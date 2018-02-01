₦airaland Forum

Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by Newshelm: 10:33am
The executive governor of Bayelsa state, Dickson Seriake welcomes ex President Olusegun Obasanjo.

Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 10:37am
Political gymnastics.

What's the game plan now?.
Behind every political visit, there is a tea-party or a closed-door meeting where plots are orchestrated.

Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by verygudbadguy(m): 10:40am
Dr. Obasanjo, the grand master of Nigerian Politics.. Hate him or not, he will always be everywhere like empty hen... He remains the most relevant Nigerian politician home and abroad.

Ebora Owu, the prolific open letter writer... cheesy grin

I greet you sir.

Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by georjay(m): 10:41am
divinehand2003:
Political gymnastics.

What's the game plan now?.
he wan commission project

Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by dollarcoolcat(m): 10:41am
Uhmm this is getting too much! Killings here and there. Yes buhari is nothin to write home abt, likewise our governors, even the senators are about the money. The question is, is this how we the youths sitdon look?? The older generation are Failure despite how everything went for (economy wise, most went schooling abroad, free quality education) are we going to keep failing for the upcoming future? For our children?? Goodness! Excuses should stop

Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by divinehand2003(m): 10:56am
georjay:

he wan commission project

Behind every political visit, there is a tea-party where plots are orchestrated.

Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by jerryunit48: 11:17am
Oh boy dis Baba no dey taya o ... the military trainings of those days still dey him body

Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by Uppalove(m): 11:18am
baba don fine now ooo.

Anyway he is still the grand patron Nigerian politics.

fearless strong

Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by spicymir(m): 11:18am
Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by toluxa1(m): 11:18am
Baba niyen







Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:18am
Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by odemeetu1: 11:19am
Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by NonFarmPayrol: 11:20am
The plot to chase buhari to daura thickens

Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by Djliskid(m): 11:22am
Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by LordAdam16: 11:22am
GEJ should tell him to go f*ck himself!

Let him go international with his campaign to remove Buhari.

-Lord

Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by Fukafuka: 11:26am
Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by omenkaLives(m): 11:27am
No one has as many political sons and grand children as Obj in our present day Nigeria.

Fact.

Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 11:31am
This man refuse to retire.
Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by anibirelawal(m): 11:33am
jerryunit48:
Oh boy dis Baba no dey taya o ... the military trainings of those days still dey him body

Once a soldier always a soldier.
Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by TheKingIsHere: 11:34am
God bless bayelsa state

God bless nigerdelta region and it's people cool

Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by baralatie(m): 11:41am
verygudbadguy:
Dr. Obasanjo, the grand master of Nigerian Politics.. Hate him or not, he will always be everywhere like empty hen... He remains the most relevant Nigerian politician home and abroad.

Ebora Owu, the prolific open letter writer... cheesy grin

I greet you sir.
Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by 1miccza: 11:52am
verygudbadguy:
Dr. Obasanjo, the grand master of Nigerian Politics.. Hate him or not, he will always be everywhere like empty hen... He remains the most relevant Nigerian politician home and abroad.

Ebora Owu, the prolific open letter writer... cheesy grin

I greet you sir.


Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by AkupeMBANO(m): 11:53am
Buhari must go back to his cows in daura come 2019
Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by Fesomu(m): 12:01pm
The self acclaimed righteous man
Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by Oluwaseyi456(m): 12:04pm
Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by HsLBroker(m): 12:04pm
TheKingIsHere:
Good

God bless bayelsa state

God bless nigerdelta region and it's people cool
Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by wink2015: 12:07pm
This Obasanjo of a man is supposed to retire having had the opportunity of occupying public life. But he is forcing himself to remain RELEVANT years after handing over power to the Late Musa Yar'adua. Obasanjo does not seem to understand the meaning of RETIREMENT!


Obasanjo is not supposed to be in the public glare all the time. But one sees him every now and then.

Does Obasanjo not know the health implication of his unnecessary running around?

THIS IS A MAN THAT IS NOT INVITED BUT FORCING HIS WAY INTO THE HEART AND MINDSET OF NIGERIANS.

Western leaders remain at the backstage when they leave power, but Obasanjo is always doing BUSYBODY running from one state to another.

It is high time we transfer power to the youth. Let all this old men remain behind as elders.
Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by middlebeltboy: 12:10pm
omenkaLives:
No one has as many political sons and grand children as Obj in our present day Nigeria.

Fact.

when it comes to Fuani Benue genocide u will go mute.

slave mentality!
Re: Governor Dickson Welcomes Olusegun Obasanjo To Bayelsa (Photos) by donqx: 12:12pm
