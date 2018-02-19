₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,962,942 members, 4,091,383 topics. Date: Monday, 19 February 2018 at 12:39 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue (12624 Views)
|2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by sirequity(m): 12:11pm On Feb 18
BENUE State governor, Samuel Ortom has suspended political activities in the State.
https://www.headlineng.com/2019-ortom-suspends-political-activities-benue/
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by Atiku2019: 12:13pm On Feb 18
This Is My Man
47 Likes
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by Jayson1: 12:32pm On Feb 18
When Ortom was always licking the slack hairy balls of buhari, he was just like a mere ekukè dog, but since Wike paid him a visit, he's now a Lion. A brave one at that.
That's what I like about Wike and that's what I love about the PDP.
God bless Wike
God bless Ortom
God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.
God bless the PDP.
88 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by excel101(m): 12:39pm On Feb 18
This is a true Governor of his people. He's Gov. Fayose alike. Leadership ought to be about the people you're leading and not about the leader and his family.
35 Likes
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by kokoA(m): 12:42pm On Feb 18
Go and pay your people their one year salary and stop using indirect means to campaign for second term.. Only the wise will understand that the governor is playing politics by saying his suspending political activities.
25 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by Jayson1: 12:45pm On Feb 18
kokoA:Why are you behaving like Omenka and his brother called Sarrki?
Why Son?
93 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by emmykey0128(m): 12:52pm On Feb 18
Ortom has really used this killing to earn himself some respect among his people, he has man up and he stood up for his people, I hope he can just pay the salary areas he his owning and I bet you second term is sure for him, will buhari visit benue? I guess not
35 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by Castanea(m): 3:49pm On Feb 18
Good decision. Now, we are faced with the battle of life and death.
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by Castanea(m): 4:03pm On Feb 18
kokoA:
The thinking pattern of you Arewa people is funny. Here in Benue, we know how to give priority to issues. For now, resisting Fulani take over of our land is our topmost priority. When we are done chasing your people out of our territory, we will then tackle other issues. It is only a mad man that will be crying over a pot of soup when the house is on fire. We have a wise proverb which says when a fox come to devour your chickens, you first of all chase away the fox before turning your attention to the mother hen. For now, Ortom is our hero. No amount of divide-and-rule tactics like the one you are trying here will succeed. We are smarter now. Leave us to solve our problems. No fake sympathy from our killers. Bye.
87 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by SouthEastFacts: 4:14pm On Feb 18
Castanea:That is the Spirit brother.
67 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by ZombieBuster: 4:18pm On Feb 18
Good one from ortom...
Buhari is a terrorist Who can never visit the good people of Benue Unless it's election campaign
9 Likes
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by ZombieBuster: 4:21pm On Feb 18
kokoA:
I see right through you
I know what you are
But continue..
31 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by Castanea(m): 4:27pm On Feb 18
SouthEastFacts:
Thanks.
Beginning from this year, we the educated and enlightened youth of Benue will stun the Northern oligarchy. We are not only determined but have also vowed to rescue Benue State from the evil grip of Arewa. We say no to the mischievous "One North" tag. We are turning to the South. Benue has absolutely nothing in common with Arewa. The British made a mistake by putting Benue with those people, and our forefathers were deceived.
52 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by Castanea(m): 4:29pm On Feb 18
ZombieBuster:
Hahahaha... You are very correct.
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by SouthEastFacts: 4:34pm On Feb 18
Castanea:Goodluck.
But the Northern Christians shouldn't be isolated. They really need help. I was in Katsina for a project late last year and I wept for them.
Whatever you guys are planning. Consider them pls.
35 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by Castanea(m): 4:37pm On Feb 18
Wike and Fayose should try and visit Ortom again for more 'activation energy'. I can see their spirit working through the man. They should pay another round of visit to help sustain the tempo.
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by Castanea(m): 4:48pm On Feb 18
SouthEastFacts:
There is a high level arrangement for the formation of an association to accommodate the identity, values and interests of all the Middle Belt and Northern minorities.
Yes. Your observation about the sufferings of the Northern Christians is very true. They have been brutally subjugated by the Fulani. The whole map of Middle Belt covers those areas inhabited by Northern Christians.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by SouthEastFacts: 4:56pm On Feb 18
Castanea:I am aware of such organisations. Two precisely.
I am a Social Researcher with specialty in Political Behaviours (why people vote the way they do). On a mission in Katsina I found out about 35% of Katsina Indigenes are Christians.
