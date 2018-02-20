Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / My Ex Wants Me Back Because She Heard That I'm Now Employed (8828 Views)

There is this girl I proposed to years ago during my undergraduate who accepted the offer based on the belief that after school I would have a nice job that would enable me care for her.



After my NYSC, when she saw that things were not as expected, she lose interest in me and walked away, however, she now wants to come back as she had heard the news of my employment even though, I don't like her again and I have gotten some body better off than her.



The problem is, am finding it difficult to tell her the truth, pls pals how do I go about it? Pls I need your advice pls, no insult it's a serious matter. 1 Like

She left you when things weren't going well, but now wants you back because you'v gotten a job.





Well, tell her you want to marry a virgin, let's see how she'll deal with it.







Accept her back, when she feels okay then break her heart too, super glue is not cost she will mend it easily and life continues Accept her back, when she feels okay then break her heart too, super glue is not cost she will mend it easily and life continues 46 Likes 7 Shares

Where can I buy a sex doll. 15 Likes 1 Share

ok

Don't ply games You said you don't like her again so let her go and face your new job and lady 18 Likes 1 Share

I believe you know whats good for you . 4 Likes 1 Share



Bros, it's ur fault for being broke so don't blame her for not staying wit u den.





So many dumb-bleeps quoting me like they won't leave Nigeria today cuz of the hardship to show up later if things get better

mumu,



I sure say na because of ur small job ur new babe sef dey with u



how can u call urself a man when u cant even handle simple issues diplomatically.



girls go always use ur brain



no vex 57 Likes 3 Shares

OneCorner:

So u expect her to stay wen u no get money abi

Bros, it's ur fault for being broke so don't blame her for not staying wit u den.



How is it my fault?

Tell her exactly what she told you or behave the way she did before she left when you have no money 3 Likes

If you can't tell her the truth then tell her the lies 3 Likes

You are messing with a Gold digger. Your own even dey your body. The sign is there that is you don't have money she will leave you. Biko give her shovel and how let her go and dig elsewhere. Peace 14 Likes 1 Share

Tell her point Blank U can't take her back and U have moved on and she shuld do. U are asking us becos U think U still feel something for her but what U are really feeling isn't luv but STUPID. She is into sales, HOEsales 17 Likes 2 Shares

u re dealing wit a gold miner here...jst show her u can mine diamond in large quantity.... what i simply mean is jst..





Bleep and run 5 Likes 1 Share

...na wao Wich advice do u need again?...na wao 9 Likes

donstan18:

She left you when things weren't going well, but now wants you back because you'v gotten a job.





Well, tell her you want to marry a virgin, let's see how she'll deal with it. Simple thing when she can still get Virgin*** tithing surgery Simple thing when she can still get Virgin*** tithing surgery

Run for your life. Mine still checks up on me every now and then 1 Like

biacan:

Simple thing when she can still get Virgin*** tithing surgery

What's tithing surgery? What's tithing surgery?

donstan18:





What's tithing surgery? It's been done in Abuja but it's expensive they will tight your P**y it's will be so tight like that of a virgin depending on how you want it.......and lift your boobs with out any implants It's been done in Abuja but it's expensive they will tight your P**y it's will be so tight like that of a virgin depending on how you want it.......and lift your boobs with out any implants

biacan:

It's been done in Abuja but it's expensive they will tight your P**y it's will be so tight like that of a virgin depending on how you wants it.......and lift your boobs with out any implants

Funke!!!!!





what did you just say? Funke!!!!!what did you just say? 7 Likes

OneCorner:

So u expect her to stay wen u no get money abi

Bros, it's ur fault for being broke so don't blame her for not staying wit u den.





What is this one saying What is this one saying 3 Likes 1 Share

Ex coming back when you are now better is a joke, don't accept her back. Tell her you have moved on, and you don't want her anymore so far you are sure you don't love her no more. 1 Like

donstan18:





Funke!!!!!





what did you just say? only ladies who don't know their way out will get worried over loss p**y once you the money you can get it done..... many ladies trick their husband that they are virgins while they only go theirs done p**y tigting once it's done you'll have to taste and see if it's tight enough by dipping their hands to check if it's okay



I know the place I went there with a friend when I was still in school only ladies who don't know their way out will get worried over loss p**y once you the money you can get it done..... many ladies trick their husband that they are virgins while they only go theirs done p**y tigting once it's done you'll have to taste and see if it's tight enough by dipping their hands to check if it's okayI know the place I went there with a friend when I was still in school 1 Like

biacan:

only ladies who don't know their way out will get worried over loss p**y once you the money you can get it done..... many ladies trick their husband that they are virgins while they only went to get their p**y tigting once it's done you'll have to taste and see if it's tight enough by dipping their hands to check if it's okay



I know the place I went there with a friend when I was still in school

Lol



Nne, you need to see how hard I'm laughing now, but can't even tell why I'm laughing



You are just funny,

I swear



You went there with your friend, abi u went do tighten ur own LolNne, you need to see how hard I'm laughing now, but can't even tell why I'm laughingYou are just funny,I swearYou went there with your friend, abi u went do tighten ur own 11 Likes

biacan:

only ladies who don't know their way out will get worried over loss p**y once you the money you can get it done..... many ladies trick their husband that they are virgins while they only went to get their p**y tigting once it's done you'll have to taste and see if it's tight enough by dipping their hands to check if it's okay



I know the place I went there with a friend when I was still in school

Are you well at all Are you well at all 1 Like 1 Share

donstan18:





Lol



Nne, you need to see how hard I'm laughing now, but can't even tell why I'm laughing



You are just funny,

I swear



You went there with your friend, abi u went do tighten ur own



You see Nigerian people I said I went there with a friend you guys have converted the issue on me that I went to tight mine You see Nigerian people I said I went there with a friend you guys have converted the issue on me that I went to tight mine 1 Like

MhizAJ:





Are you well at all Mhiz how have you been jare no mind this guy's here them one open my file Mhiz how have you been jareno mind this guy's here them one open my file 1 Like

biacan:

You see Nigerian people I said I went there with a friend you guys have converted the issue to me that I went to tight mine



Lol, but seriously, this is my first time of knowing this tightening of a thing.





Never knew we had such thing, Lol,but seriously, this is my first time of knowing this tightening of a thing.Never knew we had such thing, 1 Like

donstan18:







Lol, but seriously, this is my first time of knowing this tightening of a thing.





Never knew we had such thing,

It has been on existance for long mostly done by the western women ( American's) it haven't been long it came to Nigeria I think it's 3-4 years old ladies patronise the place very well It has been on existance for long mostly done by the western women ( American's) it haven't been long it came to Nigeria I think it's 3-4 years old ladies patronise the place very well 1 Like

Failure has many enemies bro, get it now. The girl is a she goat though. 1 Like