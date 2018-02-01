₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by levrin: 7:16pm On Feb 16
GistMore.com
So Kiss Daniel shared the above photo and captioned it ” You’re such a Miracle” and we’re wondering could she be the Ying to his Yang” ?
The Nigerian singer who shared the photo via his Instagram handle is seen all happy in the photo with the lady who’s probably his girl or a video vixen as he also left a caption of his new single ‘4days’ on the photo.
BY GISTMORE https://www.gistmore.com/kiss-daniel-gets-cozy-girlfriend-adorable-photo
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by levrin: 7:16pm On Feb 16
2lovers
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by Rapmaestro(m): 7:17pm On Feb 16
Looks too good to be true.. Most likely a shoot
2 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by Diegostan(m): 7:25pm On Feb 16
Celebrity relationships, just like fireworks go up to show a beautiful sight to behold but after the explosion reality hits and it seize to exist...
26 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by mikejj(m): 9:07pm On Feb 16
no go dey do pass yourself.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by fifty5: 12:23am
All these girls are such a beauty to behold on the facade but in the interior they are ugly as devils incarnate.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by TheHonourable: 2:06am
Cute
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by Partnerbiz: 7:08am
Why do women like celebs?
.......
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by EVILFOREST: 11:31am
FAT LADIES don suffer
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by NwaAmaikpe: 11:32am
This boy is a fool sha.
How will he maintain this girl who is way above his reach with savings from his erstwhile 30k a month G-Worldwide job?
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by Husty(m): 11:32am
Vado fedo omo fidio who go know go know
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by Ellabae(f): 11:32am
Pretty girl
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by obowunmi(m): 11:32am
Kiss Daniel is so fine.
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by BeeBeeOoh(m): 11:33am
fifty5:You're not far from the truth at all
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by niggi4life(m): 11:33am
[How do these bloggers get time to monitor celebrities.
If they post at midnight, these bloggers will carry it. Do they have a robot checking on all celebs?
Just being curious
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by millionboi2: 11:33am
Girlfriend everywie
Thy swell 4dis moderators
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by NwanyiAwkaetiti(f): 11:33am
I wish them d best
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by chyckxx(m): 11:34am
I’m still single.
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by midehi2(f): 11:34am
Probably not naija babe
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by niyiforeal: 11:35am
haba nah this is a bts photo from his video shoot of 4 days, Nigeria bloggers with their fish brains sef.
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by KoredeBellosMum(f): 11:35am
Awww.... so cute
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by Tflex01: 11:36am
Lol.... Nigerian bloggers no go kill person
So, what's the name of the GF?
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by MrsNgoziKalu(f): 11:36am
lol.. the ying to his yang
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by olamariamjonez(m): 11:36am
Time ll tell d truth wen she becomes baby mana...
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by bobokeshington: 11:37am
O-L-O-S-H-O!!
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by 2dice01: 11:39am
Partnerbiz:bros why do you like money
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by jaxxy(m): 11:39am
Celebrity gf just make sure it 4real bt I think its just anoda video
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by tyson98: 11:40am
NwaAmaikpe:Who let the dog out
We miss you sha
2 Likes
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by Culin(f): 11:41am
Now my 3rd crush has been taken!
1 Like
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by fabrestove: 11:41am
I hope he can afford this one with his #50k salary......
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by xxx7070: 11:42am
|Re: Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo by Mandynews(f): 11:46am
Ho_mo Kiss Daniel
