₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,962,565 members, 4,089,850 topics. Date: Sunday, 18 February 2018 at 12:35 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Fashion / Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit (2484 Views)
Grow Your Business Now! The Ultimate Beginners Guide To Pinterest Prowess / Beginners Guide: How To Grow A Beard / Sewing for beginners (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by gorociano: 4:36pm On Feb 16
I’ve been natural for three years and it’s been a journey. And a not-so-easy one too, there are many things I wish I had known before embarking on this journey but it took a lot of learning and re-learning to get me this far. There are lots of content on the internet that will leave you misinformed especially when you’re new to the natural hair game. So here is my personal gift to you, a simple beginners’ guide to going natural.
Simple is the way to go
If you were looking for a long post about some complicated natural hair routine or natural hair regimen, then you’ve come to the wrong place. In fact from past experience, I can say that doing the most with your hair only impedes your hair health and growth. The simplest regimens are the best. My last-born sibling is just 5 and her hair is longer than mine (and she’s cut it twice). So we have both been natural for roughly the same number of years. But if there’s one thing I’ve learnt from her hair it’s that the simpler the better. All we do is moisturize and protect her hair and I started applying the same method to my hair too.
Step 1: Moisturize
Bantu knot out
Natural hair needs moisture, especially in our harsh weather. Dry hair is the number one cause of hair breakage, so you might think your hair is not growing but in reality it’s breaking faster than you can retain the length. The most popular technique for keeping your hair moisturized is the LOC method also known as LCO method. The L in LOC stands for liquid. Your hair needs water, water is life; so your liquid can either be water or a water-based product. You first spray water over your entire hair. Next is O, which stands for Oil; the oil is a sealant that keeps the water sealed into your hair strand, you can use coconut, olive oil or any other oil of your choice. While the final C stands for Cream; the cream helps to close the hair cuticle and keep both oil and water sealed in. You can use a leave-in conditioner for your cream, shea butter or any moisturizing natural hair cream.
Step 2: Protect
The next step is to do protective styles. The key to letting your hair grow is keeping it protected, you can leave out your afro once in a while but over-exposure to sun and harmattan really is not good for the hair. There are numerous protective natural hair styles to choose from; bantu knots, twists, finger coils, flat twists, thread and our usual African styles like all-back, etc. If you like variety, I’ll suggest doing all-back and rocking wigs, but don’t forget to keep your hair moisturized. For hair growth, low manipulation is key, instead of changing hairstyles every day or week, you can try one protective style every month, do this regularly while keeping your hair moisturized and I promise you, your hair will grow. Unfortunately, I love manipulating my hair a lot and I don’t mind the length because it’s not a competition, I just like to style my hair in different beautiful ways, you can say I’m obsessed. My point is, if you’re worried about length, keep manipulation minimal.
Natural Hair Beginners Kit
There are some things you’d need for this journey, let’s just call it a starter kit.
Satin pillowcase or bonnet – The usual cotton pillowcases are bad news for your hair and even skin. Satin silk reduces friction so using it will reduce friction, keep your hair neat and minimize tangles. It is also great for your facial skin because unlike abrasive material like cotton, wool, etc, satin doesn’t draw in moisture from your skin, it simply glides instead of pulling on your skin thereby reducing wrinkles and acne. Keep in mind that you should wash your pillowcase every few days or at least once a week to remove natural oils from your face/hair and product residue as this can clog your skin pores.
Leave-in conditioner
Deep conditioner
Spray bottle
Oil
Moisturizing Cream
Wide-tooth comb
Edge control and small brush – To get those sleek edges
Satin/silk scarf – To lay down those sleek edges, can also be used in place of bonnet or pillowcase
Hair clips, pins and accessories
http://yorubachic.ng/simple-beginners-guide-to-going-natural-in-nigeria-starter-kit/
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by 1x2x3: 11:37pm On Feb 17
Keep it tidy I so hate hair strands all over the house
3 Likes
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by VampireeM(f): 11:38pm On Feb 17
The lady in the pic her natural hair is beautiful. I can imagine its softness. I am on natural too and is just 11months. I don't have time for special care and kitting. Using KUI Tea Tree and Cinnamon shampoo, conditioner, leave- in and moisturizer when I wash it.
My own is to plait DIDI and wear my wig and am good to go.
