According to reports, the man decided to do separate wedding posters for his two fiancees in order to avoid confusion and show how special the day will be for them.



Congratulations in advance for a young man who is set to marry two ladies on the same day in Abia state. The groom-to-be identified as Master Ejindu became an online sensation after his wedding poster was shared online as he's set to marry two women; Miss Oyediya and Miss Ebere on Sunday 25th February, 2018 at Agbala Amangwu Amogudu in Abiriba, Abia State.According to reports, the man decided to do separate wedding posters for his two fiancees in order to avoid confusion and show how special the day will be for them.

So who go be first wife 1 Like

POLYGAMY....those of us that come from that line know the problems that comes with it 21 Likes

This madness is fast gaining ground. How a lady walks with her two eyes opened into a polygamous union is baffling. 9 Likes

is like marrying two wives is the new cool 3 Likes

this man wan use toto- kill himself, he never marry see as he leg thin like broom. 1 girlfriend when i get i know how i take dey go service my prickk like say na car for pharmacy every week 5 Likes

This guy just wants to squander and run down the curtain business he inherited.



If you must be a polygamist, marry dark-skinned women because by the time those two light-skinned women are done with him, he'd be reduced to an 'obioma' tailor.



This guy just wants to squander and run down the curtain business he inherited.

If you must be a polygamist, marry dark-skinned women because by the time those two light-skinned women are done with him, he'd be reduced to an 'obioma' tailor.

Ask Tuface

And they are not Muslims

But them still fresh or are we running out of men

Most of the time these girls who marry one man are lesbians. 1 Like 1 Share

Is a Dangerous Adventure



I see a man running away from home very soon.

I have never had sex with 2 women before.



I should try it very soon.



Imagine 4 titties to be playing with.

His head is not correct 1 Like

I'm wondering how the two ladies accepted this contract 1 Like

This madness is fast gaining ground. How a lady walks with her two eyes opened into a polygamous union is baffling. Don't let it baffle u bro. Its bible prophecy that is fulfilling(Isaiah 4:1). On nairaland here, we have seen a man marry 3wives. Soon u will be seeing a man marry 5 or more same day.....



Don't let it baffle u bro. Its bible prophecy that is fulfilling(Isaiah 4:1). On nairaland here, we have seen a man marry 3wives. Soon u will be seeing a man marry 5 or more same day.....

NO BODY PASS GOD....HE KNOWS US MORE THAN WE KNOW OURSELF..........RESPECT BABA GOD

Isaiah 4:1: " In that day seven women will take hold of one man and say, "We will eat our own food and provide our own clothes; only let us be called by your name. Take away our disgrace!" 1 Like

A real African man... 4 Likes

So dats an achievement nw.

Sign of End Time......

Correct African man 2 Likes

Some women are not just trying at all. How on earth would they even allow this to happen. Hmm, could this be a legal adultery??

POLYGAMY....those of us that come from that line know the problems that comes with it

all my friends that experienced it says it is the worst type of emotional prison