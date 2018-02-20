Dapchi girls saga aka Chibok 2.0... Oya oo madam Oby Fud don done ooo... .. Boko haram has been totally defeated lol... Dis govt is d chief sponsor of Boko Haram. D ransom dey have paid to dem and members dey have released back is enof to continue d war... Now 1billion dey requested go com out. Jus last week Ppl were abducted in 3 trucks along d damboa road, konduga was attacked and all dis is coming afta govt paid for kidnapped lecturers and policemen

Polithieves would do anything for money, it has always been about the money for them.

What did we do time deserve this... And it's only the innocent citizens that gets to suffer for the incompetence of our leaders.

It is crystal that government are laying big time, while boko haram are buzzy doing there job.

Bokoharam is proving the Army and FG wrong for lying that they've been defeated - This is what happens when you have a talking Tom in charge