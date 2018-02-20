₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by huss421(m): 8:51pm On Feb 19
There is this girl I proposed to years ago during my undergraduate who accepted the offer based on the belief that after school I would have a nice job that would enable me care for her.
After my NYSC, when she saw that things were not as expected, she lose interest in me and walked away, however, she now wants to come back as she had heard the news of my employment even though, I don't like her again and I have gotten some body better off than her.
The problem is, am finding it difficult to tell her the truth, pls pals how do I go about it? Pls I need your advice pls, no insult it's a serious matter.
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by donstan18(m): 8:53pm On Feb 19
She left you when things weren't going well, but now wants you back because you'v gotten a job.
Well, tell her you want to marry a virgin, let's see how she'll deal with it.
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by OceanmorganTrix: 8:54pm On Feb 19
Accept her back, when she feels okay then break her heart too, super glue is not cost she will mend it easily and life continues
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by doctore212(m): 8:56pm On Feb 19
Where can I buy a sex doll.
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by Gebbson007(m): 9:00pm On Feb 19
ok
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by sobastical(m): 9:00pm On Feb 19
Don't ply games You said you don't like her again so let her go and face your new job and lady
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by IamAirforce1: 9:02pm On Feb 19
I believe you know whats good for you .
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by OneCorner: 9:02pm On Feb 19
So u expect her to stay wen u no get money abi
Bros, it's ur fault for being broke so don't blame her for not staying wit u den.
So many dumb-bleeps quoting me like they won't leave Nigeria today cuz of the hardship to show up later if things get better
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by Gabaleve(m): 9:03pm On Feb 19
mumu,
I sure say na because of ur small job ur new babe sef dey with u
how can u call urself a man when u cant even handle simple issues diplomatically.
girls go always use ur brain
no vex
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by huss421(m): 9:09pm On Feb 19
How is it my fault?
OneCorner:
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by Emotionless100: 9:10pm On Feb 19
Tell her exactly what she told you or behave the way she did before she left when you have no money
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by Xinjin: 9:10pm On Feb 19
If you can't tell her the truth then tell her the lies
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by InfernoNig(m): 9:10pm On Feb 19
You are messing with a Gold digger. Your own even dey your body. The sign is there that is you don't have money she will leave you. Biko give her shovel and how let her go and dig elsewhere. Peace
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by eTECTIVe(m): 9:11pm On Feb 19
Tell her point Blank U can't take her back and U have moved on and she shuld do. U are asking us becos U think U still feel something for her but what U are really feeling isn't luv but STUPID. She is into sales, HOEsales
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by crismark(m): 9:14pm On Feb 19
u re dealing wit a gold miner here...jst show her u can mine diamond in large quantity.... what i simply mean is jst..
Bleep and run
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by lefulefu(m): 9:17pm On Feb 19
Wich advice do u need again? ...na wao
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by biacan(f): 9:25pm On Feb 19
donstan18:Simple thing when she can still get Virgin*** tithing surgery
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by gonkin(m): 9:26pm On Feb 19
Run for your life. Mine still checks up on me every now and then
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by donstan18(m): 9:27pm On Feb 19
biacan:
What's tithing surgery?
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by biacan(f): 9:33pm On Feb 19
donstan18:It's been done in Abuja but it's expensive they will tight your P**y it's will be so tight like that of a virgin depending on how you want it.......and lift your boobs with out any implants
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by donstan18(m): 9:38pm On Feb 19
biacan:
Funke!!!!!
what did you just say?
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by TeeFriz: 9:44pm On Feb 19
OneCorner:
What is this one saying
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by Chikita66(f): 9:45pm On Feb 19
Ex coming back when you are now better is a joke, don't accept her back. Tell her you have moved on, and you don't want her anymore so far you are sure you don't love her no more.
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by biacan(f): 9:47pm On Feb 19
donstan18:only ladies who don't know their way out will get worried over loss p**y once you the money you can get it done..... many ladies trick their husband that they are virgins while they only go theirs done p**y tigting once it's done you'll have to taste and see if it's tight enough by dipping their hands to check if it's okay
I know the place I went there with a friend when I was still in school
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by donstan18(m): 9:56pm On Feb 19
biacan:
Lol
Nne, you need to see how hard I'm laughing now, but can't even tell why I'm laughing
You are just funny,
I swear
You went there with your friend, abi u went do tighten ur own
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by MhizAJ(f): 9:58pm On Feb 19
biacan:
Are you well at all
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by biacan(f): 10:04pm On Feb 19
donstan18:You see Nigerian people I said I went there with a friend you guys have converted the issue on me that I went to tight mine
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by biacan(f): 10:05pm On Feb 19
MhizAJ:Mhiz how have you been jare no mind this guy's here them one open my file
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by donstan18(m): 10:09pm On Feb 19
biacan:
Lol, but seriously, this is my first time of knowing this tightening of a thing.
Never knew we had such thing,
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by biacan(f): 10:14pm On Feb 19
donstan18:It has been on existance for long mostly done by the western women ( American's) it haven't been long it came to Nigeria I think it's 3-4 years old ladies patronise the place very well
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by CaptainJeffry: 10:19pm On Feb 19
Failure has many enemies bro, get it now. The girl is a she goat though.
|Re: My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed by donstan18(m): 10:19pm On Feb 19
biacan:
Like, you'll get your hymen back ?