2 Likes
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by NairaMaster1(m): 11:38pm On Feb 17
Nature is good
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by SageTravels: 11:39pm On Feb 17
fine girl
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by Sammypedro18(m): 11:39pm On Feb 17
I honestly don't see the relevance of this thread, how it got to FP baffles me as much as a snake swallowing millions of naira
2 Likes
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by sexdoll: 11:41pm On Feb 17
The girl in these photos fine wella.
Abeg OP you sabi who she be?
Her natural beauty just dey blow my mind.
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by Peterpanny: 11:42pm On Feb 17
hmmm that gal for that picture fine o na my kind of girl be that.if you dont understand please leave it like that,is not a must that you must understand everything.
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by dablazor: 11:42pm On Feb 17
1x2x3:The hair-strands-all-over-the-house thing is a big turn off for me, too.
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by LadyGoddiva(f): 11:42pm On Feb 17
I’ve been natural for two years now and my hair is already armpit length.
The most important tip I’d give you is to leave your natural hair the fuçk alone. Stop touching/manipulating it all the time. Just leave it to grow and do its thing. Long term protective styling is key.
Moisturizing is also key. Just like plants need water to grow, your hair is a lush field that needs moisture to thrive. You need to moisturize from inside and out. Drink lots of water and always have a water spray bottle handy. You don’t need to be a product junkie, just water and any oil of your choice in a spray bottle will suffice. Spritz your hair several times a day and watch your hair grow.
Deep conditioning!!! This would hydrate your thirsty hair. Any good deep conditioner would do, you can even use mayonnaise, avocados, egg yolk etc. the amazing thing about catering for natural hair is you don’t need to break the bank to get hair products for it, you can find most of them in your kitchen.
I’m currently on a three month hair challenge. My goal is to add 1.5 inches to my hair length. I was at 10 inches before I trimmed it down to 9.5. By the end of April, I want to be at 11 inches. Fingers crossed.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by Yeledeke: 11:43pm On Feb 17
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by JamaicanLove(f): 11:46pm On Feb 17
Here is mine
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by careytommy7(m): 11:48pm On Feb 17
A beg who understands this natural hair craze cos they all still using additives
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by Tjohnnay: 11:51pm On Feb 17
Ok
Thread for gals
Na der dm go see dm
See as dm dey shine teeth
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by Goldenheart(m): 11:54pm On Feb 17
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by LadySarah(f): 11:54pm On Feb 17
Been trying to transition for yrs but im at a loss As to where to start. can i get an adress of natural hair saloon in PH.
you are very beautiful ,the OP
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by Brimmie(m): 11:56pm On Feb 17
Oyinda my Baby made front page !!
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by michaelwilli(m): 11:57pm On Feb 17
Warri wolves playing tonight
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by lovelygurl(f): 12:00am
I big chopped December 26
Transitioned for a year and three months and literally obsessed with my hair. It was the best hair decision I ever made. No regrets
3 Likes
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by nanizle(m): 12:13am
lovelygurl:
Wow! Your hair is really beautiful!
If only more African women learn to love their natural beauty and not succumb to foreign beauty standards.
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by caseclosed(m): 12:23am
Me my own hair is natural too... you cant beat it!
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by PrettySatan: 12:30am
My heavenly father Satan gives good hair...
Hi ladies Satan bless you all
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by Mod01: 12:34am
|Re: Simple Beginners Guide To Going Natural In Nigeria + Starter Kit by titsqueez(m): 12:35am
Natural hair is the way to go. Ask the cast of black panther
(0) (Reply)
Beauty Magazines.... Do They Make You Feel Ugly? / What Should I Wear / Bra That Keeps Breasts Lifted: No More Sagging
Viewing this topic: Olusharp(m), mysyto(m), angelo5uk(m), ORACULUM(m), flowers4me(f), SageTravels, Tjohnnay, olaolaking(m), NerdyFullo(m), Hapigirlxoxo(f), Kbels(f), akx(m), ojdollars(m), Bonaventura(m), Ezyp(m), MICOBIN(m), enijoshez, FocusedDiva(f), olamilian1, skillful01(m), nero69, lazinny(m), Daeylar(f), blackbeau1(f), Mod01, buffalowings4, dchikky, chibike69, Isiri, PrettySatan, enny4real23(m), titsqueez(m), Samola1(m), Nnannaou(m), frozenelusion(m), LadyGoddiva(f) and 34 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20