Date: Tuesday, 20 February 2018 at 12:44 PM
Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:43am
According to confirmed reports, the head office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) faction which suspended Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, has been demolished. It was gathered that the demolition was carried out under the supervision of armed security personnel and some suspected thugs.
The team which pulled down the building located at Sambo road, GRA Kaduna, was said to have arrived at the place around 4am on Tuesday.
The faction known as Kaduna Restoration Group is led by Suleiman Hukunyi, senator representing Kaduna north central.
On Thursday, it issued a query to el-Rufai and suspended three of the governor’s aides.
The faction later announced that the governor had been suspended for six months.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2018/02/head-office-kaduna-apc-faction-demolished-el-rufais-suspension-photos.html
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by dainformant(m): 8:44am
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by madridguy(m): 8:45am
Confusion in the camp of my enemies the Lord is good
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by Evablizin(f): 8:46am
The spirit of confusion and destruction in their master is now hunting them.
Waste of resources.
#Back2daura#
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by FarahAideed: 8:48am
These APC people can only be of Satan , they don't tolerate any form of opposition yet Jonathan tolerated them
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by dangermouse(m): 8:53am
A party devoid of positive ideas and good governance.
Harbingers of death and destruction.
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by baralatie(m): 8:59am
it has gotten to this levelll
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by agwom(m): 9:01am
Wasting of resources
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by three: 9:03am
The Demolition Man some want for President
How far with his court case suing The Union for claiming he's a N90B billionaire
http://www.newsexpressngr.com/news/13363-El-Rufai-sues-newspaper-over-report-on-alleged-N90b-assets
https://www.channelstv.com/2012/03/21/witness-tells-court-how-el-rufai-allocated-land-to-himself-family-and-companies/
Person wey Mr Mohammed dey learn work for him hand
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by Mogidi: 9:22am
PDP have a chance of winning Kaduna state. Senators Sani and Hukunyi are on their way to PDP.
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by dlondonbadboy: 9:45am
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by jay89(m): 10:30am
Kaduna state maximum ruler doing what he knows how to do best. Every evil ruler have his end. Elrurai own is coming fast. We will crush u at the polls by 2019
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by MONITZ: 10:42am
This midget of Kano is worse than Hitler,he's shown it is m so many occasions that I ve even lost count.
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by HopeAlive14(m): 11:38am
Propaganda may take you to the top...
But it certainly will not sustain you forever.
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by AjalaJ(m): 11:39am
If a house is divided against itself, will it stand?
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 11:39am
Back to Daura
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by tommykiwi(m): 11:40am
Cows everywhere in APC party.
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by jammani(m): 11:40am
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 11:40am
Tinubu's reconciliation is working indeed
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by veacea: 11:40am
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by kenonze(f): 11:41am
This is why state policing is very dangerous
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by TheUpsetGirl(f): 11:42am
all these nairaland mods banning people up and down.. only God will save u people
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 11:42am
Like buhari like hell refai
Devil in human skins
Unforgiving bloodsucking midget
He's yoo bitter to be a leader
Lemme be watching as the devilish party crumble
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by Firefire(m): 11:43am
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by Bayajidda1: 11:44am
kenonze:
It's a very simple stuff.
If the North and South cannot agree on issues bothering on good governance, political maturity, economic growth and development, then there is no point being in the same country.
A nation must be populated by peoples who have same ideology but as it is now with the Nigerian peoples, things have fallen apart.
Think twice or you lose out on the economic potentials that abound in the South viz a viz; seaports, Petroleum resources, sound academic minds, industries, tolerant folks, etc.
Be guided!!!
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by edoman2016: 11:45am
El rufai is a devil reincarnated. He is a power drunk leader. That was how he behaved when he was FCT minister.
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by imhotep: 11:45am
princechurchill:all the time
|Re: Kaduna APC Faction Office Demolished After El-Rufai's Suspension (Photos) by nesslycakes001: 11:46am
