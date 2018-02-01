₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by CastedDude: 10:04am
Nigerians have reacted to a viral picture of president Muhammadu Buhari using a "simple" phone in his car while going out for a function. The photo was shared online by his daughter; Hanan Muhammadu Buhari. In the trending picture, the president was seen with an HTC phone (a gadget used by "average" Nigerians).
Online users have reacted to this - with some hailing the president for his simplicity and others saying it's a propaganda picture.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/nigerians-react-photo-president-buhari-using-type-phone.html
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by hypertension(m): 10:12am
How does a cheap phone translate to integrity
There are many ways Nigerians thinks that infuriates me. We are talking about achieving real change and fairness for every citizen of Nigeria and some youths still dont get it.
Well, anybody that majority votes we go support. There is just no option for now.
I doubt nigerians are ready to make a positive change until every failed leader is sent parking like Jonathan
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by Histrings08(m): 10:15am
How u take know this is buhari? 2ndly, how are u sure that this wasn't b4 2015?
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by Evablizin(f): 10:19am
Some people sabi buy headache for themselves.
HTC ko,gadget ni,anyways....
#Back2daura#
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by Odkosh: 10:20am
He should keep deceiving zombies.
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by FarahAideed: 10:21am
So using a mid range HTC phone is now interpreted to mean good leadership by a man who budget billions of Naira just for food to himself SMH.. on another note no wonder HTC is a having it's worst business year so far due to the badluck of the devilish herdsman
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by zionmde: 10:28am
the guy only make and answer calls with a phone of 45k instead normal techno of 3500? wen he is now educated enof to browse and play games how much phone will he be using?
45k phone for only hello, hi, and we call it simplicity. Who exactly manufactured the ogogoro lord lugard drank?
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by Jayson1: 10:29am
Zombies will come here fully saturated with kunu filled with flies and their heart full of praise for their pay master who's deceiving them consistently.
Zombie Sarrki: Baba is using a cheap phone so that there will be more money in the TSA.
Zombie Omenka: Baba really have the interest of this nation at heart, that's why he's using a cheap phone.
Zombie Ngene: Unlike Jonathan who spent half of the nation's budget to buy an Android phone, baba is really the man of the people.
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by Paulcoker(m): 10:53am
Shine your eyes Nigerians. This isn't buhari
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by Paulcoker(m): 10:56am
How president is not like this at all
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by Uyi168(m): 11:23am
Buhari,apc and cheap propaganda be like pant and yansh
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by KEVIND: 11:26am
Anyone remember Buhari and Osinbajo famous breakfast of 35 Naira Sachet Peak Milk and Milo prio to 2015 Election? Mr Integrity indeed.
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by courna(m): 11:33am
Uyi168:lol.....why
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by Scholes007(m): 11:33am
And Yet another propaganda stunt. So much simplicity for him to afford power bike for the son.
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by priceaction: 11:38am
election time is coming.............
we will still see them soon, buying newspaper from vendors............
serving rice at parties................
riding marwa to mosque around nyanya..........................
sitting ontop of train from ijoko to ebute meta........................
BUT people are wiser now.
Vote for competence............. vote fore good characters.................
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by KEVIND: 11:49am
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by Tofax: 11:50am
The 2015 propaganda will not work this time.
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by redsun(m): 12:06pm
The high tech ones tend to be complete puzzles to the non digital generations.They always usually prefer the simple ones.
However, the importance of a phone is it practicality to the user's, a well as realistic affordability.
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by 1zynnvn(m): 12:14pm
Lol. They have come with another picture oo
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by JideAmuGiaka: 12:19pm
As a duladinho, they only gave him the one he can easily operate.
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by Giddymoney(m): 12:20pm
My problem is who snap him the pic
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by eleojo23: 12:20pm
I have a free Nokia torchlight phone, I can dash him if he needs something simpler.
Mtcheeew..! Propaganda
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by slimpoppa(m): 12:21pm
na wash.
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by Kobicove(m): 12:21pm
This will not stop operation #Back2Daura#
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by buhariguy(m): 12:21pm
Nigerians always reacting,
Maybe this ones are idiotic pigs of Biafra f.c.uking f.c.uking kayode and fayose
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by xcolanto(m): 12:22pm
Rubbish! Who buhari phone Don help?
What of Aisha frying akara on the road side that year or entering keke?
Abeg make bubu hide en face.
#back2dura
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by akeentech(m): 12:22pm
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by Kingdolo(m): 12:23pm
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by ensamy: 12:23pm
Where are Yusuf and Aisha Buhari. No update yet.
|Re: President Buhari Using HTC Phone. Nigerians React To Photo by magiki(m): 12:23pm
Who is Buhari and what is so special about him
A Dullard
Someone should please answer me!
