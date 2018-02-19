Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Obasanjo Thanks Buhari For Awarding 22 Modular Refinery Operational Licences (8697 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

In what appears to be a volte-face, former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the weekend turned around and praised President Muhammad Buhari for achieving huge success in an area where previous administrations, including his, could not make headway.



Obasanjo had last month passed a damning verdict of the Buhari administration, saying he felt disappointed by Buhari, whom he supported during the 2015 presidential poll.



In a 13-page statement he issued on January 23, the former president categorically asked Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019, adding that instead, he should honourably “dismount from the horse” to join the league of the country’s former leaders whose “experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country.”



But speaking at the weekend while performing the groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Azikel Refinery, the first private modular refinery in the oil and gas-rich Niger Delta region, Obasanjo described as “commendable” the Buhari administration’s decision to award operational licences to 22 firms for the construction of modular refineries in the country.





He noted that 18 of such licences were approved under his administration but that none of them was able to actualise it, unlike the present administration.



Obasanjo praised President Buhari for awarding modular refinery operational licences to 22 firms, including Azikel Petroleum.



He noted that, out of the 22 licensed operators, Azikel Petroleum is the only company that had actualised its dream of establishing a modular refinery.



The former president stated that he was delighted at the commitment of Azikel Petroleum, adding that none of the 18 licenses earlier awarded by his administration came to fruition.





Obasanjo said, “I have been told that President Buhari and his government gave 22 licences and that Azikel Petroleum is the only license out of the 22 that is really actualised.



“Before then, we gave 18 and not one was actialised. They gave all manner of excuses, including insecurity and oil prices. But those excuses they gave are still there. But they were not genuine entrepreneurs. They were after collecting licences to get crude oil. And that is why in an occasion like this, we should pay special tribute to people like Eruani.



“I join you all in thanking President Buhari for giving four licences more than we gave. And he (Buhari) is lucky that he has a man like Eruani to be the only one to actualise.”



He also commended the Bayelsa State government under Governor Seriake Dickson for creating the enabling environment for the take-off of the modular refinery project.



https://leadership.ng/2018/02/19/obj-makes-u-turn-says-pmb-succeeded-others-failed/amp/?__twitter_impression=true Obasanjo had last month passed a damning verdict of the Buhari administration, saying he felt disappointed by Buhari, whom he supported during the 2015 presidential poll.In a 13-page statement he issued on January 23, the former president categorically asked Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019, adding that instead, he should honourably “dismount from the horse” to join the league of the country’s former leaders whose “experience, influence, wisdom and outreach can be deployed on the side line for the good of the country.”He noted that 18 of such licences were approved under his administration but that none of them was able to actualise it, unlike the present administration.Obasanjo praised President Buhari for awarding modular refinery operational licences to 22 firms, including Azikel Petroleum.He noted that, out of the 22 licensed operators, Azikel Petroleum is the only company that had actualised its dream of establishing a modular refinery.The former president stated that he was delighted at the commitment of Azikel Petroleum, adding that none of the 18 licenses earlier awarded by his administration came to fruition.“Before then, we gave 18 and not one was actialised. They gave all manner of excuses, including insecurity and oil prices. But those excuses they gave are still there. But they were not genuine entrepreneurs. They were after collecting licences to get crude oil. And that is why in an occasion like this, we should pay special tribute to people like Eruani.He also commended the Bayelsa State government under Governor Seriake Dickson for creating the enabling environment for the take-off of the modular refinery project. 1 Like 2 Shares

When you ask those who say President Buhari is the worst thing to happen to Nigeria who they intend to replace him with, they produce a list of political vagabonds. Come on now!!



Nigeria is not yet in Israel, but how is going back to Egypt an option? 31 Likes 4 Shares

Speaking from both sides of the mouth, a man that cannot maintain his stand, is that one a man? 28 Likes 1 Share

ok

Destined2win:

Speaking from both sides of the mouth, a man that cannot maintain his stand, is that one a man? More like praise where praise is needed and scold when it is needed.



