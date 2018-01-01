₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by metronaija5: 10:05pm On Feb 19
Vandora was evicted from the Big Brother Naija house on Sunday with his partner Dee One. She was pictured during an interview with BBNaija media team after her eviction on Sunday.
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by sonofspada(m): 10:07pm On Feb 19
Point and kill
The girl leg na fresh fish
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by Pappyto: 10:11pm On Feb 19
Vandora....
The lady with a golden heart, my baby boy.
I shouldn't have called out r.ship quits then.... I hope she can forgive me now and let's move on.
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by NwaNimo1(m): 10:19pm On Feb 19
She looks rough..... or is it the lack of pixels?
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by spartoo: 10:20pm On Feb 19
Every shitty BBNaija news makes frontpage even with zero comments. I wonder how much Payporte and other BBNaija sponsors paid Seun.
Bunch of pornographic masturbators
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by kennygee(f): 10:20pm On Feb 19
Nairaland, the official media partners of BBN.
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by Stemkay: 10:20pm On Feb 19
Ok
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by Primusinterpares(m): 10:20pm On Feb 19
Too bad...
but if na cowbell mathematics competition you go beg mods to move to front page...
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by jbass1(m): 10:20pm On Feb 19
Nahwao
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by Oxster(m): 10:20pm On Feb 19
Waiting 4 che&Barca
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by yourkaka: 10:20pm On Feb 19
She is looking much better than she did at the house, but its so bad she didnt go home with her cash prize.
look at them
.
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by oshe11: 10:21pm On Feb 19
metronaija5:Whenever I hear vandora na lap i dey reason
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by terry2kd(m): 10:21pm On Feb 19
Chelsea vs barca tomorrow
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by profjustine458(m): 10:21pm On Feb 19
Waiting concern me
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by busky101(m): 10:21pm On Feb 19
Asa
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by Dutchey(m): 10:21pm On Feb 19
True love is when your girl smashes your new 13hours iPhone 8plus on the wall cause she saw a girl call you baby in your chat on whatsapp
And you just smile, hug her closely and whisper in her ear "What designer of wheel chair do you like
Gucci or Versace ?"
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by Samkeniyy(m): 10:21pm On Feb 19
Always pushing useless write-ups to front page
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by gqboyy(m): 10:22pm On Feb 19
With his partner??
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by marvin904(m): 10:22pm On Feb 19
kennygee:
me don tire
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by elyte89: 10:22pm On Feb 19
NwaNimo1:
Aw dis one take rough?...some go dey yan like say dem be angels...impeccable beings,and na lie
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by bobokeshington: 10:23pm On Feb 19
where dem dey do the BBN sef??
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by Gangster1ms: 10:24pm On Feb 19
How e take affect us? Me sef took a picture today
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by Postboiswag(m): 10:25pm On Feb 19
Am hungry
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by bobokeshington: 10:27pm On Feb 19
terry2kd:what is wrong with this one_?
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by chimoskyg(m): 10:29pm On Feb 19
she correct sha
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by jaxxy(m): 10:29pm On Feb 19
Wish u all the best vandora
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by obaataaokpaewu: 10:30pm On Feb 19
We should brace up for more BBN news. Now that some have been evicted, apart from news from the house, we will keep seeing news like, "This person arrives Lagos after eviction", "that person in beatfm for interview ", "that person sighted at Heritage bank", etc.
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by spartoo: 10:30pm On Feb 19
profjustine458:
fine boy
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by free2ryhme: 10:39pm On Feb 19
metronaija5:
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by ihitenansa: 10:39pm On Feb 19
profjustine458:sharp guy,...
u shapally save d pic from explorers thread
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by cyndy1000(f): 10:39pm On Feb 19
Everything about BBN just de make Front page anyhow. Any way welcome home
|Re: New Photo Of Vandora After Bbnaija Eviction by Ask4diva(f): 10:55pm On Feb 19
Dee one is too funny abeg, d part he mocked fellow housemate Angel on how angel will react when angel gets evected funny die.... vandora plus dee one eeya, would av love to see more of them...
