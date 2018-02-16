₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 7:13pm On Feb 15
By Wisdom Nwedene
Reports reaching 9news Nigeria indicate that IPOB members at Nkpor, Anambra State have released doves to free Biafrans. 9News Nigeria gathered that the incident started when IPOB members met at the immaculate heart at nkpor agu, after dedicating prayer to God, they walked down to nkpor junction, where they had another prayer and released some doves .
They equally continued to new motor spare parts junction and repeated the same ritual. See photos below
More photos here : http://www.9newsng.com/biafra-ipob-members-protest-release-doves-photos/
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by Baawaa(m): 7:17pm On Feb 15
They will gather but they will scattered,
34 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by Coloradvantage(m): 7:18pm On Feb 15
risking your life for a course you truly believe in. ... if this is current news.. then this guys are brave.
74 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by uzohrome(m): 7:25pm On Feb 15
Biafrans are culturally homogeneous , brave!
73 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by guterMann: 7:26pm On Feb 15
Ride on umu Chineke.
The python can not consrict the SUN.
The ANC IN South Africa faced worse treatments,they prevailed at last.
After the rain the SUN must shine.
THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN
130 Likes 13 Shares
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by oganology33(m): 7:49pm On Feb 15
**Looking inside ur Brain 2 find the 'This Happened' that actually happened.
Rubbish!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by zionmde: 7:49pm On Feb 15
they are not gathering for any political reason or for money. they are risking their lives for the sake of the country they believe in. Wen an Igbo man sets his heart on something he rarely gives up.
108 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by EternalTruths: 7:50pm On Feb 15
What has Nigeria offered Igbos if not blood blood and more blood.
46 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by Odingo1: 8:02pm On Feb 15
Nigeria should hold referendum or restructure they cannot run away from it.
30 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by gidgiddy: 8:03pm On Feb 15
Coloradvantage:
If a people are risking their lives by coming out to pray and release pigeons, then it means the country they are in is evil.
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by Okoroawusa: 8:05pm On Feb 15
EternalTruths:u well?
6 Likes
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 8:10pm On Feb 15
Is Nnamdi Kanu back
Maybe the Doves were sent in search of him wherever he is hidding.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by Kokolet11: 8:54pm On Feb 15
We are moving
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by dollytino4real(f): 8:55pm On Feb 15
we saw it
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by Pigsandidiots: 9:03pm On Feb 15
Doves, make sure you bring back our dilector o. Else, make una no come back.
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 9:07pm On Feb 15
Pls who knows where my crush Nnamdi Kanu is? A handsome reward awaits anyone with useful info
4 Likes
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 9:09pm On Feb 15
God bless Nnamdi Kanu and all Igbos
32 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by Daviestunech(m): 9:10pm On Feb 15
Bia FURU.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by Expertpick: 9:10pm On Feb 15
Okay
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by Wisdomkosi(m): 9:10pm On Feb 15
nairavsdollars:
Waiting you wan carry Nnamdi Kanu do?
1 Like
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by CollinsWeGlobe(m): 9:11pm On Feb 15
I love the IPOB's
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by conductorL2: 9:11pm On Feb 15
anibirelawal:
Pigsandidiots:
nairavsdollars:
Where is Yusufu Buhari the bike thief?
44 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by Boyooosa(m): 9:13pm On Feb 15
But I think by now, the FG ought to have informed them that IPOB has been declared illegal na... Python, how far na, u dey sleep?
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by abdelrahman: 9:13pm On Feb 15
MUMU PEOPLE
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by victorvezx(m): 9:13pm On Feb 15
They send the Doves to search for Nnamdi Kanu all over the world
5 Likes
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by fa4dmike(m): 9:14pm On Feb 15
I'm not trying to say any thing to hurt any one, , but if only Biafra will not be hijacked by these ruthless politicians... they said that Biafra will be developed more than any other state.. yes that's true but not with what we see in Abia and Imo
4 Likes
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by CharlieMaria(m): 9:15pm On Feb 15
Self deception at its peak mixed with folly
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by Bolustical: 9:15pm On Feb 15
Thought they said Igbos are very intelligent.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by ProfDumbledor(m): 9:15pm On Feb 15
Baawaa:May your life and your family be scattered beyond redemption, since u support oppression n suppression.
12 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) by nairavsdollars(f): 9:15pm On Feb 15
If dem see Buratai now....na 440
4 Likes 1 Share
