BENUE State governor, Samuel Ortom has suspended political activities in the State.



Ortom made this known in an interview on The Osasu Show.



He said all political activities in the State remain suspended until a solution is proffered for the clashes between herdsmen and farmers.



Benue lost seventy-eight (78) of its citizens to herdsmen when they attacked the state on new year day.



When asked if he won’t ask his people to vote himself and his party the All Progressive Congress (APC),



“I have suspended all political activities, I don’t want to talk about my own election or any other election in this country until this menace of killing my people stop.



“For now my primary concern is to stop these killings and to ensure that the IDPs go back to their homes and are living peaceful, Once that is done, we can talk about other things, I don’t care about what happens tomorrow. Even if I am not governor, I can stay back and fight for the right of my people,” Ortom said.



He expressed displeasure that the president has not visited the state since the mass massacre.



When we visited, we even invited the president to come to Benue state and pay his condolences to his people… Because we are members of the party, he is our president. If these people are attacking us, we expect him to give us security.



“He has done a number of things. He directed NEMA to provide relief materials, he also asked for security to be beefed up but I am not satisfied with what the presidency is doing on this matter. There is no doubt about that.



“I ask for justice for Benue people because we have not been treated fairly.”



Ortom also said the attacks on Benue is an act of vengeance by heders for losing the 1804 Jihad. He said Benue people stopped them from penetrating the state through Sokoto.

https://www.headlineng.com/2019-ortom-suspends-political-activities-benue/

This Is My Man

When Ortom was always licking the slack hairy balls of buhari, he was just like a mere ekukè dog, but since Wike paid him a visit, he's now a Lion. A brave one at that.



That's what I like about Wike and that's what I love about the PDP.



God bless Wike



God bless Ortom



God bless Chief James Onanefe Ibori.



God bless the PDP.

This is a true Governor of his people. He's Gov. Fayose alike. Leadership ought to be about the people you're leading and not about the leader and his family. 35 Likes

Go and pay your people their one year salary and stop using indirect means to campaign for second term.. Only the wise will understand that the governor is playing politics by saying his suspending political activities. 25 Likes 5 Shares

kokoA:

Go and pay your people their one year salary and stop using indirect means to campaign for second term.. Only the wise will understand that the governor is playing politics by saying his suspending political activities. Why are you behaving like Omenka and his brother called Sarrki?



Why are you behaving like Omenka and his brother called Sarrki?

Why Son?

Ortom has really used this killing to earn himself some respect among his people, he has man up and he stood up for his people, I hope he can just pay the salary areas he his owning and I bet you second term is sure for him, will buhari visit benue? I guess not 35 Likes 1 Share

Good decision. Now, we are faced with the battle of life and death. 4 Likes

kokoA:

Go and pay your people their one year salary and stop using indirect means to campaign for second term.. Only the wise will understand that the governor is playing politics by saying his suspending political activities.



The thinking pattern of you Arewa people is funny. Here in Benue, we know how to give priority to issues. For now, resisting Fulani take over of our land is our topmost priority. When we are done chasing your people out of our territory, we will then tackle other issues. It is only a mad man that will be crying over a pot of soup when the house is on fire. We have a wise proverb which says when a fox come to devour your chickens, you first of all chase away the fox before turning your attention to the mother hen. For now, Ortom is our hero. No amount of divide-and-rule tactics like the one you are trying here will succeed. We are smarter now. Leave us to solve our problems. No fake sympathy from our killers. Bye.

Castanea:





That is the Spirit brother.

Good one from ortom...





Buhari is a terrorist Who can never visit the good people of Benue Unless it's election campaign 9 Likes

kokoA:

Go and pay your people their one year salary and stop using indirect means to campaign for second term.. Only the wise will understand that the governor is playing politics by saying his suspending political activities.

I see right through you

I know what you are







I see right through you

I know what you are

But continue..

SouthEastFacts:



That is the Spirit brother.



Thanks.

Thanks.

Beginning from this year, we the educated and enlightened youth of Benue will stun the Northern oligarchy. We are not only determined but have also vowed to rescue Benue State from the evil grip of Arewa. We say no to the mischievous "One North" tag. We are turning to the South. Benue has absolutely nothing in common with Arewa. The British made a mistake by putting Benue with those people, and our forefathers were deceived.

ZombieBuster:



I see right through you I know what you are





But continue..

Hahahaha... You are very correct.

Castanea:





Thanks.

Beginning from this year, we the educated and enlightened youth of Benue will stun the Northern oligarchy. We are not only determined but have also vowed to rescue Benue State from the evil grip of Arewa. We say no to the mischievous "One North" tag. We are turning to the South. Benue has absolutely nothing in common with Arewa. The British made a mistake by putting Benue with those people, and our forefathers were deceived. Goodluck.



