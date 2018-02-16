₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by Amagite2: 8:16pm On Feb 18
Shortly after Princess and Bitto were evicted from the hose, Dee One and Vandora (Vandee) have also been evicted.
Dee One is a comedian who identifies with the Laftamania brand. He started comedy at Covenant University, Ota.
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by debossng: 9:29pm On Feb 18
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by dasauce(m): 9:29pm On Feb 18
In other to claim FTC...you swiftly typed X rated
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by Treash(m): 9:29pm On Feb 18
Sorry ooo bro and sis for the eviction. Its better to be evicted from BBN than being evicted from Heaven. Lolz...
See as Nairalanders dey type ordinary alphabet to claim space. Its better to claim space in heaven than on Nairaland. Lolz.
54 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by Annibel(f): 9:29pm On Feb 18
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by luminouz(m): 9:29pm On Feb 18
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by nifemi20(f): 9:29pm On Feb 18
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by Democrat1c(m): 9:30pm On Feb 18
This show is empty and bland. Lacks everything needed to fix this drowning nation. Misplaced priorities.
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by Dutchey(m): 9:30pm On Feb 18
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by QuietHammer(m): 9:30pm On Feb 18
Oh. Guys, Dee one and Vandora have been evicted from BBN. Please raise your right hand if you give a fvck.
You see? No one gives a fvck
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by eseveli(m): 9:30pm On Feb 18
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by paparazzi1987(m): 9:30pm On Feb 18
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by Mitsurugi(m): 9:30pm On Feb 18
This show is just a reflection of the present society and its youth. We are now more depraved, celebrate mediocrity and the dearth of intellectualism. We are plastic, uninspiring and basically have no idea of leadership and economic excellence. Worse we are the worst hypocrites who cry immorality and indecency yet wait till unholy hours to peep via night vision shots at a young man poking a young lady after a night of wanton alcoholism and dance floor debauchery. Worse further every act of inanity is keenly egged on by family and friends with fingers on the key pads of their mobile devices ready to vote for the continuity of banality clearly focused on THE MONEY! Worse further, Nairaland a supposed intellectual forum lends its weight to the blatant exhibition of televised stupidity! Why am I even ranting sef?
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by polite2(m): 9:30pm On Feb 18
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by RexTramadol1(m): 9:30pm On Feb 18
Ile koko n'tagbe
Come back home to what we have been facing since you left
Incorrect leadership priorities.
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by busky101(m): 9:30pm On Feb 18
Abeg chelsea and Barcelona who go win?? Messi no go gree sha
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by obasiete: 9:30pm On Feb 18
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by Shapapa1: 9:30pm On Feb 18
End of the Vanda
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by lonelydora(m): 9:31pm On Feb 18
6 people gone in one day. Vandora is a happy girl with a good heart. Dee1 was very angry on that stage.
Please if you don't have Dstv or Gotv...don't come here and shout useless show
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by tellwisdom: 9:31pm On Feb 18
Chinedu just left my house drunk. He even forgot his car key. Chai
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by ZorGBUooeh: 9:31pm On Feb 18
Nawa! D1 dull this sexy fine lively chic..Had it bin they gave her a nice pair she would have entertained us wella.
BB Should betta stop admitting married pipu if they want a nice entertaining show.
I watched the show becos of vandoras nice boobs now shiz gone whoz boobs will I watch?
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by Asowari(m): 9:33pm On Feb 18
who cares evicted them all the show makes no sense. by the way did the mod deleted that thread that oyibo man exposed those African women nudes he's has fvck finish
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by FINESTbaba94(m): 9:33pm On Feb 18
Let me just take my time jejely n comment jare since no one is persueing me
It is said it doesn't mata if u fall. Wat mata is the rise after falling
Pls try again later
Welcome back to shithole country.
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by TDEMONEW: 9:33pm On Feb 18
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by Amirullaha(m): 9:33pm On Feb 18
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by headhunter1: 9:33pm On Feb 18
wait oo na 6 people comot today
how many come remain naa
lol this people want to end this show sharp sharp because Nigerians seems not intrested
|Re: BBNaija: Dee One And Vandora Evicted by Garose(f): 9:33pm On Feb 18
I think the criteria for this years #bbn is empty heads, daft people and oloshoing things. Ewwwwww
