|2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by stephanie11: 9:11am
@POLITICSNGR
The Muslim rights concern group has called on Nigerians to open their eyes wide as they approach the 20199 general elections, adding that looters are using stolen money to de-market President Muhammadu Buhari.
In a statement made available to PoliticsNGR, signed by the director of the group, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, the group disclosed that the allegations of bias, nepotism, and incompetence are all part of a plot by corrupt elements to demarket Buhari. The statement read;
"Former South African president, Jacob Zuma, was forced out of office last week for corruption charges. The South African Supreme Court had in October 2017 upheld about 800 corruption charges against Zuma before his party, the African National Congress (ANC) ordered him to quit. Although Zuma defied the order ab initio, he resigned on the eve of a parliamentary vote of no confidence.
Zuma’s exit from power is very didactic. It reveals South Africa’s mature democratic practice where a president is booted out for being corrupt whereas in Nigeria, our own president is being pressurized to leave office for fighting corruption.
Here lies the monumental paradox. The outside world must be laughing at Nigeria as they watch the unfolding drama. Two former heads of state have openly asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek a second term. The National Assembly (NASS) is also fighting tooth and nail to get rid of the president as many of its members are enmeshed in corruption cases.
But Buhari’s major selling point has been his incorruptibility. He has no house in London. None in Paris or any foreign country for that matter. Neither has any stolen fund been traced to him before and during his tenure. He has succeeded in blocking leakages through which our common patrimony has been siphoned into the private pockets of greedy politicians. Foreign countries endorse him as a leader of unassailable integrity and the naira is getting back its lost glory as a result of all these. Prices of goods are falling.
Diversification of the economy is turning other sectors into veritable sources of income. The railways are roaring back. Agriculture is once again taking its prime of place, electricity supply is witnessing unprecedented improvement while macadam roads are fast replacing the death traps which claimed hundreds of lives on a regular basis. Buhari’s social welfare scheme is already taking care of thousands of Nigerian youths.
The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) urges Nigerians to open their eyes very wide. Those who stole Nigeria’s money have become very powerful and they are using their stolen money to spread false propaganda to de-market Buhari. All the allegations of nepotism, religious bias and incompetence are tales from moonlight concocted by corrupt elements who want to bring back corruption.
For blocking their access to easy money, they wished Buhari dead. Based on their knowledge of the potency of the alleged gas poison conspiracy theory, they said Buhari was on life-support machine. They claimed he was dead and secretly buried. They made the claims with so much vehemence and total confidence that, with hindsight, we are constrained to believe that only those involved in the alleged attempt could have made such strong claims.
But when all that failed they are now trying to incite the populace against him. They claimed that herdsmen were killing travelers on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. They also claimed that the same herdsmen were slaughtering people like rams on Shagamu-Ore expressway. Now they are claiming that herdsmen have attacked workers in Ondo council office. But police debunked all these false alarms within hours.
We reaffirm our conviction that it was corruption that brought poverty and disease to the Nigerian nation. Corruption was responsible for the bad roads. Corruption robbed us of a reliable public health and transport system. Corruption brought death in the air via frequent plane crashes. Corruption wrecked the Nigerian Airways and the Nigerian Railway Corporation. Corruption is responsible for insecurity. Corruption caused mass unemployment. Corruption turned the education sector into a comatose environment. This enemy numero uno is now being tackled by the Buhari administration. Who wants all these evils to come back?
To cap the edifice, we testify that we have seen signs that corruption is receiving deadly blows from the Buhari administration and it may eventually die for our great country to survive if we give Buhari the chance to consolidate on the present gains. If it is true that South Africa expelled its corrupt president for the sake of South Africa, Nigeria must retain its incorruptible leader for the sake of Nigeria."
https://politicsngr.com/2019-elections-looters-using-stolen-money-fight-buhari-muslim-group/
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by FarahAideed: 9:18am
Another meaningless rant from the useless one man organization of bigotry called MURIC ..So was it corrupt Nigerians that told Buhari to keep quiet while Fulani herdsmen butcher innocent Nigerians
28 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by eTECTIVe(m): 9:18am
Jus loookat... Does dis statement sound like one made by a sensible person?? Here are some of d major nonsense dat came from d gutter in his head...
a. Prices of things are falling....
where?? How did dey rise in d first place. A mudu of beans now sells for #450, rice is still chilling at its new price, garri is still above #200 a mudu, and d list is endless.. Oh need I remind dem of d fuel wahala?
b. He has no house in London
- D monies he spent holidaying in London for over 5 months combined is enough to pay for numerous houses in London... His daughter skools in d UK for heavens sake...
Anyone claiming he doesn't own a house in London is a fool and a dunce
c. No funds have been traced to him
YET.. What of d forex deals traced to his wife?? Oh I'm sure we have all forgotten becos its been swept under d carpet as usual jus like d Halliburton case...
d. He succeeded in blocking leakages. Really?? How?? because NHIS boss he reinstated withdrew billions of dollars, Grass was cut for billions of dollars, NNPC is operating secret accounts, Maina is chilling, Subsidy is back on code, bogus and duplicated items have been exposed in his budget by BudgetIT, and d list is endless. Oh NIA scripted drama has gone out of their control...
