|Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by JamieNaijaTeam: 7:17am
Wife of the Acting President of Nigeria, Dolapo Osinbajo was celebrated by her husband, Yemi Osinbajo and her children on her 50th birthday.
Dolapo Osinbajo shared another picture with her husband, sons and daughters celebrating her.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by Qmerit(m): 7:35am
My kind of family plan....
Beautiful picture....
Beautiful family.....
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by adem30: 7:38am
Decent family.
Not like this Criminal family
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by 2horsePOWER(m): 7:53am
the guy above sha
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by 2horsePOWER(m): 7:53am
the guy above though
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by kokoA(m): 7:58am
Is the man standing on a stool?
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by wristbangle(m): 8:00am
Lovely family
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:02am
adem30:Show us your own family now
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by auntysimbiat(f): 8:11am
Hbd
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by DabLord: 8:19am
I dont even know maybe to abuse him or praise him because he's too gentlerish and pastorish
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by holatin(m): 9:40am
happy birthday again madam.
waiting for the children of hate to express their hatred on the floor.
in 3, 2, 1....... go
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by TINALETC3(f): 9:41am
So , her bday no dey finish? Na since last week she start d celebration
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by Sunmolar(m): 9:42am
adem30:Everything about them black
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by lexzycc: 9:43am
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by shogat(m): 9:43am
The guy above said something, let's check below
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by john4reala(m): 9:45am
hmmmm its ok
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by quiverfull(m): 9:47am
Beautiful family.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by Guyman02: 9:48am
adem30:
That Saraki son you see in that picture is the current CEO of ABS football club and is being prepared to contest the next elections as the youngest governorship candidate in Nigeria, stay there dey call them 'criminals'
He may likely win because of the pathetic situation in Kwara were the people have been robbed of their dignity and would vote for anything bearing the name Saraki when peanuts are thrown at them.
No Saraki candidate has lost an election in Kwara (the last one was between his Sister Gbemi who was a candidate of his father Olusoloa against Ahmed who is a candidate of Bukola), so expect that this boy may be the next Governor of Kwara.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by Atiku2019: 9:48am
Lovely Family
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by Guyman02: 9:49am
chijioke0121:
You all here have never posted your winnings on BET9JA which is easily verifiable why?
Because you are a fraud
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by zeusdgrt(m): 9:51am
And so?
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by netflicks: 9:52am
adem30:if any of this babe love u mehn u don soft finish...
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by Henryyy(m): 9:53am
.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by Dollabiz: 9:57am
Good
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by GoodMuyis(m): 9:59am
JamieNaijaTeam:ok
Next Time show Respect in Your Headline
The Wife of the Acting President of Nigeria, Dolapo Osinbajo.....
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by DIKEnaWAR: 10:00am
Nice and cute family.
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo, Husband & Children Celebrate Her 50th Birthday by SWYM(m): 10:00am
Beautiful family.
But how many Nigerians can afford this simple setting?
