|Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by engineerboat(m): 9:54pm On Feb 19
FLASH: Fresh fears of mass abduction of high school girls as Suspected Boko Haram terrorists attack Government Girls School, Dapchi in Yobe State
More Details soon
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by zakim(m): 10:00pm On Feb 19
Chai!
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by SouthEastFacts: 10:05pm On Feb 19
R.I.P English.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by NwaNimo1(m): 10:11pm On Feb 19
Bo.ko......technically defeated?
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by BluntBoy(m): 10:12pm On Feb 19
engineerboat:
Jesu!!! Funke!!!
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by EmmaOgbu(m): 10:32pm On Feb 19
Technically defeated
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by eagleeye2: 10:32pm On Feb 19
boko make una fear God oh
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by sholatech(m): 10:32pm On Feb 19
Praying it is not true!
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by DONADAMS(m): 10:32pm On Feb 19
na wa..ndi technically defeated
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by ihitenansa: 10:32pm On Feb 19
wahala
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by free2ryhme: 10:32pm On Feb 19
engineerboat:
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by visijo(m): 10:32pm On Feb 19
Nigeria which way?
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by free2ryhme: 10:32pm On Feb 19
SouthEastFacts:
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by eTECTIVe(m): 10:32pm On Feb 19
Dapchi girls saga aka Chibok 2.0... Oya oo madam Oby Fud don done ooo... .. Boko haram has been totally defeated lol... Dis govt is d chief sponsor of Boko Haram. D ransom dey have paid to dem and members dey have released back is enof to continue d war... Now 1billion dey requested go com out. Jus last week Ppl were abducted in 3 trucks along d damboa road, konduga was attacked and all dis is coming afta govt paid for kidnapped lecturers and policemen
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by Pidginwhisper: 10:33pm On Feb 19
The english spoken were well spokened
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by PehaKaso: 10:33pm On Feb 19
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by ozo13(m): 10:33pm On Feb 19
BluntBoy:
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by DREAMZZZ(m): 10:33pm On Feb 19
Chei boko go massacre toto this night chei! Rip to toto
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by horsepower101: 10:33pm On Feb 19
Watch how northern leaders and fraudgerians will keep quiet because it's not Jonathan.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by fuckerstard: 10:33pm On Feb 19
Polithieves would do anything for money, it has always been about the money for them.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by Rich4god(m): 10:34pm On Feb 19
What did we do time deserve this... And it's only the innocent citizens that gets to suffer for the incompetence of our leaders.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by AccessME(m): 10:34pm On Feb 19
Nigeria our dear country
We r Still changing o
Changee Changee
Change Doole
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by oyetunder(m): 10:34pm On Feb 19
abducted country already...since 1914...
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by TIDDOLL(m): 10:34pm On Feb 19
OK... "Dapchi Girls"... Season 2 of chibok Girls..
Nigeria, SMH... Jst don't know what to say
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by Bonaventura(m): 10:34pm On Feb 19
Is it the technically defeated, decimated, disgraced, crushed and cleared Boko Haram?
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by Justbeingreal(m): 10:38pm On Feb 19
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by mekaboy(m): 10:38pm On Feb 19
Attack=> Kidnap=> ransom=>Arrest=> release=>Attack.
The cycle continues.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by CaptainJeffry: 10:38pm On Feb 19
It's Alright. Sai baba till 3099.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by Yeeyo: 10:38pm On Feb 19
It is crystal that government are laying big time, while boko haram are buzzy doing there job.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by AishaBuhari: 10:38pm On Feb 19
Bokoharam is proving the Army and FG wrong for lying that they've been defeated - This is what happens when you have a talking Tom in charge
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by sniper77(m): 10:38pm On Feb 19
The girls will be released few months before 2019 election. Their methods are easily predictable nowadays.
|Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by Justbeingreal(m): 10:38pm On Feb 19
Nawa
This people are just doing telemundu with Nigerians
Nigeria = Movie
Actor - Boss - Suspense - lies - Film trick - propaganda - etc
All these are scripted, the difference b/w a real movie and the polities Nigeria leaders are acting right now is the fact that they are using the lives of the citizens.
I tire!
