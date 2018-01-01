₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 8:46pm On Feb 19
Two young men got more than they bargained for after they were caught stealing a goat in Nsukka area of Enugu state. According to reports, the suspected thieves were caught by eagle-eyed villagers who spotted them after a "successful" robbery operation.
They were humiliated and disgraced as the villagers paraded them in public with the stolen animals.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/young-men-caught-stealing-goats-nsukka-see-done-photos.html
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by OceanmorganTrix: 8:49pm On Feb 19
Oh lawd of animals
I know this must be a valentine gift to their slay queens
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by dollytino4real(f): 9:01pm On Feb 19
they want to prepare it for the owner. is that thiefing?
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by Gabaleve(m): 9:09pm On Feb 19
hustle don turn upside down
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by omenkaLives(m): 9:14pm On Feb 19
Pigs stealing goats.
Weirdest thing I've ever heard.
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by Bolustical: 9:17pm On Feb 19
omenkaLives:Buhari caused it
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by kabrud: 9:26pm On Feb 19
omenkaLives:This Buhari sef. Many strange things happening under him. Imagine a pig stealing goats, I never hear that one before. If these ones join one gongoro enter Lagos, after 3 yrs, they will tell you they developed Lagos from scratch.
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:26pm On Feb 19
Nice one.
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:33pm On Feb 19
kabrud:
Bolustical:
omenkaLives:
See them,watch them dance one corner dance on this thread.
.......
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by kabrud: 9:36pm On Feb 19
Evablizin:
Shut up. Is it your one corner dancing?
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by omenkaLives(m): 9:37pm On Feb 19
Evablizin:
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:42pm On Feb 19
kabrud:
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by UduMgbo1: 10:03pm On Feb 19
omenkaLives:
more trash from a supporter of fulani herdsmen against his people just because Buhari is a fulani
you're sounding frustrated each day
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by busky101(m): 10:22pm On Feb 19
Mean while some people Don chop our national yam tire
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by yourkaka: 10:22pm On Feb 19
I thought stealing of goats only happen in Africa Magic, but this one is strong, what is the way forward.
see them o
.
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by visijo(m): 10:23pm On Feb 19
Bubu caused it?
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by NobleAky(m): 10:23pm On Feb 19
Pls if you know any body that want to sell
his land or house with a genuine papers
and land that has C of O at Asokoro,
maitama,wuse 2 for the sum of 35 to 40
million naira pls let the person sell it, it's
none of my business.
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by emmykendo(m): 10:23pm On Feb 19
Forgive them
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by Romanreign2(m): 10:23pm On Feb 19
I dedicate this plot of land to my one and only side chic..Shukura shuku shaka
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by EmmaOgbu(m): 10:25pm On Feb 19
Key
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by congorasta: 10:25pm On Feb 19
the guy wearing black looks like omenka
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 10:25pm On Feb 19
Someone cannot just show love to his neighbor's goat again?
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by free2ryhme: 10:26pm On Feb 19
ChangeIsCostant:
Dem wan use am for post-valentine celebrations
make una forgive them
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by AccessME(m): 10:26pm On Feb 19
I really really don't know why human beings steal.
what even give u the Gods to take what does not belong to u
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by muthmayinnah: 10:26pm On Feb 19
We need to be reasonable if someone goes to toilet too much, you will say sai baba. why?
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by AnonyNymous(m): 10:26pm On Feb 19
omenkaLives:Hello sir. I respect your political views on Nairaland and agree with most.
I'm just not comfortable with the way you tend to group ipob with all igbos. Ipob is a pretty useless organization, I agree. But not all Igbos that commit crimes are ipob members (I.e pigs, as their supreme leader in hiding branded them). Sometimes it seems to me that your comments seem more tribalistic, even though you're really a patriot. Just needed to share that with you.
For the record, I'm Yoruba.
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by Tmaritas76: 10:26pm On Feb 19
buhari why,first to comment anyway
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by zakim(m): 10:27pm On Feb 19
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by EweduAfonja(f): 10:27pm On Feb 19
Goateers
AS IN Goat heads...
As in Akwoi Goat head
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by Darkseid(m): 10:29pm On Feb 19
omenkaLives:Ewu
|Re: Young Men Caught Stealing Goats In Nsukka. See What Was Done To Them. Photos by Primusinterpares(m): 10:29pm On Feb 19
There is hunger In the land...
But the gods have refused to speak...
everybody should assemble at the village square In 2 eken market days... at the 3 crow of the rooster☺
