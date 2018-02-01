₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by sirequity(m): 11:25am
THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) have revealed why some underage citizens who are not up to the age of eighteen years are being registered in the Northern part of the country.
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by sirequity(m): 11:26am
Time for South to also threaten those registration officers.
Abi no be so?
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by FarahAideed: 11:27am
Buhari is clearly the lowest kind of animal you can come across , from practicing tribalism , providing moral and material support for terrorism , encouraging pre electoral and post electoral violence , supporting bigotry driven corruption and forcing underaged children to vote ...Buhari truly belongs in some cave at Tora Bora in Afganistan ...
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by sirequity(m): 11:28am
lalasticlala
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Brinebryne(m): 11:35am
for this kpangolo Naija
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by eTECTIVe(m): 11:37am
Hehehe... Small small truth don dey come out
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by salbis(m): 12:01pm
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Desyner: 12:02pm
Trash . . .
Even though the threat to INEC staff life is a strong reason to give in to that pressure, they should have device other means of disqualifying such persons before election.
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Nairalanddist: 12:02pm
We Yoruba Muslims will forever remain loyal to Sokoto rulership
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by eleojo23: 12:02pm
I agree that it is the responsibility of the registration officer to do that (refuse to register underage persons), but there are times that circumstances are such that where there is present and clear danger that he risks being assaulted or being killed, I think it will be unreasonable to expect him not to succumb to the pressure. But we encourage them to report immediately they get out of that dangerous zone.
Why do these people use violence for everything?
Very crooked set of people who use violence as a tool for blackmail and nobody does anything about it.
This is very annoying
This country is messed up
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by BigBrother9ja: 12:02pm
Osu umeh
Lobbish
Iemme goan cook my lice jor
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by FRESHG(m): 12:02pm
PROPHET MUMUMADU BUHARI
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by aljharem(m): 12:03pm
sirequity:
correct
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by temitofa(m): 12:03pm
Then, I am coming to threaten you guys with 4 months old boy. Bubu must go and rest.
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by ContentedK: 12:03pm
Where are your law enforcement agencies then #SMH... a shithole will forever remain a shithole until dissected
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by simplemach(m): 12:04pm
Just hear another one now
Fada lawd! Why am I even in the same country with these people?
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by krestup: 12:04pm
na wa ooh
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by shallysgirl: 12:05pm
sirequity:Southerners tear eye die. You threaten them them threaten you back.
I worked as an inec registration officer years back in edo state.
You can't threaten me. In fact I reprimanded those who came to register twice. I even resisted the agents who wanted to bribe me to get the blank forms and cards. And I not even a bini person.
In the north Sha, it's a different case the are ready to kill.
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Mogidi: 12:06pm
“I agree that it is the responsibility of the registration officer to do that (refuse to register underage persons)
INEC was denying responsibility on Monday.
And don't forget Buhari also appointed his friend Mahmood Yakubu as INEC chairman.
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Jokerman(m): 12:06pm
Buhari is a man of integrity... I trust him to tell those teens to be deregistered immediately, same way he did to the herdsman....
Allah akubau
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by veacea: 12:06pm
Issokai
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Max24: 12:06pm
If Inec had used police to arrest some of the underaged voters, the others would have run away. That is if inec is serious. This shows that Jega was not impartial afterall.
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by ufuosman(m): 12:06pm
They suppose to make it open that any community that treating any inec members,election will not hold in that place
Buhari most not return to aso rock
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by BekeeBuAgbara: 12:07pm
In Naija it pays to be violent.
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Thegents6: 12:07pm
Oya southerners, it's our turn. Let's go and threaten them
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by maxwell767(m): 12:07pm
This country has ended her beginning by beginning with the end..
That end is Buha....
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Desyner: 12:07pm
Pathetic . . .
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by okerekeikpo: 12:08pm
Buhari has finished this country, and it will never be good with Buhari
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by Smartademu(m): 12:08pm
So violence against INEC officers is tolerated. Other zones too should apply the method in registration.
|Re: Why Underage Persons Were Registered In The North – INEC's Director, Osaze-Uzzi by edupedia: 12:08pm
FarahAideed:
....yet na IPOB man register them o...fearing for his life...abi no be so?...sebi una took say u brave...why una no brave am?...
