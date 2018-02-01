Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Kiss Daniel And Girlfriend Love Up In Adorable Photo (13310 Views)

Davido And Girlfriend, Chioma Avril Rowland Loved Up In New Photo / #GucciGang: Davido And Girlfriend' Show Off Matching Gucci Swag / Van Vicker Poses With His Two Daughters In Adorable Photo (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

GistMore.com







So Kiss Daniel shared the above photo and captioned it ” You’re such a Miracle” and we’re wondering could she be the Ying to his Yang” ?



The Nigerian singer who shared the photo via his Instagram handle is seen all happy in the photo with the lady who’s probably his girl or a video vixen as he also left a caption of his new single ‘4days’ on the photo.



BY GISTMORE https://www.gistmore.com/kiss-daniel-gets-cozy-girlfriend-adorable-photo So Kiss Daniel shared the above photo and captioned it ” You’re such a Miracle” and we’re wondering could she be the Ying to his Yang” ?The Nigerian singer who shared the photo via his Instagram handle is seen all happy in the photo with the lady who’s probably his girl or a video vixen as he also left a caption of his new single ‘4days’ on the photo.BY

2lovers 1 Like

Looks too good to be true.. Most likely a shoot 2 Likes

Celebrity relationships, just like fireworks go up to show a beautiful sight to behold but after the explosion reality hits and it seize to exist... 26 Likes 1 Share

no go dey do pass yourself. no go dey do pass yourself. 5 Likes 1 Share

All these girls are such a beauty to behold on the facade but in the interior they are ugly as devils incarnate. 11 Likes 1 Share

Cute

Why do women like celebs?







.......

FAT LADIES don suffer







This boy is a fool sha.



How will he maintain this girl who is way above his reach with savings from his erstwhile 30k a month G-Worldwide job? This boy is a fool sha.How will he maintain this girl who is way above his reach with savings from his erstwhile 30k a month G-Worldwide job? 11 Likes 1 Share

who go know go know Vado fedo omo fidiowho go know go know

Pretty girl

Kiss Daniel is so fine.

fifty5:

All these girls are such a beauty to behold on the facade but in the interior they are ugly as devils incarnate. You're not far from the truth at all You're not far from the truth at all 1 Like 1 Share

[How do these bloggers get time to monitor celebrities.

If they post at midnight, these bloggers will carry it. Do they have a robot checking on all celebs?

Just being curious

Girlfriend everywie







Thy swell 4dis moderators

I wish them d best

I’m still single.

Probably not naija babe

haba nah this is a bts photo from his video shoot of 4 days, Nigeria bloggers with their fish brains sef. haba nah this is a bts photo from his video shoot of 4 days, Nigeria bloggers with their fish brains sef.

Awww.... so cute





So, what's the name of the GF? Lol.... Nigerian bloggers no go kill personSo, what's the name of the GF?

lol.. the ying to his yang

Time ll tell d truth wen she becomes baby mana...

O-L-O-S-H-O!! 1 Like

Partnerbiz:

Why do women like celebs?









.......



bros why do you like money bros why do you like money

just make sure it 4real bt I think its just anoda video Celebrity gfjust make sure it 4real bt I think its just anoda video

NwaAmaikpe:







This boy is a fool sha.



How will he maintain this girl who is way above his class with savings from his erstwhile 30k a month G-Worldwide job? Who let the dog out





We miss you sha Who let the dog outWe miss you sha 2 Likes

Now my 3rd crush has been taken! 1 Like

I hope he can afford this one with his #50k salary......