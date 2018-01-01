Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim (13128 Views)

He stated that the fiance, Olusegun Bakare is a member of the RCCG Abuja Central Parish and even a Teenagers Pastor there.



He stated this in a tweet on twitter. And this comes as a revelation on the true religion of the Vice Presidnet's son-in-law to be.



The tweet reads,



In response to media inquiries, Oluseun Bakare to whom VP Osinbajo’s first born & daughter Oludamilola would be marrying, is a member of the RCCG Abuja Central Parish and Teenage church pastor there. We wish the blessed couple bliss!



In response to media inquiries, Oluseun Bakare to whom VP Osinbajo's first born & daughter Oludamilola would be marrying, is a member of the RCCG Abuja Central Parish and Teenage church pastor there. We wish the blessed couple bliss! pic.twitter.com/hBT9ppD58r



— Laolu Akande (@akandeoj) February 17, 2018

Remember the Second Family had been criticised by many just last week that the news broke that the daughter of the VP, who is himself a pastor in the Redeemed Christain Church of God, is getting married to a Muslim man.



A lot of people claimed it is not about the religion, just as the pastor must have preached on the alter, but about the political connection that is set to come from the union.



The proposed wedding was even critisized by popular OAP, Daddy Freeze who maintained that if it was just an ordinary member of the church, the pastor would have disallowed the union, but for the fact that he is the Vice President and a top pastor, then it is just the right marriage.



Freeze referred to a case of another Redeemed pastor’s daughter Charity, who wanted to marry a Muslim, the whole CAN stepped out to stop the wedding.



Charity Uzoechina, the daughter of Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor, Raymond Uzoechina, who made headlines with her story of conversion to Islam, was set to marry the lawyer who handles her controversial case in court but the Niger state Government called it off and the Christian Association of Nigeria was also against the marriage.



But it seems the air has now being cleared as it is now obvious that Olusegun Bakare is a Christian and not a Muslim just as widely broadcasted.



http://lailasnews.com/dami-osibanjos-fiance-not-muslim-rccg-pastor/



. this a good news to the lovers of vice president and a bad news to his haters. yay. this a good news to the lovers of vice president and a bad news to his haters. 13 Likes 1 Share

Awon naysayers over to you, the likes of freeze that is quick to criticize and condemn Osibanjo saying she cant marry a commoner but top muslim official without digging deep to know which is which, and i'm sure his ignorant and blind followers would have hailed him saying he's a conqueror of anything pastors smh. 25 Likes

Religion and tribe are the major reasons Nigeria is not developing. Our leaders know this Abe are using it to divide .

Love is the most important thing and that is what matters. 9 Likes 2 Shares

where is NwamAikpe when you need him how is this newswhere is NwamAikpe when you need him 3 Likes 3 Shares

Breeze Freeze will still find something evil to say about this. Mumu guy with frozen brain couldn't even verify before his itchy fingers started typing nonsense. The guy clearly has an anti-Christ spirit cleverly sent to antagonise the Church of God. It is his e-desciples I pity (mostly so called Christians unfortunately).









http://www.nairaland.com/4349644/like-new-iphone-6s-64gb That HypocriteFreeze will still find something evil to say about this. Mumu guy with frozen brain couldn't even verify before his itchy fingers started typing nonsense. The guy clearly has an anti-Christ spirit cleverly sent to antagonise the Church of God. It is his e-desciples I pity (mostly so called Christians unfortunately). 22 Likes 1 Share

Most people would rush to conclusion just to rubbish his image. So expected of the people against him .

People should stop rushing to conclusions

It would have been sad for her to marry terrorists. 1 Like 1 Share

Shaking my head for those who jump into conclusions. Somebody help me with a meme biko. 3 Likes 1 Share

We knew this before hand



Daddy fresh or freez how far now? 2 Likes

Thanks to GOD for the Clarification...... Cos I was shocked by that news 1 Like

What's bad in Inter-religion marriage?



Amosun's in-law was an Anglican Bishop, yet he allowed her daughter to marry Amosun, a Muslim.



Saraki daughter just married a xtian.



Fashola, Ajimobi also married xtians, yet heaven didn't fall.





How does that change the fact that the guy is even from a Muslim background.



Should he now disown her mother, Alhaja Bola Shagaya because he is marrying a pastor's wife.



Wait sef! Is Osinbajo still a Pastor or Politician? Hypocrites everywhere.What's bad in Inter-religion marriage?Amosun's in-law was an Anglican Bishop, yet he allowed her daughter to marry Amosun, a Muslim.Saraki daughter just married a xtian.Fashola, Ajimobi also married xtians, yet heaven didn't fall.How does that change the fact that the guy is even from a Muslim background.Should he now disown her mother, Alhaja Bola Shagaya because he is marrying a pastor's wife.Wait sef! Is Osinbajo still a Pastor or Politician? 7 Likes

Religion, the opium of the masses.

Who asked them.

Abeg who his religion epp?

He/she was all over the thread the last time deriding the VP for giving his consent. She sounded so sure of what she was saying. I am scared of some people especially the confidently ignorant ones. I believe her stance was more political. Where is that nlder called Nutase?He/she was all over the thread the last time deriding the VP for giving his consent. She sounded so sure of what she was saying.I am scared of some people especially the confidently ignorant ones. I believe her stance was more political. 3 Likes

Freeze is just an alarmist.



Always reacting to issue Based on hearsays 1 Like

you see another reason to crosscheck people who take daddy freeze serious 1 Like

How is it dia business

DaddyFreeze coman see your rotten life outside and inside nairaland 6 Likes 1 Share

We know now

Useless, cursed and bastard wailers. What is their concern if the falls in love and choose to marry a Muslim. Are they not human beings. You tried to force your osu fuccked life on everyone.

The eastern haters are the most tribalist animals roaming aimlessly in the country and they are the first to shout if the same is melted on their ducked lives 1 Like

Wetin consign me wit dis kind news abeg

Rubbish

Next pls

We are first humans before we are anything else.

MRSANITY:

It would have been sad for her to marry terrorists. How and why his father is a halelluyaly vice, helper to a 'terrorist'? How and why his father is a halelluyaly vice, helper to a 'terrorist'?

Congratulations to them.

I think it is time to lockup this guy called Dad Freezer inside Maiduguri or Sambisa forest.

DADDY FREEZE JUST WON THE MOST STUPID MAN OF OF THE YEAR 2017 / 2018. 2 Likes