those teens to be deregistered immediately, same way he did to the herdsman....

Allah akubau

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by veacea: 12:06pm
Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Max24: 12:06pm
If Inec had used police to arrest some of the underaged voters, the others would have run away. That is if inec is serious. This shows that Jega was not impartial afterall.

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by ufuosman(m): 12:06pm
They suppose to make it open that any community that treating any inec members,election will not hold in that place








Buhari most not return to aso rock

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by BekeeBuAgbara: 12:07pm
In Naija it pays to be violent.

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Thegents6: 12:07pm
Oya southerners, it's our turn. Let's go and threaten them angry

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by maxwell767(m): 12:07pm
Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Desyner: 12:07pm
Pathetic . . .

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by okerekeikpo: 12:08pm
Buhari has finished this country, and it will never be good with Buhari

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Smartademu(m): 12:08pm
So violence against INEC officers is tolerated. Other zones too should apply the method in registration.

Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by edupedia: 12:08pm
FarahAideed:
Buhari is clearly the lowest kind of animal you can come across , from practicing tribalism , providing moral and material support for terrorism , encouraging pre electoral and post electoral violence , supporting bigotry driven corruption and forcing underaged children to vote ...Buhari truly belongs in some cave at Tora Bora in Afganistan ...

....yet na IPOB man register them o...fearing for his life...abi no be so?...sebi una took say u brave...why una no brave am?...