But the Northern Christians shouldn't be isolated. They really need help. I was in Katsina for a project late last year and I wept for them.



Goodluck.

But the Northern Christians shouldn't be isolated. They really need help. I was in Katsina for a project late last year and I wept for them.

Whatever you guys are planning. Consider them pls.

Wike and Fayose should try and visit Ortom again for more 'activation energy'. I can see their spirit working through the man. They should pay another round of visit to help sustain the tempo. 17 Likes 1 Share

SouthEastFacts:



Goodluck.



But the Northern Christians shouldn't be isolated. They really need help. I was in Katsina for a project late last year and I wept for them.



Whatever you guys are planning. Consider them pls.



There is a high level arrangement for the formation of an association to accommodate the identity, values and interests of all the Middle Belt and Northern minorities.



There is a high level arrangement for the formation of an association to accommodate the identity, values and interests of all the Middle Belt and Northern minorities.

Yes. Your observation about the sufferings of the Northern Christians is very true. They have been brutally subjugated by the Fulani. The whole map of Middle Belt covers those areas inhabited by Northern Christians.

Castanea:





There is a high level arrangement for the formation of an association to accommodate the identity, values and interests of all the Middle Belt and Northern minorities.



Yes. Your observation about the sufferings of the Northern Christians is very true. They have been brutally subjugated by the Fulani. The whole map of Middle Belt covers those areas inhabited by Northern Christians. I am aware of such organisations. Two precisely.



I am a Social Researcher with specialty in Political Behaviours (why people vote the way they do). On a mission in Katsina I found out about 35% of Katsina Indigenes are Christians.



I am aware of such organisations. Two precisely.

I am a Social Researcher with specialty in Political Behaviours (why people vote the way they do). On a mission in Katsina I found out about 35% of Katsina Indigenes are Christians.

So it is not all about Middle belt. We have Christians in NW that also need our help.

Castanea:





Mr. Man, I am a full blooded Benue indegine. Simply because I refused to be decieved you call me a Fulani. Bull crap! Do you know how many people have died as a result of non payment of salaries? Primary school teachers have not been paid for a year plus now, do you know how many families that have been displaced due to poverty? Talking about the heards men attack, how many people were murdered in cold blood in Agatu local government last year? Our governor went to Agatu and told the villagers to learn how to live in peace with their Fulani country men? Correct me if I'm wrong. I am totally in support of any move by the governor to end this senseless killing but I refused to be blind..He has failed in other areas and he is trying to use this to cover up.

Atiku2019:

This Is My Man



adding more salt to the injury. you think bubu will be pleased with your comment?the jihad will surely start now

Castanea:





Thanks.

Charity begins at home. Have we delivered ourselves from the grip of Akume, Gemade, David Mark and co? I don't make noise about something because it sounds right. Let us face reality, we are our own problem not the north.

bubu2019:

adding more salt to the injury. you think bubu will be pleased with your comment?the jihad will surely start now



Who is Bubu? 2 Likes

kokoA:

Mr. Man, I am a full blooded Benue indegine. Simply because I refused to be decieved you call me a Fulani. Bull crap! Do you know how many people have died as a result of non payment of salaries? Primary school teachers have not been paid for a year plus now, do you know how many families that have been displaced due to poverty? Talking about the heards men attack, how many people were murdered in cold blood in Agatu local government last year? Our governor went to Agatu and told the villagers to learn how to live in peace with their Fulani country men? Correct me if I'm wrong. I am totally in support of any move by the governor to end this senseless killing but I refused to be blind..He has failed in other areas and he is trying to use this to cover up.



Good to know you are Benue. Now, if you read my the post very well, I did not in anyway endorsed nonpayment of salary. I was only trying to point out the fact of the vicious threat posed by the killings. That's why I said after herdsmen, we will tackle the other issues.



Good to know you are Benue. Now, if you read my the post very well, I did not in anyway endorsed nonpayment of salary. I was only trying to point out the fact of the vicious threat posed by the killings. That's why I said after herdsmen, we will tackle the other issues.

And I wish to let you know that, I have never been a fan of Ortom. I joined this forum many years ago, I have other handles which I am still operating. Before the Governor woke up, I was very critical of his poor handling of the killings initially. I can give you one of the handles to confirm. You will agree with me about my use of the phrase ' for now' in that post.

lalasticlala

kokoA:

Charity begins at home. Have we delivered ourselves from the grip of Akume, Gemade, David Mark and co? I don't make noise about something because it sounds right. Let us face reality, we are our own problem not the north.



If only you know me offline. I an not a fan of any of those political jobbers. I don't look up to any of them as a mentor due to their selfish brands of politics.



If only you know me offline. I an not a fan of any of those political jobbers. I don't look up to any of them as a mentor due to their selfish brands of politics.

