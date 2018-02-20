₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by Whogoblog: 9:30am
@VIVIANGIST
I never condemned Buhari's government totally. Lagos-Ibadan road for instance has been there in bad shape from my time, Yar'adua and Jonathan period, a road that even passes through my state Ogun, but it is obvious that Buhari has done it...
- Olusegun Obasanjo
BY VIVIAN GIST : https://viviangist.com/featured/never-condemned-buharis-government-totally-obasanjo/
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by GuyfawkesAB(m): 9:36am
Gbenu E soun
3 Likes
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by superlanny(m): 9:38am
Obj, snake in a monkey shadow
7 Likes
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by Mogidi: 9:40am
But you said Buhari should not dream of a second term.
6 Likes
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by Lipscomb: 9:42am
This is a bad news for ipob.May God give them fortitude to bear the sad news
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by nrexzy(m): 9:46am
This ancestor is way too old to be bitchy.... Pick a side baba or go join Stella
1 Like
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by IsYou: 10:17am
superlanny:Oh lawd,
5 Likes
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by zakim(m): 10:19am
fear...
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by EricBloodAxe: 10:30am
Afonja coward. A double sided coin and a liar all in one.
4 Likes
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by tunjiajayi: 11:29am
Agbaya!
CNM/ MMM crooner!
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by Jaytecq(m): 12:09pm
k
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by Bolustical: 12:09pm
Whether you condemned him or not, you did the right thing as an elder statesman.
You criticised and praised at the right time.
You are far different from some people whose leaders will rather align so as to get the Presidency they've craved for since 1970.
1 Like
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by Bolustical: 12:09pm
Yes
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by Bayajidda1: 12:09pm
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by Bayajidda1: 12:09pm
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by engrflames: 12:09pm
Lol...I guess OBJ is being sarcastic
Buhari is a total failure
4 Likes
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by DrToche: 12:12pm
rubhish
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by eleojo23: 12:12pm
Of course Buhari has scored 10/100
That's still better than 0/100
3 Likes
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by DrToche: 12:12pm
mtshewwwww....
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by EPIJOE: 12:12pm
BABAAAAAAAAAA OF IYAABOOO
HABA. PICK A SIDE NOWW
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by toe0: 12:12pm
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by BabyApple(m): 12:13pm
Ok
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by alphaconde(m): 12:13pm
partially was enough
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by Yankee101: 12:13pm
Malabu deal don enter voicemail. No more court case
1 Like
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by successblog: 12:13pm
Lolz, I can't stop laughing.
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by DrToche: 12:13pm
Stinking politicians
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by AntiWailer: 12:13pm
engrflames:
I guess so because Lagos Ibadan Express is still not done.
2 Likes
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by EPIJOE: 12:13pm
THIS IS A FAKE NEWS. TO ATTRACT ATTENTION
1 Like
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by ibori1(m): 12:13pm
fft
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by MrImole(m): 12:14pm
Nonsense par excellence!
|Re: I Never Condemned Buhari's Government Totally - Obasanjo by tum25: 12:14pm
We know na!!
1 Like