We must all keep balance More like praise where praise is needed and scold when it is needed.We must all keep balance 45 Likes 3 Shares

Characteristics of a pure Yoruba Man.... The both sides of the coin.... 2 Likes

This won't be a good news for my brothers in za other room 15 Likes 1 Share

[quote author=ANIOMADEI2018 post=65189419]TESTIMONY TIME.................THE SHALL SET UP FREE



TESTIMONY TIME.................THE TRUTH SHALL SET U FREE



SAI BABA 8 Likes 1 Share







PROPAGANDA



This is either a fake news or Baba's statement was taken out of context.

IkpuNnu do you have any video evidence to support your propaganda?



Obasanjo was at Otuoke with Goodluck and obviously wasn't very pleased with Buhari.



Come to think of it,

IkpuNnu, I used to think the English translation of your name was vulgar.

Well, not until I also tried translating the name of GEJ's village. This is either a fake news or Baba's statement was taken out of context.IkpuNnu do you have any video evidence to support your propaganda?Obasanjo was at Otuoke with Goodluck and obviously wasn't very pleased with Buhari.Come to think of it,IkpuNnu, I used to think the English translation of your name was vulgar.Well, not until I also tried translating the name of GEJ's village. 22 Likes 6 Shares

This is totally misleading , the credit must go to the promoters of Azikel refinery alone and not any useless Buhari , Buhari remains a hopeless failure and that's final ... one licencee out of 22 who finished his refinery out of personal doggedness shouldnt be attributed to the vile lazy, incoherent and wicked herdsman. 13 Likes

nrexzy:

Characteristics of a pure Yoruba Man.... The both sides of the coin.... did you read at all. did you read at all. 2 Likes

IkpuNnu:

Ok All these ur BMC zombie work would end 2019,nobody would fall for all those propaganda s again All these ur BMC zombie work would end 2019,nobody would fall for all those propaganda s again 7 Likes

he has also failed where others succeded he has also failed where others succeded 3 Likes

Ok

The only loser is the average poor Nigerian.



The elite would share our common patrimony. They would throw down some coins to them ngeneukwenu and nothing would be left for the average poor Nigerian on the streets....lol.



Enjoy your country..Nnamdi kanu is your problem..





I guess his supporters can't find anything tangible to dance on.



See how a passing comment from OBJ make them scream with joy and the reason this made front page..........? because he gave an extra licenceI guess his supporters can't find anything tangible to dance on.See how a passing comment from OBJ make them scream with joy 2 Likes

Undiluted truth:-



Topic is not coherent with the body of the message...



1 in 22 licenses for modular refineries, obviously it was not viable with the past administration because we all trooped out in January 2012 to protest about fuel subsidy removal but accepted a 3 month and counting fuel scarcity with the current administration. 6 Likes

bogus news

lalasticlala good morning







“I join you all in thanking President Buhari for giving four licences more than we gave. And he (Buhari) is lucky that he has a man like Eruani to be the only one to actualise.”

So awarding licenses is now an achievement for Buhari? It's amazing that BMC still gives you guys stipend for mediocre pay per post jobs when most of you guys should have been fired for incompetency and low reasoning. Like Buboo like BMC crew Op kindly show me the volte-face in his statement cos it's obvious you don't know the meaning of that word.So awarding licenses is now an achievement for Buhari? It's amazing that BMC still gives you guys stipend for mediocre pay per post jobs when most of you guys should have been fired for incompetency and low reasoning. Like Buboo like BMC crew 4 Likes

dealslip:



did you read at all. Naaah I imagined it Naaah I imagined it

Who is surprised? speaking from both sides of the mouth is their trade mark.

Well said

Mynd44:



More like praise where praise is needed and scold when it is needed.



We must all keep balance I AGREE WITH YOU ON THIS I AGREE WITH YOU ON THIS 1 Like

Destined2win:

Speaking from both sides of the mouth, a man that cannot maintain his stand, is that one a man?

It appears you did not read the text. If you did you would have seen that the headline is misleading. It appears you did not read the text. If you did you would have seen that the headline is misleading. 4 Likes

Who take thief OBJ serious.? He should go and die.



If he like, praise ineffectual buffoon or abacha.

Just go and die for all I Care

Azikel license that was granted during GEJ era.



this Obj letter has really given some people heart attack. 3 Likes

okies

are u serious?

Hmmmm is like Obj has double mouth. Ok he suceeded in destroying Nigeria and using Fulani herdsmen to destroy the country where others failed. I now understand. 1 Like