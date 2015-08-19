₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by stephanie11: 12:01pm
Information reaching the PoliticsNGR newsdesk this afternoon reveals that a section of the National assembly senate wing has been engulfed by fire.
The Technical room located on the ground floor of the complex is currently on fire. Staff were seen rushing out of their offices due to the heavy smoke that had built up on the walkways. Senators were also evacuated from the area.
The cause of the inferno is not yet known. More details soon...
UPDATE:
The Senate was forced to stop proceedings today after a fire outbreak in the technical unit of the assembly complex.
They had opted to ignore the development but Ibrahim Gobir, Sokoto (APC), moved that the plenary be adjourned;
“The condition is not very conducive because our chambers are there; yesterday we engaged the contractors working in the senate. We believe it is now Saturday they will be able to finish it,” he said.
Senate President, Bukola Saraki, approved the prayer.
He said, “What you presented to us makes sense. Definitely, the chamber is not conducive for today’s s activities and as such, I would direct that we adjourn till Tuesday so that between now and the weekend the members of the services and maintenance unit can ensure that we bring the chamber into a conducive environment.”
https://politicsngr.com/breaking-fire-outbreak-national-assembly-senators-evacuated/
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by emmanuelpopson(m): 12:03pm
arsonist at work...
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by eTECTIVe(m): 12:03pm
Dey want to get rid of evidence Jare... Why is it dat fires in Nigerian institutions only burn computer rooms and accounts section. If it was d thunder Nigerians sent na d main Chamber for burn
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 12:04pm
Buhari maka why?
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by IamPatriotic(m): 12:12pm
Who evacuated them? the people that rescue die will **** in their stead, they should have been allowed to burn to carcass and the evacuate them.
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by Bigii(m): 12:12pm
As far as saraki and Dino are safe. The rest can go and ...
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by sunnyboi: 12:13pm
Fire Fire
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by deeone10: 12:13pm
evacuated like an object abi
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by simplemach(m): 12:13pm
Please my good people, is it not better for the fire to consume everything on site there?
Since they can not initiate a simple impeachment process.
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by prettyomidan: 12:13pm
Nawa o
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by seenter84: 12:13pm
Fire burn dem thieves...
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by eleojo23: 12:13pm
What are they trying to cover up this time?
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by Egein(m): 12:13pm
The person who evacuated those senators is a fool!
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by bangalee1: 12:13pm
framed
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by maxwell767(m): 12:14pm
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by ClumsyFlimsy: 12:14pm
I pray the fire consume them
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by simonlee(m): 12:14pm
I don't know why but a tiny part of me is wishing all those rogues in Agbada posing as senators just burn and die
Its not like i hate them politicians o, but the other part of me is also wishing i set that building on fire too
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by Mogidi: 12:14pm
I hope Buhari doesn't burn Nigeria before leaving next year.
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by Barywhyte(m): 12:15pm
Fire wey break out and refuse to consume thieving senators, that one na fire?
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by Untainted007: 12:15pm
Why didn't the fire burn them all? What have they been sitting to do ever since in the house? They have been their stealing our money. Old fools
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by Elslim: 12:15pm
fire that doesn't consume all this leguslooters is that one a fire
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by IamPatriotic(m): 12:15pm
why?
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by Brazzz: 12:16pm
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by Liadi09(m): 12:16pm
�
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by Frenchfriez: 12:18pm
Dah! While many see the humorous side of this, I see the opportunity created for someone to pocket some billions of naira. We know that billions would be appropriated for the painting, overhauling of the emergency and fire alarms, reinstallation of damaged technical gadgets, perhaps even to buy a new back up system.
These are the real snakes swallowing our Commonwealth
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by kings09(m): 12:18pm
Dem don show
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by chidynks: 12:18pm
ok ooo
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by anibirelawal(m): 12:18pm
Bigii:
YOU ARE TOO MEAN!
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by mckazzy(m): 12:18pm
Why would they have evacuated those parasitic fellow feeding fat on our common patrimony.
they should have just allowed the to get burn't beyond recognition.
I'm angry rainow..
Re: Fire Outbreak At National Assembly, Senators Evacuated by ZombieBuster: 12:18pm
God dey answer prayers
