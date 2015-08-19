



The Technical room located on the ground floor of the complex is currently on fire. Staff were seen rushing out of their offices due to the heavy smoke that had built up on the walkways. Senators were also evacuated from the area.



The cause of the inferno is not yet known. More details soon...



UPDATE:



The Senate was forced to stop proceedings today after a fire outbreak in the technical unit of the assembly complex.



They had opted to ignore the development but Ibrahim Gobir, Sokoto (APC), moved that the plenary be adjourned;



“The condition is not very conducive because our chambers are there; yesterday we engaged the contractors working in the senate. We believe it is now Saturday they will be able to finish it,” he said.



Senate President, Bukola Saraki, approved the prayer.



He said, “What you presented to us makes sense. Definitely, the chamber is not conducive for today’s s activities and as such, I would direct that we adjourn till Tuesday so that between now and the weekend the members of the services and maintenance unit can ensure that we bring the chamber into a conducive environment.”







