₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,963,498 members, 4,093,275 topics. Date: Tuesday, 20 February 2018 at 12:42 AM

Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted (6888 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by engineerboat(m): 9:54pm On Feb 19
FLASH: Fresh fears of mass abduction of high school girls as Suspected Boko Haram terrorists attack Government Girls School, Dapchi in Yobe State


https://twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/965683040780472320

More Details soon

1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by zakim(m): 10:00pm On Feb 19
Chai!
Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by SouthEastFacts: 10:05pm On Feb 19
R.I.P English.
Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by NwaNimo1(m): 10:11pm On Feb 19
Bo.ko......technically defeated?

7 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by BluntBoy(m): 10:12pm On Feb 19
engineerboat:
BREAKING: Another Chibok Like Abduction, Unknown Gunmen Has Reportedly Took Away Students Of GGSS Dapchi, Yobe State.

As Unknown Gunmen took away Students of Government Girls Secondary School, Dapchi, Yobe State.


More Details soon

Jesu!!! Funke!!!

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by EmmaOgbu(m): 10:32pm On Feb 19
Technically defeated

11 Likes

Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by eagleeye2: 10:32pm On Feb 19
boko make una fear God oh

1 Like

Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by sholatech(m): 10:32pm On Feb 19
Praying it is not true!

9 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by DONADAMS(m): 10:32pm On Feb 19
na wa..ndi technically defeated
Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by ihitenansa: 10:32pm On Feb 19
wahala
Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by free2ryhme: 10:32pm On Feb 19
engineerboat:
FLASH: Fresh fears of mass abduction of high school girls as Suspected Boko Haram terrorists attack Government Girls School, Dapchi in Yobe State


https://twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/965683040780472320

More Details soon
Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by visijo(m): 10:32pm On Feb 19
Nigeria which way?
Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by free2ryhme: 10:32pm On Feb 19
SouthEastFacts:
R.I.P English.

15 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by eTECTIVe(m): 10:32pm On Feb 19
Dapchi girls saga aka Chibok 2.0... Oya oo madam Oby Fud don done ooo... .. Boko haram has been totally defeated lol... Dis govt is d chief sponsor of Boko Haram. D ransom dey have paid to dem and members dey have released back is enof to continue d war... Now 1billion dey requested go com out. Jus last week Ppl were abducted in 3 trucks along d damboa road, konduga was attacked and all dis is coming afta govt paid for kidnapped lecturers and policemen

11 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by Pidginwhisper: 10:33pm On Feb 19
The english spoken were well spokened grin
Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by PehaKaso: 10:33pm On Feb 19
grin
Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by ozo13(m): 10:33pm On Feb 19
BluntBoy:


Jesu!!! Funke!!!
grin
Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by DREAMZZZ(m): 10:33pm On Feb 19
Chei boko go massacre toto this night chei! Rip to toto

1 Like

Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by horsepower101: 10:33pm On Feb 19
Watch how northern leaders and fraudgerians will keep quiet because it's not Jonathan.

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by fuckerstard: 10:33pm On Feb 19
Polithieves would do anything for money, it has always been about the money for them.

1 Like

Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by Rich4god(m): 10:34pm On Feb 19
What did we do time deserve this... And it's only the innocent citizens that gets to suffer for the incompetence of our leaders.
Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by AccessME(m): 10:34pm On Feb 19
Nigeria our dear country

We r Still changing o

Changee Changee

Change Doole
Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by oyetunder(m): 10:34pm On Feb 19
abducted country already...since 1914...
Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by TIDDOLL(m): 10:34pm On Feb 19
OK... "Dapchi Girls"... Season 2 of chibok Girls.. undecided


Nigeria, SMH... Jst don't know what to say angry
Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by Bonaventura(m): 10:34pm On Feb 19
Is it the technically defeated, decimated, disgraced, crushed and cleared Boko Haram?
Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by Justbeingreal(m): 10:38pm On Feb 19
undecided
Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by mekaboy(m): 10:38pm On Feb 19
Attack=> Kidnap=> ransom=>Arrest=> release=>Attack.

The cycle continues.
Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by CaptainJeffry: 10:38pm On Feb 19
It's Alright. Sai baba till 3099.

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by Yeeyo: 10:38pm On Feb 19
It is crystal that government are laying big time, while boko haram are buzzy doing there job.

1 Like

Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by AishaBuhari: 10:38pm On Feb 19
Bokoharam is proving the Army and FG wrong for lying that they've been defeated - This is what happens when you have a talking Tom in charge

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by sniper77(m): 10:38pm On Feb 19
The girls will be released few months before 2019 election. Their methods are easily predictable nowadays.

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Boko Haram Attacks GGSS Dapchi In Yobe, Students Feared Abducted by Justbeingreal(m): 10:38pm On Feb 19
Nawa

This people are just doing telemundu with Nigerians

Nigeria = Movie

Actor - Boss - Suspense - lies - Film trick - propaganda - etc

All these are scripted, the difference b/w a real movie and the polities Nigeria leaders are acting right now is the fact that they are using the lives of the citizens.

I tire!

1 Share

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Photos: Hurricane Irene / Who Really Killed Bola Ige? / Buhari Two Months Administration 2: Countering Their False "Success" With Facts

Viewing this topic: chrisyok57, 6tuz2468(m), Tajudeenayodele(m), Adebowale89(m), kinzodigital, chakaz(m), greatcrown, LGDON, Orjioorji(m), Lordtrillion(m), Barezzi(m), pelumi2tu(f), ojialo(m) and 25 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2018 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 35
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.