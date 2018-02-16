Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Biafra: IPOB Members Release Doves In Anambra (Photos) (20788 Views)

Reports reaching 9news Nigeria indicate that IPOB members at Nkpor, Anambra State have released doves to free Biafrans. 9News Nigeria gathered that the incident started when IPOB members met at the immaculate heart at nkpor agu, after dedicating prayer to God, they walked down to nkpor junction, where they had another prayer and released some doves .



They equally continued to new motor spare parts junction and repeated the same ritual. See photos below



They will gather but they will scattered, 34 Likes 2 Shares

risking your life for a course you truly believe in. ... if this is current news.. then this guys are brave. 74 Likes 4 Shares

Biafrans are culturally homogeneous , brave! 73 Likes 6 Shares

Ride on umu Chineke.



The python can not consrict the SUN.



The ANC IN South Africa faced worse treatments,they prevailed at last.



After the rain the SUN must shine.



THE LAND OF THE RISING SUN MUST SET FORTH AT DAWN

130 Likes 13 Shares

they are not gathering for any political reason or for money. they are risking their lives for the sake of the country they believe in. Wen an Igbo man sets his heart on something he rarely gives up. 108 Likes 9 Shares

What has Nigeria offered Igbos if not blood blood and more blood. 46 Likes 3 Shares

Nigeria should hold referendum or restructure they cannot run away from it. they cannot run away from it. 30 Likes 4 Shares

risking your life for a course you truly believe in. ... if this is current news.. then this guys are brave.

If a people are risking their lives by coming out to pray and release pigeons, then it means the country they are in is evil. If a people are risking their lives by coming out to pray and release pigeons, then it means the country they are in is evil. 20 Likes 2 Shares

What has Nigeria offered Igbos if not blood blood and more blood.









Maybe the Doves were sent in search of him wherever he is hidding. Is Nnamdi Kanu back

We are moving 4 Likes 1 Share

Doves, make sure you bring back our dilector o. Else, make una no come back. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Pls who knows where my crush Nnamdi Kanu is? A handsome reward awaits anyone with useful info 4 Likes

God bless Nnamdi Kanu and all Igbos 32 Likes 3 Shares

Pls who knows where my crush Nnamdi Kanu is? A handsome reward awaits anyone with useful info

Waiting you wan carry Nnamdi Kanu do?

I love the IPOB's 20 Likes 2 Shares

Is Nnamdi Kanu back







Maybe the Doves were sent in search of him wherever he is hidding.

Doves, make sure you bring back our dilector o. Else, make una no come back.

Pls who knows where my crush Nnamdi Kanu is? A handsome reward awaits anyone with useful info

Where is Yusufu Buhari the bike thief?

But I think by now, the FG ought to have informed them that IPOB has been declared illegal na... Python, how far na, u dey sleep?

They send the Doves to search for Nnamdi Kanu all over the world 5 Likes

I'm not trying to say any thing to hurt any one, , but if only Biafra will not be hijacked by these ruthless politicians... they said that Biafra will be developed more than any other state.. yes that's true but not with what we see in Abia and Imo 4 Likes

Thought they said Igbos are very intelligent. 5 Likes 1 Share

May your life and your family be scattered beyond redemption, since u support oppression n suppression.