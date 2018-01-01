₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by goldcoinhub: 6:58pm On Feb 17
News spread last week that the Vice President's daughter, Dami Osibanjo is set to marry a Muslim man. This news has however been debunked by the Senior Special Assistant to the VP on Media & Publicity, Laolu Akande and he stated that the Olusegun Bakare is not a Muslim, but a pastor at an RCCG church parish.
He stated that the fiance, Olusegun Bakare is a member of the RCCG Abuja Central Parish and even a Teenagers Pastor there.
He stated this in a tweet on twitter. And this comes as a revelation on the true religion of the Vice Presidnet's son-in-law to be.
The tweet reads,
In response to media inquiries, Oluseun Bakare to whom VP Osinbajo’s first born & daughter Oludamilola would be marrying, is a member of the RCCG Abuja Central Parish and Teenage church pastor there. We wish the blessed couple bliss!
Remember the Second Family had been criticised by many just last week that the news broke that the daughter of the VP, who is himself a pastor in the Redeemed Christain Church of God, is getting married to a Muslim man.
A lot of people claimed it is not about the religion, just as the pastor must have preached on the alter, but about the political connection that is set to come from the union.
The proposed wedding was even critisized by popular OAP, Daddy Freeze who maintained that if it was just an ordinary member of the church, the pastor would have disallowed the union, but for the fact that he is the Vice President and a top pastor, then it is just the right marriage.
Freeze referred to a case of another Redeemed pastor’s daughter Charity, who wanted to marry a Muslim, the whole CAN stepped out to stop the wedding.
Charity Uzoechina, the daughter of Redeemed Christian Church of God Pastor, Raymond Uzoechina, who made headlines with her story of conversion to Islam, was set to marry the lawyer who handles her controversial case in court but the Niger state Government called it off and the Christian Association of Nigeria was also against the marriage.
But it seems the air has now being cleared as it is now obvious that Olusegun Bakare is a Christian and not a Muslim just as widely broadcasted.
http://lailasnews.com/dami-osibanjos-fiance-not-muslim-rccg-pastor/
lalasticlala
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by Emodeee: 8:01pm On Feb 17
yay. this a good news to the lovers of vice president and a bad news to his haters.
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by desreek9(f): 10:41pm On Feb 17
Awon naysayers over to you, the likes of freeze that is quick to criticize and condemn Osibanjo saying she cant marry a commoner but top muslim official without digging deep to know which is which, and i'm sure his ignorant and blind followers would have hailed him saying he's a conqueror of anything pastors smh.
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by Teewhy2: 10:42pm On Feb 17
Religion and tribe are the major reasons Nigeria is not developing. Our leaders know this Abe are using it to divide .
Love is the most important thing and that is what matters.
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by BafanaBafana: 10:42pm On Feb 17
Before nko?
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by hypertension(m): 10:42pm On Feb 17
how is this news
where is NwamAikpe when you need him
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by toluxa1(m): 10:42pm On Feb 17
That Hypocrite
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by Updatez: 10:42pm On Feb 17
Most people would rush to conclusion just to rubbish his image. So expected of the people against him.
People should stop rushing to conclusions
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by MRSANITY(m): 10:42pm On Feb 17
It would have been sad for her to marry terrorists.
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by Johnzzy(m): 10:42pm On Feb 17
Shaking my head for those who jump into conclusions. Somebody help me with a meme biko.
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by free2ryhme: 10:42pm On Feb 17
goldcoinhub:
We knew this before hand
Anything else
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by polite2(m): 10:43pm On Feb 17
Daddy fresh or freez how far now?
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by bedspread: 10:43pm On Feb 17
Thanks to GOD for the Clarification...... Cos I was shocked by that news
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by mhiztaNexy(m): 10:43pm On Feb 17
sepa kaye!
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by Neyoor(m): 10:43pm On Feb 17
Hypocrites everywhere.
What's bad in Inter-religion marriage?
Amosun's in-law was an Anglican Bishop, yet he allowed her daughter to marry Amosun, a Muslim.
Saraki daughter just married a xtian.
Fashola, Ajimobi also married xtians, yet heaven didn't fall.
How does that change the fact that the guy is even from a Muslim background.
Should he now disown her mother, Alhaja Bola Shagaya because he is marrying a pastor's wife.
Wait sef! Is Osinbajo still a Pastor or Politician?
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by manitoba(m): 10:43pm On Feb 17
Religion, the opium of the masses.
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by Odkosh: 10:44pm On Feb 17
Who asked them.
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by tetralogyfallot(m): 10:44pm On Feb 17
Abeg who his religion epp?
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by ipobarecriminals: 10:44pm On Feb 17
why waste ur time dey tell the PIGS
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by DoTheNeedful: 10:44pm On Feb 17
Where is that nlder called Nutase? He/she was all over the thread the last time deriding the VP for giving his consent. She sounded so sure of what she was saying. I am scared of some people especially the confidently ignorant ones. I believe her stance was more political.
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by OBAGADAFFI: 10:44pm On Feb 17
Freeze is just an alarmist.
Always reacting to issue Based on hearsays
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by hypnotic(m): 10:45pm On Feb 17
you see another reason to crosscheck people who take daddy freeze serious
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by millionboi2: 10:46pm On Feb 17
How is it dia business
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by timwudz(m): 10:46pm On Feb 17
DaddyFreeze coman see your rotten life outside and inside nairaland
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by mureday: 10:46pm On Feb 17
We know now
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by brainpulse: 10:47pm On Feb 17
Useless, cursed and bastard wailers. What is their concern if the falls in love and choose to marry a Muslim. Are they not human beings. You tried to force your osu fuccked life on everyone.
The eastern haters are the most tribalist animals roaming aimlessly in the country and they are the first to shout if the same is melted on their ducked lives
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by Teeboi56: 10:48pm On Feb 17
Wetin consign me wit dis kind news abeg
Rubbish
Next pls
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by RexTramadol1(m): 10:48pm On Feb 17
Hows this a big deal sef?
Religion has almost scattered people's thinking
We are first humans before we are anything else.
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by gaskiyamagana: 10:51pm On Feb 17
MRSANITY:How and why his father is a halelluyaly vice, helper to a 'terrorist'?
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by RALPHOW(m): 10:53pm On Feb 17
Congratulations to them.
I think it is time to lockup this guy called Dad Freezer inside Maiduguri or Sambisa forest.
DADDY FREEZE JUST WON THE MOST STUPID MAN OF OF THE YEAR 2017 / 2018.
|Re: Oluseun Bakare, Oludamilola Osinbajo's Husband-To-Be Is RCCG Pastor, Not Muslim by BabatCargo(m): 10:53pm On Feb 17
Does it change the economy a bit,please unto the next
