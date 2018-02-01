Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) (7815 Views)

The executive governor of Bayelsa state, Dickson Seriake welcomes ex President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Political gymnastics.



What's the game plan now?.

Behind every political visit, there is a tea-party or a closed-door meeting where plots are orchestrated. 3 Likes

Dr. Obasanjo, the grand master of Nigerian Politics.. Hate him or not, he will always be everywhere like empty hen... He remains the most relevant Nigerian politician home and abroad.



Ebora Owu, the prolific open letter writer...



Political gymnastics.



Uhmm this is getting too much! Killings here and there. Yes buhari is nothin to write home abt, likewise our governors, even the senators are about the money. The question is, is this how we the youths sitdon look?? The older generation are Failure despite how everything went for (economy wise, most went schooling abroad, free quality education) are we going to keep failing for the upcoming future? For our children?? Goodness! Excuses should stop 2 Likes 1 Share

georjay:



Oh boy dis Baba no dey taya o ... the military trainings of those days still dey him body 5 Likes

baba don fine now ooo.



Anyway he is still the grand patron Nigerian politics.



fearless strong 3 Likes

The plot to chase buhari to daura thickens 2 Likes





GEJ should tell him to go f*ck himself!



Let him go international with his campaign to remove Buhari.



No one has as many political sons and grand children as Obj in our present day Nigeria.



This man refuse to retire.

Oh boy dis Baba no dey taya o ... the military trainings of those days still dey him body

God bless bayelsa state



Buhari must go back to his cows in daura come 2019

The self acclaimed righteous man

Wat for?

This Obasanjo of a man is supposed to retire having had the opportunity of occupying public life. But he is forcing himself to remain RELEVANT years after handing over power to the Late Musa Yar'adua. Obasanjo does not seem to understand the meaning of RETIREMENT!





Obasanjo is not supposed to be in the public glare all the time. But one sees him every now and then.



Does Obasanjo not know the health implication of his unnecessary running around?



THIS IS A MAN THAT IS NOT INVITED BUT FORCING HIS WAY INTO THE HEART AND MINDSET OF NIGERIANS.



Western leaders remain at the backstage when they leave power, but Obasanjo is always doing BUSYBODY running from one state to another.



It is high time we transfer power to the youth. Let all this old men remain behind as elders.

No one has as many political sons and grand children as Obj in our present day Nigeria.



when it comes to Fuani Benue genocide u will go mute.



slave mentality! when it comes to Fuani Benue genocide u will go mute.slave mentality!