So it is not all about Middle belt. We have Christians in NW that also need our help.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by kokoA(m): 5:11pm On Feb 18
Castanea:Mr. Man, I am a full blooded Benue indegine. Simply because I refused to be decieved you call me a Fulani. Bull crap! Do you know how many people have died as a result of non payment of salaries? Primary school teachers have not been paid for a year plus now, do you know how many families that have been displaced due to poverty? Talking about the heards men attack, how many people were murdered in cold blood in Agatu local government last year? Our governor went to Agatu and told the villagers to learn how to live in peace with their Fulani country men? Correct me if I'm wrong. I am totally in support of any move by the governor to end this senseless killing but I refused to be blind..He has failed in other areas and he is trying to use this to cover up.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by bubu2019: 5:12pm On Feb 18
Atiku2019:adding more salt to the injury. you think bubu will be pleased with your comment?the jihad will surely start now
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by kokoA(m): 5:15pm On Feb 18
Castanea:Charity begins at home. Have we delivered ourselves from the grip of Akume, Gemade, David Mark and co? I don't make noise about something because it sounds right. Let us face reality, we are our own problem not the north.
4 Likes
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by Atiku2019: 5:16pm On Feb 18
bubu2019:
Who is Bubu?
2 Likes
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by Castanea(m): 5:57pm On Feb 18
kokoA:
Good to know you are Benue. Now, if you read my the post very well, I did not in anyway endorsed nonpayment of salary. I was only trying to point out the fact of the vicious threat posed by the killings. That's why I said after herdsmen, we will tackle the other issues.
And I wish to let you know that, I have never been a fan of Ortom. I joined this forum many years ago, I have other handles which I am still operating. Before the Governor woke up, I was very critical of his poor handling of the killings initially. I can give you one of the handles to confirm. You will agree with me about my use of the phrase ' for now' in that post.
16 Likes
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by sirequity(m): 5:58pm On Feb 18
lalasticlala
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by Castanea(m): 6:12pm On Feb 18
kokoA:
If only you know me offline. I an not a fan of any of those political jobbers. I don't look up to any of them as a mentor due to their selfish brands of politics.
And I have never hidden my criticism of them both online and offline. Even at present, I am spearheading a campaign of their retirement from politics on social media like Facebook, etc. I have never supported them neither have I gone to them for a favour. I am not a sycophant and I don't play ethnic politics. They have not only failed as leaders; they failed woefully.
3 Likes
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 7:31pm On Feb 18
kokoA:
You can surely do with some sense.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 7:39pm On Feb 18
Castanea:
I love you for this. May God assist benue people. They were misled by people like Unongo, Audu Ogbeh, David Mark, etc. These are not true leaders of their people.
Benue people need leaders with the spirit of Joseph Tarka who saw the perfidy in the bogus and deceitful "monolithic north" and worked with Chief Awolowo.
The middle-belt has been working for their hidden enemies for decades whilst turning their backs on their true, natural friends down south.
I hope they are reset for action now.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by BlakKluKluxKlan(m): 7:51pm On Feb 18
SouthEastFacts:
Would you believe there is also a sizeable population of christians in Bakolori province of Sokoto state ?
They voted massively for Awolowo which led to the Bakolori massacre under the NPN government of Shagari.
Matter of fact, the claim of a populous muslim north is a falacy and a fraud.
An authentic population project during IBB's reign recorded a higher christian population than muslims in the north. That was why the results were never allowed to see the light of day.
I pray God to help these associations.
13 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by omenkaLives(m): 8:01pm On Feb 18
kokoA:Ignore all those who'd call you names.
The man is failure personified.
He thinks all these shenanigans would earn him the people's mandate for a second term.
He has suddenly found something to open his dirty mouth to talk about.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by omenkaLives(m): 8:07pm On Feb 18
kokoA:Ask people- WHAT EXACTLY WAS ORTOM TACKLING BEFORE THE HERDSMEN SAGA?
What roads did he construct?
What hospitals did he build?
Which farmers did he empower?
Which entrepreneurs did he empower?
How many people has he employed since he cancelled Suswam's last minute recruitment?
What salaries has he paid?
God forbid that i support such a blatant failure of a character.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019: Ortom Suspends Political Activities In Benue by dlondonbadboy: 8:11pm On Feb 18
So zombie dey think like this? Demanding good goverance from his governor, asking intelligent question....but when it comes to Buhari, zombie go just blank begin shout IPOB....nawa! !
9 Likes 1 Share
Tribunal Upholds Saraki’s Election / Tinubu,Ambode,Lai Mohammed At Evening Of Music 2 Usher Yuletide Season In Lagos( / Jarus Discusses Nigeria, Youths & Social Media On Channels, LTV And Bentv
Viewing this topic: JorgedeToledo, mylesJ, sureboykris(m), pawilson(m), shinaapp, sikells(m) and 14 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13