And I have never hidden my criticism of them both online and offline. Even at present, I am spearheading a campaign of their retirement from politics on social media like Facebook, etc. I have never supported them neither have I gone to them for a favour. I am not a sycophant and I don't play ethnic politics. They have not only failed as leaders; they failed woefully.

kokoA:

Go and pay your people their one year salary and stop using indirect means to campaign for second term.. Only the wise will understand that the governor is playing politics by saying his suspending political activities.



You can surely do with some sense.

Castanea:





The thinking pattern of you Arewa people is funny. Here in Benue, we know how to give priority to issues. For now, resisting Fulani take over of our land is our topmost priority. When we are done chasing your people out of our territory, we will then tackle other issues. It is only a mad man that will be crying over a pot of soup when the house is on fire. We have a wise proverb which says when a fox come to devour your chickens, you first of all chase away the fox before turning your attention to the mother hen. For now, Ortom is our hero. No amount of divide-and-rule tactics like the one you are trying here will succeed. We are smarter now. Leave us to solve our problems. No fake sympathy from our killers. Bye.



I love you for this. May God assist benue people. They were misled by people like Unongo, Audu Ogbeh, David Mark, etc. These are not true leaders of their people.

Benue people need leaders with the spirit of Joseph Tarka who saw the perfidy in the bogus and deceitful "monolithic north" and worked with Chief Awolowo.

The middle-belt has been working for their hidden enemies for decades whilst turning their backs on their true, natural friends down south.

I love you for this. May God assist benue people. They were misled by people like Unongo, Audu Ogbeh, David Mark, etc. These are not true leaders of their people.

Benue people need leaders with the spirit of Joseph Tarka who saw the perfidy in the bogus and deceitful "monolithic north" and worked with Chief Awolowo.

The middle-belt has been working for their hidden enemies for decades whilst turning their backs on their true, natural friends down south.

I hope they are reset for action now.

SouthEastFacts:



I am aware of such organisations. Two precisely.



I am a Social Researcher with specialty in Political Behaviours (why people vote the way they do). On a mission in Katsina I found out about 35% of Katsina Indigenes are Christians.



So it is not all about Middle belt. We have Christians in NW that also need our help.



Would you believe there is also a sizeable population of christians in Bakolori province of Sokoto state ?

They voted massively for Awolowo which led to the Bakolori massacre under the NPN government of Shagari.



Matter of fact, the claim of a populous muslim north is a falacy and a fraud.

An authentic population project during IBB's reign recorded a higher christian population than muslims in the north. That was why the results were never allowed to see the light of day.

Would you believe there is also a sizeable population of christians in Bakolori province of Sokoto state ?

They voted massively for Awolowo which led to the Bakolori massacre under the NPN government of Shagari.

Matter of fact, the claim of a populous muslim north is a falacy and a fraud.

An authentic population project during IBB's reign recorded a higher christian population than muslims in the north. That was why the results were never allowed to see the light of day.

I pray God to help these associations.

kokoA:

Go and pay your people their one year salary and stop using indirect means to campaign for second term.. Only the wise will understand that the governor is playing politics by saying his suspending political activities. Ignore all those who'd call you names.



The man is failure personified.



He thinks all these shenanigans would earn him the people's mandate for a second term.



Ignore all those who'd call you names.

The man is failure personified.

He thinks all these shenanigans would earn him the people's mandate for a second term.

He has suddenly found something to open his dirty mouth to talk about.

kokoA:

Mr. Man, I am a full blooded Benue indegine. Simply because I refused to be decieved you call me a Fulani. Bull crap! Do you know how many people have died as a result of non payment of salaries? Primary school teachers have not been paid for a year plus now, do you know how many families that have been displaced due to poverty? Talking about the heards men attack, how many people were murdered in cold blood in Agatu local government last year? Our governor went to Agatu and told the villagers to learn how to live in peace with their Fulani country men? Correct me if I'm wrong. I am totally in support of any move by the governor to end this senseless killing but I refused to be blind..He has failed in other areas and he is trying to use this to cover up. Ask people- WHAT EXACTLY WAS ORTOM TACKLING BEFORE THE HERDSMEN SAGA?



What roads did he construct?



What hospitals did he build?



Which farmers did he empower?



Which entrepreneurs did he empower?



How many people has he employed since he cancelled Suswam's last minute recruitment?



What salaries has he paid?



Ask people- WHAT EXACTLY WAS ORTOM TACKLING BEFORE THE HERDSMEN SAGA?

What roads did he construct?

What hospitals did he build?

Which farmers did he empower?

Which entrepreneurs did he empower?

How many people has he employed since he cancelled Suswam's last minute recruitment?

What salaries has he paid?

God forbid that i support such a blatant failure of a character.