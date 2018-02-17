₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by Mandynews(f): 8:48am
[sub][/sub]Last year, Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim and her boyfriend Iceberg Slim were on Joy FM and Juliet Ibrahim made some ridiculous statement.
According to Juliet Ibrahim, Ghanaians will never forgive Iceberg Slim if he breaks her heart because every Ghanaian wants to see their relationship succeed.
Well, it appears Juliet Ibrahim has rather pull the plug on the Nigerian rapper. Rumor has it that they have gone their separate ways.
Mandynews.com has been monitoring the activities of both Iceberg Slim and Juliet Ibrahim on social media and it leaves little to be impressed about the supercharged affair that used to exist between the two celebrities
Unlike Juliet Ibrahim who was always flaunting her boyfriend on social media, she has never put up a single photo of herself and her boyfriend ever since we entered 2018. Not even one except pictures for promotional campaigns (I mean, endorsement posts for Oros fragrance; 6 days ago).
Wednesday being a Valentine’s Day, one would have thought Juliet Ibrahim who is so romantic when it comes to showing affection would have shut the rumors by putting up some sort of romantic post for her Iceberg Slim, but Zero romantic words were heard from her.
Even though Iceberg Slim uploaded a photo of Juliet Ibrahim and showered his lover on her, Juliet Ibrahim ignored him and acted like he doesn’t exist.
Hell, she even uploaded a promotional photo on her Instagram page without bothering to check Iceberg Slim out.
Others, especially Nigerians are alleging probably Iceberg Slim paid for publicity from Juliet Ibrahim and the service has ended.
We are digging and will update you on any new development. Stay With Us.
http://mandynews.com/2018/02/17/actress-juliet-ibrahim-and-boyfriend-iceberg-slim-breakup/
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by samojay20: 8:54am
Somebody shout hallelujah
Finally made FTC today... Shout out goes to lala my fav mod the snake lover.. To seun for creating this wonderful platform.. To my family friends.. And to those who will start quoting me and start spewing trash.. Peace out ya'll
18 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by stainless239(f): 9:07am
..
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by Franzee(m): 9:55am
Monitoring spirits, so u av bin monitoring dem
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by Skepticus: 10:00am
Of what relevance is their relationship issues to you?
Fools always creating problems where there is no one.
12 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by Nizguy(m): 10:24am
I pray let it be true so I can take over...street take over
2 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by pinnket: 11:10am
Right about time for all this sham marriages and social media relationship stunt stopped.
Its taking toll on guys and girls out there, thereby making them live a world of fantasy and lose touch with reality..
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by alexistaiwo: 11:10am
What's the moral of this thread?
5 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by ladeb: 11:10am
where is the question mark coming from?
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by Ariel20(m): 11:10am
issues of life
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by MishAyaiya1: 11:10am
Well, I guess they are both mature to handle their lives, So I won't judge either of them.
Meanwhile, my music video; Made in Naija is out, please check here below to watch it.
http://www.nairaland.com/4353117/video-made-nigeria-mish-akwa
Thanks
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by Gkay1(m): 11:11am
the easiest thing in nowadays relationship is breakup.
breakup is very easy,
2 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by NaijaMutant(f): 11:11am
I ain't jealous o
But we know that all this sensational celebrity relationships don't last.
Now, another nigga will start grabbing same butt
2 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by kygo(m): 11:12am
all these people wey dey monitor celebrities upandan no fit get personal lives....make una dey face una front jare
2 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by maxiuc(m): 11:13am
Are you sure
Let me go continue from where he stopped
Digging deep kor
Faith clinic ni
Continue digging like buker ,T
8 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by 12345baba: 11:13am
First of all,Who is Mandy?
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by Tjohnnay: 11:13am
Na dm sabi abeg
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by Professor101(m): 11:14am
hmmm,
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by chimerase2: 11:14am
iceberg fun chop dat kpomo finish
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by Proudlyngwa(m): 11:14am
Rubbish news
Rubbish OP
Wetin konsign us
If dem break up, find cellotape use hold dem na,
3 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by holluwai(m): 11:14am
This one loud o
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by niggi4life(m): 11:15am
May God deliver us from Monitoring spirits.
Once you put your relationship for the public, it becomes most haters' wish for it to end abruptly.
I never saw those two lasting from day one. Guy was one lucky dude who smashed dat big ass for free for many years sha
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by Yinxies(f): 11:15am
Vaporised
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by Atiku2019: 11:15am
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by hostine316(m): 11:15am
Nizguy:
Who are you praying to? God won't answer such a prayer.
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by HazzanTazzan(m): 11:15am
Leave story for storiqa abeg...
Crypto and btc is the in thing now...
Contact me from whats app link below to ask me any question...
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by ShadowFighter: 11:15am
Buh, what sort of hairstyle is that?
1 Like
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by praiseneofingz(m): 11:15am
some people will be like
3 Likes
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by Emily22(m): 11:15am
Carry another person matter for head....
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by IYANGBALI: 11:16am
He has taken his own share of her pussssssssy, next person can now come on board,while lala waits for his own turn in 2066
|Re: Juliet Ibrahim And Iceberg Slim Breakup? by QuietHammer(m): 11:16am
Nigassz tired of the pusssy