So
e. Diversification of d economy..
Really?? Billions have been budgeted each year for oil exploration in d north ever since he came in.. D rails were already back by d tym he came in
And Finally d mere fact dat d ediot waved off herdsmen attacks shows d group is now anoda paid propaganda and support group...
23 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by calberian: 9:18am
Kettle calling the pot black
3 Likes
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by Omeokachie: 9:21am
MURIC the Buhari Islamic group.
We still remember what role they played in the run-up to the 2015 elections.
This group led by one AKINTOLA has been silent in the face of all the killings across the country, but quick to play politics in favour of Buhari.
4 Likes
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by nototribalist: 9:25am
This useless muric is just trying to be relevant in the society. Useless jobless man
6 Likes
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by bishopkay: 9:27am
These are times where a gun man with a scope becomes an asset. A bullet between the eyes of this fool would have saved us the data used to read this piece of crap written out by this fool!
Can you just imagine, they conveniently curve all the rubbish buhari has been doing and bring up the incorruptible /intergrity sh1t when even the birds of the air know buhari as corrupt and lacks the very basics of intergrity.
These buhari supporters must be living on a 3d world else I do not see the sense that would make anyone support that failed, cattle herder!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by anibirelawal(m): 9:28am
They are coming for you!
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by ChangetheChange: 10:25am
MURIC a dirty janajaweed terrorist organization
8 Likes
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by Nairalanddist: 10:50am
We Yoruba Muslims support Muric on this one. Buhari is doing a good job and he's guaranteed a second term in. The 5% region can rant all they want
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by nairavsdollars(f): 11:33am
MURIC is a terrorist organization, an affiliate of ISIS
9 Likes
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by miracool946: 11:33am
chai
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by hucienda: 11:34am
smh
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by 12submarine(m): 11:34am
Which one is MURIC again? So fulani terrorists are the looters? Because that is also one of the reasons we will note vote any fulani man again. Atiku, Buhari, Kwankwaso and all other fulani men should forget 2019, it is not their birthright.
2 Likes
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by gurunlocker: 11:35am
Lol... who are the looters? Are there no looters even in dullarpho government where he is even shielding them?
This MURIC are so foolish!
7 Likes
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by lurvy: 11:35am
[] Questions that demand answers...
Is MURIC a political party??
Why speaking for Nigerian President when he hasn't told you to do so on his behalf?
Has he told you he wants to run for office in 2019?
Or Do you think only Muslims voted him before?
Or Are you hungry for money?? [
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by Frankbaro(m): 11:35am
This MURIC has been talking nonsense. What's fighting Buhari is bad governance.
By the way, which of the looter's,? The one's in Buhari's government or......
1 Like
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by stephen109(m): 11:35am
FAKE ARTICLES EVERY WHERE ,STUPID HERDSMEN FAM
1 Like
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by adisabarber(m): 11:36am
Apart from Ishaq Akintola, who are members of this MURIC?
3 Likes
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by maxzzo1(m): 11:36am
Foolishness.,.. So looters told buhari not to perform
6 Likes
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by samsam2019: 11:38am
Muslims and their general lack of common sense.
Everything to them is about brotherhood even if the person is incompetent they would srill support him
8 Likes
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by millomaniac: 11:38am
c'mon sharap there. So the one buhari dey use prepare for 2019 is his own abi?
2 Likes
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by ghost3040: 11:39am
okay
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by Haggui: 11:40am
This head slamming vulture should just shut the hell up
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by bigfish3k: 11:41am
who wants to listen to this organization, sef
mumu organization that is not straight forward
very backward organisation
2 Likes
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by tivta(m): 11:42am
bulllllllllllllsiiiiiiiiihhhhhhtttt
idiotas
malus
rubbish
2 Likes
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by Yankee101: 11:43am
Buhari don see fight?
Let the poverty, hunger, unemployment and sickness he has visited upon Nigerians fight him back.
1 Like
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by Robisky001: 11:43am
This mumu Yoruba Muslim can talk rubbish on behalf of their Fulani master. Nobody they demarket bubu na he cluelessness, hardheartedness and lopsided alleged fight against corruption na dy de market an.....
Who go go market go Buhari before na really mumu dy dat person go be ohh.
1 Like
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by seguno2: 11:44am
nototribalist:
Very jobless man exposing Buhari’s nyansh outside anyhow.
Is he talking about looters like Maina, the pensions thief who was sacked and declared wanted by Jonathan but reinstated and promoted by Buhari
1 Like
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by Generaljustlike: 11:45am
How did he get there in the first place.no be looters sponsor am
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 2019 Elections: Looters Using Stolen Money To Fight Buhari - Muslim Group, MURIC by Brains1990(m): 11:46am
As for me and benue state, buhari till 2023.
