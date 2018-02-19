₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
In what appears to be a volte-face, former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the weekend turned around and praised President Muhammad Buhari for achieving huge success in an area where previous administrations, including his, could not make headway.
Obasanjo had last month passed a damning verdict of the Buhari administration, saying he felt disappointed by Buhari, whom he supported during the 2015 presidential poll.
In a 13-page statement he issued on January 23, the former president categorically asked Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019, adding that instead, he should honourably “dismount from the horse” to join the league of the country’s former leaders whose “experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country.”
But speaking at the weekend while performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Azikel Refinery, the first private modular refinery in the oil and gas-rich Niger Delta region, Obasanjo described as “commendable” the Buhari administration’s decision to award operational licences to 22 firms for the construction of modular refineries in the country.
He noted that 18 of such licences were approved under his administration but that none of them was able to actualise it, unlike the present administration.
Obasanjo praised President Buhari for awarding modular refinery operational licences to 22 firms, including Azikel Petroleum.
He noted that, out of the 22 licensed operators, Azikel Petroleum is the only company that had actualised its dream of establishing a modular refinery.
The former president stated that he was delighted at the commitment of Azikel Petroleum, adding that none of the 18 licenses earlier awarded by his administration came to fruition.
Obasanjo said, “I have been told that President Buhari and his government gave 22 licences and that Azikel Petroleum is the only license out of the 22 that is really actualised.
“Before then, we gave 18 and not one was actialised. They gave all manner of excuses, including insecurity and oil prices. But those excuses they gave are still there. But they were not genuine entrepreneurs. They were after collecting licences to get crude oil. And that is why in an occasion like this, we should pay special tribute to people like Eruani.
“I join you all in thanking President Buhari for giving four licences more than we gave. And he (Buhari) is lucky that he has a man like Eruani to be the only one to actualise.”
He also commended the Bayelsa State government under Governor Seriake Dickson for creating the enabling environment for the take-off of the modular refinery project.
https://leadership.ng/2018/02/19/obj-makes-u-turn-says-pmb-succeeded-others-failed/amp/?__twitter_impression=true
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by IkpuNnu(f): 9:24am
When you ask those who say President Buhari is the worst thing to happen to Nigeria who they intend to replace him with, they produce a list of political vagabonds. Come on now!!
Nigeria is not yet in Israel, but how is going back to Egypt an option?
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by Destined2win: 9:29am
Speaking from both sides of the mouth, a man that cannot maintain his stand, is that one a man?
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by agwom(m): 9:33am
ok
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by Mynd44: 9:37am
Destined2win:More like praise where praise is needed and scold when it is needed.
We must all keep balance
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by nrexzy(m): 9:37am
Characteristics of a pure Yoruba Man.... The both sides of the coin....
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by skedman(m): 9:38am
This won't be a good news for my brothers in za other room
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by ANIOMADEI2018: 9:40am
[quote author=ANIOMADEI2018 post=65189419]TESTIMONY TIME.................THE SHALL SET UP FREE
TESTIMONY TIME.................THE TRUTH SHALL SET U FREE
SAI BABA
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by NwaAmaikpe: 9:40am
PROPAGANDA
This is either a fake news or Baba's statement was taken out of context.
IkpuNnu do you have any video evidence to support your propaganda?
Obasanjo was at Otuoke with Goodluck and obviously wasn't very pleased with Buhari.
Come to think of it,
IkpuNnu, I used to think the English translation of your name was vulgar.
Well, not until I also tried translating the name of GEJ's village.
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by FarahAideed: 9:42am
This is totally misleading , the credit must go to the promoters of Azikel refinery alone and not any useless Buhari , Buhari remains a hopeless failure and that's final ... one licencee out of 22 who finished his refinery out of personal doggedness shouldnt be attributed to the vile lazy, incoherent and wicked herdsman.
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by dealslip(f): 9:45am
nrexzy:did you read at all.
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by HIGHESTPOPORI(m): 9:45am
IkpuNnu:All these ur BMC zombie work would end 2019,nobody would fall for all those propaganda s again
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by mikejj(m): 9:47am
he has also failed where others succeded
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by usba: 9:49am
Ok
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by dlondonbadboy: 9:54am
The only loser is the average poor Nigerian.
The elite would share our common patrimony. They would throw down some coins to them ngeneukwenu and nothing would be left for the average poor Nigerian on the streets....lol.
Enjoy your country..Nnamdi kanu is your problem..
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by DWJOBScom(m): 10:07am
and the reason this made front page..........? because he gave an extra licence
I guess his supporters can't find anything tangible to dance on.
See how a passing comment from OBJ make them scream with joy
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by Esseite: 10:13am
Undiluted truth:-
Topic is not coherent with the body of the message...
1 in 22 licenses for modular refineries, obviously it was not viable with the past administration because we all trooped out in January 2012 to protest about fuel subsidy removal but accepted a 3 month and counting fuel scarcity with the current administration.
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by DONADAMS(m): 10:22am
bogus news
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by IkpuNnu(f): 10:24am
lalasticlala good morning
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by Odkosh: 10:26am
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by TheFreeOne: 10:30am
Op kindly show me the volte-face in his statement cos it's obvious you don't know the meaning of that word.
So awarding licenses is now an achievement for Buhari? It's amazing that BMC still gives you guys stipend for mediocre pay per post jobs when most of you guys should have been fired for incompetency and low reasoning. Like Buboo like BMC crew
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by nrexzy(m): 10:46am
dealslip:Naaah I imagined it
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by adadike281(f): 10:50am
Who is surprised? speaking from both sides of the mouth is their trade mark.
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by Paulcoker(m): 10:55am
Well said
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by FRESHG(m): 11:06am
Mynd44:I AGREE WITH YOU ON THIS
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by PFRB: 11:22am
Destined2win:
It appears you did not read the text. If you did you would have seen that the headline is misleading.
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by buhariguy(m): 11:31am
Who take thief OBJ serious.? He should go and die.
If he like, praise ineffectual buffoon or abacha.
Just go and die for all I Care
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by overall90: 11:35am
Azikel license that was granted during GEJ era.
this Obj letter has really given some people heart attack.
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by oyetunder(m): 11:44am
okies
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by slimpoppa(m): 11:44am
are u serious?
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by ekems2017(f): 11:45am
Hmmmm is like Obj has double mouth. Ok he suceeded in destroying Nigeria and using Fulani herdsmen to destroy the country where others failed. I now understand.
|Re: Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences by HopeAlive14(m): 11:45am
Praise should be given where it should..
Condemnation should equally be given where it should.
