Online users have reacted to this - with some hailing the president for his simplicity and others saying it's a propaganda picture.



There are many ways Nigerians thinks that infuriates me. We are talking about achieving real change and fairness for every citizen of Nigeria and some youths still dont get it.



Well, anybody that majority votes we go support. There is just no option for now.



I doubt nigerians are ready to make a positive change until every failed leader is sent parking like Jonathan How does a cheap phone translate to integrityThere are many ways Nigerians thinks that infuriates me. We are talking about achieving real change and fairness for every citizen of Nigeria and some youths still dont get it.Well, anybody that majority votes we go support. There is just no option for now.I doubt nigerians are ready to make a positive change until every failed leader is sent parking like Jonathan 33 Likes 2 Shares

How u take know this is buhari? 2ndly, how are u sure that this wasn't b4 2015? 9 Likes









Some people sabi buy headache for themselves.



HTC ko,gadget ni,anyways....



#Back2daura# Some people sabi buy headache for themselves.HTC ko,gadget ni,anyways....#Back2daura# 13 Likes

He should keep deceiving zombies. 14 Likes

So using a mid range HTC phone is now interpreted to mean good leadership by a man who budget billions of Naira just for food to himself SMH.. on another note no wonder HTC is a having it's worst business year so far due to the badluck of the devilish herdsman 25 Likes

the guy only make and answer calls with a phone of 45k instead normal techno of 3500? wen he is now educated enof to browse and play games how much phone will he be using?

45k phone for only hello, hi, and we call it simplicity. Who exactly manufactured the ogogoro lord lugard drank? 22 Likes 1 Share

Zombies will come here fully saturated with kunu filled with flies and their heart full of praise for their pay master who's deceiving them consistently.





Zombie Sarrki: Baba is using a cheap phone so that there will be more money in the TSA.



Zombie Omenka: Baba really have the interest of this nation at heart, that's why he's using a cheap phone.



Zombie Ngene: Unlike Jonathan who spent half of the nation's budget to buy an Android phone, baba is really the man of the people. 17 Likes 1 Share

Shine your eyes Nigerians. This isn't buhari 4 Likes

How president is not like this at all 1 Like

Buhari,apc and cheap propaganda be like pant and yansh 4 Likes

Anyone remember Buhari and Osinbajo famous breakfast of 35 Naira Sachet Peak Milk and Milo prio to 2015 Election? Mr Integrity indeed. 13 Likes

Uyi168:

Buhari,apc and cheap propaganda be like pant and yansh lol.....why lol.....why 2 Likes

And Yet another propaganda stunt. So much simplicity for him to afford power bike for the son. 6 Likes

election time is coming.............

we will still see them soon, buying newspaper from vendors............

serving rice at parties................

riding marwa to mosque around nyanya..........................

sitting ontop of train from ijoko to ebute meta........................

BUT people are wiser now.

Vote for competence............. vote fore good characters................. 4 Likes 1 Share

,

The 2015 propaganda will not work this time. 5 Likes

The high tech ones tend to be complete puzzles to the non digital generations.They always usually prefer the simple ones.



However, the importance of a phone is it practicality to the user's, a well as realistic affordability. 2 Likes

Lol. They have come with another picture oo 1 Like

As a duladinho, they only gave him the one he can easily operate. As a duladinho, they only gave him the one he can easily operate. 1 Like 1 Share

My problem is who snap him the pic 1 Like

I have a free Nokia torchlight phone, I can dash him if he needs something simpler.



Mtcheeew..! Propaganda 1 Like

na wash. 1 Like

This will not stop operation #Back2Daura# 1 Like

Nigerians always reacting,

Maybe this ones are idiotic pigs of Biafra f.c.uking f.c.uking kayode and fayose

Rubbish! Who buhari phone Don help?

What of Aisha frying akara on the road side that year or entering keke?

Abeg make bubu hide en face.

#back2dura 1 Like

Where are Yusuf and Aisha Buhari. No update yet.