Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) (9926 Views)

(1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





The team which pulled down the building located at Sambo road, GRA Kaduna, was said to have arrived at the place around 4am on Tuesday.



The faction known as Kaduna Restoration Group is led by Suleiman Hukunyi, senator representing Kaduna north central.



On Thursday, it issued a query to el-Rufai and suspended three of the governor’s aides.



The faction later announced that the governor had been suspended for six months.



Source; According to confirmed reports, the head office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction which suspended Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, has been demolished. It was gathered that the demolition was carried out under the supervision of armed security personnel and some suspected thugs.The team which pulled down the building located at Sambo road, GRA Kaduna, was said to have arrived at the place around 4am on Tuesday.The faction known as Kaduna Restoration Group is led by Suleiman Hukunyi, senator representing Kaduna north central.On Thursday, it issued a query to el-Rufai and suspended three of the governor’s aides.The faction later announced that the governor had been suspended for six months.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/head-office-kaduna-apc-faction-demolished-el-rufais-suspension-photos.html

cc; lalasticlala

Confusion in the camp of my enemies the Lord is good 27 Likes 1 Share







The spirit of confusion and destruction in their master is now hunting them.



Waste of resources.

#Back2daura# The spirit of confusion and destruction in their master is now hunting them.Waste of resources.#Back2daura# 24 Likes 2 Shares

These APC people can only be of Satan , they don't tolerate any form of opposition yet Jonathan tolerated them 26 Likes 3 Shares

A party devoid of positive ideas and good governance.

Harbingers of death and destruction. 5 Likes



it has gotten to this levelll it has gotten to this levelll 1 Like

Wasting of resources

The Demolition Man some want for President



How far with his court case suing The Union for claiming he's a N90B billionaire



http://www.newsexpressngr.com/news/13363-El-Rufai-sues-newspaper-over-report-on-alleged-N90b-assets



https://www.channelstv.com/2012/03/21/witness-tells-court-how-el-rufai-allocated-land-to-himself-family-and-companies/



Person wey Mr Mohammed dey learn work for him hand How far with his court case suing The Union for claiming he's a N90B billionairePerson wey Mr Mohammed dey learn work for him hand 1 Like 1 Share

PDP have a chance of winning Kaduna state. Senators Sani and Hukunyi are on their way to PDP. 1 Like

Lol...



BMC come do your job pls...

Kaduna state maximum ruler doing what he knows how to do best. Every evil ruler have his end. Elrurai own is coming fast. We will crush u at the polls by 2019 3 Likes

This midget of Kano is worse than Hitler,he's shown it is m so many occasions that I ve even lost count. 1 Like 1 Share

Propaganda may take you to the top...



But it certainly will not sustain you forever. 1 Like 1 Share

If a house is divided against itself, will it stand?







Perfect Money/Payeer/Epay/Neteller/Skrill: ItuGlobal







Back to Daura Back to Daura 2 Likes 2 Shares

Cows everywhere in APC party. 1 Like

Return leg is next week tuesday ba?

Tinubu's reconciliation is working indeed 2 Likes

Heardsmen everywhere

This is why state policing is very dangerous 2 Likes

all these nairaland mods banning people up and down.. only God will save u people

Like buhari like hell refai



Devil in human skins



Unforgiving bloodsucking midget



He's yoo bitter to be a leader



Lemme be watching as the devilish party crumble 3 Likes

Good development.

kenonze:

This is why state policing is very dangerous

It's a very simple stuff.



If the North and South cannot agree on issues bothering on good governance, political maturity, economic growth and development, then there is no point being in the same country.



A nation must be populated by peoples who have same ideology but as it is now with the Nigerian peoples, things have fallen apart.



Think twice or you lose out on the economic potentials that abound in the South viz a viz; seaports, Petroleum resources, sound academic minds, industries, tolerant folks, etc.





Be guided!!! It's a very simple stuff.If the North and South cannot agree on issues bothering on good governance, political maturity, economic growth and development, then there is no point being in the same country.A nation must be populated by peoples who have same ideology but as it is now with the Nigerian peoples, things have fallen apart.Think twice or you lose out on the economic potentials that abound in the South viz a viz; seaports, Petroleum resources, sound academic minds, industries, tolerant folks, etc.Be guided!!! 1 Like

El rufai is a devil reincarnated. He is a power drunk leader. That was how he behaved when he was FCT minister.

princechurchill:

Confusion in the camp of my enemies the Lord is good all the time all the time